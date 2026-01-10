The Last American Vagabond Substack

2d

Excellent research tying this back to the 1940 Technocracy Inc maps. What's wild is how those old territorial boundaries from Howard Scott's vision almost perfectly match the current targets being discussed. I remeber reading about techncoracy as an academic curiosity years back but never thought we'd actually see these blueprints getting dusted off. The BlackRock angle through Fink's direct line to Trump makes way more sense now than the official drug narrative that doesn't even hold up against the DEA's own data.

2d

I get the goal but the way they're doing it is almost like to make the whole thing look ridiculous to the people.

Here's a few examples:

-changing the name to department of war... When dept of defense was there to hide the fact that it's for war

-Hegseth claiming he authorized the double tap strikes when in Iraq, double taps were taboo and leaked out.

-the insanity of invading Greenland or trying to get it to join the US when they enjoy more benefits and a better life the way they are

-the insanity of arresting Maduro and quickly admitting that the cartel they claimed he was in doesn't exist

-the extreme cases of ice arresting legal people and supposedly sending them to cecot... Why not focus on the actual illegals? To look bad like this latest incident...

