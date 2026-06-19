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Millicent Fullwood's avatar
Millicent Fullwood
4d

Evil

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grrlrocks's avatar
grrlrocks
4dEdited

Wow... That is so cruel - to deliberately breed kittens to have fatal neurological conditions... And FOR WHAT PURPOSE??? What can possibly justify that??? This is Dr Mengele level cruelty on animals!!! Pathologically evil. It's like they just wanted to watch them suffer. WTF.

And, then KENNEDY CLAIMED HE DID IT...??? Wow. More psychopathy. And, HE THANKED LARA TRUMP... WHAT ABOUT THE PEOPLE WHO REALLY GOT YOU, KENNEDY, TO ACT ON THIS??? WHERE ARE THEIR KUDOS FROM YOU FOR BRINGING THIS TO YOUR ATTENTION??? Wow. So disgusting all the way around.

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