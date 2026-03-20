The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

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CosmosTinkerer's avatar
CosmosTinkerer
2d

Wow! Nowhere to run! How do you think the average Jose' could help to make this fail miserably?

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Pelon's avatar
Pelon
2d

Thanks. Saw you at TPR 2026. I won’t do it for the cell service. I’m pretty sure Hakim has a workaround. I’m preparing to say NO THANKS to the many conveniences they expect me to beg for. Viva MX.

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