The Cannabis Reclassification Deception, The SPLC Deflection & Trump's Ineffectual War Effort

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (4/23/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

Trump reclassifies state-licensed medical marijuana in historic shift | AP News

The Top Ten Marijuana Myths That No One Should Believe

Drug Scheduling

Cannabis May Already be Genetically Modified - The Last American Vagabond

Monsanto, Bayer and the Push for Corporate Cannabis | Truthout

Investors rush to patent genetically modified cannabis molecules | CBC News

Genetically Modified Cannabis | Fresh Mint Delivery

Screen Shot 2026-04-23 at 3.30.27 PM.png (1844×1274)

I have tried hundreds of strains. GMO is the best. Here’s why IMO! : r/trees

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Ghislaine Maxwell again asks judge to vacate her sex trafficking conviction and release her - ABC News

(21) Al Jazeera Breaking News on X: “BREAKING: US House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer says some panel members are open to US President Donald Trump pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell to secure her cooperation in the Epstein investigation, Reuters reports. 🔴 Follow https://t.co/hGzrK2N8WC for more https://t.co/TJ3vNv6ow7” / X

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH on X: “🚨Ron Johnson drops the HAMMER at RFK’s Senate Hearing: “They HID the myocarditis signal… They HID the stroke signal… They MASKED adverse events in VAERS.” “There are a BUNCH of people involved in this COVER-UP who still work within HHS, CDC, and FDA.” Subpoenas are coming. https://t.co/hMkBYWLaIN” / X

(19) Jefferey Jaxen on X: “It’s frustrating to hear @TuckerCarlson @elonmusk @realDonaldTrump speak on vaccines and cite the historical story of polio as the one thing we know probably worked. Guys...respectfully, please educate yourselves further https://t.co/WpRTcKyX7F” / X

(19) David Icke on X: “I’m shocked that anyone is shocked. Kennedy and Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) was always a get-Trump-elected scam with a limited sell-by date once he was installed. We are talking about the self-styled ‘father’ of the fake ‘Covid’ vaccine and MAHA is yet more manipulated” / X

Trump Admin Leans Into Self-Amplifying mRNA (SamRNA) Under Guise Of Ending mRNA & RNA In Food

(1) The Last American Vagabond on X: “…because it’s in your food now. Thank you for attention on this matter. (All kind of jokes aside, this is very positive step—if it actually happens and it is actually upheld) #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(1) Aaron Siri on X: “BREAKING: Annual influenza vaccine now a voluntary for all Active and Reserve Service members and Department of War civilian personnel! Thank you @SecWar! Every word of what Secretary Hegseth says below has equal weight for all vaccines. Too bad Trump’s pick to head the CDC” / X

(1) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Anyone keeping count? The each do this daily. And this platform forces it into your feed. #ArrestSomeone” / X

(1) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@QuantumGuard17 She doubled down again today... in that video from 2025? You are either very stupid or very dishonest. https://t.co/lJWsMCM47a https://t.co/UIKSMqMz8v” / X

(1) The Last American Vagabond on X: “😂 Every single day. #ArrestSomeone #Hopium #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(1) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@AwakenedOutlaw @texan_maga Funny how they’ve never actually done anything about it, and yet you never get mad about that. It’s almost like you don’t care if Obama is ever actually held accountable, and just use the hype to distract good people… 🤔 https://t.co/5Zf0W0lJV5” / X

(19) Three Year Letterman on X: “Happy 60 week anniversary to those who celebrate https://t.co/tmO3W5pAay” / X

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “While this blind partisan team sport player focuses his energy on “dunking on the libs” he seems embarrassingly oblivious to what this clip actually demonstrates: that both parties are just as corrupt & dishonest & both will sell you out for Israel’s war. But yeah “you got her”!” / X

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “How insanely embarrassing. We all really need to consider how much of what is happening today is just simply incompetence and buffoonery. And if so, consider who is actually driving the bus... #QuestionEverything #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “(Told ya) But Alex, didn’t you just get done telling us that Trump “sold out” and that he was “occupied by a foreign power” and that “he showed his true colors”, but now he is fighting the deep state again?” / X

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(19) Grok on X: “@jennycohn1 @JasonBassler1 @TJWoodstockNY Yes, the post is correct. Palantir has active contracts or data platforms deployed across dozens of U.S. government agencies and components as of April 2026, including DoD, Army, Air Force, Marines, SOCOM, DHS (recent $1B AI deal), ICE, IRS (26+ contracts), NASA, USDA, FBI, CIA,” / X

(19) Oficina del Presidente on X: “El Presidente Javier Milei, junto al Canciller Pablo Quirno, recibió en Casa Rosada al empresario Peter Thiel. https://t.co/czuClLFu4U” / X

The Network State Coup And The Engineered Transition To “Tech Zionism”

(10) Frankie Stockes on X: “HAPPENING NOW: Melania Trump is hosting the First Lady’s Luncheon in DC, where she’s bragging about “empowering” American children by partnering with Palantir, OpenAI, and others to usher kids into an AI surveillance state takeover, using the education system to do it. https://t.co/XiGletRzXJ” / X

(10) Jason Bassler on X: “⚠️ DHS is now funding AI “smart glasses” that record, show a data display, and scan faces/gait to match biometric database ‘watchlists’ of “illegal immigrants” on the street in real time. First “immigrants,” than “protesters”, than you! Welcome to the future we’ve warned about. https://t.co/qlUIaebrL3” / X

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The War-Focused “Peace” President, Gaza AI Drones Now Surveilling US Cities & Kash’s FBI False Flag

FISA Extended, Kash Spins Out & Trump Seems To Deliberately Sabotage/Lie About Dealings With Iran

Kash Patel Seems To Blatantly Contradict His Own Atlantic Lawsuit Claim | HuffPost Latest News

(10) Aaron Rupar on X: “REPORTER: Can you explain the computer log in issue? Your lawsuit contends you were not able to log into the system KASH PATEL: Let’s have a survey. How many of you people believe that’s true? REPORTER: Did you communicate with anyone you thought you were fired? PATEL: It’s an https://t.co/t9zdhS7qmb” / X

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(19) FBI Director Kash Patel on X: “The money doesn’t lie. The evidence shows the charity who supposedly fought the Klan - FUNDED the Klan. The charity who supposedly fought Neo-nazis - FUNDED Neo-nazis. The SPLC engaged in a massive fraud operation to deceive their donors, funded the very hate groups they https://t.co/azUPhfEfgM” / X

(19) Bx on X: “@DarrigoMelanie The people that the SPLC paid were not researchers trying to do the right thing... they paid lifelong, genuine white supremacists who were getting kickbacks for info.” / X

Office of Public Affairs | Federal Grand Jury Charges Southern Poverty Law Center for Wire Fraud, False Statements, and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering | United States Department of Justice

White House: Indictment of ‘Criminal Organization’ SPLC Should Be Front Page News Everywhere

define indictment - Brave Search

(19) FBI Director Kash Patel on X: “The SPLC allegedly helped fund and facilitate the 2017 Charlottesville rally that resulted in a young woman’s life lost - and then used shell companies to hide it from the public and their donors https://t.co/uVGoeJTM6d” / X

(19) Nick Sortor on X: “🚨 BREAKING: Acting AG Blanche reveals the Southern Poverty Law Center PAID to help STAGE the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA in 2017, which leftist media used against President Trump for YEARS And they’ve now been INDICTED for it ANOTHER MASSIVE LEFTIST HOAX! https://t.co/NACTajopbh” / X

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Just a reminder below for all those jumping at the deliberalty one-sided SPLC story. This story is being used to deflect from the numerous disasters taking place in this admin (and entire gov) and it ties back to both sides of the #TwoPartyIllusion.” / X

RAM-rioting-Rundo-et-al-COMPLAINT133873.pdf

Congress Has Removed a Ban on Funding Neo-Nazis From Its Year-End Spending Bill | The Nation

A Year After 1/6, Ukraine’s War Draws U.S. Far-Right to Fight Russia, Train for Violence at Home - Newsweek

4 indicted on charges stemming from 2017 Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ rally

Shady US-Funded Contractors Dyncorp & Blackwater Operating In Ukraine Alongside US-Backed Extremists

Azov Battalion Tie To Charlottesville/CIA & Ukraine TV Host Calls For “Killing Children” If Russian

Ukraine/CIA Ties To “Unite The Right Rally”, MSM Truth Lite, RSV Sidestep & CBDC/Digital ID Lockstep

Not Just Azov: Documents Prove The CIA Has Been Cultivating Fascism In Ukraine Since At Least 1948

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Zionism Vs Nazism, Israel’s Connection To Extremist Ideology & ADL’s History of Faking Nazi Marches

Skokie: The legacy of the would-be Nazi march in a town of Holocaust survivors - ABC News

Nazi March Turns out to Be Hoax - Jewish Telegraphic Agency

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(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This Alex’s actual job in my eyes. Deflection. This is only HALF the story & not even entirely accurate. Any way they can get you to only focus on only half the gov, thereby stopping any possible change, they will do it. This was a whole-of-gov agenda. https://t.co/StzzkBprZT” / X

(19) Alex Jones on X: “BOMBSHELL: The DOJ Has Now CONFIRMED That The Biden Admin Was In Full Command Of The SPLC While They Were Funding Every Nazi Organization In America! This Was All Part Of A Larger Obama Project To Create Division With The Ultimate Goal Of Creating A Race-Based Civil War That https://t.co/zgiBCbokix” / X

(19) Gunther Eagleman™ on X: “Southern Poverty Law Center was funding the KKK. This should be the biggest story in the media right now.” / X

(19) @amuse on X: “HATE HOAX: It was clear the Patriot Front was fake from the start, but I assumed it was the FBI. I had to idea it was backed by a Democrat NGO funded by a Soros NGO. But it makes perfect sense. The demand for racism exceeded supply. https://t.co/nDlqxQhYiG” / X

(19) Grok / X

(19) Rep. Andy Ogles on X: “Looks like the SPLC could have been bankrolling the Nazi U-Hauls in Nashville. They are trying to vilify white people. This is EVIL.” / X

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@HealthRanger Right back into the partisan fold. Too bad. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

The Patriot Front, January 6th & The “Vanilla ISIS” Psyop

Ukraine and the New Al Qaeda

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@LauraLoomer You clown. You jumped on this story just before oct 7, pretending you broke it, all while intentionally omitting all ties to Israel and those you gaslight for. This appears to be your job, whether you know it or not. https://t.co/lnLgrnQQKx” / X

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(19) Apex Predator on X: “@Villgecrazylady @TLAVagabond Their primary purpose is to humiliate and demoralize us. See also the Biden administration.” / X

(16) MAGA Voice on X: “JUST IN 🚨 President Trump just saved the lives of 8 women in Iran. Of course, no one talking about it https://t.co/22k2WOxAbW” / X

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “So nice of Iran to promise not to execute those AI-generated images of women that Trump yelled about, especially since they have not talked to Trump today. It must have been carrier pigeon. https://t.co/RqnBIGoMFt “Trump says Iran agreed not to execute 8 women at his request” https://t.co/8iPG0et0mQ” / X

(19) Glenn Greenwald on X: “Spread by this courageous Israel-loyal hero, as many lies have been: https://t.co/YIfXvwevNH” / X

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This is the majority of the partisan political game today in this dying empire. Prove me wrong. And if you think this is unique to republicans you’re not paying attention. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

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(20) TenthAmendmentCenter on X: “That whole “this isn’t a war” thing was always bullshit. Just an oath-breaking traitor who wanted to trick his treasonous followers into supporting him trashing the constitution on WAR powers.” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Just going to deliberately misinform everyone? The IAEA publicly stated Iran had “more than 400kg (1000 pounds)” “enriched up to 60% U-235” and that their “stockpiles remain under safeguards in accordance with Iran’s comprehensive safeguards agreement.” https://t.co/Ha1krgKhSF https://t.co/JnzAKbuppI” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “These people are not simply mistaken or misinformed, they are deliberately misinforming you for an obvious agenda imo. https://t.co/N77xwMUNVH” / X

(19) David Stockman on X: “I’ll tell you what, Dinesh. Even if you had 400 kilos of 90% U-235 and a box of matches, the length of time it would take you to make a nuke is NEVER. The fact is, 60% enriched uranium like the Iranians had isn’t even 10% of the way to a bomb. The rest--- engineering, machining,” / X

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(19) jeremy scahill on X: “🚨Iranian official tells me that as of this moment (3:38PM ET), Iran won’t attend a new round of talks. Official says Pakistan told Iran that Trump will lift the naval blockade in final hours of the ceasefire. If that happens & ceasefire extended, new talks could happen Thursday.” / X

(20) Seyed Abbas Araghchi on X: “Blockading Iranian ports is an act of war and thus a violation of the ceasefire. Striking a commercial vessel and taking its crew hostage is an even greater violation. Iran knows how to neutralize restrictions, how to defend its interests, and how to resist bullying.” / X

(20) George Galloway on X: “A blockade is an Act of War in legal terms. You can’t commit acts of war and be on a ceasefire at the same time.” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “But I thought they were “begging to make a deal” every day since February 28th? 🤔 https://t.co/hv596tAWYk “Trump announces indefinite extension of ceasefire as Iran stalls negotiations” https://t.co/kATGbYXI69” / X

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Do you almost feel sorry for these guys?” / X

Iran dismisses Trump’s unilateral ceasefire extension as ‘ploy’, saying Tehran never asked for it

(19) Drop Site on X: “💢 Ghalibaf Adviser: Ceasefire Extension “Means Nothing” — “The Losing Side Cannot Dictate Terms” 🔹Mahdi Mohammadi, strategic adviser to Iran’s lead negotiator Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, responded to Trump’s ceasefire extension announcement with sharp” / X

(19) jeremy scahill on X: “When you are winning decisively, it’s often necessary to constantly remind the public you are winning. It’s an underrated aspect of true victory—the need to really make sure people understand you are a winner. This has been true in all of history’s great wars. https://t.co/H1n4l2GtSm” / X

Trump tells MS NOW Iran has ‘no idea who their leader is’

US to ‘shoot and kill’ Iranian boats laying mines in Hormuz, Trump says | US-Israel war on Iran News | Al Jazeera

Trump claims US has total control over strait of Hormuz after Iran seizes two container ships | Donald Trump | The Guardian

US Iran War Live 34 Iran Tankers Slip Past US Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, With Over $900 Million In Oil

HORMUZ STRAIT Ship Traffic Live Map

(19) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on X: “The Iranian regime must be held accountable for its extortion of global energy markets and indiscriminate targeting of civilians with missiles and drones. Under @POTUS’ leadership, as part of Economic Fury, Treasury will continue to follow the money and target the Iranian” / X

(19) Jacob Winograd on X: “If only the Iran had not closed the strait in the first place, this war wouldn’t have happened Oh wait...it was open before and they only closed it after America and Israel attacked them unprovoked? Weird...almost like this war was chosen, and not necessary... https://t.co/yXdo4r9M4q” / X

(19) Aryavarta on X: “@rawsalerts We believe that!! https://t.co/lrlWgYNdns” / X

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(19) Nada Maucourant Atallah on X: “A destroyed school, water station, playground and mosque. This is some of the destruction we saw in Debinne , a village that has been completely flattened by Israel, like many villages across the deep south. We’ve been working on a full package on Israel’s “buffer zone” doctrine https://t.co/jFbQqXrjkB” / X

(19) Al Jazeera English on X: “Human rights groups, UN investigators and Israeli legal organisations say the torture and sexual abuse of Palestinian detainees in Israel’s prisons is part of a wider system of repression. This content may be distressing to some viewers. https://t.co/Gxhz7dD9HA” / X

(19) Drop Site on X: “🔵 Haaretz: Israeli soldiers looting homes across southern Lebanon on a “crazy scale,” soldiers and commanders stationed inside Lebanon told the outlet. “According to the testimonies, as IDF soldiers leave Lebanon, they load stolen items onto their vehicles openly, without https://t.co/cMYiW8hcsM” / X

(2) Updates Iran war live: Trump announces three-week Lebanon ceasefire extension

(19) Suppressed News. on X: “Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei explains to the Iranian youth what the slogan “Death to America” stands for. This what mainstream media will misrepresent so listen to what this sentence stands for. Speech date: November 15th 2015. https://t.co/fm7ebA2HsA” / X

(20) Justin Amash on X: “From a “little excursion” to “Don’t rush me. We were in Vietnam for 18 years.”” / X

Is Trump Under MIND CONTROL? Possibly

The Cannabis Deception: How Your Government Stole Your Future

Cannabis Destiny

Pfizer and BioNTech’s COMIRNATY® Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Adults 65 and Older and Individuals Ages 5 through 64 at Increased Risk for Severe COVID-19 | Pfizer

Self-Amplifying mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Superior Results

Vaccines Grown in Lettuce? Rep. Massie Asks House to Bar FDA, USDA From Funding Transgenic Edible Vaccines • Children’s Health Defense

Welcome to the Palantir World Order

AERODYNAMIC VOL. 35 (OPERATIONS)_0039.pdf

(19) Middle East Eye on X: ““These animals can no longer live.” Ezra Yachin, a 95-year-old Israeli army reservist, is seen inciting “every Jew with a weapon” to kill Palestinians and “erase the memory of them” https://t.co/LUQs0XoR5U” / X

(55) Dan Cohen on X: “The Lehi continued to seek to ally with Nazi Germany even after the Final Solution had begun. https://t.co/5cpcUxj4s9 https://t.co/yQLXvgmdHx” / X

Zionist Militia’s Efforts to Recruit Nazis in Fight Against the British Are Revealed - Israel News - Haaretz.com

Rights Groups Demand Israel Stop Arming neo-Nazis in Ukraine - Israel News

Peace ‘within reach’ as Iran agrees no nuclear material stockpile: Oman FM | Military News | Al Jazeera

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