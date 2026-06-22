New Moderna mRNA Flu Shot & Trump's Iran Deal Breaks Down Due To Lebanon and US Blockade Violations

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (6/19/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(14) CALL TO ACTIVISM on X: “This should frighten us all. REPORTER: What have you learned about not just the exercise of power but the limits on your power as a result of the conflict? TRUMP: There are no limits. REPORTER: No limits? TRUMP: No, I haven’t learned that lesson yet. I know there are, but you https://t.co/oWD5JKxfAY” / X

What The Hell Is Happening w/ Charlie Robinson (6/18/26)

(6) TheTexasOne on X: “Blowing up drug boats saves American lives!” / X

Top Pentagon Official Admits Boat Strike May Have Killed Victims of Human Trafficking

(14) Drop Site on X: “⭕️ Senate threatens to freeze Hegseth’s travel budget over Iran school bombing, boat strike videos Senate lawmakers are threatening to withhold 75 percent of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s travel budget if the Pentagon doesn’t turn over more details on the deadly February https://t.co/5kK8Dg25v1” / X

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Animal Activists Arrested Attempting to Rescue Tortured Beagles While RFK Jr. Claims Ignorance

Lawsuit Reveals “Cruel” Experiments on Kittens Continue Under Kennedy and Trump

(9) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Neither side will do anything. People like Benny are the modern version of the Q psyop. They keep you feeling like you’re just on the edge of massive change & disruption, all while making sure you never “counter-signal the leader” or ever actually do something. #ArrestSomeone” / X

(10) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Prediction: no matter what you “reveal” no one will ever be arrested.” / X

(10) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This is what they mean when they say the “Epstein class”.” / X

(10) The Tennessee Holler on X: “This is real. A no-bid reflecting pool contract went to a sleazy Trump donor with a history of bribery and illegal loans. https://t.co/Ot5bJ4In4L https://t.co/hCDidnCC97” / X

(10) The Last American Vagabond on X: “https://t.co/x99zqRZZyH” / X

(10) The Last American Vagabond on X: “I don’t think the team thought this one through. #GrandTheftAmerica” / X

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(12) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Trump’s CDC just handed Pfizer over $1.2B for new COVID shots. Infant + adult. The big pharma machine never stopped. Full Segment: https://t.co/dLnl9a7jT6 Video by @JasonBassler1 https://t.co/uAvHoGjxSW” / X

(12) Derrick Broze on X: “Is this MAHA? Moderna’s MRNA Flu Vaccine Backed by FDA Advisers Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday backed approval of Moderna’s flu vaccine for adults aged 50 and older. https://t.co/Uflt8rcSpM” / X

Moderna’s MRNA Flu Vaccine Backed by FDA Advisers

Trial Details

Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee June 18, 2026 Meeting Briefing Document- FDA

Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee June 18, 2026 Meeting Briefing Document- FDA

Israel’s Election Manipulation Ignored, Over $1B To Pfizer For New COVID Shots & Trump’s Iran Lies

(12) Mary Talley Bowden MD on X: “This account was just suspended on @X for calling Pfizer a liar?” / X

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Trump’s “Iran Deal” Is A Veiled Surrender and Retreat For The United States

Trump declares Iran is ‘FINISHED’ amid reports Strait of Hormuz is closed again

(15) The White House on X: “Iran is FINISHED. https://t.co/V9AXJ3VtTb” / X

(15) RT on X: “DEPARTMENT OF WAR: ‘Give the enemy NIGHTMARES’ COMMUNITY NOTE: ‘They gave the enemy $300 Billion instead’ https://t.co/96q9utumkW https://t.co/tXAsb1Lvtb” / X

(15) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “The Zionists are massacring Lebanese families, while Trump confirms he’ll keep Iran’s frozen assets hostage. The Islamic Republic has proven that the Epstein Coalition is deceptive and untrustworthy. Their murderous and reckless policies will soon bring down the global economy. https://t.co/wQptsXR3i2” / X

(15) Acyn on X: “Caputo: You had talked about you only wanted unconditional surrender. The MOU doesn’t look like unconditional surrender. Trump: Well, it really probably is unconditional surrender. Caputo: It is? Trump: I think so. https://t.co/A3JENjaXES” / X

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This is just sad. You always know it’s an obvious win, when they have to walk you through WHY it’s a win, let alone use abstract and undefinable claims as reference points, and use achievements that were the status quo before the war was started. #WINNING” / X

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(19) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “BREAKING: Iran officially posts the fully executed “Memorandum of Understanding” which has now taken effect. https://t.co/LteFvqqL9v” / X

U.S.-Iran deal: Read the full text

(19) Aaron Rupar on X: “Q: They are being allowed to sell oil without making concrete nuclear commitments. How is that not lopsided? JD VANCE: They’ve made very concrete nuclear commitments. They have committed to the destruction of their highly enriched stockpile. https://t.co/vsJ3ZVeAt9” / X

(19) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “I just realized, almost EVERYTHING the Iranian negotiation team told us about this deal from the first day of the ceasefire turned out TRUE Everything Trump told us he would do, he CONCEDED on. Iran even gets to KEEP their Nuclear Program for civilian purposed. Even TRUMP https://t.co/BPt49yC4R5” / X

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(19) Ambassador Mike Huckabee on X: “Fortunately @SecRubio made clear that Iran & Hezbollah aren’t linked in a deal. @Israel doesn’t need Iran permission to defend itself. The tether of terror must end.” / X

(19) The White House on X: “”The United States is committed to PEACE... We expect a complete Ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel.” - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 https://t.co/9mcZhC89QU” / X

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(19) MenchOsint on X: “Here’s your reminder that Israel violated the ceasefire since day 1, and has been escalating since then. Lebanon has the right to defend itself. https://t.co/Wn2z9uJCrf” / X

(19) Drop Site on X: “🚨BREAKING: At least 30 civilians have been killed since midnight in a wave of Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon, local journalist Hadi Hoteit reports. The Press TV correspondent said more than 25 residential sites were hit by airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery fire, https://t.co/bcJPrH2cfa” / X

(19) BladeoftheSun on X: “A weapon designed to specifically maim and kill children. Illegal under the Geneva Conventions for numerous reasons, including being disguised as an ordinary object, and being specifically targeted against civilians. A War Crime of the highest order.” / X

(19) איתמר בן גביר on X: “על כל דמעה של אמא ישראלית, אלף אמהות לבנוניות צריכות לבכות. לבנון כולה צריכה לבעור! עם כל הכבוד לאמריקאים, ישראל חייבת להבהיר לעולם כולו שדם בנינו וביטחון אזרחנו איננו הפקר. לבנון כולה צריכה לבעור. חובתנו העליונה היא להגן על אזרחי ישראל ועל חיילי צה״ל, והמחויבות הזו קודמת לכל” / X

(19) DD Geopolitics on X: “🇮🇷🇮🇱 Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responds to Zionist lunatic Ben Gvir: “This is not a rant by a random genocidal lunatic. It’s a public post by the national security minister of the Israeli regime. The genocidal death cult headquartered in Tel Aviv is a threat to https://t.co/IfMyZ12VT7” / X

(5) Updates LIVE: Israel, Hezbollah agree ceasefire, says US official; attacks continue

(19) MintPress News on X: “🚨BREAKING: Non-Stop Hezbollah Rocket Waves At Israeli Forces As They Try To Advance An enormous number of Israeli soldier casualties reported as a result of the resistance to the renewed push to seize the Ali Al-Taher Hills area. Hezbollah are also using armour piercing https://t.co/85xVAnIED4” / X

(19) Zachary Foster on X: “The “ceasefire” in Lebanon:” / X

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(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Since we we went live (https://t.co/zTg1RF7zzc) CENTCOM has posted that the blockade has been officially removed. At this point I would not take anything at face value from any government. Either way, Lebanon is still being bombed by Israel. https://t.co/hrJHJoF5eQ” / X

Iran Foreign Ministry says Strait of Hormuz is open after IRGC warned it was closed

(19) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “Iran will definitely charge fees. The Trump regime should not test Iran’s resolve. It will not end well.” / X

(19) Nick’s Dank Memes on X: “@WhiteHouse @POTUS You fuckers are completely shameless. Our financial situations suddenly matter again? Midterm polls looming that bad huh? https://t.co/GxnoVS2rIS” / X

(19) MeidasTouch on X: “March 9: “We’re now totally independent of the Middle East. We don’t need their oil.” April 1: “It doesn’t really affect us. We have so much oil. We have tremendous oil and gas, much more than we need.” June 17: If I didn’t agree to the MOU, we “would run out of reserves at https://t.co/CXILKuTRad” / X

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Trump Desperately Tries to Claim Leaked Iran Deal Is Fake | The New Republic

(19) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “BREAKING: The US has released the full text of its 14-point “Memorandum of Understanding” with Iran. Key terms include: 1. The US, Iran, and their allies agree to immediately and permanently end military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon 2. The US and Iran agree” / X

(19) James Surowiecki on X: “They lie right to your face, without shame.” / X

(19) Acyn on X: “Ben Shapiro: This MOU appears to be a disaster that does not achieve any of the actual goals set by the administration at the beginning. The Vice President, the chief negotiator on this project has not well served the president. https://t.co/pQWgnZOBLe” / X

(19) Glenn Greenwald on X: “Good to see that people close to Trump’s innermost circle understand that a lot of these influencers who demanded war with Iran and are now attacking him for stopping the war are actually loyal and captive to Israel, not the US, including the “I DO NOT FEEL SAFE” whiner.” / X

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/V4QZezhyo3” / X

(19) Chuck Schumer on X: “Trump is claiming there is no $300 Billion Dollar payment to Iran by the U.S… These are his handwritten initials. He should read his own memo of understanding. https://t.co/RhiWXBBmEL” / X

(19) This You? on X: “paying iran to reopen a strait that was already open before the war art of the deal” / X

Iran to get access to $6bn of frozen funds to buy US goods

(19) Glenn Beck on X: “I get why so many people are frustrated or skeptical about this Iran MOU. On paper, it looks like a massive compromise: $300 billion in unfrozen assets, a fixed schedule to lift sanctions, and immediate oil export waivers for Tehran. But what were we expecting when on one side, https://t.co/utsZhe0NT0” / X

(19) Ryan Grim on X: “In order to believe the war was an “operational success” but strategic failure you have to take seriously Trump’s claims that he sunk the Iranian navy or whatever. Let’s be serious: Operationally, in reality, Iran destroyed our bases and drove away our aircraft carrier groups.” / X

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(19) The Hormuz Letter on X: “BREAKING: Iran warns of cancelling all upcoming negotiations, re-imposing the full Hormuz blockade and responding with missiles over the direct violation of the US-Iran MOU’s first clause, with Israel continuing military aggressions in southern Lebanon, including last night,” / X

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This appears to be true. Everyone saw this coming. Now it’s on Trump to hold Israel to the deal, and I don’t think he’s capable of doing so. We’ll likely know more by tomorrow. https://t.co/zTg1RF7zzc” / X

Report: Iranian Nuclear Team Delays Departure for Talks With U.S., Citing Israeli Strikes in Southern Lebanon - Israel Security

US vice president cancels trip for peace talks with Iran | Reuters

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “These posts are so cringy and forced that’s it’s almost uncomfortable.” / X

(19) Tom Nichols on X: “I guess the pivot now is to blame our allies for a war we started and lost” / X

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(19) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “🇮🇷 Iran Prepares 6-Point Response Plan For MoU Violations Malek Shariati, an MP for Iran, says President Pezeshkian has prepared this six-point plan outlining Iranian countermeasures and it has been sent to the Supreme Leader for approval. Iran knows not to trust this https://t.co/1rJ6XXpY3m” / X

Trump invokes law to increase weapons production | CNN Politics

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The passage of another death penalty law shows the one issue Israelis can unite behind: death for Palestinians – Mondoweiss

(19) B’Tselem בצלם بتسيلم on X: “After the “ceasefire” was declared on 10 October 2025, Israel continued to attack and bomb civilians throughout Gaza. Since then, it has killed 1,003 residents of the Strip. Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 73,000 people and forcibly displaced about 1.9 million https://t.co/QAwGZU9k1U” / X

(19) Assal Rad on X: “Would you still call it a “ceasefire” if over 1000 Israelis had been killed @Reuters? https://t.co/pI6XCVml2h” / X

(19) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “The genocidal regime continues doing what it does best.” / X

(19) TIMES OF GAZA on X: “Children of Gaza. https://t.co/w7gvqaSfRj” / X

(19) Sal the Agorist on X: “https://t.co/vtI61HP401” / X

(20) The White House on X: “It’s the American way. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/R2I8vqIcyf” / X

Peace ‘within reach’ as Iran agrees no nuclear material stockpile: Oman FM | Military News | Al Jazeera

Israel: White Phosphorus Used in Gaza, Lebanon | Human Rights Watch

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