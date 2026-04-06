Patrick Henningsen Interview - The Dying American Empire, Lies About Iran & The Coup Within The US

Joining me today is Patrick Henningsen, here to discuss largely the Iran war—and the many lies surrounding it—as he has just returned from Iran where he was able to definitively debunk numerous western lies about what recently took place in the country. We also discuss the shifting political landscape of the United States and the growing awareness of the broken nature of the US political system. Finally we address the hard truth that many are struggling with, and that is the possibility that the American Empire may be dying, and whether there was a recent coup d’état in the US that helped hasten its demise.
Source Links:
21st Century Wire - News for the Waking Generation
(7) Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) / X
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(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “You won’t hear a better 55-second description of MAGA and Trump than this: in terms of the perspective of any minimally honest MAGA supporter: https://t.co/6ox6uhH65k” / X
(21) Scott Ritter on X: “@MarioNawfal This statement disqualifies you as an analyst on the issue. And is one of the reasons I won’t be returning to your podcast. You have an agenda. And it’s not the truth.” / X
(21) Patrick Henningsen on X: ““SO MUCH WINNING” The MAGA cope is really pathetic. It’s like a cult. Aborted mission. 12 aircraft lost, a complete disaster. *Worse than Carter*. Operation Epic Failure continues…” / X
(21) Patrick Henningsen on X: ““So far Iran is one of the most successful US military actions of all time.” The IQ of the MAGA punditry class is plummeting faster than Truth Social stock price….” / X
(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Each one of these accounts has an artificially huge following. Yet as individuals represent a very small percentage of the conversation. Despite that, this ecosystem has the ability to give a false impression of what the majority thinks. This platform is playing you.” / X
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(21) Patrick Henningsen on X: “🔴 UNMASKING WESTERN HYPOCRISY: THE TRUTH BEHIND IRAN’S RIOTS AND GLOBAL REACTIONS Ever wondered why violent protests in Iran are portrayed so differently from similar events in the West? This eye-opening clip exposes the double standards and hypocrisy in Western media https://t.co/ZR92QyjodR” / X
(21) Daniel Davis Deep Dive on X: “🔴 Iran’s Red Line EXPOSED – Just back from Tehran, Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) warns: a U.S. strike isn’t “limited.” It’s a regional firestorm. 🚨 “This will invariably be a regional war... engaging 6-9 countries.” “The Iranians have drawn a firm red line... any attack https://t.co/e74wBieQC7” / X
(21) sarah on X: “Journalist in Iran confirms Trump and Israel have bombed: • 30 universities • 760 schools • Hospitals • Professors assassinated. • University students killed in their own homes. This isn’t “liberation.” This is the systematic destruction of Iran’s scientific future. https://t.co/1kcibqcNPp” / X
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Trump’s Claims Of An Iranian Defector Belied By New US Proposals For Current Iranian Leadership
(100) Truth Details | Truth Social
(100) Truth Details | Truth Social
(100) Truth Details | Truth Social
(100) Truth Details | Truth Social
(21) Drop Site on X: “💢 BREAKING | For the SIXTH time since March 22, US President Trump extends his deadline to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants unless the Strait of Hormuz is fully reopened. The deadline has now been delayed by 34 hours and goes from Monday 10 am to 8 pm on Tuesday. Full recap: https://t.co/vilGJ15jof” / X
(21) Trita Parsi on X: “Disgraceful! The US/Israel just bombed Sharif University in Tehran. This is not only Iran’s best university, but also a top 100 global university in the field of Civil Engineering. It has also been a center of student opposition to the Iranian gov And Trump just bombed it... https://t.co/eLPA09BFhY” / X
(21) *Walter Bloomberg on X: “🚨 U.S. OFFICIAL: 45‑DAY IRAN CEASEFIRE PLAN STILL JUST AN IDEA A White House official told an Axios reporter that the proposed 45‑day ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is “one of many ideas” being discussed and that the president has not signed off on it.”” / X
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(21) Al Jazeera Breaking News on X: “Iranian media has published video showing the charred wreckage of US aircraft, worth more than $200M, in Isfahan. Iran says it destroyed them during a ‘failed US rescue attempt’, while the US Air Force says it destroyed its own MC-130J transport planes after a mechanical failure. https://t.co/xRLPTyCBrd” / X
(21) Arnaud Bertrand on X: “So, if I got that right, here’s the narrative: - A US F-15E fighter jet got shot down over Iran, despite Trump saying 2 days beforehand in his nationwide address that Iran has “no anti-aircraft equipment. Their radar is 100% annihilated.” (https://t.co/4W6BNpJjoE) - The plane’s” / X
(21) Arash Reisinezhad on X: “Emerging evidence suggests that U.S. operations south of Isfahan (marked in red on the map) were unrelated to any pilot rescue mission. The downed American pilot was reportedly located in southwest Iran, near Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province (marked in blue on the map), not https://t.co/5pZezRrNYb” / X
(21) Financelot on X: “The “downed pilot” was a fake cover story for a failed US military operation to capture Iran’s primary stockpile of highly enriched 60% uranium, roughly 440–970 pounds. The primary stockpile is located at Isfahan, exactly where the pilot was “lost.” This explains why the US https://t.co/cg32pgLmzi” / X
IAEA Director General Grossi’s Statement to UNSC on Situation in Iran | International Atomic Energy Agency
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HORMUZ STRAIT Ship Traffic Live Map
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(21) The Solari Report | Catherine Austin Fitts on X: “Yup. Congress has the power to reverse. Why aren’t they?” / X
Gaza’s “Board Of Peace” Seeks To Reimagine The International Order
The Fake Globalist Resistance Ushering In The Globalist Plan
The Network State Coup And The Engineered Transition To “Tech Zionism”
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Which path to Persia? : options for a new American strategy toward Iran : Pollack, Kenneth M. (Kenneth Michael), 1966- : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive
U.S. Troops Were Told Iran War Is for “Armageddon,” Return of Jesus
Detachment 201 (Technocracy In Uniform), Trump’s MAGA Divide & Israel’s Iran Regime Change Two-Step
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