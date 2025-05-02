The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Cain's avatar
Bruce Cain
3d

Please share widely. I am opposed to Real ID for many reasons. But my greatest concern is that it will ultimately be used to impose a Digital ID on all Americans. And once that occurs it will pave the way for some form of centrally controlled Digital Currency -- whether that be a CBDC, Stable Coin, Worldcoin or some other similar instrument. And the fact is Trump supports a Stable Coin which is just as dangerous as a CBDC. Both Digital IDs and Digital Currency must be rejected as they both allow surveillance, censorship and total control of the population. Let us not forget that IBM helped Hitler develop a database on all Germans, which was ultimately used to send Jews and other minorities to the gas chambers.

Trump's 1st 100 days: Immigration, Real ID, Growing Inequality and Worldcoin

Is Trump Making American Great for Oligarchs or Americans

https://brucecain.substack.com/p/trumps-1st-100-days-immigration-real

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Vonu's avatar
Vonu
3d

NATO should be deleted after its digital transformation.

Why doesn't Substack give me a Post button on Firefox?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Last American Vagabond
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture