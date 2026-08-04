RFK Lies Again About Ending GoF Research & Returning Moroccan Migrants Violently Stopped At Border

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (8/3/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(14) The Last American Vagabond on X: “He is knowingly lying about this, as I pointed out in my show on May 9th (https://t.co/pJw1VOPE4n), where I point out their misdirection & dishonesty in their own press release, and in my follow up on July 23rd (https://t.co/pJw1VOPE4n). I will discuss this new post tonight.” / X

Gain-Of-Function Head Fake, Epstein List Lie & The New Supercharged Biometric Surveillance Database

House Approves Israel/US Military Merger, Major US War Crimes In Iran & Trump’s New Gain-Of-Function

White House Issues Sweeping New Restrictions on High-Risk Life Sciences Research | Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck - JDSupra

Trump Administration Releases New Government-Wide Policy to End Dangerous High-Risk Research | HHS.gov

Improving the Safety and Security of Biological Research – The White House

New Trump Admin Policy Permits Gain-of-Function Experiment Funding Under New Definition: ‘Potential Dangerous GOF Research’

USG-Policy-for-Stopping-High-Risk-Life-Sciences-Research_July-2026.pdf

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(14) Board of Peace on X: “As part of the process of decommissioning weapons in Gaza and enabling the transition to civilian governance, and creating a safer future in the region for both Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza, a meeting was held earlier today (Monday) between High Representative Nickolay” / X

(12) Board of Peace on X: “As part of the process of decommissioning weapons in Gaza and enabling the transition to civilian governance, and creating a safer future in the region for both Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza, a meeting was held earlier today (Monday) between High Representative Nickolay” / X

Israel conveys concerns to the U.S. about Hamas disarmament deal

(14) Mr. Sausage on X: “No way. Who saw this coming? Get Trump out of office. Israel must have some really nasty dirt on him.” / X

Israel says it has serious concerns with Trump’s Hamas disarmament deal : NPR

Israel says public Gaza plan does not reflect stance - Pakistan Today

(14) Drop Site on X: “💢 REPORT | Since the ceasefire was announced last October, Israeli forces have killed 1,233 Palestinians, including 266 children, 131 women, and 37 elderly people, and wounded 4,076, including 1,135 children, 694 women, and 175 elderly people, according to the latest report https://t.co/FxCSewoVK6” / X

It’s No Wonder Israelis Want War. Violence Has Become a Source of Joy - Opinion

(12) Shadow of Ezra on X: “IDF General Erez Winner says taking total control of the battlefield using artificial intelligence to target and kill anyone on the planet instantly is Israel’s next priority. He says what Israel did in Iran and Lebanon was just the beginning of what the world should expect from https://t.co/d1ccTOlAve” / X

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Thousands of Moroccan Migrants Cross Into Spanish Exclave Ceuta

Spain’s PM blames traffickers after 60,000 migrants reach Ceuta from Morocco

Spain’s Weaponized/Engineered Migration, Trump Flounders In Iran & The Coming Third Party Deception

(15) Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 on X: “Republicans paid $40 MILLION of your tax dollars to Morocco to invade Spain. And then they all pretended like borders matter and clutched their pearls like invasions are offensive. R’s and D’s are the same and the Uniparty has put us in $40 T in debt and Americans LAST.” / X

(14) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@DecampDave Was just going over this today and yesterday. If you are free in the next few days let me know if want to join me again to discuss this. https://t.co/q1SfMxKv79” / X

Moroccan Intelligence Agents Found Among Migrants Flooding Into Ceuta

Morocco and Israel will collaborate on military intelligence systems

(14) David Smuts on X: “Days before the Moroccan invasion of Ceuta (orchestarted by Israel) this Jewish Supremacist Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi threatened Spain: “I have news for all the antisemites, Spanish Nazis: very soon the Arabs will massacre all of you. Not a single Spaniard capable of continuing to https://t.co/G6Ug6YgzPX” / X

(14) Trust In Trump on X: “**INTERNATIONAL BOMBSHELL!** Trump has just completely severed all commercial and official relations with Spain. The President of the United States has described Spain as “a hopeless, pathetic, and terrible NATO partner” and has ordered in no uncertain terms: “I want https://t.co/3MQo0TGw4b” / X

Trump orders halt to US trade with Spain over NATO spending, Iran | Reuters

Stone for those who returned to Morocco - Spokesperson

Moroccan soldiers attacked Moroccans returning from the Spanish border with stones - Video 7

(14) Promakos on X: “¿Por qué esta imagen no está en todas las portadas? https://t.co/stl4SYMMXZ” / X

(12) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@OunkaOnX This happened in 2020 (2023 for Israel) and, while relevant, is not the location(s) being discussed right now. I went over this in #TheDailyWrapUp yesterday (https://t.co/nyZsFb4Lgo) and today: https://t.co/q1SfMxKv79 https://t.co/nQLGJmztyH” / X

(12) Anya Parampil on X: “Decades of Israeli lies are crumbling in realtime. For years we’ve been told Israel is “fighting them over there” so that “we don’t have to fight them over here.” That’s the foundation of the Israeli security relationship with the West. Now we see that Israel will in fact” / X

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(15) The Last American Vagabond on X: “For those who watched #TheDailyWrapUp tonight (https://t.co/q1SfMxKv79) you will get a kick out of this🤦‍♂️:” / X

(12) Patrick Henningsen on X: “Trump has no cards.” / X

(12) The Hormuz Letter on X: “BREAKING: Iran’s IRGC has just launched an anti-ship cruise missile from Sirik toward the Strait of Hormuz per initial reports, with the likely target being an oil tanker sent by the US that switched off its AIS an hour ago while passing through the US-backed southern route.” / X

(12) Drop Site on X: “⭕️ President Trump announced that renewed diplomatic negotiations with Iran would begin on Monday afternoon, August 3, 2026, after he shelved what he described as the “biggest attack since World War II”. Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One, President Trump stated that https://t.co/fgdiWJGQBs” / X

(12) Carolina Lion on X: “Trump is belatedly realizing having Bessent artificially push down the price of oil doesn’t actually fix the underlying supply problem.” / X

(12) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “BREAKING: President Trump tells oil companies to “get your retail oil prices down, now!” https://t.co/TOFvkoA0Tw” / X

(12) Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 on X: “Rep. Randy Fine says Americans must put up with the burden of higher costs from the Iran War “until we win.” “As much as it stinks to pay an extra dollar for a gallon of gas…think about the damage of a nuclear bomb going off in Washington, or New York, or Miami.” https://t.co/piBkTWdELr” / X

(12) ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 on X: “Trump today says a deal with Iran is “close.” I’m sorry. Didn’t he declare victory over the war again JUST YESTERDAY??? https://t.co/ryU1kduePX” / X

(12) Disclose.tv on X: “NOW - Trump says Iran called and begged him not to attack last night: “Please, don’t attack. We’ll make a deal.” https://t.co/Ac2TWdHE80” / X

(12) Godfroy on X: “Trump’s waffling on Iran has to be a glitch in The Matrix….It’s so absurd it doesn’t feel real. Like the worst version of “Groundhog Day” on loop….” / X

(12) Golden Phoenix on X: “Trump’s Iran war summarized. Every single week: Monday: no negotiations Tuesday: they are liars Wednesday: we will hit them hard. Thursday: bridges, power plants will go Friday: their civilization will end Saturday: they are calling and begging Sunday: deal is close” / X

West Asia LIVE: Iran says currently no negotiations with U.S. - The Hindu

Iran live updates: Trump: Iran has ‘last chance’ to sign deal before ‘decapitation’ - ABC News

(12) zerohedge on X: “Less than five days left until Trump announces the next massive Iran strikes at 4:01pm on Friday” / X

(12) Rania Khalek on X: “Dragging the world into hell bc they can’t accept they lost” / X

(21) Drop Site on X: “⭕️ Trump: There’s not going to be charges. It has to be. If anyone will charge, we’ll charge. We have total control. We have a thing called a blockade with his Navy. They call it the United States wall of steel. There’s not going to be any charging. No, no. https://t.co/x9ARJxfqZ7” / X

Trump’s Warp Speed, CDC’s Jim O’Neill, Transhumanism & Gaza “Freedom Cities” (Technocratic Dystopia)

A regime of Jewish supremacy from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea: This is apartheid | B’Tselem

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