The Israel Shaped Quantum Back Door & Trump's Iran Deal Predictably Spins Out

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (6/22/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

Israel’s Election Manipulation Ignored, Over $1B To Pfizer For New COVID Shots & Trump’s Iran Lies

(21) Jikkyleaks 🐭 on X: “@SecKennedy “Yeah I know you found the receipt for that secret hotel room I paid for next week but I wasn’t going to actually use it, honest honey.” https://t.co/xDBK2VzLTY” / X

(21) sashalatypova.substack.com “Due Diligence and Art” on X: “So, why did you sign the contract then .@SecKennedy? Can I have an IDIQ contract from you for $1.2B to deliver and anti-unicorn spray? A pandemic of unicorns could be deadly, you know... we must be very prepared!” / X

New Tab

(21) Drop Site on X: “⭕️ NEW: Colombian President Gustavo Petro has alleged that Israel interfered in Colombia’s presidential election, citing alleged irregularities in the country’s vote counting process and calling for a full audit and recount. 🔸With preliminary results showing 49.3% for Abelardo https://t.co/Yr50kCe4so” / X

Israeli Firm BlackCore Suspected of Meddling in NYC, Scotland Elections, French Official Says - National Security & Cyber

Full article: “We Do Not Support Genocides”: Gustavo Petro, the Palestinian Solidarity Movement, and Political Backlash in Colombia

Colombia breaks diplomatic ties with Israel. President calls actions in Gaza a ‘genocide’ | PBS News

B’nai B’rith Condemns Anti-Semitic Statements by Colombian President in Spanish

Five Ways Colombia’s President is Spreading Antisemitism and Destroying His Nation’s Ties with the U.S. and Israel | AJC

(21) Max Blumenthal on X: “The Bautista brothers are convicted fraudsters who own the private off-shore company that manages Colombia’s voting software Their company botched Colombian elections in 2014 and 2022, when 400,000 votes for Petro’s party went missing Before any official tally, Trump and https://t.co/EMPrNWlrTt” / X

(21) Anna Paulina Luna on X: “The @SecRubio effect. Once he cut off the corrupt USAID slush funds, look what happened: June 2023: 🔴Left wing: 10 🔵Right wing: 3 June 2026: 🔵Right wing: 7 (+4) 🔴Left wing: 6 (-4) https://t.co/V7UBgjQexK” / X

(21) Max Blumenthal on X: “USAID served as a slush fund for Juan Guaido during Trump-Rubio’s first coup attempt against Venezuela, financed Cuba and Nicaragua’s right-wing opposition, and provided cover for CIA torturers running Operation Condor What the hell is Meyerhofer talking about https://t.co/cKdHU2jCxq” / X

(21) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “South America in 2022 versus 2026 One by one, leaders became Pro-Israel https://t.co/BKC371MfHB” / X

Secretary Marco Rubio Appointed as Acting Administrator for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) - United States Department of State

Rubio says USAID ‘officially in close-out mode’ | Capital Press

060226_Rubio_Testimony_54b76fd9-96e1-482a-b648-83310f30ddf1.pdf

The Israeli Election Interference and Psychological Operation Industrial Complex

HondurasGate & The Technocratic Takeover Of South America

AIPAC Buys Thomas Massie’s Congressional Seat As Fake MAGA Cheers

Trump Releases White House App With Dangerous Spyware & Israeli Spyware’s Quiet Comeback Under Trump

State Dept Revealed To Be Using Israeli Intelligence-Linked Chat App Involved In Trump Admin Hack

Meet the Spyware Companies Preparing to Unleash Their Tech During Trump’s 2nd Term

Another Mega Group Spy Scandal? Samanage, Sabotage, and the SolarWinds Hack

New NDAA (Further) Integrates US and Israeli Militaries & The Ongoing Axios/Iran War Deception

(21) OSINTdefender on X: “Hmmm, the person on that CAC doesn’t exactly look like Vance? Someone clearly failed their Annual Cyber Awareness Training. https://t.co/YLoqohHG6d” / X

The Obvious Israeli Infiltration Of The US Government Is Now Acceptable To Acknowledge, Ask Why

Israel’s Infiltration Of US Tech In Light Of The Lebanon Pager Attack

New Tab

(21) A New Policy on X: “While Congress seeks to expand Israel’s access to U.S. quantum technologies, the White House is issuing a new order identifying quantum as a top target of foreign espionage operations.” / X

Section 219: The National Defense Authorization Act FY 2027 — A New Policy

White House expected to direct intelligence agencies to protect quantum research from foreign threats - Nextgov/FCW

(21) Aaron Rupar on X: “Trump on an executive order he’s about to sign that he clearly has no clue about: “Quantum ... cryptography. Does anybody know what that is?” https://t.co/VjGixdKNc0” / X

Trump signs executive orders to drive development of ‘commercially relevant’ quantum computer by 2028

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028 | Reuters

New Tab

(3) The White House on X: “︎︎White House will be Q posting today… ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎” / X

(3) The White House on X: “Always trust. 👀 https://t.co/RgEm81U2iG” / X

(3) Q ™️ on X: “🚨🚨MAJOR UPDATE: PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP JUST RELEASED THIS PRESIDENTIAL MESSAGE: WE HAVE IT ALL ENJOY THE SHOW! https://t.co/8SjDzOGKUC” / X

(3) Yoshi The Patriot on X: “@DoWCTO @WHOSTP47 @WhiteHouse https://t.co/uxkhG33IOl” / X

New Tab

(3) Derrick Broze on X: “The digital ID agenda isn’t going away. When you combine it with facial recognition and AI you end up with the Technocratic surveillance state I’ve been warning about for years. Exit & Build is the answer: https://t.co/IWIy9cDoLn” / X

(3) Matthew Green on X: “I’m watching how quickly age verification is becoming a part of every policy proposal. None of this is about age, it’s all ultimately about identity. https://t.co/bYhamYYwmR” / X

The SAVE Act, REAL ID & ID2020 - Using The #TwoPartyIllusion & The Election To Usher In Digital IDs

(3) Young Americans for Liberty on X: “Based Floridian calls for a BAN on flock cameras 👇 “This is 1984 Animal Farm and they even call us animals. Flock. It’s a flock of sheep… it’s a flock of s*** is what it is! Adios!” https://t.co/zamGMlZVyI” / X

New Tab

(1) Tim Dillon on X: “MAGA Is Over https://t.co/M59QgaMWg2” / X

Tucker Carlson Officially Breaks With GOP, Calls Party ‘Not Loyal to the United States’ - Newsweek

(2) Thomas Massie on X: “@TrumpDailyPosts What is the most dangerous threat to Liberty in America?” / X

(2) Michael Carbonara on X: “🚨 WOW: Kash Patel CONFIRMS felony convictions against James Comey. This is MASSIVE for accountability. https://t.co/oye0wgKeMX” / X

(20+) Video | Facebook

(2) Michael Carbonara on X: “🚨 WOW: Kash Patel CONFIRMS felony convictions against James Comey. This is MASSIVE for accountability. https://t.co/oye0wgKeMX” / X

(2) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This new Red Light Holy Crap guy has just one subscriber, and it’s Elon Musk. You starting to catch on? https://t.co/wjdWqQ9SZ1” / X

(2) Michael Carbonara on X: “🚨 EXPOSE IT ALL: Barack Obama’s SEEDY past CONTINUES to get worse and worse. He CANNOT get away with this. PROSECUTE HIM! https://t.co/eeq6W18mbv” / X

(2) The Last American Vagabond on X: “The woke right 👇” / X

(2) Laura Loomer on X: “The Muslims are ALWAYS the aggressor in all conflicts. Remember that. https://t.co/JDx9Cttnvr” / X

(3) The Last American Vagabond on X: “😬 https://t.co/ed4HCOXJaM” / X

(3) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This is what they mean when they say the “Epstein class”.” / X

(3) Richard on X: “When the illusion finally shatters, what remains isn’t disappointment,it’s humiliation. The man you poured your faith into was never a visionary, never a savior, never even remotely exceptional. He was a hollow fraud wrapped in ego, fueled by noise, and sustained by endless https://t.co/4WF8xCHd68” / X

(3) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Something the US and UK share. Who benefits from having these incompetent buffoons in positions of power?” / X

New Tab

Trump’s “Iran Deal” Is A Veiled Surrender and Retreat For The United States

Moderna’s New mRNA Flu Shot & Trump’s Iran Deal Breaks Down Due To Lebanon and US Blockade Violations

(5) Iran Embassy in Türkiye on X: “First, learn never to use the word “must” when addressing Iran. Second, the United States must immediately restrain its rabid dog in the region — the terrorist Israeli regime. If you don’t, you’ll add yet another defeat to your growing record of failures against Iran. https://t.co/0YZ9s4VTTW” / X

(6) Dave DeCamp on X: “Trump appears to be threatening to kill Iran’s negotiators while they’re in Switzerland. Maybe not the most diplomatic move.” / X

(5) Aaron Rupar on X: “JD Vance: “What we told the Iranians yesterday is that when you guys engage in what us millennials might call trash talk, you can’t expect the president of the United States not to respond and not to correct the record.” (Trump threatened to assassinate Iran’s negotiators https://t.co/33ruf7JNZt” / X

(5) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Clearly Trump holds all the cards.” / X

(5) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “New footage captures the moment the Iranian delegation supposedly left the negotiation venue in Switzerland in “protest” over President Trump’s threats VP JD Vance proceeds to speak with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif following the Iranians’ exit. https://t.co/l3nad3FSxz” / X

(7) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 LMAO! JD Vance reveals after everyone online said “Iran WALKED OUT” of the negotiations — he spoke to them for *9 HOURS STRAIGHT* after that Chronic bluffing! “I found kind of funny...there was this social media firestorm, EVERYONE said ‘the Iranians are gonna leave!’” https://t.co/THgftjUyuG” / X

Iran walks out of peace talks after Trump outburst

Shipping stalls in Strait of Hormuz after Iran says waterway is closed

(7) The Last American Vagabond on X: “To just outright lie about this when we can all see they’re lying, is simply desperate. I don’t know what else to call it.” / X

(7) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 BREAKING: In a MASSIVE win, President Trump reveals he just got through more oil in the Strait of Hormuz than EVER RECORDED “We took in more oil yesterday than has EVER GONE THROUGH the Strait! We have an oil GUSHER. The Strait is totally open.” 🔥 “We have 2 things! We have https://t.co/WVbyalg8ZZ” / X

(12) Drop Site on X: “🇺🇸🎥 President Trump suggested that the U.S. could become the “guardian angel” of the Strait of Hormuz and collect tolls on passing oil and gas. Prof. Mearsheimer said Trump has no ability to achieve that. He is spewing “nonsense” because he’s frustrated that “he called for https://t.co/OmzbqNUElY” / X

(12) The Last American Vagabond on X: “So the real question here is whether he is just this uninformed and/or manipulated, or is he just this dishonest. https://t.co/Gcre9dlwRu” / X

New Tab

(12) Brandon Weichert on X: “It’s bleaker than what is officially revealed: (FULL STORY LINK IN COMMENTS): https://t.co/R84mH9y7nz” / X

Trump says US will begin charging tolls in Strait of Hormuz if final Iran deal not reached in 60 days

Lindsey Graham: ‘Obliterate’ Iran if there’s Strait of Hormuz resistance - NewsBreak

New Tab

(12) The Last American Vagabond on X: “So Iran has committed to doing exactly what it was doing before the war, and Trump gives them concessions for it. It’s obvious who holds the cards here.” / X

(13) Rapid Response 47 on X: “https://t.co/qrfmHJU6Tf” / X

(13) Donald Trump Jr. on X: “A lot of the people who were pushing lies and propaganda about the talks failing yesterday, look really stupid right now!!!” / X

(13) The Last American Vagabond on X: “The last IAEA inspection of Iran’s facilities was in February 2026. Why did those inspections stop? Because the US and Israel starting attacking Iran. So this is the return to what Iran was freely doing before they were illegally attacked. Another fake win for Trump.” / X

gov2026-8.pdf

Iran has not given IAEA access to nuclear facilities, UN watchdog says | AP News

(13) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Just going to deliberately misinform everyone? The IAEA publicly stated Iran had “more than 400kg (1000 pounds)” “enriched up to 60% U-235” and that their “stockpiles remain under safeguards in accordance with Iran’s comprehensive safeguards agreement.” https://t.co/Ha1krgKhSF https://t.co/JnzAKbuppI” / X

(13) Grok Conversation / X

Iran Rejects Vance’s Claim It Approved Return of IAEA Inspectors - The Media Line

(13) Fox News on X: “JUST IN: Vice President Vance pushes back on “misreporting” about Iranian assets potentially being unfrozen and says that if any of the regime’s money is freed up, it will go to help the American economy and make U.S. farmers richer: “We wanted to make sure that we set up a https://t.co/6CPNzY8uIS” / X

(13) The Last American Vagabond on X: “At least consider that this👇is the truth, since it has been every other time before this.” / X

Tehran denies its frozen funds earmarked for grain purchases - Tasnim | Iran International

(13) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “🇮🇷 Iran’s Delegation Spokesman: Tehran Gave Up NOTHING in Switzerland Esmaeil Baqaei has REJECTED reports that Iran invited the IAEA back to inspect its nuclear facilities, directly contradicting Vice President J.D. Vance’s claim that inspectors would return. According to https://t.co/X4H579gcU7” / X

Iran to get access to $6bn of frozen funds to buy US goods

(14) The Hormuz Letter on X: “BREAKING: Iran’s FM Araghchi announces the US has now launched the $300 billion reconstruction plan, waived all oil & petrochemical exports, lifted the naval blockade and released some frozen Iranian assets, extracting all of these items shortly before the delegation walkout over” / X

New Tab

(14) MenchOsint on X: “Trump basically blames The New York Times for his defeat in Iran. https://t.co/iSbiS30qV2” / X

(14) Glenn Greenwald on X: “How did all these neocons jointly decide that Trump’s deal with Iran should be called “The Vance Deal” so they can pretend that Trump somehow isn’t involved it in, and that criticizing the deal therefore doesn’t require criticism of Trump? Does it mean JD Vance duped or” / X

(14) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@bruiser813 @BuzzPatterson @JDVance So you’re calling out Trump then? #TwoPartyIllusion https://t.co/X7GNUHeh07 https://t.co/NALBMVZHc4” / X

New Tab

(14) Mel on X: “Zionist Jews will gladly send every single American son to die for their godforsaken country and then call you an antisemite if you dare to ever say no” / X

(14) Max Blumenthal on X: “The same US Homeland Security Secretary who faked his military service record? https://t.co/V2Xbca0aSN” / X

New Tab

(14) ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz on X: “אין לישראל כל כוונה לסגת מהבופור שהוא חלק בלתי נפרד מאזור הביטחון בלבנון וחיוני להגנה על יישובי הגליל ועל כוחות צה”ל. כפי שרה”מ נתניהו ואני הבהרנו - ישראל לא תיסוג מאזור הביטחון בלבנון.” / X

(14) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “This is mainstream Zionist thought without a filter:” / X

(14) sarah on X: “Israel killed Daniela today in Qanarit, South Lebanon. Not a fighter. Just a young Christian woman. https://t.co/u2cSAoV87a” / X

(14) MenchOsint on X: “”The most dishonest posts of the day are israel is attacking Christians in Lebanon.” Also Israelis when in southern Lebanon: https://t.co/pVqu90P15G” / X

Breaking News App

New Tab

Five killed in Ukrainian missile attack on Russian city – governor — RT Russia & Former Soviet Union

(14) Dave DeCamp on X: “The war that you don’t even know is happening is still happening” / X

(21) Jungle Journey on X: “The Pentagon just sank a boat and killed 2 people in the Caribbean No trial. No charges. Just a strike on ‘narco-terrorists.’ The 6 survivors needed search-and-rescue. https://t.co/SpB6cSTfNv” / X

(14) George Galloway on X: “This doesn’t leave much room for doubt, does it?” / X

(14) Abier on X: “They’re removing the footage, but it’s already been archived. Demons https://t.co/Vi0rTsT2qJ” / X

(21) B’Tselem בצלם بتسيلم on X: “”The dehumanization of Palestinians has become completely normal in Israeli public and political discourse,” explains Yuli Novak, director of B’Tselem, describing the process that led to the genocide in the Gaza Strip. She calls on the international community to confront this https://t.co/MqpGmWTEvf” / X

(14) dr. mohammed hamad - Gaza on X: “Palestinian lawyer Khaled Mahajneh recounted a brief conversation he had with a Palestinian prisoner during a court hearing, after noticing clear signs of exhaustion and fatigue on him. In a post on X, he wrote: “Today, while listening to the testimony of a Palestinian prisoner https://t.co/ZSCp7huQSh” / X

(14) Assal Rad on X: “A doctor abducted from a hospital, tortured and held without charge for over 500 days is called a HOSTAGE.” / X

(14) Zachary Foster on X: “Today is Day 989 of Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians.” / X

(14) UNICEF MENA - يونيسف الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا on X: “While the world continues to speak the language of ceasefire, families in Gaza continue to bury their sons and daughters. However, if a child is being killed every day, surely the debate is no longer about the quality of the ceasefire. It is about the credibility of calling it https://t.co/L9o3eytEx9” / X

(14) Mel on X: “Yeah bitch. That’s what happens when the Jewish state, which claims to be the homeland of the Jewish people, commits a genocide under a flag stamped with the Jewish star. The victims blame the Jews. Israel taught him that. https://t.co/9nGuYPG7YV” / X

(21) David Rozo on X: “🚨ATENCIÓN: A esta hora miles de personas marchan en Bogotá en defensa de la vida y ante un posible fraude electoral. NOS QUIEREN DESTRIPAR Y EL PUEBLO NO SE VA A CALLAR. https://t.co/KIJX8sUbEK” / X

Trump Admin Leans Into Self-Amplifying mRNA (SamRNA) Under Guise Of Ending mRNA & RNA In Food

Trump Sending $7.4B In Weapons To Israel, The USAID Shell Game & Trump To Resettle Afrikaners In US

Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:

www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation

(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)