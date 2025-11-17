In the first eleven months of his second term as President of the United States, Donald Trump has left no doubt that he is committed to a “Make Israel Great Again” agenda.

In the first two parts of this series, we examined how Donald Trump’s second administration has expanded the use of public-private partnerships and tightened relationships with the Big Technocrats. We also looked at how Trump’s administration is working to force compliance from journalists even as his allies work to consolidate the media, particularly as it relates to the popular app TikTok. The aim of this piece is to outline how these moves serve to further the goals of Trump’s long-term allies in the Zionist movement.

The Ellisons and the Zionist Takeover of TikTok

As noted in Part 2 of this series, Trump ally Larry Ellison is reportedly involved in an effort to purchase TikTok. Ellison is the founder and CTO of Oracle and one of the world’s richest individuals. In mid-September, The Wall Street Journalreported that Oracle was working with Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz to purchase TikTok as part of Trump’s effort to put the app under US control.

According to the WSJ, if the deal goes through, a new company will be formed to run TikTok in the United States. The US investors would have an 80% stake in the company, with Chinese shareholders in control of the remaining shares. The new company would have an “American-dominated board”, including “one member designated by the U.S. government”. Even more worrisome is the fact that Oracle would handle the user data at its Texas facilities.

The deal marks a reversal from Trump’s calls to ban TikTok during his first term. After attempting to ban the app, Trump originally supported an arrangement in which Oracle and Walmart would have become controlling investors in a newly created US-based entity. Although that deal never materialized, Ellison is once again in the running to gain a majority stake in TikTok.

To fully understand the implications of this deal, one must remember that many prominent politicians and conservative pundits had previously warned that TikTok was not only spreading propaganda to the millions of young Americans using the app but specifically warned that it was damaging Israel’s image in the post–October 7, 2023, world.

For example, Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of pro-Zionist Anti-Defamation League (ADL), was recorded on leaked audiocomplaining that there was a “major TikTok problem.” Greenblatt said the opposition to Israel was not about left or right, but a sign of a generational shift as Gen Z turns against Israel’s policies.

‘We have a major Tiktok problem.’ Leaked audio of ADL chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt freaking out because global youth aren’t buying Israel’s propaganda anymore. #Gaza pic.twitter.com/tzU02bSXAm — Sharmine Narwani (@snarwani) November 16, 2023

Craig Mokhiber, former director of the New York office of the UN High Commission for Human Rights, claimed the attempts to ban TikTok were an obvious effort to control the narrative around Israel. “They are trying to use government power to force TikTok to be taken over by pro-Israel ownership to silence criticism of #Genocide and #apartheid,” he tweeted on March 15, 2024.

Another vocal critic of TikTok was Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who called for banning the app to stop the spread of “foreign propaganda”.

“For quite some time, I have been warning that Communist China is capable of using TikTok’s algorithm to manipulate and influence Americans. We’ve seen TikTok used to downplay the Uyghur genocide, the status of Taiwan, and now Hamas terrorism,” Rubio told NBC News.

Interestingly, DropSite News recently reported that Larry Ellison—acting under the guidance of Ron Prosor, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations at the time—vetted Rubio’s loyalty to Israel when he was seen as a potential contender for US President. DropSite reported:

“On April 30, 2015, Prosor sent another message to Ellison to follow up, sharing his phone number and thanking him again for the evening they spent together. “How was the conversation with Mario Rubio. [sic] Did he pass your scrutiny? Did you have a chance to talk about Israel ? Would love to chat.” A few hours later Ellison responded in the affirmative. “Hi Ron. Great meeting with Marco Rubio. I set him up to meet with Tony Blair,” adding, “Marco will be a great friend for Israel.””

As we will soon see, Tony Blair, the former British Prime Minister, has also played an integral role in promoting the interests of Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently made it clear that he believes TikTok is a powerful tool for combating anti-Zionist sentiment. In late September, Netanyahu met with a group of social media influencers in New York.

“Weapons change over time… the most important ones are on social media,” Netanyahu said. He asked the group what the “most important purchase” was at the time to which he replied, “TikTok”.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court, met today with American social media influencers and told them that TikTok is the “most important” “weapon” in the fight to secure Israel’s base on the right. “Weapons change over time…… https://t.co/B3jlCkHejy pic.twitter.com/2WDugy2XY5 — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) September 27, 2025

Ellison himself makes no effort to hide his support for Israel. A 2014 interview in which he discusses his views on Israel has been circulating on social media in recent months. The interview was conducted by Gil Tamary, who was then Israel’s Channel 10 US correspondent. After Ellison donated $10 million to the nonprofit Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces (FIDF), Tamary asked the billionaire why he believes support of Israel is important. Ellison’s answer puts his allegiances on full display.

“The renewal of the Jewish state is something that I think touches all of us. For 2,000 years we were a stateless people. And now we have a country of our own, defended by all the brave men and women of the IDF. So anything we can do to support them, who devote their lives for preserving the state of Israel, keeping the people safe, and allowing our state to continue,” Ellison stated.

“I have been to Israel. I have been to the border. I have spent time [with] the people who govern the state of Israel. And I feel a deep emotional connection to the state of Israel and the Israeli people.”

Ellison’s $10 million investment in the IDF was not his only high-profile gift to the Israelis. In 2017, Ellison gave the FIDF the largest donation in its history with a $16.6 million gift. According to Truthout, Friends of the IDF is a nonprofit organization that “raises tens of millions of dollars annually to fund a range of programs that effectively subsidize the Israeli military by providing numerous services and benefits for Israeli troops. It also channels major donations from a host of powerful billionaires toward these programs.”

During the 2014 interview with Gil Tamary, Ellison noted that Oracle had two CEOs—himself and Safra Catz, whom he said was born in Israel. “So again, we love the country of Israel and will do everything we can to support the country of Israel,” Ellison told the reporter.

In early October, a hacked email from former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak’s account revealed a conversation with Catz in which Larry Ellison’s co-CEO reassured Barak that she was loyal to Israel and believed Americans needed to be “conditioned” to love the nation.

“We have all been horrified by the growth of the BDS movement in college campuses and have concluded that we have to fight this battle before the kids even get to college. We believe that we have to embed the love and respect for Israel in the American culture. That means getting the message to the American people in a way they can consume it.”

Larry Ellison has also attempted to downplay the violent actions taken by the IDF and the Israeli government more generally. While he acknowledged there had been “tragedies” where civilians “ya know, were hurt,” he claimed the Israelis had minimized civilian casualties.

“But one thing we know for certain: that Israeli army did everything they could to minimize civilian casualties. And in that regard, they’ve done a much better job than a lot of other armies all over the world throughout history.”

Ellison recently helped his son, David Ellison, the CEO of Skydance, purchase Paramount Global and merge it with Skydance Media. The younger Ellison is now the CEO and chairman of the newly combined company, Paramount Skydance Corporation. The merger cost $8 billion.

With the merger between the two companies, David Ellison is now the head of a major media conglomerate which includes Paramount+ streaming service, MTV, Comedy Central, CBS News, and dozens of local CBS affiliate stations. The WSJ has reported that Ellison is seeking to expand his newly acquired media empire with the purchase of Warner Bros Discovery. Warner Bros has confirmed that they have received offers but did not directly confirm Ellison’s interest.

The younger Ellison was recently exposed as part of a plot to surveil and suppress pro-Palestine activists in the United States. First reported by journalist Jack Poulson, leaked emails from former Israeli defense minister Benjamin Gantz show Ellison being recruited in December 2015 for an Israeli government “Counter-BDS Initiative.” The initiative was part of an effort to push back against Boycott, Divest, and Sanction (BDS) efforts by pro-Palestine activists.

With Larry Ellison set to gain control of TikTok and David Ellison quickly accumulating a media empire, the Zionist forces within the Israeli government have accomplished a successful coup over American minds. In the coming years, the Ellisons will be an increasingly important tool for the Zionists to attempt to rehabilitate the crumbling image of Israel.

The Technocratic Gaza Peace Plan

In late September 2025, Trump announced a 20-point “peace” plan for Gaza to bring an end to the latest siege by Israel on the Palestinian people. The plan received immediate support from Netanyahu. While the plan was touted as a path to peace by Trump and Netanyahu, critics of the plan raised concerns that it was yet another effort to control Palestinian territory by foreign interests. Even as Trump was patting himself on the back for “bringing peace” to the volatile situation, the Israeli military continued its attacks on the Palestinian people.

One of the most worrisome aspects of the plan was point number 9, which made it perfectly clear what Trump and Netanyahu have in mind for the future of Palestine. It reads (emphasis added):

“9. Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza. This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body, the “Board of Peace,” which will be headed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with other members and heads of State to be announced, including Former Prime Minister Tony Blair. This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program, as outlined in various proposals, including President Trump’s peace plan in 2020 and the Saudi-French proposal, and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza. This body will call on best international standards to create modern and efficient governance that serves the people of Gaza and is conducive to attracting investment.” Anyone else notice how often the term “technocratic” is being used in terms of who is going to “manage” the Palestinians in this alleged peace deal? — Derrick Broze (@DBrozeLiveFree) October 5, 2025

What immediately catches the eye is the blatant mention of “transitional governance” by a “technocratic, apolitical committee”. While it could be argued that the use of the term “technocratic” is simply meant to imply a group of experts, the fact that this word is used by an administration which is filled with acolytes of Peter Thiel and heavily influenced by Technocrats is extremely telling. I don’t believe this was a mistake or a casual reference. Instead, it is intended to reveal that the Technocratic class will be in control of the fate of Palestine under Trump’s plan.

The Orwellian “Board of Peace” is another component of Trump’s plan which deserves further scrutiny. First, the idea that the President of the United States should have control and ultimate say over the future of Palestine is an affront to Palestinian sovereignty. It reeks of yet another foreign power attempting to control the destiny of the people. If there is ever to be a real peace for the Palestinians, they must be allowed to chart their own course and not rely on the goodwill of the Israelis, the Americans, or any other nation.

Additionally, the mention of former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair is also problematic. Not only was Blair responsible for dragging the UK into the US War of Terror under former President George W. Bush, but his ties to Larry Ellison are also cause for concern. As noted above, when Ellison was vetting Marco Rubio for his loyalty to Israel, he arranged a meeting between Rubio and Blair.

Ellison and Blair have a long relationship involving business and political ties. Just as Ellison has been the biggest donor to the IDF, he has also played a similar role for the Tony Blair Institute of Global Change. Ellison has reportedly given more than $300 million to the TBI, an organization Blair has used to advance the Technocratic vision of merging government, corporations, and Big Tech.

As a recent investigation by The New Statesman, Democracy for Sale, and Lighthouse Reports notes, TBI has become a “global force working in at least 45 countries, employing other former heads of state, ex ministers, and civil servants, and paying more than a million dollars to its top earners”. The investigation notes that Ellison invested in TBI and the Tony Blair Foundation through his own organization, the Larry Ellison Foundation.

The investigation involved discussions with 29 current and former TBI staff. The report notes that the line between TBI and Ellison’s company Oracle has essentially become non-existent:

“Former staff described a symbiotic relationship between TBI and Oracle, with the two entities holding joint retreats, and one ex-employee characterising them as “inseparable”.

The outlets also compared the testimony with public documents and documents obtained via the UK’s Freedom of Information Act. Altogether, this data “revealed an organisation unusually close to the British government, holding regular meetings with ministers in which they push policy recommendations that serve Oracle’s interests.”

The reason this matters is because the Ellisons serve Israeli interests, as do Blair and Trump. The idea that this “Board of Peace” governed by Trump and Blair is going to support the autonomy and sovereignty of the Palestinians is a farce.

Trump’s peace plan will be voted on in the United Nations on Monday around 5 pm Eastern. The resolution for the plan includes the Board of Peace which has been “envisioned as a transitional authority that would oversee reconstruction and economic recovery of Gaza”. The plan has been opposed by Russia and China.

A Zionist Future for the World

The sale of TikTok and the Technocratic Gaza plan are but scratching the surface of the deep connections between Donald Trump and the Zionist lobby. We know that Trump was heavily favored and funded by Miriam Adelson (and her husband Sheldon before her). We can plainly see that Trump is attacking politicians like Representative Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene who do not bend the knee to Israel. And clearly Trump backed Israel’s destruction of Gaza and decimation of the Palestinian people.

There should be no question that Trump and his administration will continue to back the Zionist cause regardless of the impact it has on Palestine. Most importantly for Americans who supported Trump, it becomes ever more obvious with each passing day that Donald Trump is committed to a “Make Israel Great Again” agenda.

Stay tuned for more developments in this ongoing series.