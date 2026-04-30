More Indictments Designed To Fail, Palantir Further Consolidates Control & Iran Calls Trump’s Bluff

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (4/29/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

The Last American Vagabond Substack | Substack

Iain Davis Interview - The Technocratic Dark State & The Network State Agenda

Bibhu Dev Misra Interview - Do World Leaders Expect A Cataclysm & Is There A Shift Underway?

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(19) Ken Silva on X: “The SPLC also disclosed today that it provided the feds with information about a member of the now-defunct Vanguard America, which later splintered and became Patriot Front. https://t.co/9ObVopZPNR” / X

(19) Hans Mahncke on X: “Todd Blanche is on an absolute tear right now. From indicting the SPLC, to appointing Joe diGenova as Russiagate czar, to now going after the Covid origin fraudsters, it’s been a relentless run of action, all while dealing with an assassination attempt in the middle of it.” / X

(19) Liz Churchill on X: “ARRESTED Former Fauci aide Dr. David Morens has been CHARGED with conspiring to evade Covid-related records requests… THROW THEM ALL IN PRISON https://t.co/pINU3Prq9P” / X

(19) Mikki Willis Official on X: “This is HUGE! Will this lead to actual justice and will Fauci be next?” / X

Office of Public Affairs | Former Senior NIAID Official Indicted for Concealing Federal Records During COVID-19 Pandemic | United States Department of Justice

Former Fauci aide charged with conspiring to evade Covid-related records requests - POLITICO

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@nicksortor @GuntherEagleman Morons.” / X

(20) Hans Mahncke on X: “Daszak is the co-conspirator here. His indictment should be next. I didn’t think we’d ever see it, but accountability for the Covid origin cover up has finally arrived. Incredible. https://t.co/lX7O6WdTCD” / X

(20) Jikkyleaks 🐭 on X: “@SusieWiles47 Hi Susie, welcome to X. Can you tell us why @IamBrookJackson’s FCA complaint is still being blocked by the US government under your tenure please? Asking for 300m friends.” / X

Brook Jackson Archives - The Last American Vagabond

(20) Five Times August on X: “@SenRonJohnson @maryhollandnyc Too bad @POTUS won’t do anything about it.” / X

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James Comey surrenders to authorities after DoJ indictment | James Comey | The Guardian

James Comey indicted again, this time over seashell Instagram post - ABC News

(19) SirTravisDraco on X: “@Beardvet @BIGG69276626 @nicksortor Amazing how you get rid of Bondi and stuff actually starts happening.” / X

(19) Buksterlin on X: “This man is a criminal in violation of U.S. law, but he has the nerve to lecture us for our opinions? https://t.co/IplnpLVlF9” / X

The Illusion Of Comey/James Indictments, The Gaslit Antifa Roundtable & The Fake Gaza Ceasefire

(19) The Socratic Methhead on X: “@RealAlexJones Is this administration retarded? We don’t want people arrested for engaging in their constitutional right to freedom of speech. We want the pedophiles that run the world to be arrested for their pedophilia. We want the Deep State arrested for fabricating local and federal” / X

(19) Kyle Becker on X: “The floodgates are opening. Senator Chuck Grassley has released a letter to the DOJ and FBI along with internal FBI records related to the Clinton Foundation and the Uranium One deal. Here’s what it shows. The documents confirm that the FBI opened a formal preliminary https://t.co/HeJTtyKXZJ” / X

Grassley to DOJ FBI - Uranium One et al.

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Every. Single. Day. #ArrestSomeone” / X

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(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “So hate speech is a thing? Words are violence? Isn’t that what Republicans called out in the Left? Yes. Isn’t that a Free Speech issue? Yes it is. Let’s see how many hypocrites expose themselves yet again to support Trump. (This isn’t new just good time to make this point again)” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This is not a partisan issue, even though the usual suspects will try to make it one. Do you know what this type of mining does to the surrounding area? Destroys it. Funny how the sides have switched yet again. #TwoPartyIllusion https://t.co/Jwj6gQq2Ft https://t.co/IPdikxvRk2” / X

(20) Ken_Adams on X: “@TomFitton @SecretaryBurgum @USGS @POTUS It won’t only be the Left trying to stop this bullshit.” / X

(20) Zen Honeycutt on X: “NO ON THE FARM BILL Unless ALL of these are removed: Specifically, Part 1, Subtitle C of Title X, entitled Regulatory Reform, contains the following provisions that threaten farmer/children/human health, soil quality and water safety: • Section 10201: Permanently excludes” / X

(20) GMWatch on X: “Supreme Court to hear Roundup case on Monday. Bayer is arguing that EPA approval precludes further regulation and labeling. Critics argue EPA’s review process is deficient, and routinely fails to require cancer warnings, and a federal court seems to agree. https://t.co/ZycDkUq094” / X

Trump’s New $2B WHO, FDA Walks Back Food Dye Ban & The US Gov’s Long-Documented Cartel Connections

Trump Ignores MAHA By Ruling Glyphosate “National Security” Imperative Despite Obvious Health Risks

MAHA Bait and Switch? Trump’s EPA Calls for Review of Fluoride Science While Ignoring Historic Ruling on Fluoride

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Trump fires every member of the U.S. National Science Foundation’s governing body | Science | AAAS

Trump’s firing of National Science Board is seen as attack on research : NPR

Notepad | Write your notes online

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(19) More Perfect Union on X: “Elon Musk and the Trump admin are suing to block Colorado’s first-in-the-nation AI anti-discrimination law. The DOJ has joined a suit filed by Musk’s xAI against a Colorado law that aims to regulate “high-risk” AI systems and protect consumers from algorithmic discrimination.” / X

(20) fxshea62Redux on X: “@WIRED What happened to small government for the Right? Oh, yeah, MAGA destroyed the GOP.” / X

A DOGE Affiliate Is Now in Charge of the US Government’s ID Platform | WIRED

George Hotz’s Self-Driving Car Startup Gets $3.1 Million Investment Led By A16z

The SAVE Act, REAL ID & ID2020 - Using The #TwoPartyIllusion & The Election To Usher In Digital IDs

Supreme Court grapples with limits to ‘geofence warrants’ over privacy concerns - ABC News

Palantir Is Helping Trump’s IRS Conduct “Massive-Scale” Data Mining

(20) Jake on X: “🚨 This isn’t sci-fi. It’s already live. Police departments across the U.S. are using Palantir Gotham — software originally built for intelligence agencies — to aggregate and analyze massive amounts of civilian data. With a single search (name, plate, phone), officers can https://t.co/Q97hM7NoGm” / X

(20) Sense Receptor on X: “Former medical coder/whistleblower: “Palantir has program[s] called Tiberius & Gotham...used in healthcare &...these programs in Gaza called Where’s Daddy and Lavender...used for drone assassinations; all they have to do is [change] those program names...& its the same program” https://t.co/NjxX2ylMuJ” / X

CDC further expands use of Palantir’s Tiberius platform | FedScoop

(100) Medical Surveillance & The Illusion Of Medical Privacy

(20) Derrick Broze on X: “@PalantirTech If anyone wants the real truth of Palantir, read this: https://t.co/zGWaNGTx1h” / X

Peter Thiel: Palantir, Israel Agree Strategic Partnership for Battle Tech - Bloomberg

(20) Frankie Stockes on X: “DYSTOPIA: Today at the White House, Melania Trump hosted “Queen” Camilla and kids with Meta VR headsets strapped to their faces as part of an AI-powered “cross-cultural educational program”—the latest installment of the First Lady’s K-12 AI surveillance state grooming initiative. https://t.co/Tm57ggkueM” / X

(20) Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 on X: “”Anyone can do it, kids, anyone.” XTEND—the Israeli “AI”-powered killer drone company that recently merged w/ Eric Trump’s construction firm—says their drones are so easy to operate even a child can do it. Note the adult female reporter crashes the drone into a wall at the end. https://t.co/5ChIEgNqf0” / X

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(20) Neek on X: “@Brodmore11 @Q_TheStormRider If Grok says so, it has to be true...” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “So they are apparently “break in case of emergency” desperate. I figured as much. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Other than running cover for this obvious globalist administration, I can’t figure out why you would so willingly embarrass yourself like this... https://t.co/TYxqbvWTOe https://t.co/vR2G1Xwcwi” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@RealAlexJones I fucking knew it. You are so predictable it’s embarrassing. But didn’t you just tell us that this admin was occupied by a foreign power? I agree, but what this effectively says Alex is that you are more concerned with the “left” than than Israel. https://t.co/6NrsVLxPpg” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “(Told ya) But Alex, didn’t you just get done telling us that Trump “sold out” and that he was “occupied by a foreign power” and that “he showed his true colors”, but now he is fighting the deep state again?” / X

(20) The Conservative Alternative on X: “Half of the comments are saying ‘no, they’re too extreme!’ And the other half are saying, ‘no, they’re not extreme enough!’ It’s honestly exhausting, ya’ll.” / X

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(20) Daryl G Kimball on X: “Today SecDef Hegseth testifies before a House committee, and his testimony reiterates Trump’s threat to resume nuclear explosive testing “on an equal” basis. Such talk is dangerous and illogical. A few thoughts on why based on my recent column: https://t.co/Let2FVwzkS 1/ https://t.co/LIGbmntKEv” / X

Two Nuclear Wrongs Don’t Make a Right | Arms Control Association

(82) Truth Details | Truth Social

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Trump’s N̶e̶w̶ B̶a̶l̶l̶r̶o̶o̶m̶ WHCD Shooting, Gaza Strategy For Lebanon & Trump Has Lost In Iran

(20) The White House on X: “”Iran has just informed us that they are in a “State of Collapse.” They want us to “Open the Hormuz Strait,” as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!).” - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 https://t.co/XKSQRRRDRh” / X

(20) AmorphousAlkhemy on X: “@TLAVagabond I was under the impression we already won though? Didn’t we “Obliterate” their resources and destroy their civilization, their gay leader was kidnapped and we completely destroyed their navy? Huh... (Heretofore unseen levels of gaslighting)” / X

(20) jeremy scahill on X: “They aren’t even trying to make the lies believable anymore. https://t.co/LmSirE0jS8” / X

(20) Glenn Greenwald on X: “Iran has spent 9 weeks on its knees begging Trump to accept full surrender because they have no weapons, no ability to communicate and are on the verge of collapse. Somehow, they simultaneously also have the Strait of Hormuz closed and refuse to give Trump what he demads.🤷‍♂️” / X

Germany’s Merz says Iran is humiliating US as talks stall | Reuters

US war in Iran has cost $25 billion so far, says Pentagon official | Reuters

Trump Is Dissatisfied With Iran’s Plan to Reopen Strait of Hormuz - The New York Times

US Iran War Live 34 Iran Tankers Slip Past US Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, With Over $900 Million In Oil

Peace ‘within reach’ as Iran agrees no nuclear material stockpile: Oman FM | Military News | Al Jazeera

(20) Face The Nation on X: “WATCH: After meeting with Vice President JD Vance, Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi – a key mediator in the U.S.-Iran nuclear talks – tells @margbrennan “the peace deal is within our reach.” He also said, “I don’t think any alternative to diplomacy is going to solve this https://t.co/zOuSPxLy5j” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Just going to deliberately misinform everyone? The IAEA publicly stated Iran had “more than 400kg (1000 pounds)” “enriched up to 60% U-235” and that their “stockpiles remain under safeguards in accordance with Iran’s comprehensive safeguards agreement.” https://t.co/Ha1krgKhSF https://t.co/JnzAKbuppI” / X

US preparing for ‘short and powerful’ wave of strikes on Iran as peace talks stall: Report

Exclusive: US spy agencies examine how Iran would react to Trump declaring victory | Reuters

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(20) Robert Barnes on X: “Nope; it’s territorial waters shared by Iran & Oman.” / X

(20) Hedgeye on X: “U.S. Farm Bankruptcies Surge +46% as Fertilizer Costs Squeeze Farmers: The American Farm Bureau Federation reported 315 Chapter 12 bankruptcy filings in 2025, up from 216 in 2024 and the third consecutive annual increase. The Midwest got hit hardest with 121 filings, a +70% https://t.co/dRhRbrPL9B” / X

(20) I.R.IRAN Mission to UN, NY on X: “Iran is not a party to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Therefore, it is not bound by its treaty-based provisions. As the main coastal State within whose territorial sea the Strait of Hormuz lies, Iran has the legitimate and legal right to take necessary and” / X

(20) Treasury Department on X: “Today, as part of Economic Fury, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated 35 entities and individuals that oversee Iran’s shadow banking architecture and facilitate the movement of the equivalent of tens of billions of dollars. These networks allow Iran’s armed” / X

China authorises asset seizures after US blocks Iranian oil, ramps up efforts to secure supply chains

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(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: ““Iran’s rial currency hits record low as shaky ceasefire with US and Israel holds” - these magical ceasefires that “hold”, even as cities are bombed, ships are seized and illegal ceasefire-violating blockades remain in place, are something else. https://t.co/2pYPx6yl04” / X

(20) Ryan Grim on X: “Trump on 4/23: We have extended the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon by 3 weeks. Israeli Air Force:” / X

(20) Rania Khalek on X: “The U.S. wants to create units inside the Lebanese Army trained to attack Lebanese citizens who dare to defend themselves from Israeli aggression. Maybe that’s a longer and nicer way of saying US-backed death squads in Lebanon to do Israel’s dirty work. Units trained by the” / X

(20) sarah on X: “BREAKING: Israel is massively bombing South Lebanon right now — striking multiple villages at once, targeting civilian areas and infrastructure. This is an American-backed, American-funded campaign of terror against civilians. The ceasefire is a lie. https://t.co/IHIbiA8WQi” / X

(20) Glenn Greenwald on X: “It continues to be a bizarre aspect of US politics that so many American Christians defend Israel even when it attacks Christian villages and churches and kills Americans and/or Christians (as Israel often does), and even seem grateful to pay for it. The Mike Huckabee complex.” / X

(20) Ahmed Nashwan𓂆 on X: “An Israeli soldier released a video of my city, Beit Hanoun, completely destroyed. Not a single house in the city was left standing, not a single tree survived. Have you ever seen an army film the genocide it is committing in 360° before? https://t.co/kbVo6ATj2y” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This was always what the US government (all of it) wanted. They just wanted you to think that part of them fought for you so you don’t stop letting them control your life. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

Dr. David Martin Interview - The COVID Illusion & The Criminal World Health Organization Driving It

Denis Rancourt Interview - Data Proves COVID-19 Is Actually An Illusion

Denis Rancourt Interview - The COVID-19 Illusion: Biological Stress-Induced Bacterial Pneumonia

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “”Drastic measures must be taken.” #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

Dane Wigington Interview - Geoengineering & Climate Change: Gambling With The Human Species

Meet The Peter Thiel Acolytes in Donald Trump’s 2nd Administration

Meet the Man Whose Philosophy Has Influenced Peter Thiel and the Technocrats

Welcome to the Palantir World Order

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