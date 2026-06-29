The US Government's New Multimodal "Next Generation Automated Biometric Identification System"

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (6/27/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

Telegram: View @TLAVagabond

(18) Aaron Day on X: “I know I got into crypto so that I could have a bank hold it for me. How about you? This is the inversion of crypto. You understand that, right?” / X

(18) Grok / X

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(18) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Can we admit that EVERYONE sees this coming? Be sure to remember those of us who were trying to draw your attention to this when we might’ve been able to stop it (I still think we can) & be sure to remember who gaslit you right up until “BREAKING” the story after it was too late.” / X

(18) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Maybe the truth is that almost no one does, and this whole “new media” push was the construction of the new algorithmically channeled and controlled online reality. So we end up screaming into the wind. Just a thought.” / X

(18) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This is my point. Most of the people who wanted to “Make America Great Again” (even if you didn’t agree with how they wanted to do it) are either calling out this admin or no longer supporting it at all because Trump double crossed them. Those are the real MAGA. #TwoPartyIllusion https://t.co/68tyJkyoQz” / X

(15) The Last American Vagabond on X: “It’s comments like this that should show you the reality. No, Vance is the same problem.” / X

(18) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Hey look, two war criminals.” / X

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US Army begins fielding next-generation battlefield biometrics system | Biometric Update

It’s Official: The US is now “USrael” | The Corbett Report

Was Israel Involved With Charlie Kirk’s Death - Let’s Look At The Facts

The Charlie Kirk Hysteria Is a Blueprint for Future Political Chaos

(9) DR. ETIQUETTE 🤦‍♂️ on X: “They were more concerned with putting items in their pockets than they were tending to Charlie. Do you notice how not one of them looked up as to where the shot came from? They didn’t even fear another shot? https://t.co/UiGwnU4gGa” / X

(18) JOKAMRREDPILLZ on X: “Exploding Mic killed Charlie Kirk https://t.co/5SYPm9J92Z” / X

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The Obvious Israeli Infiltration Of The US Government Is Now Acceptable To Acknowledge, Ask Why

Revealed: Microsoft deepened ties with Israeli military to provide tech support during Gaza war | Israel | The Guardian

DARPA selects Microsoft to continue the development of a utility-scale quantum computer - Microsoft Azure Quantum Blog

How Microsoft became a hub for Israeli intelligence - The Grayzone

(14) WikiLeaks on X: “Leaks reveal Microsoft helped Israel deploy Azure cloud for mass surveillance and airstrike planning. Leaked documents reveal Microsoft’s Azure cloud was used by Israel’s Unit 8200 for mass surveillance on Palestinians, recording millions of calls from Gaza and the West Bank. https://t.co/pAkU26VW3L” / X

(18) AF Post on X: “Microsoft has revoked Israel’s access to AI and Azure cloud services after Mossad’s Unit 8200 was found to be using the software to mass surveil the Palestinian population. Follow: @AFpost https://t.co/vfc92LN4ls” / X

(9) Zachary Foster on X: “A Microsoft employee in Italy has exposed the company for its deep involvement in Apartheid Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians. https://t.co/GoWupVuGJv” / X

Microsoft backs genocide, ex-employee tells staff before resigning

GSA Secures $3.1B OneGov Agreement With Microsoft to Accelerate AI Adoption

Elon Musk’s Grok AI Inks Deal With Trump Admin to Integrate With Government - Newsweek

The Quiet Transition From DARPA’s XAI To Elon’s xAI & Haaretz Exposes Sadistic Nature Of The IDF

‘US-Israel committing genocide’: Grok suspended over Gaza comments? Musk calls it ‘dumb error’ - Times of India

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(18) B.M. on X: “IDF Southern Command’s Intelligence Officer, October 9, 2023: “I’m going to say something harsh now. Be strong. We view the 100 hostages we have inside the (Gaza) Strip - as dead.” More evidence of Israel’s Hannibal Doctrine - not just as a one-time order, bus as the standard https://t.co/iySz8ogBVD” / X

(18) Middle Eastern Affairs on X: “🚨 This video is now illegal to share in Israel and carries a penalty of 5 years in prison. Former Israeli Prime Minister Yoav Gallant admits that Israel killed its own citizens under the Hannibal Directive on October 7 and blamed Hamas: Helicopters, drones, and tanks were https://t.co/F14KLeX71P” / X

The Undeniable Reality Of October 7th Foreknowledge & The Hannibal Directive

(9) The Jerusalem Post on X: “Report: Several police documents on the security for the October 7, 2023, Nova music festival have been deleted from the Israel Police computer system. https://t.co/wTW33BaDPS” / X

Several survivors of rave massacre involuntarily committed to psychiatric hospitals | The Times of Israel

Israel Revives October 7 Hoaxes To Cover Up Its Mass Rape Of Palestinians - The Last American Vagabond

(9) tim anderson on X: “Let’s not forget the police report on fake anti-Jewish stunts in Sydney. https://t.co/xZDU4eD4Yc https://t.co/BYDUd2D7bf” / X

Ashkelon Hacker’ Faces Up to 35 Years in Prison in U.S. Court - Archynewsy

(16) David Atatürk on X: “@Partisangirl the grabbler 🤡 chimping out over a hand on his shoulder and footsies is a classic too https://t.co/ezscqWGy8Q” / X

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UN Finds That Israel “Continues To Commit Genocide” By “Deliberately Targeting Palestinian Children”

Israel targeted Gaza children resulting in genocide, UN inquiry says | Reuters

Israel continues to commit genocide and other atrocity crimes by deliberately targeting Palestinian children | OHCHR

(16) Ken O’Keefe on X: “>”there is no genocide” >”anyway, we’re proud of this holocaust jews did”“ / X

(16) Mohamad Safa on X: “Israel is still killing children in Gaza and it’s no longer makes headlines. https://t.co/wRbjqGe8ug” / X

(3) The Cradle on X: “VIDEO | Footage shows Israeli occupation bulldozers uprooting hundreds of olive trees in the town of Zububa, west of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank. https://t.co/62pC67k2MY” / X

(3) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This is why I continue to say that everyone see it. Only blind partisan followers & zionists are claiming this is not a genocide (but that is a lot of people). The majority knows. Unfortunately, it’s clear only sociopaths & profiteers end up in positions of power and influence.” / X

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You Are A Terrorist If You Resist Data Centers & Israel’s Infiltration Of Flock and AI Surveillance

(9) Flock on X: “What does it look like when an agency gets it right? Flock Forward 2026 answers that question with sessions led by law enforcement professionals sharing the exact playbooks, tools, and decisions that produced real results in their communities. Register today! https://t.co/qAEv9IG9y0” / X

(9) DissidentRexy🦖 on X: “Weird. What license plate are they reading at the playground and basketball court? https://t.co/gv6fKeFwps” / X

(9) ⨷ Justin 𓅃ͯˣₓ🥪 on X: “saw a new flock camera today and it just points into a motel 6 parking lot. what are they really doin with all this, is what we are asking. https://t.co/ZxWIkdOpza” / X

(9) Shadow of Ezra on X: “A city in Oregon was forced to permanently remove its Flock cameras after an audit found that federal agencies had access to the system. The audit revealed that two federal agencies could access the data, including the ability to search the broader network of license plate https://t.co/OimnICDPZC” / X

(9) Orwell Day on X: “Milford Michigan City Council votes UNANIMOUSLY to CANCEL one contract for 5 cameras. Vote on second contract for 10 more cameras up for renewal later this year (expected vote in August). A city council members stated: ‘Flock Safety told the city they would delete data after 30 https://t.co/ybZEdMhBqY” / X

Mexican Government Delays Biometric Registration Deadline After Massive Public Resistance - The Last American Vagabond

(9) Truthstream Media on X: “Does anyone really believe that a privacy and freedom murdering Orwellian hellscape that turns us into food for the machines is being erected around us for our safety? Lol. LMAO even.” / X

DeFlock Maps | ALPR Camera Map & Privacy Routes

(15) Murray Rothbard on X: “The State has no natural right to catalog the daily movements of peaceful people. Its only legitimate role is to answer to the people it claims to serve. Flock cameras don’t make government more accountable—they make citizens more accountable to government. That’s exactly https://t.co/vEstgGqZGU” / X

US Army begins fielding next-generation battlefield biometrics system | Biometric Update

Department of Homeland Security Privacy Impact Assessement Update

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Minnesota “Antifa” Terrorists Charged - Ken Klippenstein

Texas anti-ICE protesters convicted of terrorism charges sentenced to at least 50 years in prison | Trump administration | The Guardian

(16) Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 on X: “Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada is a legal immigrant. His wife got arrested at an ICE protest in Texas. Daniel moved a box of antifascist zines after she called him. He was convicted on terrorism charges & given 30 years in prison. His wife was given 50. This is not my country. https://t.co/vvXtjW7hi9” / X

(5) Power to the People ☭🕊 on X: “Benjamin Song: 100 years Marisela Rueda: 70 years Cameron Arnold: 50 years Savanna Batten: 50 years Zachary Evetts: 50 years Bradford Morris: 50 years Elizabeth Soto: 50 years Meanwhile, the ICE agents who MURDERED Renee Good, Alex Pretti, and Keith Porter: 0 years in prison. https://t.co/PQRJ6lessB” / X

(5) The White House on X: “Antifa terrorists who practice violent extremist terrorism by ATTACKING law enforcement and federal facilities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. https://t.co/77atv2lOiL” / X

Federal agents track down Syracuse woman, demand she remove Instagram post about ICE - syracuse.com

(5) Homeland Security on X: “DISGUSTING headline by @NPR. This individual didn’t just post “about ICE” — she committed a FEDERAL CRIME by posting the address of an ICE law enforcement officer online. Doxxing federal law enforcement officers is a federal crime that puts their lives and their families in https://t.co/UCfOutVhbR” / X

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(15) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “We Live In A Comedy 😂 Over 3 months ago Trump insulted Iran calling it a “Nation of Terror and Hate.” Today, he calls it the “The lovely country of Iran, it’s a beautiful place. Would anybody like to go there? The Islamic Republic of Iran.” Oh how tone changes after rough war https://t.co/CTWnEvehec” / X

In reversal, Senate votes to block war powers resolution, delivering Trump a win - ABC News

Israel, Lebanon deny US claim that Israel has withdrawn from part of southern Lebanon | Reuters

Yedioth Ahronoth, according to an Israeli official: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu succeeded in convincing Donald Trump not to proceed with an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon - MTV Lebanon

(7) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This is the man Trump has repeatedly stated he put in power in Syria. Round and round we go. https://t.co/4GyLSpRBjI https://t.co/dirCbTXOpc” / X

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(7) MenchOsint on X: “events of the past 48 hours >Iran hit ship using US-backed corridor >US attacked Iran >Iran responded on US bases >Iran hit ship using US-backed corridor (2nd time) >traffic is now moving to the Iran-designated corridor https://t.co/NoZLUhETvN” / X

(7) Drop Site on X: “Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority warned that vessels using navigation routes outside its designated framework will not be covered by its “safe-passage” guarantees and that any consequences will fall on the shipowner, operator, and vessel’s master. 🔸 The authority also said” / X

Iran strike exposes Oman’s double game in battle for alternate Hormuz route

(18) MintPress News on X: “🚨BREAKING: A Vessel Near The Strait of Hormuz Was Struck Following IRGC Navy Warnings A route was reportedly opened without coordination with the IRGC, causing a collision danger in the Strait of Hormuz. In response the IRGC sent warnings to all vessels that they must only use https://t.co/aYc3zlTyZ8” / X

Trump says Iran hit ship in Strait of Hormuz, violating ceasefire

(7) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “U.S. VIOLATED THE IRAN MoU AGAIN 🇺🇸🇮🇷 U.S. Signed a MoU, Clause 5, Putting Iran in Charge of the Hormuz, Then BOMBED Iran for Enforcing It Buried in the MOU Washington inked days ago is Article 5: Iran administers safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, clearing mines and https://t.co/kvV4KT2EiP” / X

(7) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “Trump CONFIRMS Attacks on Iran and THREATENS to GENOCIDE Iran This is INSANE This threat is a violation of Clause 1 of the MoU and the attack is a violation of Clause 5. https://t.co/wPiR6vFu0j” / X

Iran and US agree to halt attacks and renew talks, Axios reports | Reuters

U.S. strikes multiple targets in Iran in response to tanker attack : NPR

Mideast Live Updates: U.S. and Iran Trade Attacks With Few Signs of De-escalation - The New York Times

(7) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iran Says U.S. Has No Credibility on Its Commitments Days after signing the memorandum to end the war, U.S. forces struck monitoring and surveillance sites along Iran’s southern coast at dawn. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the strikes prove the American regime holds the https://t.co/T5r1PX5ZBL” / X

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(7) meow on X: “@KobeissiLetter Trump every Sunday evening before the stock market opens: https://t.co/pDS5TbHDsM” / X

(7) Max Blumenthal on X: “This is fake Even the Israeli-backed Iran International admitted there was no such story on Fars News: “this article did not represent the official position of this state-run media outlet, as it was published in the ‘Fars Interactive’ section and reflected the opinions of its” / X

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Iran threatens ‘complete halt’ to US peace talks after day of tit-for-tat strikes

(7) S p r i n t e r on X: “The USA is conducting the largest logistical operation in its history - a statistical analysis. This 30-second video shows the US air logistical activity in West Asia over the past seven days alone (accelerated by 20,000 times). At the same time, such activity has been ongoing https://t.co/E9h0bFc41P” / X

‘Lavender’: The AI machine directing Israel’s bombing spree in Gaza

Trump’s Warp Speed, CDC’s Jim O’Neill, Transhumanism & Gaza “Freedom Cities” (Technocratic Dystopia)

Trump Quietly Signs 5G Law Under Cover Of Coronavirus & The Next Taxpayer Funded US Bail Out

Who Is a “Terrorist” in Biden’s America?

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