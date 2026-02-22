Nations Of Sanity Interview - The Non-Aggression Principle Peace Agreement

Joining me today is Matthew Sands, founder of the Nations Of Sanity project, here to discuss a potential path forward for those seeking an end to government and the statist society in which we are forced to exist. Matthew presents a solution to the endless cycle of rulers to which we are subjected—a viable solution that is rife with government-created educational roadblocks and various challenges—and that is primarily the creation of a peace agreement among free individuals, establishing a new governing structure. This structure has only one universal guiding law: the non-aggression principle.
Source Links:
(1) A Message for EVERYONE! - YouTube
What is the Nations of Sanity?
Introducing the Sanity Agreement/The Non Aggression Agreement
(21) Matthew Sands (@MatthewtrueI) / X
The Universal Principles of Liberty
Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)