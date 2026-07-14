The Flock Revolution, ICE Continues Violating The Rights Of Americans & Trump Lies About Iran, Again

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (7/10/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

The Ongoing Engineered Division Of The United States: Fake Patriots vs Fake Patriots

What The Hell Is Happening w/ Charlie Robinson (7/7/26)

How Trump and Israel Are Crafting a New World Order

Derrick Broze Interview - David Leavitt’s Rebranding & How The Jan 6 Pipe Bomber Suspect Got Flocked

8 Ways To Take Down Flock Without A Sawzall - The Last American Vagabond

(16) X

full face neck coverage mask full tattoo suitable halloween - Temu

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Detachment 201 (Technocracy In Uniform), Trump’s MAGA Divide & Israel’s Iran Regime Change Two-Step

Department of War Establishes New Defense Policy Board > U.S. Department of War > Release | U.S. Department of War

(20) The Solari Report | Catherine Austin Fitts on X: “Looks like Warsh is going FULL ON Digital Control Grid - Kevin Warsh picks ex-BoE chief Mervyn King and tech boss Marc Andreessen to reform Fed https://t.co/OuDe1I2iuv via @ft” / X

Federal Reserve Board - Federal Reserve announces the leadership and objectives of its task forces to advance the conduct of monetary policy

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(16) Maxx Verstrapon on X: “@PhuckPhoniez @JasonBassler1 @TLAVagabond Nobody in the mainstream is talking about Flock, so his emphasis is justified” / X

(16) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@BadgedPatriot So “because the safeguards worked” we just accept the overt violation of our Constitutional Rights? You’re starting on second base. We should not be debating whether these can be used properly, we should be discussing the fact that, however they are used, they violate our rights.” / X

(20) Flock on X: “@Patrickwebb This is exactly what our safeguards were designed to do. Thousands of first responders use Flock to solve crime. Our permanent audit logs help identify and stop any individual case of illegal use: https://t.co/Y1uXMHl3XA” / X

(20) Rahul Sidhu on X: “Last night, a 3-month-old that was kidnapped in Marshall county was located with a Flock camera in a totally different county. Crimes solved, missing people found. Every. Single. Day. https://t.co/KQl6PXsu95” / X

(20) Orwell Day on X: “They are trying to bargain with us now. They are making the argument that Flock is ok if we “demand transparency in surveillance”. NO! We DEMAND that the cameras don’t exist at all. We DEMAND that the cameras come down. Nothing less is acceptable. https://t.co/IlHajUnVoK” / X

(20) Texan in Seattle on X: “Hey @glangley — I was the head of design for connected devices at Axon when we did the deal with @Flock_Safety. What you may not know is that our CEO, Rick Smith had met with Vigilant, the ALPR leader at the time. During the demo, their team pulled up a random Axon employee’s” / X

License Plate Reader Company Flock Is Building a Massive People Lookup Tool, Leak Shows

(20) Secure Privacy on X: “The DHS signed a $1 billion contract merging: Passport data. IRS records. HHS files. FBI databases. License plate readers. Commercial data brokers. Into a single targeting system. ICE’s surveillance budget alone: $28.7 billion. This is nothing if not surveillance infrastructure” / X

DHS Opens a Billion-Dollar Tab With Palantir | WIRED

(20) John Rich🇺🇸 on X: “This is not right. Flock cameras are leading to what amounts to the “swatting” of people like this man. This could have ended very badly. It seems to me to be unconstitutional.” / X

(20) More Perfect Union on X: “Cleveland organized to get rid of Flock, and won. But instead of accepting the democratic process the mayor and city council president forced a revote. So residents are coming out, again, to testify against the AI surveillance company. And some are spitting fire. https://t.co/mYqbhKqEsm” / X

(20) 🇺🇸TONY🇺🇸 on X: “@Ravious101 Dallas has 100 of these. 🥴 https://t.co/svIO15mxOH” / X

Cape Coral explores AI cameras on trash trucks for code - WBBH

(20) Orwell Day on X: “#Flock used to target journalist and suppress freedom of the press? This is the article that got this journalist tracked by police using #Flock cameras for weeks until an eventual police confrontation. Do you think he was targeted because of his anti-Flock position? https://t.co/Nsbxht7LvT” / X

Brain-Surveillance.mp4

You Are A Terrorist If You Resist Data Centers & Israel’s Infiltration Of Flock and AI Surveillance

(20) Ryan Petty on X: “According to the CEO of @Flock_Safety @glangley, we are all terrorists now.” / X

(20) The Anarchist Chef 🧑‍🍳🏴 on X: “Open-air and free-range prisons for all!!!” / X

video.twimg.com/amplify_video/2074972105066598400/vid/avc1/752x720/Jj6D3yHOA67pI01E.mp4

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Does Flock Share Data With ICE?

ICE Taps into Nationwide AI-Enabled Camera Network, Data Shows

Are Your Local Police Using Flock Safety ALPRs to Scan for Immigrants? | Electronic Frontier Foundation

(20) Grok / X

ICE Signs $2 Million Contract With Spyware Maker Paragon Solutions | WIRED

ICE Is Using Palantir’s AI Tools to Sort Through Tips | WIRED

ICE to Use ImmigrationOS by Palantir, a New AI System, to Track Immigrants’ Movements - American Immigration Council

(21) Aaron Reichlin-Melnick on X: “The ICE story around the man it shot is unraveling rapidly, with no evidence that he rammed anyone and video showing ICE actually rammed his vehicle. Making matters worse, ICE had no body cameras, despite having gotten $29.9 billion in 2025 that they could have used to buy them.” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “ICE has already been caught in court lying about claims of being “run over” to justify the shooting of American citizens. Let that sink in. This is not even close to the first time since the beginning of 2025 that ICE has lied about circumstances to get away with murder. https://t.co/zUQ28GG884” / X

(20) Aaron Reichlin-Melnick on X: “Remember, just last week it came out in court that ICE outright invented a fake murder attempt on one of their officers and tried to send a man to prison for decades on claims he choked an agent, even though THEY were the ones who actually put the guy in a chokehold! https://t.co/2uvumkEZdc” / X

(17) Jesus Freakin Congress on X: “ICE agents keep assaulting children. https://t.co/LXFp9d0fM3” / X

In viral video, ICE appears to make warrantless arrest inside a Salt Lake home | KUER

(5) Karthik on X: “They interviewed all the three witnesses separately, and they all say the same thing. They did not ram the car; ICE agents fired at them, and then mocked Mr. Salgado as he lay there dying. https://t.co/7PpOkBZzgc” / X

(5) Devin Nunes’ Cattle Dog 🇺🇦 🇪🇺🇺🇸🇨🇦 🇦🇺 on X: “Assholes. They obviously cannot handle accountability or observation. No training, no tactics, just force. https://t.co/9tp7P3B9Jh” / X

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(17) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Elon is helping building a prison around us. https://t.co/5K7t4DVYsB” / X

(17) Mac on X: “How the fuck is it even remotely legal for a politician to sign an nda with a corporation to hide information from their constituents” / X

Deadly bacteria found in major US city’s wastewater system tied to Mark Zuckerberg’s $800m data center | Daily Mail Online

EU Parliament greenlights Chat Control 1.0 – Breyer: “Our children lose out” – Patrick Breyer

(17) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Just a bunch of fake patriots trying to gaslight into the control grid while stuffing their pockets. Call them out. https://t.co/9sd1tW9Avf” / X

(17) Mel on X: “The GHF food drops were one of the most sadistic events in recent history. Israel imposed a total blockade for almost 2 months last Spring trying to exhaust food storage then they set up these food distribution centers without enough food for everyone with the goal of luring https://t.co/zzwKoLyIO2” / X

(5) Medic Kim on X: “Delete Waze if you haven’t already. This is their latest update to the Terms & Conditions. https://t.co/GdZR0BlFVn” / X

Terms of Use - Waze Help

Netanyahu: ‘America is a thing you can move very easily’ - The Washington Post

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Was Israel Involved With Charlie Kirk’s Death - Let’s Look At The Facts

The Charlie Kirk Hysteria Is a Blueprint for Future Political Chaos

Tyler Robinson allegedly admitted to killing Charlie Kirk in texts | Fox News

(17) Candace Owens on X: “🚨You honestly cannot make this up… Footage of Tyler Robinson turning himself into police does not exist. The footage simply does not exist anymore or…maybe it never existed in the first place. You decide! https://t.co/oYFmXntyz8” / X

(4) Glenn Beck on X: “Just listening to the evidence that has come out, I don’t know how Tyler Robinson isn’t already pleading guilty. @JackPosobiec breaks it down: “The evidence is overwhelming… For those who have followed these different high-profile crime stories, there was that one guy, this https://t.co/u6YRG6Ln6h” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “”See guys, the current government narrative is totally legit, as evidenced by this other totally legit government narrative.”🤔” / X

(17) Mel on X: “Why would the Utah SBI hire a private Israeli company to conduct digital forensics on this text exchange when Utah is home to the largest computer forensics lab in all of the western United States? And when the state has a contract with the digital forensics crime lab at Utah https://t.co/ipJSZUOSQe” / X

Stanford Says COVID Death Rate ‘Almost ZERO’ For Those Under 40 & Israeli PreCrime Used On Americans

Cellebrite Can “Hack Any Device” with UFED Extraction Technology | DD18 The Wikileaks Archive | PeakD

FBI’s “Outside Party” Revealed as Bureau Keeps New Hack Secret

An Israeli company is reportedly helping the FBI crack the San Bernardino iPhone | The Verge

Vietnam buying Israel spyware to repress opposition – Middle East Monitor

Meet the Spyware Companies Preparing to Unleash Their Tech During Trump’s 2nd Term

ICE notice of intent to award contract to Cellebrite for smartphone hacking technology | Immigration Policy Tracking Project

Public Records Show FBI Secretly Extracted Data From ICE Protesters’ Phones – Mother Jones

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(17) Libertarian Party on X: “https://t.co/xzgjfdEuUr” / X

(20) Thomas Massie on X: “Might as well call it Trumpcare now. Our party has made no serious effort to repeal Obamacare and legalize affordable health insurance after taking control of the House, Senate & White House. Why? Because the current system enriches insurance and hospital companies.” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@johnrich So you are saying Trump and RFK are globalists? I happen to agree, but surprised to see you say that. https://t.co/kZJdV2aSYL https://t.co/Nz3EYXwv3U” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Can this please be the last straw for those remaining few who are still hoping/pretending that this administration is anything different from all those before it? #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(20) Steve Friend on X: “Why haven’t you passed @RepThomasMassie’s National Constitutional Carry Act?” / X

Gun Rights Groups Condemn Trump DOJ for Defending National Firearms Act - The Last American Vagabond

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(17) Link on X: “Do you think he actually believes his own lies? @TLAVagabond” / X

(17) Middle East Observer on X: “This is how they killed the 160 schoolgirls in Iran With precision” / X

(20) MintPress News on X: “🚨BREAKING: A Vessel Near The Strait of Hormuz Was Struck Following IRGC Navy Warnings A route was reportedly opened without coordination with the IRGC, causing a collision danger in the Strait of Hormuz. In response the IRGC sent warnings to all vessels that they must only use https://t.co/aYc3zlTyZ8” / X

U.S. hits dozens of Iranian targets in retaliatory strikes after ship attacks in Strait of Hormuz

(20) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “BREAKING: Iran has suspended talks on a final settlement with the United States, per TASS.” / X

Full text of Trump’s framework agreement to end Iran war : NPR

(20) Rania Khalek on X: “The U.S. bombed 90 targets in Iran last night. Iran is reporting 14 killed and 78 injured since US strikes restarted on Wednesday. Trump seems to think that he can bully Iran into relinquishing control of the Strait of Hormuz with the same failed and criminal strategy as 3” / X

(20) Daniel McAdams on X: “Ten bucks says Israel did this.” / X

(20) The Cradle on X: “Iran warns Israel will face retaliation for attacks on Iranian infrastructure —— Mohammad-Bagher Zolghadr, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has issued a stark warning that Iran will retaliate against Israel for any future strikes on its national infrastructure. https://t.co/UY28VPFZDN” / X

(21) Arya Yadeghaar (Backup) on X: “Images of the “IRGC speedboats” that the US bombed at the fisher’s pier in Bandar Abbas… but they are actually fishing boats belonging to fishermen. https://t.co/UObioCJtM7” / X

(21) Drop Site on X: “🔺 Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned Washington after two days of renewed US strikes: “America still hasn’t learned that bullying and breaking promises are no longer cost-free. Let me put it plainly: if you strike, you’ll get hit.” “The Strait of Hormuz https://t.co/ZnnrEf6YOT” / X

(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “From the start of the US/Israeli attack on Iran, Gulf State tyrannies the US calls “our allies” have been pummeled hard by Iran, including US assets there: Saudi, Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE. But because these dictatorships punish anyone reporting it, most Americans never hear of it.” / X

(21) Marwa Osman || مروة عثمان on X: “The USA has 800 military bases across 80 countries. Do you know how many the country with the next highest number has? 145 bases across 42 countries. And that would be the UK. So, no. These military bases are not to “protect” Americans. They are there to dominate the world https://t.co/rGHXoiM9Ns” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “So can we all just admit out loud that literally everyone knows Trump is lying here? And has been nearly every time before this when he used the exact same claim that was later proven to be false? I hope so, because this whole collective mass delusion thing is getting tiresome.” / X

(21) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “Fake news” / X

(20) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “Fake news” / X

(21) Daniel McAdams on X: “”A U.S. official...” https://t.co/1AIicaG72b” / X

(21) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “BREAKING: President Trump says Iran has asked the US to continue “talks” and he has “agreed to do so, but the US has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the cease fire is over.” https://t.co/Wt16VxOFbL” / X

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(20) Robert Barnes on X: “Reality: Vance’s future just ended, for at least the next half-decade.” / X

(20) MenchOsint on X: “See how the Iran-designated corridor is busy and safe. https://t.co/Y3tl8E6BRa” / X

(20) Drop Site on X: “Traceable vessel transits through the US-coordinated Omani lane (the “Southern Highway”) have effectively ground to a halt, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence. Data from the monitor indicates no vessels above 10,000 dwt have transited the corridor with their Automatic” / X

(17) Drop Site on X: “CENTCOM claims that since early May, U.S. forces have helped facilitate the transit of more than 800 commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz carrying 380 million barrels of crude oil. That’s more than 11 commercial vessels and about 5.4 million barrels of crude oil per” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Exactly as we were discussing in the beginning. This is all a game to them. To these people, the ends absolutely justify the means. That is of course if we see the ends.” / X

(20) Daniel McAdams on X: “Four decades of “everybody gets a trophy” mentality drilled into Americans since pre-school. When suddenly faced with the hard consequences of terrible decisions - and there is no one to back them up or extend the deadline for their homework - they throw a screaming tantrum and” / X

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Exclusive | Iran Hatched Fresh Plot to Kill Trump, Israel Told U.S. - WSJ

(20) Scott Jennings on X: “To everyone constantly criticizing our alliance with Israel: their intelligence just helped keep our President from being assassinated by Iran. https://t.co/ReVcMfVwSs” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Just going to deliberately misinform everyone? The IAEA publicly stated Iran had “more than 400kg (1000 pounds)” “enriched up to 60% U-235” and that their “stockpiles remain under safeguards in accordance with Iran’s comprehensive safeguards agreement.” https://t.co/Ha1krgKhSF https://t.co/JnzAKbuppI” / X

(20) Aaron Rupar on X: “Trump tells the New York Post that if Iran assassinates him, “I’ve left instructions to just literally bomb them at levels never seen before” 🙃 https://t.co/vlBoPVnCkS” / X

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(20) Macroaggressions Podcast with Charlie Robinson on X: “@TLAVagabond https://t.co/vRwD1aLv3v” / X

(17) Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 on X: “Iran bombed ships going through the Strait of Hormuz so Trump bombs Iran, and oil prices start rising again and the stock market goes down making buying opportunities ripe again. Then Trump goes back to saying he bombed Iran because “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.” Repeats” / X

(20) Laura Loomer on X: “Finish the job, President Trump! Purge your admin of the isolationists who tell you Islam can be negotiated with! You can’t negotiate with these animals! @potus https://t.co/shiIdSwmxZ” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “No matter the justification, if you’re calling for the bombing of a civilian hotel full of Iranians because of opinions they’ve expressed, however insulting or threatening, you are an evil person. This may come as a shock, but when you murder their families, people get angry.” / X

(20) Afshin Rattansi on X: “Donald Trump on Iran’s leaders: ‘They’re liars, they’re cheats, they’re sick people. They’ve hurt their people. They killed 54,000 people, as of now, that were protesting.’ The fake 40,000 killed number now inflates to 54,000…soon it’ll be 6 million, and then 20 million. https://t.co/cYhzlaUfbJ” / X

Trump says he ‘never cared’ about Iran regime change, claims new leaders are ‘not radicalized’

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(20) More Perfect Union on X: “https://t.co/wEHbMFbiiS” / X

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(20) courtneybonneauimages on X: ““Ceasefire”” / X

(20) sarah on X: “BREAKING: Israel is burning forests and civilian homes in South Lebanon. Not military targets. Houses. Entire ecosystems. These are war crimes — carried out during a so-called “ceasefire.” https://t.co/FI2ah3ipMB” / X

(20) Assal Rad on X: “Israel wiping out entire families is so normalized that Amnesty can publish this without generating any media coverage. https://t.co/Et0PBS7SrB” / X

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(20) Dave DeCamp on X: “Continuing and escalating the proxy war in Ukraine is probably Trump’s biggest betrayal of what he campaigned on, yet you don’t hear a peep about it. He didn’t end the war, but he did successfully end Republican opposition to it.” / X

(20) The White House on X: “SO BACK. 🇺🇸🦅 https://t.co/LOhUHPGsHY” / X

Spyware Maker NSO Group Is Paving a Path Back Into Trump’s America | WIRED

‘What’s Wrong With That?’: How Israel Trained and Armed an ISIS-linked Gazan Militia - Israel News

‘You Can’t Hide’: Elon Musk & SpaceX Are Helping US Intelligence Build the World’s Largest Spy Satellite Network

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