The Last American Vagabond Substack

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
1d

Well, there's another nation that is going into digital totalitarianism. Ever tell you about IBM and the Nazi?

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
1d

Jews... the common denominator.

Jews want to enslave all of Humanity with Nazi Technology.

Mexico = Scheinbaum = Jew = Jew World Order.

That... and only that... written in the Jewish Prophecies...

It is the only way to understand what and why is going on.

Strategic placement of Jews in positions of power to deceive an mislead humanity into Jewish Prophecy.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/why-we-dont-hate-jews-enough

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