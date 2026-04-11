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SxC's avatar
SxC
3d

israel is FORCING more by continuing to bomb Lebanon.

Why? Because israel is angry that the US declared a ceasefire without their permission.

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
2d

The war is confusing and contradictory, especially when it comes to the Hormuz strait.

We are being fed a lot hype just like in the Ukraine war.

https://off-guardian.org/2026/04/11/hormuz-confusion-make-it-make-sense/

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