New NDAA (Further) Integrates US and Israeli Militaries & The Ongoing Axios/Iran War Deception

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (6/3/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(21) Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 on X: “PBS FRONTLINE compiles a powerful highlight reel of Trump pledging “no new wars” on the campaign trail. https://t.co/LM7yyHlDx4” / X

New Tab

(21) Derrick Broze on X: “Why is former Epstein buddy and friend of the Trump’s worried about his ex @AmandaUngaroA speaking out about Melania’s connections to Epstein? More details to come.” / X

The Zampolli-Melania Pact: Amanda Ungaro, Epstein Connections, and the Leaked Phone Call

(21) One America News on X: “Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks on Democrats attempting to block the reauthorization of FISA Section 702 for what he says are political reasons. FISA Section 702 allows the government to conduct targeted surveillance of non-U.S. persons located abroad without obtaining https://t.co/O1u47Naizn” / X

FISA Extended, Kash Spins Out & Trump Seems To Deliberately Sabotage/Lie About Dealings With Iran

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Check out TLAV reporting on this topic from the beginning of the year: https://t.co/jVJjiONeZa” / X

(21) Eyal Yakoby on X: “A Chinese national was caught in Las Vegas with an illicit biolab. An Israeli citizen was the property owner and had no knowledge of what was happening. The podcaster class exclusively posted about the Israeli who took no part, not the Chinese national who operated it. Weird.” / X

Israeli Citizen Charged In The Las Vegas “Biolab” Case As Fort Detrick Investigates Sabotage

(21) Orwell Huxley’s Ghost on X: “@EuropeanPowell Would love to see you on @TLAVagabond who has also been reporting on this subject” / X

HondurasGate & The Technocratic Takeover Of South America

New Tab

Creating Confusion: THC 0.3% Threshold | Cannabinoid Clinical

Trump Calls on Congress to Fix Law Imposing a Forthcoming Hemp Product Ban | Cannabis Business Times

Trump Administration Claims ‘New Legal Authority’ to Dismantle Intoxicating Hemp Products | Cannabis Business Times

Change to Federal Definition of Hemp and Implications for Federal Enforcement | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

The Cannabis Reclassification Deception, The SPLC Deflection & Trump’s Ineffectual War Effort

War on Drugs or War on Freedom: One Nation’s Cannabis Deception

The Cannabis Deception: How Your Government Stole Your Future

Denying Cannabis And Its True Nature - The Last American Vagabond

The Orchestrated Addiction Of The Masses: The Sweeping Epidemic Affecting You and Your Children

Cannabis - The Health Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids - NCBI Bookshelf

(21) Senator Ron Johnson on X: “The legacy media is ignoring the biggest government scandal of my lifetime. The FDA knew that its system failed to flag safety signals from the COVID injection. Rather than disclose that information, agency officials chose to hide it and lie to the public. This is a massive https://t.co/fi2bcv5aQG” / X

(21) Tom Renz on X: “🚨🚨🚨The Trump administration literally just argued in the SCOTUS that they should not take a case related to employers discriminating against the firmly held religious beliefs of people that want a full vaccine exemption. They went so far as to argue that having a medical https://t.co/qKcGiLHqdM” / X

New Tab

(21) Shadow of Ezra on X: “This man is mentioned in the Epstein files over 900 times. His son in law, Kevin Warsh is the Chairman of the Federal Reserve.” / X

(21) Five Times August on X: “If the Biden admin telling you to shut up and trust the government or they will silence you bothered you between 2020-2024 -- the Trump admin telling you to shut up and trust the government or they will silence you should bother you now.” / X

7 in 10 Americans oppose data centers being built in their communities - The Washington Post

(21) More Perfect Union on X: “Data centers are the leading cause of a 76% increase in the cost of electricity for America’s largest power grid over just the first 3 months of this year, according to Bloomberg. The 13-state grid managed by PJM serves 67 million people, and costs have spiked this year. This” / X

Twitter’s Coordinated Agenda, Israel vs Thomas Massie & Americans Do Not Want Data Centers

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@WhiteHouse There, fixed it for you. https://t.co/dPh82WJUAX” / X

(21) The White House on X: “TRUST IN TRUMP. “Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!” - President Donald J. Trump. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/CAjU4jM8Jy” / X

New Tab

Congress quietly moves to integrate US and Israeli militaries| Responsible Statecraft

fy27_ndaa_chairmans_mark_-_final.pdf

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “The third video above has examples of Trump making the same point on Israel controlling Congress, “rightly so”. He also very clearly states that at the point when Israel had this power, it never would have allowed certain people to get elected, and he’ll bring that back. Unreal. https://t.co/FWRVJYS5Gc” / X

Joint Statement of the United States and Israel on the Launch of a Strategic Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, Research, and Critical Technologies - United States Department of State

Detachment 201 (Technocracy In Uniform), Trump’s MAGA Divide & Israel’s Iran Regime Change Two-Step

Peter Thiel: Palantir, Israel Agree Strategic Partnership for Battle Tech - Bloomberg

H.R.8445 - 118th Congress (2023-2024): To amend title 38, United States Code, and the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act to provide for the eligibility of United States citizens who serve in the Israeli Defense Forces for certain protections relating to such service. | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

S.554 - 119th Congress (2025-2026): United States-Israel Defense Partnership Act of 2025 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

(21) Colin Wright on X: “It’s hard to convey how utterly delusional this is. https://t.co/nH0yOuxEMv” / X

(21) Mark Ruffalo on X: “Read the room guys. We don’t want to be Israel and we don’t want Israel to lead our military anymore. We are done with this dynamic.” / X

Pentagon bans journalists from press office, designating it a classified space - The Washington Post

(21) Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt on X: “The Israelization of our societies is already happening: posturing democracies where human rights can be suspended for people that those in power consider a disturbance. Wake up Brits. Italians. Germans. French. North Americans. Dutch.” / X

(21) Matt Kennard on X: “A former Tory foreign minister admitted in his diaries that Israel controls the UK Foreign Office It wasn’t reported in a single UK newspaper The Israel lobby has captured the British political, judicial and media systems We are under concerted and wide-ranging attack. Wake up https://t.co/01nYAY4Py1” / X

(21) Ro Khanna on X: “Thomas Massie and I are not done working together. Section 224 of our defense bill means to integrate our military with Israel’s military. As a senior member of the Armed Services committee, I am introducing an amendment to stop financing and enabling war crimes. https://t.co/JVw5ETAiVJ” / X

New Tab

(21) Thomas Massie on X: “Israel has used American-supplied munitions to kill tens of thousands of innocent civilians. America is morally obligated to end support of Israel’s devastation of Gaza and its people. I’m cosponsoring the Block the Bombs Act to limit the transfer of offensive weapons to Israel. https://t.co/RSRUG6Swfe” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “How many doctors returning from Gaza telling you that Israel is deliberately targeting children do you need to see before something shifts? #GazaGenocide https://t.co/rn6odpvd3B” / X

Pentagon quietly shut legally required program to prevent civilian deaths by military, watchdog finds | US military | The Guardian

(21) Assal Rad on X: “Israeli officials: Flatten the suburbs of Beirut Western media: Israel expanding incursion against Hezbollah” / X

New Tab

(21) State of Palestine on X: “Genocide.” / X

(21) Scott Horton on X: “Bear witness. They did this with the money they took right out of your paycheck.” / X

(21) Drop Site on X: “⭕️ NYT Called Every Major Gaza City a “Hamas Stronghold,” New Book Documents A new book by media critic Adam Johnson, How to Sell a Genocide: The Media’s Complicity in the Destruction of Gaza, documents how the New York Times used the term “Hamas stronghold” 154 times between” / X

(21) Scott Horton on X: “Lol” / X

New Tab

Have sea mines been laid in the Strait of Hormuz? - Navy Lookout

Iran and weapons of mass destruction - Wikipedia

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Just going to deliberately misinform everyone? The IAEA publicly stated Iran had “more than 400kg (1000 pounds)” “enriched up to 60% U-235” and that their “stockpiles remain under safeguards in accordance with Iran’s comprehensive safeguards agreement.” https://t.co/Ha1krgKhSF https://t.co/JnzAKbuppI” / X

(21) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “BREAKING: The International Atomic Energy Agency believes Iran’s nuclear risks are now higher than before the Iran War began on February 28th.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@SecScottBessent @POTUS Here you are admitting that you created this “free fall” for the purposes of your war. https://t.co/NvTDWNiEEi” / X

(21) Jimmy Dore on X: “Once again for the people in the back: WE’RE THE TERRORISTS!” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “It’s just such a cartoon. Both sides of this infuriatingly infantilizing #TwoPartyIllusion are identical in their “logic” & willful ignorance. Yes Biden gutted this country just as Trump did before him & now Trump is putting on the final touches. Wake up.” / X

New Tab

(21) Mel on X: “4:00 yesterday Trump announces they’ve made a deal About 2 hours later a man with a long history of mental illness who was literally involuntarily committed by the secret service last July somehow gets access to a gun and shows up and opens fire on the White House. 11 hours https://t.co/cchsOotSWK” / X

Trump Says It’s ‘Mandatory’ for Muslim Nations To Join Abraham Accords as Part of Iran Deal - News From Antiwar.com

(21) The Tennessee Holler on X: “Ben Gvir says Israel will not “allow” Trump to make deal with Iran 🤔 https://t.co/mhV1rmJZCi” / X

(21) Ryan Dawson on X: “@DanielLMcAdams @CassandraRules Self defense bombs https://t.co/btuxNAk5Gu” / X

(21) Assal Rad on X: ““Self-defense” https://t.co/IpVc4k7LxZ” / X

US Military Says It Bombed Southern Iran - News From Antiwar.com

(21) Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) on X: “Iran has said the timeline is: -US makes payments and unfreezes sanction money + ends blockade day 1. Then **30 days** later: -Iran opens the Strait of Hormuz. Then another **30 days** later: -Iran is willing to *begin* talks on uranium and nuclear programs.” / X

US conducts ‘self-defense’ strikes in Iran - ABC News

New Tab

(21) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “Fake news. Name the 70 ships. Show some of the ships. https://t.co/ikvePyMXq4” / X

New Tab

Trump to Netanyahu in call on Israel striking Lebanon: “You’re fucking crazy”

(21) Uh oh on X: “@TLAVagabond This claim seems to fit reality alot better. 👇 https://t.co/w33ma2EUsW” / X

(21) Alex Jones on X: “Trump Signs EO Slashing Number of Childhood “Vaccines” By Over 90%! 47 Now Publicly Breaking With Netanyahu On Iran War & Confirms He Told Israeli Leader “You’re F*CKING Crazy!” UK Police Attack Peaceful Crowd Protesting Extermination of Whites by Invaders https://t.co/5yQylHOYCc” / X

(21) Alex Jones on X: “Alex Jones’ Prediction That President Trump Would Completely Cut Ties With Benjamin Netanyahu Comes True In this important report, Jones exclusively reveals the backstory of what turned Trump against Netanyahu and why this development is so important for world peace. https://t.co/XkELIOTwRQ” / X

(21) Alex Jones on X: “💥”We’re In A Lot Of DANGER Here! This Is Big Boy Pants World!”💥 Alex Jones Rallies Humanity Against The Globalists! “Nobody’s Coming To Save Us, We Have The Keys Of VICTORY In Our Hands All We Have To Do Is Use It!” 🚨WATCH ALEX JONES LIVE: https://t.co/OmwjQ1ZSq5 https://t.co/zqbAGXkOSR” / X

(21) Caitlin Johnstone on X: “Barak Ravid has made a whole career out of these articles telling Americans they don’t need to worry about the latest horrifying war because the president is taking care of it. Some Ravid headlines from the Biden administration: Biden “running out” of patience with Bibi as Gaza” / X

(21) Daily Mail US on X: “JUST IN: Trump’s ceasefire collapses as Iran ENDS peace talks over Benjamin Netanyahu’s fresh bombing campaign” / X

Iran is stopping message exchanges with U.S., may block Hormuz, Tasnim news agency says | Reuters

(21) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “BREAKING: President Trump says that reports claiming the US and Iran have stopped speaking are “fake news.” https://t.co/OUPNq5nTQi” / X

(21) Dave Smith on X: “I was reliably told (by you) way back four days ago, that a deal was done and that it was “a massive win” for Trump. Now, the best you have is “he says talks are still happening?” It’s unbelievable how the supporters of Trump’s idiot war continue to get everything wrong.” / X

(21) Iran in India on X: “If you recognize our nuclear rights, END the wars on every front and GET OUT of our region, lift the naval blockade, terminate ALL brutal sanctions against the great people of Iran, and pay for the massive destruction caused by this war, then we will gladly tell the world that https://t.co/PvcIsBCTF9” / X

New Tab

(21) Dave DeCamp on X: “The least surprising news of the day is that there is no ceasefire in Lebanon, despite Trump announcing twice yesterday that there was one” / X

(21) Dave DeCamp on X: “Trump confirms Axios publishes what the White House wants it to” / X

(21) Dave DeCamp on X: “As everyone is sharing the latest Axios report, it’s worth noting that an Israeli official told Ynet earlier today that Israel’s threat to attack Beirut was done in coordination with the US https://t.co/lzoU5g4Omj” / X

(21) Seyed Abbas Araghchi on X: “For immediate attention: The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts. The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation.” / X

New Tab

(21) Max Blumenthal on X: “Iran is targeting US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq following US attacks on Qeshm Island Iran seems to have recognized that deterrence can only be established by forcing the US regime - the mafia co-opted by Greater Israel - to recognize every terrorist action has a cost” / X

(21) MenchOsint on X: “Kuwait International Airport is also a US Military logistics base, called Al-Mubarak Air Base or “Cargo city”. https://t.co/Zk7rGLCHP7” / X

(21) Daniel Davis Deep Dive on X: “I pointed out last night that we would have to wait for confirmation on the ground when the sun came up to see if CENTCOM was telling the truth about knocking down every Iranian missile in Kuwait. This is why nobody can take *anything* we say at face value. It’s both shameful” / X

(21) Fox News on X: “Middle East tensions are on the rise after U.S. forces disabled an Iranian vessel near Karg Island and struck a military communications site on Qeshm Island, prompting Iran to launch retaliatory attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain while other missiles and drones were intercepted. https://t.co/tl5enEM7Vc” / X

New Tab

(21) DoUCWhatISee on X: “@TLAVagabond Unfortunately, I doubt the US or Israel is finished clearing the land for their rebuild https://t.co/a1x9hjLyFo” / X

(21) Mel on X: “After Netanyahu told the American President to go to hell this afternoon, he ordered the murder of this beautiful young woman. Using American bombs. Paid for by American taxpayers. Under the full military and diplomatic cover of the American government.” / X

(21) Zachary Foster on X: “If Hezbollah killed 41 Israelis today, the antisemitism industry would describe it as a barbaric and savage massacre. When Israel kills 41 Lebanese people, they call it a ceasefire.” / X

(21) Furkan Gözükara on X: “🚨 BREAKING: Al Jazeera confirms Israel bombed a Lebanese hospital for the THIRD time. The ICU is completely destroyed. A mother desperately rushed to find her premature baby alive amidst the rubble. Washington is fully complicit in these war crimes! https://t.co/DEY3cHpNwZ” / X

(21) Mohamad Safa on X: “Israel is explicitly warning Christian residents in southern Lebanon not to welcome Muslim residents among them, threatening to bomb Christian neighborhoods. Israel is now searching for Muslims hiding in the attics of Christians. It’s not 1944. Read that again. The goal isn’t https://t.co/YEFWVlsQRJ” / X

(21) Wyatt Reed on X: “BREAKING: Israel just carried out a massacre in Tyre, completely demolishing three buildings — where many remain trapped inside — and wrecking the Jabal Amel hospital. Exact casualty figures unknown but thought to be very serious. More footage below https://t.co/CniA33wRH9” / X

(21) courtneybonneauimages on X: “The Israeli army has been bombing all over the south today; so much so that I can’t keep up. Here is the latest bombing in Burj eshmali, Tyre district. https://t.co/dDhw1syHvD” / X

(21) Assal Rad on X: “Israeli officials: Flatten the suburbs of Beirut Western media: Israel expanding incursion against Hezbollah” / X

New Tab

(21) Mohamad Safa on X: “Israel has just committed massacres across Lebanon with 150 airstrikes in 24 hours on the first day of Eid Al Adha. https://t.co/49oO53oJin” / X

(21) Daniel Lambert on X: “A father and his young daughter lie dying having been hit with a precision missile (US made) by Israel. The ambulance crew arrives to try help. Israel then hits them with a missile. All on camera. Proven. War crimes. Yet our leaders still arm them & support them. Why?” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Truly the #GazaModel. #Lebanon” / X

(21) sarah on X: “Israel killed every single child in this photo in South Lebanon within less than 30 days. They were not combatants. They were children. https://t.co/fPMrUjT65I” / X

(21) Ethan Levins 🇺🇸 on X: “Israel, who is invading Lebanon, complains to the UN that Israel cannot invade Lebanon “peacefully” https://t.co/SG4v9wfX4s” / X

New Tab

(21) Native American Nationalist on X: “@StateDept How long until we find out this isn’t remotely true?” / X

In Venezuela, Trump Vowed to Show Accountability. But Secret Oil Deals Linger. - The New York Times

Trump threatens to BOMB US ally sparking confusion in wild Cabinet meeting | Daily Mail Online

(21) George Galloway on X: “This was an act of War carried out by France with UK assistance. No “international sanctions” authorised it. Only the UNSC can apply international sanctions. Neither France nor UK are in ANY position to make war upon Russia. Unless Nuclear War, at which point France and the UK” / X

(21) IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) on X: “🚨 BREAKING Targeting the Command Center of a U.S. Destroyer following violations of the regulations of SOH and hostile actions against Iranian vessels in the Gulf of Oman by the U.S. , Iranian Navy targeted the “command center” located on a U.S. destroyer in the Gulf of Oman. https://t.co/1s3Pah7HVp” / X

(17) The Washington Post on X: “Exclusive: Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-Indiana), a steadfast Israel ally, is introducing a resolution to end the $3.8 billion in annual aid Israel receives from the United States, and instead have the nation fund its own purchases of American weapons. https://t.co/FcKJcF91PI” / X

The Network State Coup And The Engineered Transition To “Tech Zionism”

Hondurasgate

‘A mass assassination factory’: Inside Israel’s calculated bombing of Gaza

IAEA Director General Grossi’s Statement to UNSC on Situation in Iran | International Atomic Energy Agency

Peace ‘within reach’ as Iran agrees no nuclear material stockpile: Oman FM | Military News | Al Jazeera

Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:

www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation

(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)