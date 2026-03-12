Kevork Almassian Interview - The True Origins Of ISIS/al-Qaeda & The "Iranian Sleeper Cell" Threat

Joining me today is Kevork Almassian, here to discuss the ongoing war on Iran, focusing mostly on the recent development of Syria’s US/Israeli-backed al-Qaeda forces announcing potential military involvement in Lebanon on behalf of Israel, and what this means, as well as the true origins of ISIS and al-Qaeda, and why this is so relevant today. We also discuss threats of Iranian sleeper cells and the potential for false flags.
Source Links:
(21) Kevork Almassian (@KevorkAlmassian) / X
Kevork Almassian | Official Website
Syriana Analysis’s Professional Profile, Updates, Podcasts... | DUBBIA®
Kevork’s Newsletter | Substack
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(21) Syria Retold Daily on X: “Our eyes are on Lebanon Big surprises in the coming days Expect us ⏳🤫 https://t.co/7UkeVvvGFO” / X
(20) DD Geopolitics on X: “🇮🇶 The Coordinating Committee of the Iraqi Resistance has sent a WARNING to Jolani: “We warn the individual known as Abu Mohammed al-Julani (Ahmad al-Sharaa) that any hostile move toward Lebanese territory, in coordination with the Zionist-American enemy and under any pretext https://t.co/kCnEvKca5V” / X
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(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “How many times exactly do we need to see ISIS attack the enemies of Israel at the peak of hostile rhetoric before we truly understand what we’re seeing? https://t.co/u8v2eITdvV “Iran bombings: ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack in Iran since 1979 revolution” https://t.co/ZVeK1fZuWl” / X
As Israel Further Occupies Syria, Western-Backed ISIS Patch-Wearing Terrorists Begin Executions
Israel Continues Bombing Gaza During Ceasefire & Netanyahu Aims To Swap ISIS-Linked Gangs For Hamas
‘What’s Wrong With That?’: How Israel Trained and Armed an ISIS-linked Gazan Militia - Israel News
Robert Inlakesh Interview - What’s Next For The US, Israel & Iran?
False Flags: A Secret History of Al Qaeda - Watch Along and Q&A Part 1
False Flags: The Secret History of Al Qaeda | The Corbett Report
False Flags: A Secret History of Al Qaeda - Watch Along and Q&A
ISIS Fighters Regret Attacking Israel And Have ‘Apologized’, Former Defense Minister Says - Newsweek
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(21) sarah on X: “BREAKING: Israel just bombed the Lebanese National Public University in Beirut. They murdered the Director of the Faculty of Science, Dr. Hussein Bazzi, and Dr. Murtada Srour. They are not just killing people — they are erasing knowledge and attacking the future of Lebanon. https://t.co/OoSSow5zJ3” / X
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(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Because it is customary for the “sleeper cell” operatives to carry Iranian military identification? #QuestionEverything” / X
(21) RyanMatta 🇺🇸 🦅 on X: “I just got a crazy message that said. “Hey Ryan, I have some alarming info regarding those 11 Iranian “alleged” sleeper cells who were arrested by ice on Sunday. One of the Ex wives commented on a post I did about those Ice arrests and she’s telling me the allegations of her ex https://t.co/G5H1rfwvEc” / X
(21) Parody Jeff on X: “NOW - Secretary of War Hegseth says the U.S. is ready for possible Iranian sleeper cell attacks on U.S. soil. The government is going to 9/11 us all again. https://t.co/CFuSU4w5wa” / X
(21) Eric Spracklen 🇺🇸 on X: “The sleeper cells are being activated. Stay safe. Carry everywhere and protect your family. https://t.co/vEwiLXp8gO” / X
White House blocks intelligence report warning of rising US homeland terror threat linked to Iran war | Daily Mail Online
Iran may be activating sleeper cells outside the country, alert says - ABC News
(21) OSINTdefender on X: “Reporter: “If Iran tries to hit us back, have you been briefed about how many Iran sleeper cells there could be inside the U.S. right now?” President Trump: “I have been and a lot of people came in through Biden with his stupid open border. But we know where most of them are. https://t.co/x6XSqURnKg” / X
(21) FoxNashville on X: “🚨 The Army is offering up to $5,000 for information after four drones were stolen from Fort Campbell. https://t.co/M9DkPMDq0V https://t.co/5J4SZGXa5g” / X
(21) Jason Bassler on X: “First it was “four drones went missing.” Then it was “Iran might hit California with drones.” This is narrative staging. If it sounds like a psyop and looks like one… well, you know the playbook. https://t.co/P5qzU7hVey” / X
(21) Alex Jones on X: “LIVE: Trump Says War Coming To End “Soon,” Enraging Netanyahu & Neocons! FBI Warns Americans To Brace For Iranian Sleeper Cell Attacks After Intercepting A “Go Code!” Plus, Declassified CIA Docs Confirm Human Body Electrochemical Liquid Crystal Transceiver https://t.co/jPgb3LtSUe” / X
(20) Rep. Nancy Mace on X: “The people worried about the possibility of sleeper cell terrorist attacks happening in the United States are the same people who have been protesting and attacking ICE officers who have been trying to get them out of our country.” / X
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(21) Coach Tommy Tuberville on X: “The enemy is inside the gates.” / X
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(21) 99% Johnny Graz on X: “Community Notes is so done with Israeli victimhood. https://t.co/TrKUcE3pN3” / X
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(21) The Kremlin on X: “REPORTER: Any evidence Iran was about to attack the United States ? WHITE HOUSE: The president had a feeling. REPORTER: The president launched a war on a feeling ? WHITE HOUSE: That is what Jared Kushner told the president and it was final. https://t.co/3lhb16Gu4E” / X
Trump Went to War With Iran Because Jared Kushner Is a Fool | The New Republic
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Iran’s “Samson Option” - by Kevork Almassian
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The Undeniable Reality Of October 7th Foreknowledge & The Hannibal Directive
Israel’s Infiltration Of US Tech In Light Of The Lebanon Pager Attack
(21) Mac on X: “the audacity to say ‘unprovoked’ after you violated the ceasefire over 10,000 times is truly wild” / X
HORMUZ STRAIT Ship Traffic Live Map
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