Stephanie Seneff PhD Interview - Glyphosate & The Engineered Sick Care System

Joining me once again is Stephanie Seneff PhD, here today to discuss Donald Trump’s recent Executive Order regarding glyphosate. Stephanie is an expert on the topic of glyphosate and has been on the cutting edge of its research for well over a decade. Today we discuss the many and varied dangers that this chemical poses, the illusion of higher crop yields pushed by the industry, and the synergistic way in which glyphosate works to destroy our health.
(15) Stephanie Seneff (@stephanieseneff) / X
(21) Farm Action on X: “Trump 2024: “We’re going to get toxic chemicals out of our food supply” Trump 2026: “Glyphosate is critical to national security” A new Executive Order doubles down on the same system that bankrupted farmers, monopolized the food supply under the control of a few multinational https://t.co/q5WBKpqOeE” / X
Promoting the National Defense by Ensuring an Adequate Supply of Elemental Phosphorus and Glyphosate-Based Herbicides – The White House
(21) Stephanie Seneff on X: “The Bayer lobbying empire. “Taken together, these relationships describe a network of aligned actors positioned across the American institutions that write the rules for pesticides, enforce those rules, and defend them in court.” https://t.co/1dymzM59Ki” / X
Tracing Bayer’s ties to power in Trump’s Washington
(21) healthbot on X: “RFK Jr. talks about why gluten allergies have skyrocketed since 2006: “We discovered that Roundup was a desiccant. And what that means, if you spray it on a crop, it will actually dry out the crop. And one of the big enemies of the farmer is that if there’s rain around the time https://t.co/tb9YTSgVmO” / X
Stephanie Seneff/Denis Rancourt Roundtable - Glyphosate, mRNA & Spike Proteins Destroying Your Body
Glyphosate’s Onslaught on Akkermansia - The GUT CLUB
Screen Shot 2026-02-27 at 11.25.19 AM.png (1872×944)
Glyphosate Use in Crop Systems: Risks to Health and Sustainable Alternatives - PMC
Full article: Sustainability and innovation in staple crop production in the US Midwest
Glyphosate-Resistant Soybean Cultivar Yields Compared with Sister Lines
(21) MAHA Action on X: ““This is why I was put on this earth.” Surgeon General nominee Casey Means says she will focus on preventive care and real food to improve Americans’ health. “My vision for Surgeon General and for the future of America is to get more healthy whole food on Americans’ plates.” https://t.co/3YDDFg4cGZ” / X
(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Yet here she is gaslighting us into thinking that Trump’s EO leaning into glyphosate use and production is actually a planned roll back: https://t.co/5yxZSkbVeg” / X
(21) Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 on X: “Glyphosate, ROUNDUP, CAUSES CANCER! That President Trump GAVE the TRULY EVIL poison maker @Bayer IMMUNITY is SICKENING and a bitter actual poison pill for ALL AMERICANS to continue getting sick and dying for… For corporate profits.” / X
(21) Robert F. Kennedy Jr on X: “Roundup, the most widely used herbicide in America, contains glyphosate. Glyphosate exposure has been linked to all kinds of diseases, including Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. 95% of our corn, and much of our wheat, is routinely sprayed with Roundup. This is something every American https://t.co/oTJgmZTnfg” / X
(21) Secretary Kennedy on X: “I will always tell the American people the truth. Pesticides and herbicides are toxic by design, engineered to kill living organisms. When we apply them across millions of acres and allow them into our food system, we put Americans at risk. Chemical manufacturers have paid tens” / X
(21) Valerie Anne Smith on X: “Bayer’s “Glyphosate-Free” Roundup is now loaded with DIQUAT!...200X MORE toxic than Glyphosate! Banned in Europe for causing Cancer, Parkinson’s, Kidney & Liver failure. https://t.co/tOhUal7qzS” / X
Trump Ignores MAHA By Ruling Glyphosate “National Security” Imperative Despite Obvious Health Risks
Groundbreaking Review Shows How Glyphosate Alters DNA Toward Chronic Illness
(PDF) Glyphosate pathways to modern diseases VI: Prions, amyloidoses and autoimmune neurological diseases
(PDF) Glyphosate’s Suppression of Cytochrome P450 Enzymes and Amino Acid Biosynthesis by the Gut Microbiome: Pathways to Modern Diseases
(PDF) Pioneering Insights: The Intersection of Pesticide Exposure, Genetic Variations, and Health Risks in Southeastern Brazilian Farmers
(PDF) Is autism a PIN1 deficiency syndrome? A proposed etiological role for glyphosate
(PDF) Glyphosate and Anencephaly: Death by A Thousand Cuts
Stephanie SENEFF | Senior Research Scientist | BS, MS, EE, PhD | Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge | MIT | Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science | Research profile
Obligatory Pesticide Spraying In NYC, GM Mosquitoes & Flying Vaccinators - Are They All Connected?
(20) Moms Across America on X: “🚨Breaking: Thomas Massie: “I rise today to let the American people know that this government is under siege. All three branches of this government is under siege by lobbyists and lawyers from a German company named Bayer. They spent over $9 million lobbying the executive branch https://t.co/IbMQssN4ev” / X
