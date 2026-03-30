TDWU - 3/29/26: Trump Releases White House App With Dangerous Spyware & Israeli Spyware's Quiet Comeback Under Trump

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (3/29/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(9) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@DWayne790833292 Aside from the countless times I’ve discussed that? “Safe”? “Happy”? Do you just assume everything that aligns with your opinion? But your aggressive projection and assumption are likely why WE have not talked. Just guessing, since I am not familiar with you. Wish you the best.” / X

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(9) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 HOLY SMOKES. It was just confirmed that No Kings protests are funded by 500 ORGANIZATIONS with $3 BILLION in annual revenue nationwide Fox investigated and found that it’s George Soros and Neville Singham-linked groups and nonprofits Marxist groups are involved, including https://t.co/7OIvNiOdeR” / X

Grok / X

Dark Money Basics • OpenSecrets

No Kings Protest Backed by $3B Network of Activist Groups, Investigation Finds | Fox News

Grok / X

Nashville ‘No Kings’ protest against Trump draws huge crowds

Svetlana Lokhova on X: “As I explained last year, No Kings is not organic but is is part of the Soros/elements of the CIA/Jake Sullivan “color revolution” against President Trump https://t.co/OGOx2Y5SGT” / X

(21) @amuse on X: “NO KINGS: Bought and paid for by the Chinese Communist Party. https://t.co/Ptt9A2cxK9” / X

(21) Libs of TikTok on X: “OMG Man claims he was paid $50 to hold a sign at a no kings protest FOLLOW THE MONEY https://t.co/6kzcjo9ses” / X

(3) Carey on X: “I’d feel a lot more solidarity with the “No Kings” protesters if they weren’t salivating to pick new masters for me and everyone else during the coming election seasons—after which they will retreat back into ignorance and apathy while their team rules with impunity and” / X

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(10) Hellfish Haven on X: “@Real_RobN @DNIGabbard Here is a breakdown of the primary falsehoods and significant mischaracterizations found in the text: 1. Falsified Claims of a “Seditious Conspiracy” The text claims that Barack Obama and a long list of officials “orchestrated a plot to overthrow the United States government.” https://t.co/76EMGMoXQJ” / X

(10) Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 on X: “Thomas Massie is right which is why his comment ratioed the WH gross post comparing farmers to porn stars. This administration was elected by conservatives who are opposed to porn, rapists, and pedophiles yet protects Epstein class pedos and rapists. https://t.co/eAuJdmclpH” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “You can call this TDS, despite my criticism of both sides of this broken government, but I simply do not believe this. Based on countless examples of ignorance, and countless examples of dishonesty. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

The Last American Vagabond - Bias and Credibility - Media Bias/Fact Check

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Detachment 201 (Technocracy In Uniform), Trump’s MAGA Divide & Israel’s Iran Regime Change Two-Step

Peter Thiel: Palantir, Israel Agree Strategic Partnership for Battle Tech - Bloomberg

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Blackwater’s founder wants to sell you a privacy phone made in the USA | The Verge

Erik Prince wants to sell you a “secure” smartphone that’s too good to be true | MIT Technology Review

MAGA World’s ‘Freedom Phone’ Actually Budget Chinese Phone

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(20) The White House on X: “🇺🇸 🚀 LAUNCHED: THE WHITE HOUSE APP Live streams. Real-time updates. Straight from the source, no filter. The conversation everyone’s watching is now at your fingertips. Download here ⬇️ 📲 App Store: https://t.co/VC8lwiyO0G 📲 Google Play Store: https://t.co/zFjVcveGOV https://t.co/xxaaSr1irC” / X

(19) Michael Lesko on X: “@LPTN1776 @WhiteHouse https://t.co/L3vQKfgCni” / X

Security Analysis of the Official White House iOS App | atomic.computer

I Decompiled the White House’s New App

The White House App Is Spyware With a .gov Badge

(20) Libs of TikTok on X: “🚨Apple is hiding The new White House App Look how long you have to scroll to find it when searching for it https://t.co/xqfnegpppf” / X

signal-2026-03-29-164456_002.jpeg (793×1600)

Meet The Israeli Cyber-Weapons Dealer Paid Millions By Governments To Hack Our Phones

Snowden: Israeli Spyware Used By Governments To Pursue Journalists Targeted For Assassination

Israel Is Aiding Saudi Arabia And Others To Spy On Human Rights Activists

Israeli Spyware Firm NSO Group Found Liable for Hacks of WhatsApp Users

State Dept Revealed To Be Using Israeli Intelligence-Linked Chat App Involved In Trump Admin Hack

Smartphones Worldwide Silently Infected With Israeli Spyware & The “Peace President” War State

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Meet the Spyware Companies Preparing to Unleash Their Tech During Trump’s 2nd Term

ICE Signs $2 Million Contract With Spyware Maker Paragon Solutions | WIRED

ICE’s $2 Million Contract With a Spyware Vendor Is Under White House Review | WIRED

Israeli Spyware Maker Bought by US Private Equity in Rare Move - Bloomberg

Trump gives green light for $2m ICE deal with notorious Israeli spyware company | The Independent

Trump administration reinstates contract with Israeli-founded spyware maker Paragon | The Times of Israel

Graphite, the Israeli spyware acquired by ICE | U.S. | EL PAÍS English

Redlattice Incorporated

(11) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Only Israel can publicly admit that it’s “creating foreign companies that have no way of being traced back to Israel ... to affect the supply chain to our favor” & admit how it has “manipulated equipment in all countries that you can imagine”, and yet not have global outrage. https://t.co/IjiGXTNwnz” / X

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(11) S2 Underground on X: “This is also a pertinent reminder that the United States has a special law that ONLY applies to Israel, which restricts the resolution of imagery that can be offered by American companies. The Kyl–Bingaman Amendment (KBA) of the 1997 NDAA prohibits high-resolution imagery, https://t.co/5tJmI35cSM” / X

(2) Grok on X: “@ToTheTask @s2_underground Asymmetric accommodation describes the U.S.’s unique, one-way policy favoring Israel: the Kyl-Bingaman Amendment (1997 NDAA §1064) bars U.S.-licensed firms from selling imagery of Israel sharper than non-U.S. commercial sources offer—applied nowhere else. In 1997, high-res” / X

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(11) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Long have many of us warned this was driving US foreign policy. Hard to deny that now, but some are sure trying. Make note. #GreaterIsrael https://t.co/e0XDxOIfsi” / X

(11) Shadow of Ezra on X: “Benjamin Netanyahu goes fully psychotic and tells the world that he will single-handedly change the entire face of the Middle East, and that Israel will attack any country at any time. “We will surprise them instead of them surprising us.” “We are the attacking side. We are the https://t.co/scGJd0KtLh” / X

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(11) Mohamad Safa on X: “After much reflection, and after it became clear to me that some UN seniors are serving a powerful lobby and not the UN, I have decided to suspend all my duties as PVA Main Representative at the UN and from all UN committees/groups of which I am a member. I cannot in good https://t.co/6L93K9ZP7N” / X

(11) Mohamad Safa on X: “Punishing me by closing my wife’s bank account. What does she have to do with all this?! She’s just an EU ordinary citizen, and has nothing to do with politics or diplomacy! Human rights in Europe in 2026. https://t.co/BzysnkbPYE” / X

(15) Mohamad Safa on X: “As far as I know! People are betting on my head on X “twitter” and other platforms! I am making it publicly known that I am not suicidal. If I die under mysterious circumstances, it means they failed to stop me, so they killed me, and you know who is behind it. https://t.co/ammMTUFJME” / X

(16) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “For over four days, @X and @elonmusk have allowed a Zionist-Ukrainian group to use X to raise a million dollars to kidnap me. It, of course, clearly implies torture and murder. Yet not a single Western official, journalist, or media outlet will condemn it, let alone investigate. https://t.co/cnpGxnr2De” / X

(16) Patrick Henningsen on X: “💥 Inside ‘Terror Alarm’, the Israeli‑aligned AI psy‑ops network using X to run a $1 million bounty on Professor Marandi 🟠 The Day ‘Free Speech’ Put a Price on an Iranian Academic’s Head - READ MORE: https://t.co/bXf1cZw8kj” / X

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The Last American Vagabond

Trump’s Claims Of An Iranian Defector Belied By New US Proposals For Current Iranian Leadership

Israeli Biolab Update, 13 US Bases “All But Uninhabitable” After Strikes & Trump’s Faux Negotiation

Iran war updates: Tehran vows retaliation for Israeli hits on nuclear sites | US-Israel war on Iran News | Al Jazeera

Iran vows retaliation after Israeli strikes on infrastructure

(20) Erik Sperling on X: “BREAKING: Yemen adhering to Trump-Houthi ceasefire As per May 2025 ceasefire terms, Sana’a forces will ONLY attack Israel — NOT U.S. But: “If the U.S. decides to engage in military operations with Israel against [Yemen, THEN Houthis] will begin targeting U.S. military bases” https://t.co/ptgL5rf53F” / X

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Drones Strike Russia’s Second-Largest Refinery Near St. Petersburg as Oil Exports Face 40% Disruption

(20) 🍞🎪 on X: “The U.S. and Israel have demolished 22 SCHOOLS per day and killed 40 kids per day in Iran .. https://t.co/1CMDir8u13” / X

Iranian schools, hospital and landmarks among civilian sites hit during US-Israeli strikes

(20) Trita Parsi on X: “Just as in Gaza, the US is lifting the constraints on how Israel can use American bombs. As a result, Israel uses 2,000lb bombs to strike densely populated areas in Tehran. So, we are now seeing Gaza-style images of civilians and children being killed en masse in Iran. https://t.co/2YgHPw5sYf” / X

(20) Patrick Henningsen on X: “This is what they do: Israel & US now targeting Iran’s universities, just as they did in Gaza. Schools, hospitals, mosques, churches - all relabeled as “terror targets” by the Trump regime, and Netanyahu regimes. Western governments are practicing medieval barbarism….” / X

(20) Al Jazeera Breaking News on X: “BREAKING: The Iranian government said more than 93,233 civilian facilities and 600 schools have been damaged since the war on the country began. https://t.co/X7sIviqHId” / X

Late Additions:

(17) UK Report on X: “NEW — 🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇷 Channel 12 says that in case of a U.S. ground operation in Iran, Israeli soldiers will NOT participate on the ground.” / X

Army Launches Detachment 201: Executive Innovation Corps to Drive Tech Transformation | Article | The United States Army

The Trump Admin’s Missing Ethics Pledges & The New Ceasefire Agreement Israel Already Plans To Break

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