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Psychopathology Everyday Life's avatar
Psychopathology Everyday Life
13h

Maybe there’s something to this story.

But what’s more interesting is the structure behind it.

Situations like this tend to follow the same pattern: proximity to power creates a sense of agency — until that structure shifts or disappears.

Most people focus on individuals.

The real dynamics are structural.

I wrote about this more broadly here:

https://psychopathologyeverydaylife.substack.com/p/sex-stops-being-enough-power-takes

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grrlrocks's avatar
grrlrocks
13h

Wow... The snakiness of DC & Israhell continues unabated!

Could this be the reason, or a major one, for Pam Bondi's firing???

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