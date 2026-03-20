Robert Inlakesh Interview - The Truth About "Iranian Proxies" & Iran's "Decades Of Terrorism"

Joining me today is Robert Inlakesh, here to discuss the Iran war, and the many different allegations being thrown around to justify it. Specifically, we review a White House document outlining what they frame as “The Iranian Regime’s Decades of Terrorism Against American Citizens.” We discuss whether or not the many allegations within the document are accurate, and if so, whether there is context that has been omitted, and how dramatically the added context can change one’s perspective. We also discuss in detail the groups labeled as “Iranian proxies” and whether or not this is an accurate framing of the situation.
Source Links:
(21) Stephen McIntyre on X: “The most definitive White House statement purporting to justify the Israel-US war on Iran was its March 2, 2026 statement entitled “The Iranian Regime’s Decades of Terrorism against American Citizens”. https://t.co/U0e9VnGy82 After a brief editorial opening, the article lists” / X
Iranian and Iranian-Backed Attacks Against Americans (1979-Present)
FDD | The Foundation for Defense of Democracies
(21) Zachary Foster on X: “https://t.co/VC8zv68Mht” / X
The Iranian Regime’s Decades of Terrorism Against American Citizens – The White House
Robert Levinson: Family of American who disappeared in Iran say they believe he is dead | CNN Politics
Iranian officer charged with orchestrating murder of US citizen in Iraq - ABC News
New Tab
Father of service member killed in Iran war said he never told Pete Hegseth to ‘finish’ the job
Trump administration making heavy preparations for potential use of ground troops in Iran - CBS News
New Tab
Trump seeks swift end to Iran operation
Trump: ‘I don’t want to do a ceasefire’ in Iran war
New Tab
Gaza’s “Board Of Peace” Seeks To Reimagine The International Order
how many die from bee stings in the us everybyear - Brave Search
Israeli Settlers Consistently Use Arson Attacks To Burn Palestinians Alive
ISIS/al-Qaeda Was Created By The US & Israel - It’s An Open Secret
Robert Inlakesh Interview - The ‘Steal Of The Century’ & Normalizing An Openly Violent Ethno-State
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