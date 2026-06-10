The Apache False Flag, The Secret Deployment & The Assassination Lie

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (6/9/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

Federal Court Overturns Historic Fluoride Ruling as Trump Admin Fights to Keep Fluoride in the Water

Digital Embassies: Host Countries Build Data Centers For Foreign Nations To Access

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(19) Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 on X: “The medical examiner for Thomas Crooks is a dual American Israeli citizen, didn’t do the full toxicology report, and rushed to have Crooks cremated 2 days later with the bullet fragments still in him. Why won’t the Trump admin release all the information? https://t.co/enm776tUIt” / X

Trump’s Assassination Attempt - Let’s Review The Facts

We Must Question the Attempted Assassination of Trump

Trump Assassination Attempt Narrative Continues To Unravel As Israel Intensifies Palestine Genocide

Evidence Mounts Showing Official Story On Trump Shooting Is False & Cancel Culture From The Right

Judicial Watch: FBI Records Reveal Witness Account that SWAT Officer Recovered ‘Remote Device’ from Butler Shooter’s Pocket - Judicial Watch

JW v DOJ Crooks prod 5 02216 - Judicial Watch

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(19) Mouin Rabbani on X: “Since I began monitoring Elon Musk’s pet demagogue, not a day has gone by without him posting at least one fabrication. In the below, Gad Saad claims to be reposting a video of a Muslim immigrant urinating on pork products in a Dutch supermarket. The video is in fact a 2023 https://t.co/7A9HOAmR9P” / X

(19) Glenn Greenwald on X: “MAGA -- soon as they got right back into power -- went from “The evil Deep State is interfering in our politics” to “We demand that the NSA and CIA have the right to spy on American citizens without warrants.” Pete Hegseth: give us this power or the terrorists will kill you.” / X

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “🤦‍♂️” / X

(19) Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on X: “My Task Force will be meeting with the White House to discuss providing whistleblowers with permanent immunity protections, so they can safely disclose the TRUTH about secret programs in the government that may know more about the UAP phenomenon than they are telling us. https://t.co/1FpRxL56Dk” / X

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(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@Cernovich You mean aside from the numerous testimonies of the numerous survivors? Partisan fraud.” / X

(21) James Li on X: “Wrong Jeremy. Captain of the U.S.S. Liberty, in a speech given at Arlington National Cemetery: “I do not believe it was a case of mistaken identity.” https://t.co/n9Vmgn4x88” / X

(21) James Li on X: “Israeli newspaper: Yes, we did it on purpose. MAGA Zio-bot: No, Israel did it by mistake (followed by 10 paragraphs of hasbara bullshit) https://t.co/4qJ3Ud5qL7” / X

(21) James Li on X: “It’s absolutely treasonous that 97% of members of Congress believe a foreign country’s account of the attack, and not the first hand testimony of our own veterans. I appreciate the efforts of Thomas Massie, but at this point, we are not sovereign.” / X

(21) Phil on X: “Thank you @RepThomasMassie!! you gave the dead of the USS Liberty a voice. You stood up for us when nobody had the courage. You’re a beacon of hope for our movement and our country https://t.co/WPJallAqsx” / X

(21) James Li on X: “Phil Tourney, a USS Liberty veteran alleges that the Mossad worked with the CIA to deliberately sink the USS Liberty, and blame the false flag attack on Egypt. https://t.co/RiSgYgrShe” / X

(21) Thomas Massie on X: “@DanCrenshawTX These men deserve to be thanked and remembered. Which part of my post do you find objectionable?” / X

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(21) James Li on X: “🚨 Israeli “AI expert” Maya Ackerman admits that Israel can “move AI chatbots into alignment” so that the output doesn’t “honestly represent data” but rather shows us “exactly what they want us to see”. This comes as Israel has invested $6M to make ChatGPT more pro-Israel. 👀 https://t.co/gTyiXWmiAC” / X

(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “The planet’s most fanatical Israel loyalists now own and control (or are about to) Paramount, CBS, TikTok, Warner Brothers, CNN: all acquired in the last two years by Netanyahu’s close friend, Larry Ellison, right as public support for Israel in the US and the west collapses:” / X

(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “The Israeli government has said explicitly that they see social media control as their most important war -- especially in the US -- and will use a combination of censorship and buying up platforms and influencers (like they did with TikTok and CBS) to re-propganized Americans:” / X

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New NDAA (Further) Integrates US and Israeli Militaries & The Ongoing Axios/Iran War Deception

(21) Ron Paul on X: “The notorious Section 224 of the National Defense Authorization Act has survived the first attempt to strike it from the legislation. The provision, which “integrates” the Israeli military into our own national security apparatus, will remain in the bill as it moves out of the” / X

(21) Nick Cleveland-Stout on X: “The Washington Post published an opinion piece defending Section 224 and US integration of Israeli military tech without disclosing that the author is the founder of 1948 Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in Israeli defense startups https://t.co/UZ7tiE0QZl” / X

(21) DD Geopolitics on X: “🚨 @JohnKiriakou Israel sent hundreds of spies into US defense contractors to steal F-35 avionics the US wouldn’t give them. Now with Section 224 they don’t need the spies anymore. Congress is just handing it over. 👇 https://t.co/3if1r3tOGu” / X

The Obvious Israeli Infiltration Of The US Government Is Now Acceptable To Acknowledge, Ask Why

(21) Murray Rothbard on X: “1/ 🚨 Congress isn’t just debating “aid to Israel” anymore. That’s the old fight. The new fight is whether the U.S. quietly embeds Israel into our defense tech, intelligence sharing, weapons development, and military-industrial supply chain. There are 5 vehicles to watch. https://t.co/uf8i44uE7c” / X

(21) Jesse Watters on X: “🚨 MUST WATCH: ISRAEL WAS JUST CAUGHT SPYING ON THE PENTAGON AND TRUMP’S TOP NEGOTIATOR… VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE REACTS 🚨 “Israel may like that, they may not like that… this is in the BEST INTEREST of the United States of America” 🇺🇸🔥 https://t.co/JkNc0rDjqE” / X

(21) Grok / X

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at a Glance | Arms Control Association

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Just going to deliberately misinform everyone? The IAEA publicly stated Iran had “more than 400kg (1000 pounds)” “enriched up to 60% U-235” and that their “stockpiles remain under safeguards in accordance with Iran’s comprehensive safeguards agreement.” https://t.co/Ha1krgKhSF https://t.co/JnzAKbuppI” / X

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(21) Daniel McAdams on X: “”Trump told Israel to stand down, and the message came through Fox News.” Why do you constantly amplify this fake news? Are you on Barak Ravid’s payroll? Seriously? I don’t understand why otherwise intelligent people like Larry Johnson and Doug Macgregor continue to go on your” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “”Trump PISSED at Netanyahu” here we are again. This guy will never stop gaslighting you. https://t.co/dn3kER1xd8” / X

(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “I almost feel sorry for Trump when he feels a need to yell: Netanyahu is not my boss! Trump announced on April 18 that he “prohibited” Israel from bombing Lebanon. They laughed and bombed the next day. Trump wants a deal with Iran but is petrified of The Israel Lobby’s rage.” / X

(21) GenXGirl on X: “While Trump and Netanyahu cosplay a fight, leaked Deployment Orders show the US has quietly deployed the 82nd airborne paratroopers to Israel with mission to seize Kharg Island and carve out coastal territory inside Iran. https://t.co/CB0RUoRJSf” / X

Exclusive: U.S. Secretly Deployed Paratroopers to Israel

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(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “How embarrassing. At least make up a different lie. Change it up a bit.” / X

Trump Says Iran and Israel Must ‘Stop Shooting’ After They Exchange Strikes - News From Antiwar.com

(21) Ryan Grim on X: “Iran’s terms to end the war: 1. Give Iran its own money back 2. Tell Israel to stop attacking Lebanon (and mean it) Some rather extreme demands there, no wonder Trump can’t find a way to a deal.” / X

(70) Truth Details | Truth Social

(21) Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter on X: “Iran fired 11 ballistic missiles at Israel today. Each one of those missiles can level an entire neighborhood and kill hundreds. No self-respecting country in the world would tolerate such an attack, and neither will Israel. Israel is now targeting Iranian surface-to-surface” / X

(21) Wyatt Reed on X: ““We did nothing to provoke this attack by Iran.” Even in a country where lying is encouraged and those who don’t cheat or mislead others are considered “frayerim” (suckers), this is an absurd fabrication. Let’s recap: - Iran spent the past week telling Israel it would strike” / X

(21) Daniel Davis Deep Dive on X: “Evidence suggests that Israeli claims that all missiles from Iran were intercepted overnight, were not accurate. What a shock, something Israel reported turns out to not to be true. We will continue to monitor this situation, but the cost to Israel will continue to rise for its” / X

(21) Sulaiman Ahmed on X: “JUST IN: NETANYAHU CLAIMS ISRAEL PREVENTED A NUCLEAR ATTACK LAST NIGHT 😂 “Overnight, Israel carried out historic strikes to prevent a nuclear attack on Israel. I reiterate my commitment: Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.” https://t.co/MBWUktQkMu” / X

(21) Saagar Enjeti on X: “As the dust has settled it seems that Trump soft greenlit the Israeli attack on Iran and then further depleted US military interceptors to defend attacks on Israel” / X

(21) Brian Berletic on X: “🇺🇸🇮🇱 US Claims “Not” Involved in Israeli Strike on Iran are False ▪️Isreal doesn’t exist militarily without constant and complete US support - every plane, bomb, shred of intel comes from the US just like with Ukraine; ▪️US policy papers have described in detail how to use https://t.co/KN670yYtoh” / X

(21) MenchOsint on X: “The rules of engagement are changing, the past 18 hours have been very interesting: - Iran re-entered war with Israel just to defend Lebanon. - Yemen spontaneously entered the war. - US asks for an immediate ceasefire. - Iran promises a response if any axis member is attacked.” / X

(21) MenchOsint on X: “The Yemenis decided to ban Israeli navigation in the Red Sea, the next escalation - if the US gets involved - will be a ban on US & allies’ ships. Strait of Hormuz: Closed to US & Allies Bab el Mandeb: Closed to Israel only https://t.co/9btuMFRZVX” / X

(21) Trita Parsi on X: “The magnitude of what just happened may take some time to sink in. This is the first time Iran has struck Israel after Israel struck another country’s territory (that is, not Iran). This means that the battle lines have been moved. Iran’s deterrence had already been restored https://t.co/KHpNjBTh97” / X

(21) Drop Site on X: “🔴 NEW: Iran FM Spokesperson Baghaei: “No one in the region believes that the Zionist regime (Israel) carries out any action without prior coordination and cooperation with the United States… the consequences of any escalation will also fall on Washington.” 🔸 “The U.S. State https://t.co/k29cX4GpUb” / X

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(69) Truth Details | Truth Social

Trump says US ‘must’ respond after Iran downed US helicopter | AP News

Apache Helicopter Crashes Near Strait of Hormuz; Crew Rescued, Trump Says - WSJ

Screen Shot 2026-06-09 at 4.02.08 PM.png (758×1210)

Exclusive: U.S. Secretly Deployed Paratroopers to Israel

(21) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “For the record, Iran did not shoot down the helicopter, and Trump is lying, but the Islamic Republic is more than prepared to teach the Epstein Coalition a lesson. https://t.co/mb5sG4x24c” / X

(21) Nick Sortor on X: “🚨 BREAKING: President Trump VOWS a US military response to Iran SHOOTING DOWN one of our Apache helicopters over the Strait of Hormuz Thankfully, both pilots are SAFE and UNINJURED, per POTUS This could heat up quickly. Pray for our troops 🙏 https://t.co/7gCkuAIP7w” / X

Trump says Israel barred from bombing Lebanon: ‘Enough is enough’ | Reuters

Trump says Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to ‘stop all shooting’ | Lebanon | The Guardian

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Israeli Strike Kills 3 Lebanese Soldiers, Days After Truce Was Signed - The New York Times

Israeli military says it hit Hezbollah in Beirut suburbs | Reuters

Lebanon says Israeli strikes kill at least 14 as attacks persist despite Iranian threat

(21) Wyatt Reed on X: “BREAKING: Israel has just issued an evacuation order for the entirety of the biblical city of Tyre. No more “safe zones.” No more fake ceasefire. No more good-cop-bad-cop routine between Trump and Netanyahu. Israeli ethnic cleansing is in full effect. https://t.co/lsvIJSYEi3” / X

(21) Drop Site on X: “🚨 Israeli attacks in Lebanon killed 29 people and wounded 133 others over the past 24 hours. The toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 to has risen to 3,666 killed and 11,321 wounded across the country, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. ◽️Israel continued its attacks” / X

(21) Drop Site on X: “⭕️ Israel intensified its attacks on the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on Tuesday, killing at least 17 people and wounding 50 more, according to Lebanese health authorities. An airstrike on the al-Masaken neighborhood killed 9 people, while additional strikes hit other parts of” / X

(21) Wyatt Reed on X: “There is one specific state that’s “destroying the country for the sake of [its] own interest” — and it’s not Iran — but because Lebanon has a US/Saudi-installed puppet instead of an actual president, we’re not allowed to hear who it is.” / X

(21) courtneybonneauimages on X: “I just heard the @BBC radio say that the Israeli army was attacking Hezbollah targets yesterday & they also platformed someone bloviating about how Iran is ‘occupying’ Lebanon. As a frontline journalist on the ground for the last 18 months, I would like to reiterate that I have https://t.co/AeN0MOAD2D” / X

(21) Zachary Foster on X: ““Steal their women & children” is the new Zionism. you can’t make shit up anymore” / X

(21) Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده on X: “In Gaza, Israel burned both people and land with white phosphorus while much of the world looked away. Today, the same scenes are unfolding in Lebanon before the eyes of the world, yet meaningful action remains absent. https://t.co/IIEMF9cHI8” / X

Israel/Occupied Palestinian Territories: Israel’s use of white phosphorus against Gaza civilians “clear and undeniable” - Amnesty International

Rain of Fire: Israel’s Unlawful Use of White Phosphorus in Gaza | HRW

B’Tselem call for Gaza white phosphorus probe - The Jewish Chronicle

Israel: White Phosphorus Used in Gaza, Lebanon | Human Rights Watch

White phosphorus used by Israel in Gaza strike, video shows - The Washington Post

Evidence of Israel’s unlawful use of white phosphorus in southern Lebanon as cross-border hostilities escalate

62% Of 9000+ Civilians Killed In Gaza Are Women/Children & Israel Uses White Phosphorus On UN School

Israel used U.S.-made white phosphorus weapons in South Lebanon attack - The Washington Post

Rights group: Israel using white phosphorus on residential buildings in Lebanon | The Times of Israel

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(21) Ryan Grim on X: “In the same breath, Israel says it’s unfair for Iran to defend Hezbollah because those are different conflicts — and then takes out its anger on humanitarian orgs delivering aid to Gaza” / X

(21) Drop Site on X: “⭕️ REPORT | Israel has killed 978 Palestinians and launched more than 1,400 airstrikes and shelling attacks since agreeing to a “ceasefire” in Gaza Israeli forces have carried out at least 3,189 ceasefire violations across Gaza since the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement was reached https://t.co/jt2SRVwOIt” / X

Top British Commander Contradicts US, Says No Iranian Threat & USS Liberty False Flag Parallels

(21) Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) / X

‘But Sir, It’s an American Ship.’ ‘Never Mind, Hit Her!’ When Israel Attacked USS Liberty - U.S. News - Haaretz.com

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare - Israel News - Haaretz.com

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Meet Joe Meadors. Joe was a signalman on the USS Liberty during the Israeli attack on June 8, 1967, killing 34 Americans. In 2018 he was illegally seized from int. waters while on a peaceful freedom flotilla & held for days without charge by Israel. The US gov never said a word. https://t.co/UZtONDsCmD” / X

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