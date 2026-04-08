The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
2dEdited

Like 2020, only those with vision will see through the lies.

My wife and I traveled across the Mexican and Canadian borders, and held our ground. Don't fall for the "step in front of the camera" trick at airports either.

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Iain M Corby's avatar
Iain M Corby
1d

I noted your concern about t age verification using biometrics (face scans typically) but I think it may be misplaced. Age estimates are generated from mathematical maps of a user's face derived from an image, but once they are translated into such maps, they are no longer unique to the individual; so you cannot be identified using this dataset. It is even possible to shrink the software so the estimate is calculated on your own device, with no personal data leaving the palm of your hand - just a zero knowledge proof sent to confirm the user's age is over X. So it becomes no more invasive than using your phone's camera to unlock access to it.

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