The Trump Who Cried Wolf

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (4/8/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(21) Tehran Tadhg on X: “They’re still murdering Palestinians in Gaza every day as well, just in case anyone gives a fuck.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “He’s the same person he always was. When we tried to tell you he was this person in 2024 you called us “blackpilled”. If you were honest, you’d admit you drove this all into reality more than anyone through either stupidity or opportunism. But I doubt you will do that.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “After all the failures, omissions & outright lies from this admin, and Kennedy personally, clearly what we all needed was another podcast, more narrative, more partisanship. How can anyone not see through this? #TwoPartyIllusion #Glyphosate #mRNA #FoodDyes #Fluoriode #ETC” / X

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(21) Disclose.tv on X: “NOW - Trump’s message to Americans who do not support the Iran War: “They’re foolish.” https://t.co/RJtJC2OScO” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Here is Trump in 2015, and then again in 2024, saying ‘stupid people’ when speaking of those pointing out how both of his below suggestions are unquestionably unconstitutional. #FreeSpeech https://t.co/gEjfJx86AV” / X

Breaking News App

(21) R A W S A L E R T S on X: “🚨#BREAKING: President Donald Trump has announced that a federal investigation will be launched into the spread of false and misleading ceasefire details.” / X

(19) Patrick Henningsen on X: “TWO LOSERS, TRYING HARD TO DEFLECT FROM A FAILED OPERATION - LIKE DESPOTS, ATTACKING THE 1ST AMENDMENT: “Iran didn’t know somebody was missing until a leaker gave the information. We are going to go to the media company that published it and we are going to say: “national https://t.co/qaABxZlPh5” / X

(20) Krystal Ball on X: “The sheer ignorance of these people is beyond belief. It’s truly astounding” / X

(20) Shane Christopher Frakes on X: “You don’t build a 40-mile heartbeat detection system to confirm one person in a desert. You build it because you want to identify specific individuals, and to do that, you need their cardiac EM signatures stored. How long have they been maintaining a database of people’s” / X

TJ on X: “@TLAVagabond @AndrewJamesFilm Pending community note says it only applies to people spreading w̶h̶a̶t̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶c̶d̶c̶ ̶c̶a̶l̶l̶s̶ ̶“̶t̶r̶u̶e̶ ̶m̶i̶s̶i̶n̶f̶o̶r̶m̶a̶t̶i̶o̶n̶”̶ spam, so nothing to worry about. ID verification is only a protocol for people who draw attention to themselves. https://t.co/7u7PnJ9hlJ” / X

Nikita Bier on X: “@aaronp613 Fake news. 1. If this is ever released, it would only be presented as an option for accounts that were auto-suspended for spam—not to “use the platform”. 2. It will use FaceID, which does not send biometric data (and authenticates entirely within the operating system). There is” / X

Oracle and the Rise of the AI Surveillance State Under Trump

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(2) Just.A.Thought 💭 on X: “Reframe your thinking from “this evil man must be stopped” to “the system that created and stands behind this evil man must be stopped.” Notice how no one in a position of power, including the Democratic leadership, is stopping this though. Meaning they all want it.” / X

(2) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Iran responds after Trump’s latest threat to destroy Iran’s “entire civilization”: “All diplomatic channels and indirect talks have been frozen after President Trump’s recent threats,” Iran says https://t.co/DGR5uw2mXh https://t.co/hJnIoJlIzH” / X

(1) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@JesseBWatters Yes, and they were crimes then too, you fucking child. #TeamSportPolitics #TwoPartyIllusion https://t.co/3vIHWOnnYg” / X

(1) Assal Rad on X: “Take screenshots. Openly encouraging attacks on civilian infrastructure is incitement and intent to commit war crimes. https://t.co/btqBPBMvY5” / X

(22) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@RealAlexJones Do you just yell whatever they tell you? Israel has been doing that from day one. https://t.co/MiSQlnukLE” / X

(1) Israel Defense Forces on X: “🎯STRUCK: 8 bridge segments utilized by the Iranian terror regime for transporting weapons & military equipment. The IDF struck 8 bridge segments in several areas, including Tehran, Karaj, Tabriz, Kashan, & Qom. Prior to the strike, several steps were taken to mitigate harm to https://t.co/kDzkRhMFTD” / X

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(1) Dave DeCamp on X: ““We want a world where oil and gas are flowing freely” In other words, a world before the US and Israel started this war” / X

(3) Carl Zha on X: “Did Vance just threaten to use weapons of mass destruction?” / X

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(3) sarah on X: “Iranians are forming human chains on bridges — standing together against threats of destruction. This is today on the White Bridge in Ahvaz, Iran. Trump and Israel’s criminal war has united all of Iranian society — every faith, every class — in defense of their homeland. https://t.co/eirnDTz4xL” / X

(3) Eyal Yakoby on X: “BREAKING: The Islamic Republic has begun forcing children to create human chains around regime infrastructure. Their evil and barbarity know no bounds. https://t.co/SdeEApO14k” / X

(3) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 BREAKING: Iran is now forming HUMAN CHAINS in front of a power plant in Kazerun in a bid to dissuade President Trump’s strikes come 8PM They even invited children to attend. This is evil and disgusting. Iran views their people as meat shields! https://t.co/44N4tMhOQZ” / X

(3) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 JUST IN: The regime has flooded the White Bridge with a human chain OF CHILDREN in Ahvaz, Iran to send a message to President Trump THERE ARE CHILDREN HERE Those kids have NO IDEA what they are doing or why Further proof the regime needs obliteration https://t.co/7B96Oo5VVS” / X

(3) Glenn Greenwald on X: “The purest faces of the core mindset of the Trump Administration are Mark Levin, Laura Loomer, Lindsey Graham and the genocidal monsters who regularly inhabit mainstream Israeli television.” / X

(3) Furkan Gözükara on X: “Absolute insanity on Fox News. The hosts are furious that Iranian women and children are forming peaceful human chains to protect their civilian power plants from the Trump administration. They literally call Iranians “sick and evil” for defending their own infrastructure! https://t.co/J1bkzqejWt” / X

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(3) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Regardless of what happens next, please take note of all the pretenders like Eric who cheered this on the entire way.” / X

(3) Evan Schneider on X: “@EricLDaugh This you? https://t.co/uTyIDgWJ5W” / X

(3) Glenn Greenwald on X: “The prior regime-change and Shah-loyal activism of the reporter in question: https://t.co/hTYKvJ7LFo” / X

(5) Gunther Eagleman™ on X: “🚨 Iranians are OUT IN THE STREETS CELEBRATING, cheering President Trump and the collapse of the brutal regime! After decades of oppression, the people are dancing, waving flags, and thanking Trump for finally taking action. Freedom is coming to Iran!https://t.co/Cjn7GEwsr2” / X

(5) Hassan Mafi on X: “”Iranian people want to be bombed.” The Iranian people: https://t.co/R9Uzhb2B5P” / X

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(5) Tehran Tadhg on X: “It’s almost like we’ve heard all this horseshit before.” / X

State Dept Revealed To Be Using Israeli Intelligence-Linked Chat App Involved In Trump Admin Hack

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(9) The Last American Vagabond on X: “I still feel like this is desperate bluster. I more so worry about Israel taking advantage by carrying out an attack that’s blamed on Trump, or that Trump is not in control. Either way, this is only happening due to the illegal actions of the US & Israeli govs. #PeacePresident” / X

(9) Trita Parsi on X: “Members of the Iranian Jewish community inspect what is left of their synagogue in Tehran after Israel bombed it. On Passover... https://t.co/UO775jygfm” / X

(10) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Meanwhile it appears as if Israel is doing what it usually does, trying to drive the conflict to reach its own goals while using solely the US military at the expense of American interests.” / X

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(10) The Last American Vagabond on X: “I’m willing to bet you, with no insight whatsoever, that Trump made this up, and that this is just Trump not wanting to look the fool. By pretending that Iran engaged he can make it look like his deadline worked. Iran said no communications channels are even open at the moment.” / X

(10) The Last American Vagabond on X: “https://t.co/pZ2IKNYhOn” / X

(10) AHMAD SLMAN on X: “🚨عاجـــــــــــــــل بيان الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية 📍☫ ينبغي للأمة الإيرانية العظيمة أن تعلم أنه بفضل نضال أبنائها وحضورهم التاريخي في ساحة العدو، ظلّت تناشد إيران والمقاومة لأكثر من شهر لوقف هذا الهجوم الشرس. إلا أن مسؤولي البلاد، انطلاقًا من قرارهم منذ البداية بمواصلة” / X

(12) Seyed Abbas Araghchi on X: “Statement on behalf of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran: https://t.co/cEtBNCLnWT” / X

(12) The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) / X

(12) The Last American Vagabond on X: “So if accurate, “Trump’s master deal” is what Iran already agreed to before this illegal Israeli-led war. Honestly I doubt that is what they agreed to now. https://t.co/Sf3TaOxZkz” / X

Peace ‘within reach’ as Iran agrees no nuclear material stockpile: Oman FM | Military News | Al Jazeera

Not consulted, informed late: Israel ‘unhappy’ over limited role in US-Iran truce

Israel preparing for attacks on Iranian energy sites, awaits US green light, official says | Reuters

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(15) Mark R. Levin on X: “These 10 points are an absolute disaster” / X

(16) FOX & Friends on X: “UPDATE: Karoline Leavitt says Iran’s initial ten point plan was “fundamentally unserious, unacceptable and completely discarded.” “It was literally thrown in the garbage by President Trump and his negotiating team.” “The idea that President Trump would ever accept an Iranian https://t.co/C0dh1VH2xb” / X

(96) Truth Details | Truth Social

Iran war updates: Trump suspends US attacks, Tehran agrees to ceasefire | US-Israel war on Iran News | Al Jazeera

(16) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This is so utterly deluded and dishonest. This is exactly what I predicted he would do. Essentially ending up back where he started, only now yelling he got us here. Only difference is, he is not back where he started, he is in a far, far worse position. #AmericaFirst #Winning” / X

(16) Glenn Greenwald on X: “Some people are saying this satirically, but some of the dumbest, lowest and most drooling MAGA followers really believe Trump is a war hero and genius for getting the Strait of Hormuz opened, as if it’s the first time in history it was ever open. Bizarre to watch.” / X

(16) The Last American Vagabond on X: “So Trump “winning” in this circumstance, in your eyes, is him getting us back to where we were right before he illegally bombed Iran? Expect with Iran having much more control and influence? Are you really this stupid or just this dishonest @BoLoudon?” / X

Donald Trump Floats Absurd Fantasy to Cope With Iran Humiliation

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(16) Glenn Greenwald on X: “How can @GlennBeck and others keep saying they don’t remember Lebanon being part of the cease-fire deal? Did they read the deal as announced by the Pakistani Prime Minister, who mediated and announced it? It says explicitly, without the slightest doubt, that it includes Lebanon. https://t.co/8gUUFryXyJ” / X

(16) Seyed Abbas Araghchi on X: “The Iran–U.S. Ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the U.S. must choose—ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both. The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the U.S. court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments. https://t.co/2bzVlHFKgi” / X

U.S. has violated ceasefire agreement, Iran parliamentary speaker says

(16) Dave DeCamp on X: “So after Trump announces the ceasefire that, according to the mediator, is supposed to include a ceasefire in Lebanon, Israel launches “operation eternal darkness” in Lebanon and bombs the country over 100 times.” / X

(16) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Call out this monster. Both for how she is deliberalty omitting the fact that Israel willfully violated the “ceasefire” by bombing Lebanon and Iran, and for her overtly vile bigotry and division tactics. Laura is the least #AmericaFirst person in any room she walks into.” / X

(16) sarah on X: “Apocalyptic scenes in Lebanon’s capital right now. Israel has launched 100 airstrikes on Lebanon in 10 minutes. Striking South Lebanon, Beirut and the Bekaa Valley simultaneously. This isn’t a ceasefire. It’s mass bombardment of civilian areas. https://t.co/ygTf2Pscrn” / X

Iran warns Israel of ‘regret-inducing response’ if Lebanon attacks don’t stop | Daily Sabah

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Iran Guards threaten response if Israel does not cease Lebanon ‘aggression’ | The Times of Israel

(20) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “BREAKING: Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi releases a statement regarding Israeli strikes on Lebanon, telling the US to choose between “ceasefire or continued war via Israel.” “The Iran–US ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the US must choose, ceasefire or continued war via” / X

(20) Glenn Greenwald on X: “Vance says it’s bizarre that Iran would want the war to continue over its desire to protect a foreign country (Lebanon) “that has nothing to do with them.” Meanwhile, official bipartisan US policy for decades has been, and still is, that the US will go to war to protect Israel.” / X

(20) Rapid Response 47 on X: “.@SecRubio: “Why does Hamas exist? Because of Iran... Who built the IEDs that maimed and killed American soldiers in Iraq? Iran. They’re behind every problem in this region... Imagine those people having a nuclear weapon... That is unacceptable.” https://t.co/bgmt6erQKf” / X

The Iranian Regime’s Decades of Terrorism Against American Citizens – The White House

Twitter Video Downloader - Download twitter videos & GIF Online

(10+) Live updates: Iran closes Strait of Hormuz as Israel strikes Beirut after ceasefire | AP News

(20) محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf on X: “https://t.co/mA8wlzc0zJ” / X

(20) Daniel McAdams on X: “If Iran sits down for a THIRD TIME with Witkoff and Kushner they deserve everything that’s coming to them. Absolute MADNESS to tolerate those two monsters as the US negotiating team.” / X

(22) Polymarket on X: “BREAKING: US officials announce thousands of marines & ground forces will continue to be deployed to the Middle East.” / X

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(22) Alex Jones on X: “Israel Has Signaled They Are Going To Hit Iran With Nuclear Weapons, Warns Michael Savage! President Trump Must Reign Netanyahu In NOW Before He Gets Us All Killed, Savage Went On To State 🔴WATCH/SHARE THE LIVE X STREAM NOW: https://t.co/mZ6iqO1uky https://t.co/sOLq3ceBbn” / X

(22) AF Post on X: “Alex Jones: “We’re little Israel now. Yeah, Israel’s the boss. It’s true!” Follow: @AFpost https://t.co/J10QYscHAL” / X

(22) Alex Jones on X: “”Sadly, The Trump We All Knew & Loved No Longer Exists...” Alex Jones, In A Heartfelt Message, Talks About The Way Forward Now That It’s Extremely Clear That President Trump Has A Serious Cognitive Problem Or Has Been Seriously Compromised 🔴WATCH/SHARE THE LIVE ALEX JONES SHOW https://t.co/vh0dRydSXf” / X

(22) Alex Jones on X: “I am trying to STOP a planed global financial collapse. The Iran war is a globalist economic trap and is the equivalent of Covid 2.0. Regardless of what you think of this clearly illegal War, the Israel lobby is running our foreign policy, and that is the definition of treason https://t.co/c56Sl1pLxL” / X

(22) Dave Smith on X: “Yes, the reason why this war is such a disaster is because of all of the people who oppose it. Glenn pretended to have learned from his disastrous cheerleading of previous wars but it was all bullshit.” / X

(20) Sulaiman Ahmed on X: “JUST IN: PAKISTAN SAYS U.S. CEASEFIRE INCLUDED LEBANON https://t.co/38CRmfwwhm” / X

(22) David Icke on X: “The ‘globalist’ digital currency control agenda promoted by the ‘anti-globalist’ (that never was).” / X

Patrick Henningsen Interview - The Dying American Empire, Lies About Iran & The Coup Within The US

(23) Really American 🇺🇸 on X: “Jimmy Kimmel ridicules Trump’s latest Iran deadline extension with a montage of his many empty promises of “two weeks.” https://t.co/6bcsN1aslO” / X

(23) FactPost on X: “CNN airs compilation of the Trump administration’s shifting timeline in Iran https://t.co/t3l6amjES6” / X

(23) FBI Director Kash Patel on X: “🚨🚨 FBI and our partners have arrested a former SOCOM employee, who supported our top-level military warfighters, for allegedly transmitting classified information to a member of the media. Outstanding work by @FBICharlotte and the FBI Counterintelligence & Espionage Division” / X

(22) Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) on X: “Imagine having the audacity to insult the other negotiator while: 1) The US posted the English version of Iran’s 10-points 2) Ghalibaf is fluent in English, and has given speeches in multiple languages 3) JD only speaks one language Truly the dumbest to ever do it!” / X

(22) Sulaiman Ahmed on X: “PAKISTAN DEFENCE MINISTER ATTACKS ISRAEL Defence Minister Mr. Khawaja Asif: “Israel needs to be muzzled at this moment; the position Pakistan has attained will be put to use to address Israel’s aggression” https://t.co/JvrjzhCcgl” / X

(22) Colby Badhwar on X: “The United States’ peace plan vs the IRGC’s plan. These are irreconcilable, and the IRGC is already violating the so called ceasefire. Hard to see how the US could actually agree to Iran’s demands, and even if they did, Israel & Gulf states will not. https://t.co/TgBRU32yI4” / X

(22) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Trump is lying or being deceived by his own people and Israel. My opinion, but I feel this is pretty obvious at this point.” / X

Israeli government official charged with soliciting 15-year-old girl in Las Vegas | Las Vegas | The Guardian

IAEA Director General Grossi’s Statement to UNSC on Situation in Iran | International Atomic Energy Agency

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