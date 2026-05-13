The Fauci That Got Away, Trump's Iran Loss & Accepting The Hard Truth That Israel Controls US Policy

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (5/11/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

The Last American Vagabond on X: “@bennyjohnson Let me know when they actually arrest someone Benny. I am sure you will carry on hyping regardless. Some of us, however, truly want these criminals in prison.” / X

War Correspondent on X: “🚨 NOW: FBI Director Kash Patel confirms both charges against James Comey are FELONIES Comey’s facing DECADES in prison. @FBIDirectorKash: “James Comey allegedly threatened the life of the president of the United States. And as you all now know, shortly after posting that https://t.co/MY4oY2SY5N” / X

🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 on X: “James Comey knew exactly what he was doing. He literally wrote a book on coded calls for political violence. And he served as the deputy attorney general (DOJ #2), the FBI director, and a U.S. attorney. He made this coded threat after the second assassination against Trump.” / X

General Mike Flynn on X: “The 2020 Election was Stolen We had a fake president for 4 years. Our country has yet to recover. The corporate media was complicit in the crime. Anyone who uses the phrase “election denier” can GFT! Enough is Enough!!! Hold these people accountable NOW!” / X

Google Whistleblower Exposes Alleged Election Interference and Bias in Explosive Texas Senate Testimony :: Grabien - The Multimedia Marketplace

(1) James Woods on X: “So why aren’t you arresting these people for treason? I don’t know which is more frustrating, to know that Democrats literally staged a coup against the President of the United States, or to know that the Federal Bureau of investigation can’t find a single person to indict.” / X

Email from Susie Wiles warning White House staff about leaks, is leaked | The Independent

(1) HighImpactFlix on X: “@OwenShroyer1776 Well, at least we got Trump into office, right Owen? Who should we vote for next? I’m sure they’ll make everything better.” / X

(1) Truthstream Media on X: “@Coinvo https://t.co/KnWuhDlgOC” / X

(1) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Your brain: 🧠 Your brain on partisanship:” / X

(1) JP Sears on X: “@FiveTimesAugust And an assassination attempt.” / X

(1) Jason Bassler on X: “Hey MAGA... How’s the end of that war in Iran going? “US Military forces will leave Iran in 2 weeks” -Trump (3/31/26) https://t.co/jDJCwV6CF0” / X

(1) Not Sure Gnosis 🦈🐆 on X: “I fucking hate this administration dude https://t.co/k11xzujOs8” / X

Who’s going to China with Trump? America’s top CEOs, including Elon Musk, to attend

(6) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Another failed promise (more accurately described as a lie). #TwoPartyIllusion #Winning” / X

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(5) Owen Shroyer on X: “He says it was illegal yet not one person has been prosecuted. Fauci is days away from avoiding any prosecution. Another massive crime against humanity with no one responsible going to jail.” / X

Trump Admin Leans Into Self-Amplifying mRNA (SamRNA) Under Guise Of Ending mRNA & RNA In Food

CIA Is Fostering Creating & Seeding Neo-Nazi Extremists Into The US & Fauci’s Mask Lies Crumble

Fauci Runs As The COVID Illusion Collapses, While The MSM Doubles Down On The Vaccine Injury Coverup

(5) Rand Paul on X: “Remember when you were called a conspiracy theorist for questioning the origins of COVID? I was right there with you. Fauci dismissed the lab leak theory on every major network while his NIH was actively funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” / X

(5) Five Times August on X: “Fauci in the news. Birx in the news. Gates in the news. Masks back on faces. Hazmat suits. New shots in the works. Nothing has changed because nothing has changed.” / X

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Breaking News App

(5) Hantavirus (from:KobeissiLetter) - Search / X

(5) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “BREAKING: Despite all of the headlines, there is a mere 8% chance that the Hantavirus becomes a “pandemic” in 2026. This is exactly why the market is not reacting to the headlines. https://t.co/eGLncpZ8j2” / X

(5) The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) / X

(5) Grok / X

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President Trump Stands Firm on WHO Withdrawal Amid Hantavirus Outbreak

Trump’s New $2B WHO, FDA Walks Back Food Dye Ban & The US Gov’s Long-Documented Cartel Connections

President Trump says he won’t reconsider leaving the World Health Organization because of the hantav - YouTube

CDC escalates hantavirus response as Kentucky health officials monitor outbreak

(5) David Icke on X: “’PCR positive.’ Here we go again. This is Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR test who died months before ‘Covid’ appeared. He said the PCR test cannot tell if you are sick. Had he lived he would have said so when they used his PCR to ‘confirm’ ‘Covid’ as they did with ‘HIV’ and are https://t.co/Dn7Fw67PzK” / X

(5) Mary Talley Bowden MD on X: “Odds of getting struck by lightning: 1 in 1.22 million. Odds of dying from hantavirus: 1 in 34 million.” / X

(5) Five Times August on X: “They’re doing it again because the guy you thought would “expose and arrest” them doesn’t care and is going to let all of them go free of their covid crimes, making him just as guilty of all the injury and death as the rest.” / X

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(6) Glenn Greenwald on X: “Three rabid Israel First billionaires (Miriam Adelson, Paul Singer, John Paulson) are pouring obscene amounts into one Kentucky Congressional district to remove @RepThomasMassie from Congress for being one of the few vocal, consistent GOP critics of US financing of Israel.” / X

(6) Thomas Massie for Congress on X: “Now I know why woke Eddie won’t debate me! He uses AI to write all his social media posts. Unfortunately for him, he’s not smart enough to remove Grok’s feedback to him. 😂 https://t.co/mTYGCIvOSo” / X

(6) Thomas Massie for Congress on X: “Israeli-born dual-citizen globalist-billionaire Miriam Adelson’s superPAC just bought another million dollars of ads against me for the final week of the race, but we CAN and WILL FIGHT BACK with grass-roots support if you can lend it to https://t.co/Jlnih1NEnQ” / X

(6) John Kiriakou on X: “It’s not the Russians influencing American elections. Israel is.” / X

(6) Glenn Greenwald on X: “Like a lot of people, I have my strong criticisms of Netanyahu. But one important metric of a man is how he treats his employees. Netanyahu flies to the White House 7 times a year to visit his, and now he’s sitting down with more of them on Israeli State TV. Credit where due.” / X

(6) Chay Bowes on X: “Colonel Douglas Macgregor claims Netanyahu now has ‘complete control’ of US military and political power https://t.co/tURLEOXNfb” / X

(7) Robert Barnes on X: “Bibi reminding Trump that Trump is still Bibi’s bitch.” / X

(20) Glenn Greenwald on X: “Easily one of the most under-discussed and under-covered stories of the last 18 months, but it’s not exactly difficult to understand what explains it. https://t.co/nYs1hxomDv” / X

False Flag – Foreign Policy

Jews among group indicted for insider trading allegedly used ‘going to Israel’ as code for illegal sales - Israel & Jewish News - JNS

(20) Caitlin Johnstone on X: “This happens constantly. The other day I posted a viral 36-minute video compiling mainstream TV news stories about such incidents, and the hasbarists didn’t even try to dispute it. And these are just the times when the orchestrator got caught. The total number is far higher.” / X

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(9) Patrick Henningsen on X: “The real religious fanatics in this story are not Iran, but rather Crusader tattoo boy @PeteHegseth @SecWar & the other nutjobs in US military, receipts...” / X

U.S. Troops Were Told Iran War Is for “Armageddon,” Return of Jesus

MRFF Inundated with Complaints of Gleeful Commanders Telling Troops Iran War is “Part of God’s Divine Plan” to Usher in the Return of Jesus Christ – Military Religious Freedom Foundation

US troops were told war on Iran was ‘all part of God’s divine plan’, watchdog alleges | US-Israel war on Iran | The Guardian

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s extended 60 Minutes interview - YouTube

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Israel Built and Defended a Secret Iran War Base in Iraq - WSJ

Reports: U.S. Told Iraq to Avoid Area Where Israel Allegedly Built Secret Iran War Base - Iran News

Iraq’s Kurdistan denies presence of Israel military base on its soil – Middle East Monitor

Israeli forces getting into Iraq on forged US passports: Iraq’s Harakat al-Nujaba

(20) Murray 🇺🇸 on X: “So we now have confirmation that they’ve successfully built secret bases in both Iraq and Iran. How do we know they haven’t done the same throughout the Western world as an insurance policy?” / X

(20) MenchOsint on X: “That explains the false flag kamikaze drone attacks carried out in the region. https://t.co/KwLSTntLTk” / X

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(20) Robert Barnes on X: “Indeed. Where is that Trump now?” / X

(20) Aaron Maté on X: “I know it’s hard for some people to fathom that Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, and John Bolton could have bombed Syria on fake grounds (😱) but for those heretics who are open to that possibility, here’s some more evidence for you:” / X

War On Iran: – Trump Discards “Project Freedom” – Another Oil Market ‘Peace’ Scam – Loss In Trust Of U.S. Protection – Moon of Alabama

Iran Destroyed Over 228 US Military Targets, The Failed False Flags & Trump’s Insider Information

Israel Calls For Direct Strikes On Iranian Civilian Infrastructure As It Targets Lebanese Civilians

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Iran rejects US proposal; Trump: ‘Totally unacceptable’

Iran Offers Reply to US Peace Plan as Hormuz Crisis Simmers - Bloomberg

(20) Daniel McAdams on X: “If I were Trump I would humbly ask for some changes in wording to make the ending look better, but I would jump at the offer to get out of this mess that I started. Of course I am not a narcissistic lunatic like him, so it is unlikely he will do so.” / X

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(20) Ryan Grim on X: “A trillion dollar defense budget and we’re almost out of ammo in like 40 days. So the answer is to up it to $1.5T.” / X

(20) Gunther Eagleman™ on X: “@margbrennan Mark Kelly is a traitor.” / X

(20) Chetuya Math Chinagolum on X: “For Context: In January 2016, the Obama administration flew $1.7 billion in physical cash to Tehran. This money was not a gift or a ransom payment. It was the settlement of a long standing financial dispute between Tehran and the American government. While Iran was still a” / X

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(20) Propaganda & co on X: “This article recognizing U.S. defeat in Iran was written by the most die-hard interventionist neocon you could imagine: Robert Kagan. A Zionist, Jewish, Israel-first war hawk who was one of the most influential ideological advocates for the Iraq War in 2002 — if not the most https://t.co/WMfZuSHC7L” / X

Checkmate in Iran - The Atlantic

Interview 938 - Our Troubled Times: The West’s Engineered Downfall | The Corbett Report

James Corbett Interview - Trump’s Great Reset Or Great Blunder?

James Corbett Interview - Engineered Division & Subservience Under A Guise Of Resistance

The war on Iran will likely end in American retreat | US-Israel war on Iran | Al Jazeera

(21) Sulaiman Ahmed on X: “JUST IN: Iran’s FM Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei: Iran has proven to be a responsible power in the region, and at the same time, we are not bullies rather, we are anti-bullies. Just look at our conduct. Were we the ones who launched a military campaign against America thousands https://t.co/4MAaIMdGCL” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “One of Trump’s biggest concerns at the moment, in my opinion, is that counties around the world will realize they don’t need him to “reopen the strait” since it’s already open, at least as far as Iran is concerned. It’s only ever been restricted to those conducting illegal war.” / X

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(21) jeremy scahill on X: “First he was possibly dead, then severely wounded, then not in a position of authority, then Iran in disarray, now he’s playing a critical role. The blockade is working. Now we have Project Freedom. Now we don’t. JD is on his way to Islamabad. No, it’s Steve & Jared. Now no one.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@marklevinshow You are a fucking monster.” / X

IRGC-linked media calls for fees on Hormuz undersea internet cables | Iran International

Trump says Iran ceasefire is on ‘massive life support’

(21) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “BREAKING: Iran’s Speaker of the Parliament releases a statement after President Trump says the US-Iran ceasefire is “on life support.” “Our armed forces are ready to deliver a well-deserved response to any aggression; mistaken strategy and mistaken decisions will always lead to” / X

(21) Somayeh on X: “@EricLDaugh Stop negotiations. They don’t abide by any deals, only use them to buy time. The Islamic regime executes people daily and shuts down the internet to silence its people. Enough. No more negotiations. Finish the job. #KingRezaPahlaviForIran #DigitalBlackOutIran” / X

(21) Robert A. Pape on X: “Credible analysis shows Iran has plutonium for 200 nuclear weapons This is in addition to enriched uranium that has been the focus of Trump negotiations Iran rapidly emerging as 4th of world power Nuclear Iran coming soon https://t.co/REMiyOdeMm” / X

Breaking News App

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(21) sarah on X: “BREAKING: Israel is dropping white phosphorus bombs on civilian areas in Nabatieh, South Lebanon. These are internationally banned munitions, and Israel is unleashing them against civilians. https://t.co/Y2Hyyb1Rmh” / X

(21) Assal Rad on X: “Are you ever going to say Israel VIOLATED a ceasefire or no?” / X

(21) Assal Rad on X: “And does killing children violate anything, like a ceasefire?” / X

(21) susan abulhawa | سوزان ابو الهوى on X: “During the “ceasefire,” the colonial jewish supremacist entity: 1) destroyed 140,000 acres of Lebanese farmland, roughly the size of Chicago, or 78,000 football fields of cultivated food. 2) killed over 1.8 million poultry & livestock. 3) destroyed irrigation networks and other” / X

(21) Drop Site on X: “🚨Israel killed 51 people in Lebanon in 24 hours on Saturday as the Israeli army continued its attacks despite the so-called ceasefire. The toll since the beginning of March has surged past 2,846 killed and 8,693 injured, the Ministry of Public Health announced today.” / X

(21) Rania Khalek on X: “Israel has killed 470 people in Lebanon since the fake ceasefire went into effect. Crazy. 470 people” / X

(21) Caitlin Johnstone on X: “It’s downright poetic all the different words Reuters editors can find to avoid saying Israel *violated* a ceasefire. https://t.co/rtaDTA45EM” / X

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(21) Assal Rad on X: “This seems important. So, naturally, legacy media ignores it.” / X

(21) Assal Rad on X: “Ethnic cleansing out in the open for everyone to see, and we’re supposed to think this is normal.” / X

Israel condemns EU sanctions on West Bank settlers, calls it ‘arbitrary and political’

(21) Assal Rad on X: “Notice how Western media doesn’t really bother talking about the Gaza “ceasefire” anymore?” / X

(21) Assal Rad on X: “This week Doctors Without Borders shared analysis on the impact of Israel’s DELIBERATE blocking of aid to Gaza. I can’t find a single headline in Western media. How is further proof of genocide—that is still ongoing—not newsworthy? https://t.co/uHVLmzd38A” / X

(21) Ryan Grim on X: “Israeli drone chased and struck a man on a scooter with his 12 year old daughter, killing the father. The little girl ran, wounded, ran and was hunted by the drone and struck again. She has succumbed to her wounds.” / X

(21) Ihab Hassan on X: “This is a photo of the same area before it was wiped out by the Israeli army. https://t.co/LNr5TaZxrA” / X

(21) Daniel Lambert on X: “Rafah, a city thousands of years old. A picture from 2022 and today. This was the West’s “red line”. That Rafah would not be attacked. And still zero action against Israel. Zero sanctions. Zero arrests. They actually arm them. Why? https://t.co/VaH98JWOpZ” / X

(21) Tamer Nahed on X: “One of the most horrifying and brutal scenes ever captured on camera in modern history. Israeli soldiers opened fire on thousands of starving Palestinians in Gaza as they ran in desperation trying to get a piece of food during the war on Gaza. A moment the world must never https://t.co/L6cRblazzO” / X

(21) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “The genocide is ongoing.” / X

(21) Assal Rad on X: “https://t.co/h6JUHEDyeQ” / X

(21) The Cradle on X: “Thirty US lawmakers demand transparency on Israel’s nuclear arsenal In a letter sent on 4 May to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 30 Democratic members of Congress called on the Trump administration to end its longstanding policy of ambiguity regarding Israel’s nuclear weapons, https://t.co/2KqFOJJY2N” / X

(1) jasper nathaniel on X: ““Some men had to have their testicles amputated by doctors after beatings…” Thread with some of the unspeakably depraved acts of rape and sexual assault by Israelis against Palestinians detailed in this piece: https://t.co/Yxs1X4BnsS” / X

(21) Aysha on X: “The genocide has not ended. It just stopped trending.” / X

(21) Tamer Nahed on X: “One of the most horrifying things happening in Gaza right now something the world barely knows about is that we are now trapped inside an area no larger than 133 square kilometers out of Gaza’s original 336 square kilometers. More than two million people are crowded into this” / X

(21) State of Palestine on X: “Israel ethnically cleanses anything and anyone Palestinian, even the dead.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Wilkerson tells us in this clip from a while back how his boss told him that Israel controls the Pentagon: https://t.co/4HcslJ4cs7” / X

Pfizer and BioNTech’s COMIRNATY® Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Adults 65 and Older and Individuals Ages 5 through 64 at Increased Risk for Severe COVID-19 | Pfizer

Denis Rancourt Interview - Data Proves COVID-19 Is Actually An Illusion

Faith in Quick Test Leads to Epidemic That Wasn’t - The New York Times

The PCR Illusion & ‘The Epidemic That Wasn’t’

Justifying landgrab, Israel says it is ‘allowed to ignore international law’ anywhere it wants – Mondoweiss

Hrvoje Moric Interview - Is A Multipolar World Order The Solution Or Just The Next Trap?

Israel: White Phosphorus Used in Gaza, Lebanon | Human Rights Watch

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