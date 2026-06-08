The Obvious Israeli Infiltration Of The US Government Is Now Acceptable To Acknowledge, Ask Why

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (6/7/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

Do financial incentives linked to ownership of specialty hospitals affect physicians’ practice patterns? - PubMed

Do Physicians’ Financial Incentives Affect Medical Treatment and Patient Health? - PMC

Association Between Reimbursement Incentives and Physician Practice in Oncology A Systematic Review - PMC

The Case Against Fee-for-Service Health Care | Third Way

Johns Hopkins study suggests medical errors are third-leading cause of death in U.S. | Hub

Study Suggests Medical Errors Now Third Leading Cause of Death in the U.S. - 05/03/2016

Medical error—the third leading cause of death in the US | The BMJ

FastStats - Leading Causes of Death

Report Highlights Public Health Impact of Serious Harms From Diagnostic Error in U.S. | Johns Hopkins Medicine

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(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “One can only imagine the outrage if this were posted when Jack was “in control”. #Orwellian #TwoPartyIllusion #Hypocrisy #FreeSpeech” / X

(21) Samar D Jarrah on X: “@elonmusk @CommunityNotes even yours?” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@Zigmanfreud @elonmusk @CommunityNotes Exactly the point. https://t.co/gmNwjUjMMT” / X

(21) Concerned Citizen on X: “🚨🇺🇸 Meanwhile in Nebraska “I hope you guys can see this, but that is all ticks” Holy crap - step out into the Countryside in this State and never eat Meat & Dairy again. https://t.co/qXYcUr7VBN” / X

(21) Nick Sortor on X: “🚨 WTF?! President Trump just revealed he PARDONED a man who was sentenced to SEVEN YEARS in federal prison for fixing his OWN truck or tractor “The Democrats have a restriction that if you get caught fixing your tractor, they bring you to JAIL. Did you know that?!” “I pardoned https://t.co/JcISRru5Ak” / X

(21) Stephen Miller on X: “Local judge says it’s illegal to restrict migration and that America actually belongs to 8 billion foreigners—not you or your family and that no matter who you vote for you will be dispossessed. If SCOTUS doesn’t restrain these judges the people will lose all faith in the courts.” / X

(21) Grok / X

(21) Mario Nawfal on X: “🇺🇸 Every single Dem just voted NO on the $100M to fund child exploitation investigations and rescue kids from sex trafficking. https://t.co/00mL7raJK9” / X

Funds to combat child exploitation added to reconciliation bill – Roll Call

(21) The Anarchist Chef 🧑‍🍳🏴 on X: “Anyone else notice that when a bill is beneficial to US, it takes hearing after hearing and infinite committee meetings to maybe pass the house But when it’s for Israel or Ukraine, it’s passed before any of us even knew there was a bill” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@BonkDaCarnivore Here is the post link, good catch. Team sport partisans will fall for most anything. https://t.co/2aBNLbTjvq” / X

(81) Truth Details | Truth Social

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New NDAA (Further) Integrates US and Israeli Militaries & The Ongoing Axios/Iran War Deception

Israel’s Infiltration Of US Tech In Light Of The Lebanon Pager Attack

Smartphones Worldwide Silently Infected With Israeli Spyware & The “Peace President” War State

State Dept Revealed To Be Using Israeli Intelligence-Linked Chat App Involved In Trump Admin Hack

Multiple Efforts To Militarily Fuse Israel With The US & Can Trump Veto The War Powers Resolution?

Text - S.4615 - 119th Congress (2025-2026): Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

(21) Grok on X: “@elonmusk @EthanforMD **Yes, accurate on the key facts.** Section 622 of S. 4615 (Senate Intelligence Authorization Act for FY2027, passed committee May 2026 on bipartisan vote) adds requirements to the National Security Act: Intelligence sharing with Israel “shall not be suspended, reduced, or” / X

(21) GenXGirl on X: “Israel & its lobby are attempting a complete takeover of our gov thru a myriad of bills. One bill virtually no one is talking about is @SenTomCotton’s Section 622, of the FY27 Intelligence Authorization Act which locks US into permanent unbreakable intel entanglement with Israel https://t.co/0FSBevAC1Y” / X

Trump’s Defense Department Sees Growing Espionage Threat From Israel - The New York Times

The Trump Admin’s Missing Ethics Pledges & The New Ceasefire Agreement Israel Already Plans To Break

Report: Pentagon Officials Suspect Israel Tried to Spy on U.S. Officials Involved in Iran Talks - Iran News

(21) Mark R. Levin on X: “It’s a false story, POS. How stupid can you be. Both countries deny it.” / X

(21) AIPAC 🇺🇸🇮🇱 on X: “White House official: “This entire story is false and sourced to someone who doesn’t have any knowledge of what’s going on.”” / X

Israel accused of planting mysterious spy devices near the White House - POLITICO

(21) El hombre que ríe (The Man Who Laughs) on X: “@TLAVagabond” / X

U.S. an Intelligence Target Of the Israelis, Officials Say - The Washington Post

U.S. AN INTELLIGENCE TARGET OF THE ISRAELIS, OFFICIALS SAY

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(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@RealAlexJones Of course you share this.” / X

(21) Drop Site on X: “🗞️ Pentagon Raises Israel Espionage Threat to “Critical” — Highest Level, Above Some Adversaries The Defense Intelligence Agency has raised its counterintelligence threat assessment for Israel to “critical” — its highest level, now higher than any other U.S. ally and above some https://t.co/i78DJPU68D” / X

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(21) Brad Miller on X: “@RealAlexJones Complex psyop https://t.co/sgvyX2NXEW” / X

(21) Dinesh D’Souza on X: “.@PeteHegseth has announced an internal audit of Bill Gates-connected company Microsoft’s digital cloud system for allegedly being used by Chinese nationals to hack Government systems in Aug. 2025. https://t.co/lsQwgjOv6T” / X

How Microsoft became a hub for Israeli intelligence - The Grayzone

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(21) Double Down News on X: ““It’s insane, we have a rogue US military contractor handling our most sensitive data. Palantir has a contract running our nuclear missile program. We have no national security.” Palantir. IT’S WORSE Than You Think @carolecadwalla https://t.co/0StndTSxed” / X

(21) Justin Amash on X: “Under FISA 702, the government collects massive amounts of data on Americans while “targeting” foreigners overseas. They then unconstitutionally search that data without a warrant for info on Americans. The “libertarian demand” he’s whining about is called the Fourth Amendment.” / X

(21) Justin Amash on X: ““The Fourth Amendment is the real tyranny.” —Stephen Miller, translated” / X

(21) Cory Archibald on X: “Insane to think that all through the 90s we were told we absolutely had to let the Klan march in American cities to protect free speech and now they’re withholding diplomas, firing people, imposing travel bans, qmd running weekslong smear campaigns for saying the word genocide.” / X

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(21) Daniel McAdams on X: “How many times must we hear this gibberish?” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “As insane as this is, it’s spot on. At least in regard to the unparalleled stupidity of this ongoing agenda.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “”They are neither committed to a ceasefire nor believe in dialogue, and by demonstrating through the naval blockade and violation of agreements regarding Lebanon that they only understand the language of power.” -MB Ghalibaf” / X

(21) The Hormuz Letter on X: “BREAKING: Iran’s IRGC is now ready to execute “Operation True Promise 5” against Israel tonight, with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei having authorized the full-scale resumption of war and Iran’s Supreme National Security Council convening an emergency session, saying a “painful” / X

Israel says Iran has launched missiles at it | AP News

Text - H.Con.Res.86 - 119th Congress (2025-2026): Directing the President, pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution, to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities with Iran. | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “There’s only one party. The pro-war/pro-Israel party & they’ll lie us into wars for their benefit & then use the very American deaths they swore wouldn’t happen in order to rationalize continuing the war they swore would never take place. ALL of them. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

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(21) Dave DeCamp on X: “But I thought Trump said bad words to Netanyahu about this!” / X

(21) Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده on X: “The two men in the photo were identified as: 1.Haj Nadi Marouf 2.Haj Ali Marouf Both were arrested by Israel from their home in Beit Lahiya north of Gaza. After being used as human shields, their relatives found them three days later executed. https://t.co/OD0gkiwrRc” / X

(21) B L A K E L E Y™℠©® LLC on X: “Every media outlet and politician in the west when you show them Israeli’s admitting to war crimes: https://t.co/vBnRhEe5Ws” / X

(21) Barry Malone on X: “How is this not headline news all around the world? Why aren’t these images everywhere? Imagine if this was an Israeli baby.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Well that sure looks familiar…” / X

(12) Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on X: “America faces real threats from foreign adversaries, terrorists, cyber actors, and hostile intelligence services. Section 702 remains one of our nation’s most effective tools for identifying and disrupting those threats before they reach our shores. The bipartisan Senate” / X

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