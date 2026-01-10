The US bombing of Venezuela and capture of Nicolás Maduro cannot be rationally explained as a drug enforcement operation, or even solely about recovering oil. The bigger picture is Technocracy.

In the early morning hours of January 3, 2026, the United States military launched military strikes on Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Maduro and Flores have since been transported to the New York City to face charges relating to gun crimes and cocaine trafficking.

The move has divided the MAGA base—and the American public more generally—with a large portion of President Donald Trump’s base viewing it as a betrayal of the principles he claimed to champion. Specifically, Trump has claimed for years he would not start new wars of aggression.

While Trump has stated that taking out Maduro is not about launching new wars but instead a calculated attack to take out a man he blames for America’s fentanyl crisis, the facts tell another story.

Was Maduro’s Capture About Drug Trafficking?

In May 2025, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) released its 2025 National Drug Threat Assessment (NDTA). This report mentions Venezuela trafficking fentanyl to the US a total of zero times. Instead, it blames Mexican cartels for the manufacturing and trafficking of fentanyl. This should come as no surprise to anyone paying attention, as these facts are common knowledge among the US government and drug-trafficking researchers.

A second key point is that although Trump and neocon Secretary of State Marco Rubio have repeatedly sought to tie Maduro to drug cartels, there remains scant evidence for the claim.

The US government previously claimed Maduro was the head of the drug-trafficking group Cartel de los Soles (also known as the Cartel of the Suns). However, many skeptics have claimed the group doesn’t actually exist. During Trump’s first term, Maduro was indicted as the alleged leader of this cartel. In 2025, during his second term, Cartel de los Soles was officially designated a foreign terrorist organization.

However, when Maduro was brought to NYC and officially charged, the US Department of Justice dropped the allegations from their indictment. The lack of charges relating to Cartel de los Soles is a signal that the US government does not believe it has strong enough evidence to convict Maduro in court. Instead, they have changed their tune and are now claiming Maduro was involved in cocaine trafficking.

Was Maduro’s Capture About Oil?

Hours after the raid and capture of Maduro, Trump held a press conference in which he made it perfectly clear that, despite official claims of targeting drug traffickers, the US government’s interest lies in gaining control over Venezuela’s oil industry.

Make No Mistake - Venezuela is About Oil and Empire During a Saturday morning press conference, US President Donald Trump made it perfectly clear that despite claims of going after drug traffickers, the US government is interested in taking over the Venezuelan oil industry. pic.twitter.com/AJiyrh83j9 — Derrick Broze (@DBrozeLiveFree) January 4, 2026

“We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country,” Trump stated.

In 2007, Venezuela nationalized oil projects, seizing assets from companies such as ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips after they refused to accept terms that would give the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA) majority control. In contrast, companies like Total, Chevron, Statoil (now Equinor), and BP agreed to the restructuring and retained minority stakes in their Venezuelan projects.

Trump has claimed that these actions were a theft of American oil and that part of the US presence in Venezuela will be to take this oil.

“In addition, Venezuela unilaterally seized and sold American oil, American assets, and American platforms costing us billions and billions of dollars. This constituted one of the largest thefts of American property in the history of our country. Considered the largest theft of property in the history of our country,” Trump said at the Saturday morning press conference.

When pressed by journalists about his comments regarding the US “running” Venezuela, Trump responded by claiming that the oil companies would cover the costs of improvements to Venezuelan oil infrastructure.

“Well, we’re gonna be running it with a group and we’re gonna make sure it’s run properly. We’re gonna rebuild the oil infrastructure, which will cost billions of dollars. It’ll be paid for by the oil companies directly.”

However, Trump also appeared to suggest that US taxpayers would subsidize oil companies to rebuild the infrastructure. “They will be reimbursed for what they’re doing, but, that’s gonna be paid. And we’re gonna get the oil flowing the way it should be,” Trump claimed.

In an interview with NBC News on Monday, Trump made a similar statement.

“I think we can do it in less time than that, but it’ll be a lot of money,” he said. “A tremendous amount of money will have to be spent and the oil companies will spend it, and then they’ll get reimbursed by us or through revenue.”

With Trump admitting that a major motivation for taking out Maduro was to benefit oil companies, it’s important to ask which companies are involved and who holds shares in them.

Chevron, ExxonMobil, and ConocoPhillips were involved in Venezuela’s oil sector before the nationalization under Hugo Chávez and during the subsequent US sanctions era. BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street are the majority institutional shareholders of all three companies, typically controlling around 20-25% of the shares in each (with Vanguard and BlackRock often holding the largest stakes among institutions).

Larry Fink is the co-founder, chairman, and CEO of BlackRock. He’s also the current Interim Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum. Fink also maintains a close relationship with Donald Trump, having known him for over 40 years due to both men having been involved in the Manhattan financial scene. In fact, in March 2025 it was announced that Larry Fink had consulted with Trump before he secured the purchase of two ports in the Panama Canal for BlackRock.

Given Trump’s close relationship with Larry Fink, combined with BlackRock’s significant investments in major U.S. oil companies such as Chevron, ExxonMobil, and ConocoPhillips, these are more than likely influencing factors in the U.S. policy toward Venezuela’s oil sector.

Fink is not the only billionaire benefiting handsomely from the capture of Maduro and the US occupation of the Venezuelan oil industry. Among the billionaires celebrating the US aggression is Paul Singer, a billionaire hedge fund manager whose firm, Elliot Investment Management, has long sought to acquire CITGO Petroleum, the US-based subsidiary of Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA.

In November 2025, a U.S. judge approved a $5.9 billion bid by an Elliott affiliate (Amber Energy) to purchase shares in CITGO’s parent company (PDV Holding) through a court-organized auction aimed at satisfying creditors’ claims against Venezuela. The sale still requires final approval from the U.S. Treasury Department and other regulators. CITGO’s assets include three major oil refineries (in Louisiana, Texas, and Illinois), pipelines, terminals, and more than 4,000 CITGO-branded gas stations across the United States.

With Trump relaxing sanctions on Venezuelan oil following the removal of Maduro, Singer stands to benefit to the tune of billions if the CITGO sale is eventually approved. Coincidentally, Singer was a major donor to Trump’s presidential campaigns, as well as to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

US Representative Thomas Massie has also claimed that Singer has already spent more than $1 million in an attempt to defeat him in his upcoming reelection bid.

According to Grok, Paul Singer, globalist Republican mega-donor who’s already spent $1,000,000 to defeat me in the next election, stands to make billions of dollars on his distressed CITGO investment, now that this administration has taken over Venezuela.https://t.co/hq1STlEyAq — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 4, 2026

It’s quite obvious that oil is one of the major drivers behind the US kidnapping of Maduro, but drugs and oil alone do not fully explain why Trump is desperate to have control over this region.

The Technocracy Connection: Venezuela and Greenland

In the early 20th century, a movement emerged around a political theory known as Technocracy—a system in which government and society would be managed by technical experts, often involving technology-focused solutions. Early proponents claimed that Technocracy would lead to better management of resources and the protection of the planet. However, this system of governance by technological experts and their technology would also involve a loss of privacy, as well as centralization of power and the management of all human behavior.

One of the most influential proponents of Technocracy was a man named Howard Scott, a writer and engineer who founded the Technical Alliance in New York City in 1919. Scott believed that business owners lacked the necessary skills and data to reform their industries, and thus control should be handed over to engineers and scientists. In 1932, Scott and fellow technocrat Walter Rautenstrauch established the “Committee on Technocracy” at Columbia University. The group would eventually splinter, with Scott leading Technocracy Incorporated, while technocrat Harold Loeb headed the rival Continental Committee on Technocracy.

In 1938, Technocracy Incorporated released a publication that outlined its vision for a Technocracy and their plan for merging North America and parts of central America into a single continental unit which they called a “Technate:”

Technocracy is the science of social engineering, the scientific operation of the entire social mechanism to produce and distribute goods and services to the entire population of this continent. For the first time in human history it will be done as a scientific, technical, engineering problem. There will be no place for Politics or Politicians, Finance or Financiers, Rackets or Racketeers. Technocracy states that price and abundance are incompatible; the greater the abundance the smaller the price. In a real abundance there can be no price at all. Only by abandoning the interfering price control and substituting a scientific method of production and distribution can an abundance be achieved. Technocracy will distribute by means of a certificate of distribution available to every citizen from birth to death. The Technate will encompass the entire American Continent from Panama to the North Pole because the natural resources and the natural boundary of this area make it an independent, self- sustaining geographical unit. [emphasis added]

A 1940 map from Technocracy Inc. clearly shows this vision included Canada, the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central American countries—including Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Guatemala, and others. The fact that Panama was envisioned as part of the Technate should not be forgotten in light of Larry Fink’s efforts to purchase ports in the Panama Canal.

The Technocrats also imagined controlling parts of Venezuela and even Colombia. The 1940 map shows portions of northern Venezuela and eastern Colombia absorbed by the Technate. Colombia’s place in the proposed Technate adds important context to Trump’s recent threats of military action in the nation.

The Technocrats were not only focused on incorporating Central and South American nations into the Technate. They aimed to spread their techno-tyranny as far north as Greenland. In a July 1940 issue of Technocracy magazine, Howard Scott and Technocracy Inc. explicitly advocated for acquisition of Greenland:

“The government of the United States should take immediate action to acquire these territories and others, such as Greenland and the Galapagos Islands. The acquisition of these territories should be a mandatory part of the program of Continental defense for immediate achievement—either by purchase, negotiation, or the force of arms.

The original Technocrats’ plans for taking control over Greenland has repeatedly been echoed by Trump since taking office in 2025. Following the kidnapping of Maduro, Trump and allies have renewed their calls for taking the island.

On Monday, Trump’s top adviser and deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller claimed that Greenland belonged to the United States and that the US military could seize the semiautonomous Danish territory.

“Nobody’s going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland,” Miller told Jake Tapper on CNN.

“We live in a world, in the real world, Jake, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power. These are the iron laws of the world since the beginning of time.”

On Tuesday, the Trump White House reiterated the potential for military action against Greenland, telling Reuters:

“The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal.”

By Thursday, Trump was floating a plan to pay Greenlanders between $10,000 to $100,000 per person to convince them to secede from Denmark and join the United States.

On January 3rd, Katie Miller—the wife of Stephen Miller—posted a meme of Greenland overlaid in American flag colors with the single word “SOON.” Notably, Katie Miller was an adviser and spokesperson for Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and then an employee of him directly before leaving to start a podcast.



Katie Miller, the wife of psycho Stephen Miller, calling for taking Greenland. Trump is the perfect puppet for the Technocrats and helping fulfil the original Technocrats plan of the North American Technate which just so happens to include Greenland and Venezeula. https://t.co/L4hHT110L3 — Derrick Broze (@DBrozeLiveFree) January 5, 2026

The fact that both Stephen and Katie Miller are publicly advocating for the US takeover of Greenland—given their proximity to Musk—is significant. Elon Musk’s grandfather, Joshua Haldeman, was a research director for Technocracy Incorporated of Canada and national chairman of the Social Credit Party. Musk is simply following in his grandfather’s footsteps as he and the numerous Technocrats surrounding Trump work to bring about the original vision of the American Technate.

Donald Trump and Technocrats of the 2020’s

As The Last American Vagabond has been reporting for years, it has become increasing clear that we are witnessing the MAGA movement—which largely believes it is the “resistance” to the “globalist elite”—capitulate and make excuses as Trump stacks his administration with Technocrats, including members and attendees of the secretive Bilderberg Group, the World Economic Forum, and the WEF’s Young Global Leaders program.

I outlined these connections in numerous articles in 2025, including Meet The Peter Thiel Acolytes in Donald Trump’s 2nd Administration, Meet the Man Whose Philosophy Has Influenced Peter Thiel and the Technocrats, and Welcome to the Palantir World Order.

I highlighted the fact that under Donald Trump, two members of the steering committee of the Bilderberg Group—Peter Thiel and Alex Karp—are running Palantir and securing an increasing number of military-industrial complex contracts. This is yet another clear sign that Trump is not fighting the “deep state.”

One prime example of this Technocratic deep state nexus is Michael Kratsios.

Kratsios is one of dozens of Peter Thiel acolytes in the second Trump administration. He was appointed by Trump to serve as Science Adviser to the President and Director of the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy. Kratsios previously served in a similar role during the first Trump administration, as well as Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, and policy specialist on artificial intelligence, drones, quantum computing, and cybersecurity. He also worked for two of Peter Thiel’s funds, Thiel Capital and Clarium Capital.

In June 2025, Kratsios attended the Bilderberg meeting in Stockholm, Sweden.

Why is @MichaelKratsios, Trump’s Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology, attending Bilderberg? Remember, this is the same guy I reported has worked for two of Peter Thiel’s funds, Thiel Capital and Clarium Capital: https://t.co/toIOJG35LA pic.twitter.com/I2dEMGC7LU — Derrick Broze (@DBrozeLiveFree) June 12, 2025

Kratsios is also part of Trump’s efforts to limit how states can regulate Artificial Intelligence. Speaking at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show, he said the White House was preparing a legislative proposal to establish a national AI framework and prevent what he described as market fragmentation caused by inconsistent state rules.

There is simply no denying that Donald Trump is helping usher in the Technocratic State backed by the likes of Palantir goons Peter Thiel and Alex Karp, Zionists, and modern-day Technocrats such as Elon Musk, David Sacks, and Howard Lutnick. What we are witnessing with Venezuela and Greenland is one more step in the completion of the American Technate and one step closer to the vision of a global government.