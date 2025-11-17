The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
joszef's avatar
joszef
1d

Thanks for the solid update Derrick!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
1d

There is no peace plan in Gaza... there is however a village of Settlers waiting to occupy Gaza.

Quite insane they are... waiting for a population to be killed to settle there.

These Jews want a Genocide... they don't want peace.

And they lie when they open their mouth.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/a-look-into-the-minds-of-jews

And the technocratic takeover is independent from Trump.

With STARLINK being the backbone of it.

And there are a host of other technologies one should be aware of.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/when-you-know-the-outcome-of-the

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Last American Vagabond
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture