Multiple Efforts To Militarily Fuse Israel With The US & Can Trump Veto The War Powers Resolution?

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (6/4/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Clint Curtis alleged in 2000 that representative Tom Feeney had him write software to undetectably alter election results on voting machines. Curtis testified under oath that his program could award a specific candidate 51% of the vote. No accountability. Nothing truly changed. https://t.co/cikAXEblBA” / X

(21) Elon Musk on X: “Yup” / X

(21) Elon Musk on X: “Southern Poverty Law Center is a criminal organization” / X

Southern Poverty Law Center Indictment, April 21, 2026 | DocumentCloud

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John Bolton, Ex-Trump Adviser, Reaches Deal to Plead Guilty Over Classified Information - The New York Times

Letitia James targeted by Trump official seeking new DOJ prosecution of the New York attorney general

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(21) C-Reason🇺🇸 on X: “@DOGEQEEN @MAGA_Patrons Again, President Trump and his cabinet, as well as his department of justice, know about this and nothing will be done.” / X

Trump Administration’s Full-Scale War on Fraud – The White House

(21) Johny Sweis on X: “@AwakenWithJP https://t.co/1zvcVduCFY” / X

(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “@ABInterceptor Yes, that was the core Democratic Party and media claim underlying Russiagate.” / X

(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “This fraudulent, dying, Israel First media company and its figurehead Ben Shapiro deceived their audience by branding as principally devoted to free speech and debate. They of course favored censorship of Israel critics and it’s good that they’re now explicitly admitting it:” / X

(21) Dave Rubin on X: “Denaturalize and Deport.” / X

(21) Furkan Gözükara on X: “🚨 BOMBSHELL! A debater completely exposes Dave Rubin on Surrounded Jubilee. He confirms the Trump administration illegally used executive orders to crush pro-Palestine speech! Rubin desperately defends unconstitutional authoritarianism. The hypocrisy is staggering! https://t.co/zRddeTC7vC” / X

1 MAGA Republican vs 20 Far-Left Democrats (ft Dave Rubin) | Surrounded - YouTube

(21) Dave Rubin on X: “Peaceful protest now illegal in Canada. Wonder what happens in a society which doesn’t allow it’s citizens to congregate and air their grievances freely. Any ideas, @jordanbpeterson?” / X

(21) Dave Rubin on X: “Maybe the West has a chance.” / X

(21) HOT SPOT on X: “Ben Shapiro vs Ben Shapiro on free speech for college campuses https://t.co/cQPuf765A2” / X

If Words Were Violence: Ben Shapiro vs Ben Shapiro - YouTube

(21) Derrick Broze on X: “The new talking points have arrived - anyone who is opposing US foreign intervention must be funded by foreign operatives as part of influencer psyops. Pay no attention to the AIPAC funding of Luna. She’s been an op since the beginning - semi-attractive latina goes on Rogan to” / X

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New NDAA (Further) Integrates US and Israeli Militaries & The Ongoing Axios/Iran War Deception

fy27_ndaa_chairmans_mark_-_final.pdf

(21) Dave DeCamp on X: “*Bibi Netanyahu’s new resolution” / X

(21) Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 on X: “The United States of America is a sovereign nation. Section 224 of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act must be removed. Our military should not be integrated in any capacity with a foreign country’s military. Nor should we be funding it. https://t.co/GDVcpCpUC2” / X

S.554 - 119th Congress (2025-2026): United States-Israel Defense Partnership Act of 2025 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

H.R.8445 - 118th Congress (2023-2024): To amend title 38, United States Code, and the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act to provide for the eligibility of United States citizens who serve in the Israeli Defense Forces for certain protections relating to such service. | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

(21) Daniel Boguslaw on X: “NEW: Buried within the Senate Intelligence Authorization Act is a provision to increase intelligence sharing with Israel and impede the president’s ability to reduce cooperation in the future. https://t.co/ET2ZWnfJWP” / X

Text - S.4615 - 119th Congress (2025-2026): Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

(21) Drop Site on X: “The House voted today on a new measure to fuse elements of the Israeli and US militaries, particularly on the cyberweapons front. Section 224, as its known, is included in the National Defense Authorization Act. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., introduced an amendment to strip it from https://t.co/rLUViMeKLv” / X

(21) Rep. Marlin Stutzman on X: “This resolution @RepAbeHamadeh and I introduced marks a new era in our alliance with Israel. Above all, we stand together against totalitarianism and for freedom. We are bound by the shared Western values that built both our nations. Israel has come of age where our nations” / X

(21) Thomas Massie on X: “Republicans are passing a temporary rule change that will force us to vote on legislation the same day it’s introduced. This shell game allows the Senate to jam the House with a spending bill that’s not even settled. I support border security, but not this bastardized process. https://t.co/TyagEJc7DK” / X

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(21) Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,Ph.D.,DPT. on X: “A nationwide general strike was organized in more than 75 cities across Italy, demanding a complete boycott of Israel and the severance of all ties. https://t.co/qBFBqDBOmb” / X

(21) Thomas Massie on X: “On June 8, 2026, I’ll speak on the floor of the House to honor and memorialize the brave crew of the 🇺🇸 USS Liberty who died and were wounded in an unprovoked attack by 🇮🇱 Israel on June 8, 1967. Catch my speech on @cspan. https://t.co/xrXEPC3mfA” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Meet Joe Meadors. Joe was a signalman on the USS Liberty during the Israeli attack on June 8, 1967, killing 34 Americans. In 2018 he was illegally seized from int. waters while on a peaceful freedom flotilla & held for days without charge by Israel. The US gov never said a word. https://t.co/UZtONDsCmD” / X

(21) PorcellianView on X: “@AndrewKolvet @kylenabecker She was born in America. https://t.co/0zfONLpS4L” / X

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(21) Daniel McAdams on X: “Iran did not attack the Kuwaiti International Airport. The United States did...” / X

Kuwait says Iranian drone attack hits its airport, killing 1 | AP News

Cargo City officially opens as new gateway in Kuwait > Defense Logistics Agency > News Article View

(21) The Iran Spectator on X: “Netanyahu: “There is no place for violence, not against political leaders and not against anyone.” 🇮🇷IRAN: “Look who’s preaching. You’ve killéd 50+ political leaders in 4 countries and thousands of childrén..” https://t.co/EdjfIJfhBV” / X

(21) Mel on X: “After assassinating Khamanei’s wife, father, sister and baby niece, Trump casually says he’d like to meet him, thinks they’re getting along quite well. Starting to think Trump might actually be a sociopath. This is not normal.” / X

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(21) The Resonance on X: “TRUMP just admitted it on camera: “Israel needed us. They couldn’t have done it without us. They couldn’t have even come close. They needed us, and they got us to help them.” America got pulled into this war because Israel couldn’t handle it alone. https://t.co/EkwddZrIy5” / X

(21) Patrick Henningsen on X: “THIS IS A FIRST… Led by the mighty @RepThomasMassie, the House just passed War Powers Resolution 215 to 208, to block Trump & the Israel Lobby’s disastrous open-ended war on Iran. This follows on the heels of the Senate resolution on May 19th, which passed 50-47. Can/will” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “So now you’re fighting to maintain the war on Iran? And despite Trump promising NOT to do this, the Republicans now voting in line with that original promise are the ones “betraying the party” Jesse? Maybe add another red light or two, that’ll make this less ridiculous.” / X

(21) Thomas Massie on X: “@JesseBWatters @DonnaPrissyrn1 Four of us respected the Constitution.” / X

(21) Justin Amash on X: “Members of Congress don’t swear an oath to a political party. They swear to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Two hundred seven Republicans betrayed their oath.” / X

(21) Robert Barnes on X: “This doesn’t exist in the Constitution. He has the power to command forces entered into war by Congress only.” / X

(21) Dave DeCamp on X: “Correction here: I didn’t realize the War Powers Resolution was a concurrent resolution, which means Trump cannot veto it.” / X

House passes resolution to end Iran War, challenging Donald Trump

War Powers Resolution: Expedited Procedures in the House and Senate | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

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(21) Dralone&_DR145 on X: “NEW: “I just spoke to President Trump 20 minutes ago and he told me this…” reveals Fox’s Brian Kilmeade TRUMP: “Iran had thousands of missiles pointed at all these Middle Eastern countries for the last four months. They were going to take over the Middle East, they were going https://t.co/wjQ2xlw7uS” / X

State Dept Revealed To Be Using Israeli Intelligence-Linked Chat App Involved In Trump Admin Hack

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “There’s only one party. The pro-war/pro-Israel party & they’ll lie us into wars for their benefit & then use the very American deaths they swore wouldn’t happen in order to rationalize continuing the war they swore would never take place. ALL of them. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(21) Caitlin Johnstone on X: “That’s the definition in Hebrew and in American English. Everywhere else in the world that word means both sides cease firing.” / X

(21) Fox News on X: “BREAKING: Hezbollah is rejecting a proposed Israel-Lebanon ceasefire that could impact broader negotiations involving the United States and Iran, as well as the Middle East as a whole. The move comes as President Trump calls out House lawmakers who voted to limit his war powers https://t.co/UR6AvLcXrE” / X

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(21) Wyatt Reed on X: “I’m not sure this is understood in the West, so I want to emphasize: Al Risala are Lebanese *Boy Scouts.* They belong to the Lebanese Scouting Federation, the local affiliate of the World Organization of the Scout Movement. The US affiliate is the Boy Scouts of America. After https://t.co/hzuZaK0BCt” / X

(21) Laila Al-Arian on X: “It can’t be emphasized enough how little coverage Lebanon has received in proportion to the killing and destruction Israel committed” / X

(21) Drop Site on X: “⭕️ BREAKING: At least the 5th paramedic killed in Lebanon today. Lebanon’s Health Ministry: One paramedic was killed and another wounded in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Zebdine, in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon. https://t.co/VrVvci9ugY” / X

(21) Mel on X: “I feel like I’m going to lose my mind. Israel is literally announcing their intention to bomb 2,000 year old Christian heritage sites under the fake ass excuse of “Hezbollah presence” and the whole world is pretending like there is potential merit to this plan. THIS IS TOTAL https://t.co/1U1hQn2fpw” / X

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(21) Drop Site on X: “💢 Israeli Forces Arrest Female Students in Pre-Dawn Raid on Birzeit University Israeli forces arrested four female students from Birzeit University in a pre-dawn raid on the town of Birzeit, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, regional media reported. The students https://t.co/AprgJwDFfy” / X

(21) Senator Chris Van Hollen on X: “Yesterday, the IDF seized 4 students from their homes in the West Bank, including 20-year-old American, Sama Safi. The Israeli govt didn’t tell her family or the U.S. Embassy where or why she was being taken & is holding her without charges. America must secure her release NOW. https://t.co/sh4dI7JGP3” / X

(21) Assal Rad on X: ““Many see as illegal” BECAUSE IT IS ILLEGAL. The West Bank is Palestinian territory OCCUPIED by Israel. Every settlement is illegal.” / X

Wayback Machine - Calendar of https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-plans-big-west-bank-settlement-push-many-see-illegal-2026-06-03/

reuters.com

Israel plans major settlement push across occupied West Bank | Reuters

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(21) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “An ENTIRE FAMILY was BURNED TO DEATH after an IDF air strikes hit a residential apartment west of Gaza City. The names of the 5 family members: Manar Ibrahim Labed Hassan Rabah Labed Mohammed Hassan Labed Rafah Hassan Labed Tamim Hassan Labed Im at a loss for words at how many https://t.co/dhDvaJE3o0” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “As we discussed from the beginning, this was always the plan.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “All they seem to have at the moment is bad PR. Who is telling them this is a good idea? #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

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