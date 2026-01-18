The Last American Vagabond/Conscious Resistance Fundraiser 1/16/26

Due to the unprecedented level of censorship, financial suppression, and lawfare, Ryan Cristian, founder and editor of The Last American Vagabond, and Derrick Broze, founder and editor of The Conscious Resistance Network and lead writer for The Last American Vagabond, conducted a fundraiser on January 16, 2025 at 12pm CT.

We sent out an invite to any of our friends and colleagues who wished to join (so anyone could pop in). We discussed current events, upcoming projects, and plans for the future, and Derrick shared details on upcoming investigations for TLAV and TCRN that will be funded by your financial support.

Thank you for all the support you have given us over the years. Please join us in this new year and help support genuinely independent media at one of the most alarming and convoluted times in the nation’s history.

All donations for this event are directed to this link: https://www.givesendgo.com/TLAV-CR-Fundraiser

Source Links:

GiveSendGo | TLAV & Conscious Resistance Fundraiser

The Last American Vagabond Substack | Substack

EXCLUSIVE: Former United Nations Employee Warns of the Dangers of the UN Digital ID Program

The Venezuela Technocracy Connection

The Palantir Panopticon & Trump’s New Big Tech-Led “Private Health Tracking System” w/ 7Sees

The Last American Vagabond

Fluoride Trial Archives - The Last American Vagabond

Utah Ritualized Sexual Abuse Investigation Archives - The Last American Vagabond

Bill Gates’ Web Of Dark Money And Influence - #ExposeBillGates

Derrick Broze, Author at The Last American Vagabond

Identity Crisis: The Transgender Debate

The Rise of Authoritarianism: From Parasite Stress Theory to Lockstep

Justice Delayed: An Investigation into Gordon B. Hinckley & Walton Hunter

Bethany Christian Services and the Adoption Industrial Complex

The Technocratic Trump Administration

New Tab

The Network State Coup And The Engineered Transition To “Tech Zionism”

The Technocratic Regime Change: Under The Guise Of Freedom Technocrats Are Slowly Taking Control

Pronomos Capital & The Rapid Transition To A Techno-Feudal State

New Tab

Ryan Cristian Archives - The Last American Vagabond

The Technocratic Tiptoe - The Last American Vagabond

TheLastAmericanVagabond

Eva Bartlett Archives - The Last American Vagabond

New Tab

New Tab

Pathologist Arne Burkhardt Final Interview - Revealing the Grave Dangers of mRNA Vaccines

The Sociable - Tech and Society News Blog

Destiny Rezendes Interview - The Military/Intelligence Hidden Hand Driving The COVID-19 Injections

Brad Miller Interview: 101st Airborne Battalion Commander Relieved Of Command For Refusing COVID Jab

The Art of Liberty Foundation – The Art of Liberty Foundation is a start-up public policy organization focused on spreading voluntaryist/libertarian ideas through effective media tailored to visual learners

The Pyramid of Power Book - The Conscious Resistance Network

My Life In The Thrill Kill Medical Cult - by Zowe

Zowe Smith Interview - COVID Surveillance, Palantir & The Transition To Total Information Awareness

My Life in the Thrill Kill Medical Cult by Zowe Smith

TLAV Lawfare, Sudan War Caused/Exploited By US/Israel & Damning UN Reports Destroy Israeli Narrative

IMA: The Palantir AI Panopticon

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Told ya. https://t.co/SYYxkC1RmT “Trump & The Zionist/Globalist Technocrats Are Building Your New Society Whether You Like It Or Not”” / X

Announcing the Independent Media Alliance

Independent Media Token - Empowering Decentralized Journalism

(21) Gustavo Petro on X: “Está es la Gran Colombia, era la idea de Bolívar y propongo por voto constituyente de la población, que la reconstruyamos como una confederación de Naciones autónomas. Tendríamos unas políticas comunes en las materias que proponga el pueblo. Indudablemente la política comercial https://t.co/cUB2R5ZUYm” / X

The People’s Reset - Activation: Mexico 2026

- The Conscious Resistance Network

You searched for corn - The Last American Vagabond

Biden Administration and ‘Mr. Monsanto’ Continue to Bully Mexico into Accepting GMO Corn

Bibhu Dev Misra Interview - The End Of The Kali Yuga (March 21st) & The Revolution Of Consciousness

(20) 7SEES on X: “Sixth generation networks (6G) are the next big paradigm in wireless communication. It is anticipated that 6G will be operational by 2030. Technologies Proposed for 6G include: - Complete integration of satellite and terrestrial connectivity. - Integrated, Omnipresent https://t.co/jApl1CzU1Z” / X

Indie News Now

(100) The Kucinich Report | Dennis Kucinich | Substack

Dennis Kucinich: Indigenous Nations Deserve Sovereignty - The Conscious Resistance Network

Are Mormons Zionists?

The Complicated Relationship between Mormons and Jews | Tikvah Ideas

Faithless Town Interview – Revolution Through Music

Robert Inlakesh Archives - The Last American Vagabond

James Corbett Interview - Engineered Division & Subservience Under A Guise Of Resistance

The Fake Globalist Resistance Ushering In The Globalist Plan

Trump & The Zionist/Globalist Technocrats Are Building Your New Society Whether You Like It Or Not

Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:

www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation

(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)