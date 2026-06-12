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Propaganda Girl's avatar
Propaganda Girl
4h

Excellent article. The Mr. Pipes mentioned in the article is a notorious neocon, although that term is not used by the author. Pipes is mentioned in Kevin McDonald’s book in his chapter on neoconservatism. I am sorry for the people of Hungary. They are in for the proverbial bumpy ride that will lead to war.

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