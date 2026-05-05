Trump Blusters, Lies, And Fails... Again & The Impending Israeli False Flag

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (5/4/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

MAGA Followers Who Invested In Trump’s Meme Coin Lost Over $4 Billion While President Has Made $600 Million On It, New Analysis Shows - NewsBreak

Eric Trump’s Bitcoin netted him $90M, but investors believing it was a ‘money-printing machine’ are out $500M - NewsBreak

(17) Robert Barnes on X: “To be clear -- @EricTrump would like you to know this is a complete coincidence.” / X

(17) Daniel McAdams on X: “The criminality of this White House is unprecedented.” / X

(17) Michael Caputo on X: “The FBI is spying on the Trump team today. Right now. How do I know? I caught them. Here’s the secret search warrant they filed against me, a Trump staffer, AFTER Pres Trump won in 2024. They continued spying on me until December 10, 2025 - one year into the new Trump Admin.” / X

REDACTED Caputo Search Warrant 11-12-24 | PDF

(11) Steven Rattner on X: “Foreign contributions to political campaigns are banned. Trump found a loophole—crypto—allowing him to rake in hundreds of millions from foreign regimes buying influence. My @Morning_Joe Chart. https://t.co/HzQvJJoqnJ” / X

The Trump Admin’s Missing Ethics Pledges & The New Ceasefire Agreement Israel Already Plans To Break

Trump & The Zionist/Globalist Technocrats Are Building Your New Society Whether You Like It Or Not

New Tab

(20) jasper nathaniel on X: “The IDF chief calls maimed Palestinians “limping monuments”—living reminders in every community of Israel’s brutality. A form of deterrence.” / X

(12) Cory Archibald on X: “it’s genocide ( @amnesty ) it’s genocide ( @hrw ) it’s genocide ( @btselem ) it’s genocide ( @MSF ) it’s genocide (IAGS) it’s genocide ( @alhaq_org ) it’s genocide ( @UNHumanRights ) it’s genocide ( @UN_HRC ) it’s genocide ( @pchrgaza ) it’s genocide ( @AlMezanCenter )” / X

(20) ☀️👀 on X: “Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel, just posted a deranged screed wherein he repeats all the debunked genocidal atrocity propaganda hoaxes, from the 40 beheaded babies in ovens to the rapes, and even claims it’s all on video. No such video exists. He’s just openly lying. https://t.co/4PwVbeeIf4” / X

(20) Ambassador Mike Huckabee on X: “The NYT did extensive intvu w/ Tucker Carlson-& questions were legit & professional. In it, Tucker accused me of advocating for killing of children & civilians. Asked to respond, I sent the following. (In fairness, NYT couldn’t use all), but here it is: “Poor Tucker needs help.” / X

(20) Quds News Network on X: ““We are killing like we haven’t killed since 1967,” he said, boasting. An Israeli West Bank commander defended a policy allowing soldiers to shoot Palestinians for stone-throwing while sparing Jews due to “sociological implications.” https://t.co/IWMAFkukUw” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Exactly as I told they would. As they do every single time. Now they shift the focus of the genocide to Lebanon.” / X

New Tab

(20) Kenneth Roth on X: “Israel is transferring its Gaza tactics to southern Lebanon, flattening entire villages using the pretext of fighting Hamas/Hezbollah. Targeting civilian infrastructure or destroying it without a valid military justification is a war crime. https://t.co/G9j6JBHH7r” / X

(20) Howard Beckett on X: “Israel 🇮🇱 is levelling southern Lebanon 🇱🇧 to the ground: •Over 50 attacks in 24hrs •Children being bombed •Journalists & paramedics targeted •Over 1.1ml people displaced There is no ‘ceasefire’ Israel 🇮🇱 is a pariah state inflicting terror Sanctions against 🇮🇱 now. https://t.co/I9boe5Daf7” / X

(20) Carole Tahan  on X: “Before Hezbollah even existed... In April 1974, Moshe Dayan threatened he wont allow anyone to live in South #Lebanon. 🇱🇧” / X

(20) Assal Rad on X: ““Hezbollah’s war with Israel” Before Nov 2024 Israel carried out 5x more attacks on Lebanon, during the “ceasefire” Israel attacked every 4 hours and continued to occupy it. Now it’s demolishing entire villages so people can’t return. This is how you normalize ethnic cleansing.” / X

New Tab

(12) Murray 🇺🇸 on X: “He also did a Fox interview yesterday where he claimed the US naval blockade was causing Iran to run out of food and supported more military strikes. Citing the potential famine of 93 million innocent people as somehow “winning” shows you how deranged the warmongers in DC are. https://t.co/fbkMDnEH6l” / X

(11) David Stockman on X: “Then again, Donald, what about doing this to Humanity for the last 80 years? https://t.co/knnsKLnjTk” / X

New Tab

(11) Glenn Greenwald on X: “There’s now good journalism on the major destruction imposed by Iran on most regional US military bases, using sophisticated and precise weapons. But again: those whose understanding of the Iran War comes from Fox, the WH and Trump influencers have no idea this is happening:” / X

(9) Shaun King on X: “Iran basically destroyed 16 US military bases and it’s just now making the news in the United States. The US has already lost this war. Also, a huge percentage of the world now absolutely LOVES Iran.” / X

New Tab

(11) Daniel Dale on X: “A reporter reminded President Trump yesterday that he’d said the night prior that the US might be better off not making a deal with Iran. Trump said “I didn’t say that.” He’d said it the night prior. On camera. https://t.co/2GbsY9UOy3” / X

(11) The Last American Vagabond on X: “All flash no substance. The most incompetent administration I’ve ever seen. And after senile Joe that’s saying something. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(20) Iran In Hyderabad on X: “Yes, we have less cards 😎 https://t.co/RzSJF30trd” / X

New Tab

War On Iran: – How Trump’s “Project Freedom” Has Failed – Moon of Alabama

(20) U.S. Central Command on X: “U.S. Military Supports Launch of Project Freedom in Strait of Hormuz “ / X

(20) ابراهیم عزیزی on X: “⚠ WARNING Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire. The Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf would not be managed by Trump’s delusional posts! No one would believe Blame Game scenarios!” / X

(12) Alex Ward on X: “President Trump did not announce an escort mission just now, US officials say. Project Freedom, earlier called the Maritime Freedom Construct, is a coordination cell. It’ll tell US-flagged ships and others the safe lanes to navigate the Strait of Hormuz (aka no mines, etc.)” / X

(20) Daniel McAdams on X: “The best description of today’s events I have seen thus far...” / X

(20) Robert A. Pape on X: “Trump’s announced “escort” of ships thru Hormuz recalls the famous 1964 Tonkin Gulf incident … A manufactured pretext for the United States to massively escalate its military involvement in the Vietnam War Prepare for major escalation vs Iran https://t.co/xutaomuGZ9” / X

(20) jeremy scahill on X: “🚨Iran Warns Trump Against Any U.S. Military Action in the Strait of Hormuz In response to President Trump’s announcement the US plans to “guide” merchant ships out of the Strait of Hormuz, in an operation CENTCOM says will involve guided-missile destroyers and 15,000 service” / X

New Tab

(13) Jason Brodsky on X: “”The president wants action. He doesn’t want to sit still. He wants pressure. He wants a deal,” a senior U.S. official told Axios.” “Trump was presented with a plan on Thursday night to send naval vessels through the Strait of Hormuz to open it by force. At the last minute, he” / X

(13) ᴛʀᴀᴄᴇʀ on X: “🚨 BREAKING: 🇺🇸🇮🇷 US SECRETARY SCOTT BESSENT JUST SAID THAT THE U.S. IS OPENING THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ HE OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED THAT THE BLOCKADE IS OFFICIALLY STOPPED LOOKS LIKE THE DEAL IS COMING!! https://t.co/iEYdfbxTtC” / X

(19) U.S. Central Command on X: “U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of Project Freedom. American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping. As a first step, 2 U.S.-flagged merchant https://t.co/SVDxDhK72I” / X

(20) Robert Barnes on X: “Chances are no US ships actually enter the Strait. Likely just Trump seeing if he can trick the markets to thinking Strait will open up soon.” / X

Iran Defies Trump and Tightens Its Grip on Hormuz - WSJ

(20) Drop Site on X: “🚨 Iran Claims Missiles Hit U.S. Frigate Near Strait of Hormuz; CENTCOM Denies Iranian state-affiliated Fars News Agency reported Monday that two missiles struck a U.S. Navy frigate near Jask, on Iran’s southern coast, after the vessel allegedly ignored warnings from the Iranian” / X

(2) Updates Iran war live: UAE says intercepted missiles, drone sparks fire at oil site

(17) IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) on X: “🚨 EXCLUSIVE A senior Iranian military official told IRIB that the U.S. claim about sinking several Iranian military boats is false.” / X

(17) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@ratlpolicy Well that aged wonderfully. https://t.co/wQo0aWmuom” / X

(20) Dean Cain on X: “If you DON’T think the US is winning in Iran, you’re either stupid, deluded, suffering from severe TDS, or all of the above. 🇺🇸” / X

New Tab

(20) Scott McMahan on X: “@Yoxat2 @chadeganipour @Rescue_Michigan @CENTCOM @IMOHQ @AuroraIntel @Intel_Sky @MarineTraffic @vesseltracker @georgegalloway @s_m_marandi You claim to be involved in a spiritual war, but it’s not on the side of the God of the Bible.” / X

(20) Drop Site on X: “🔺 Iranian Supertanker Evades U.S. Navy Blockade, Delivers 1.9 Million Barrels to Far East 🔸A National Iranian Tanker Company supertanker named HUGE, carrying over 1.9 million barrels of crude oil valued at nearly $220 million, has evaded the U.S. Navy blockade and reached the” / X

(17) TankerTrackers.com, Inc. on X: “Iranian LPG appears to have effortlessly exfiltrated the US Navy blockade perimeter. We spotted the US-sanctioned XAVIA (9052331) load her cargo in Assaluyeh, Iran three weeks ago. Was last seen two days ago at her AIS-reported position off of Sohar, Oman. #OOTT #IranWar https://t.co/J4bINtwZcQ” / X

Iran says ‘non-hostile’ ships can pass safely through Strait of Hormuz | US-Israel war on Iran News | Al Jazeera

(16) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “Iran has declared the area of control in the Strait of Hormuz as defined by the armed forces: from the south, the line between Mount Mobarak in Iran and southern Fujairah in the UAE; and from the west, the line between the end of Qeshm Island in Iran and Umm Al Quwain in the UAE. https://t.co/C9GNzEwhuv” / X

(20) Drop Site on X: “🚢 Under maritime law (UNCLOS), ships can pass through another country’s territorial waters without permission if that passage is “innocent.” That means it doesn’t threaten the coastal state’s security. It’s a peacetime rule meant to keep global shipping moving. Dr. Foad Izadi, https://t.co/7pPsoOd2ZM” / X

HORMUZ STRAIT Ship Traffic Live Map

(20) jeremy scahill on X: “”We have succeeded in effectively transforming the unilateral pressure imposed by the Americans into a reciprocal one,” the Iranian official said of the Strait of Hormuz. “The US has positioned itself as a destabilizing force for the global economy.” https://t.co/I9L7CBxv6j” / X

(20) Drop Site on X: “🇨🇳 China Invokes Blocking Statute for First Time China’s Ministry of Commerce has for the first time activated its 2021 Blocking Rules, ordering all Chinese firms and individuals not to comply with U.S. sanctions targeting five independent Chinese oil refineries accused of” / X

New Tab

(20) Brett Erickson on X: “In my opinion, Washington made a catastrophic decision by going ALL-IN on the “13 Days to Flatten Iran’s Oil” pipedream, and now are rapidly realizing how disastrously it overpromised and underdelivered. As a result of this, the Trump Administration is now being put in a” / X

UAE accuses Iran of attacking empty ADNOC oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz | Reuters

[Breaking] Korean-operated vessel reports damage in Hormuz; no casualties - The Korea Herald

UAE’s Fujairah says fire breaks out at petroleum complex after Iranian drone attack | Reuters

(12) Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט on X: “The United Arab Emirates, our strategic ally, has just been attacked by Iran. This is, in effect, a declaration of the renewal of Iran’s war against the allies of the United States and Israel across the region. This regional alliance is vital to our security and to the security” / X

New Tab

(12) The Last American Vagabond on X: “😮 https://t.co/8xgf3AKnd9” / X

Brent crude oil prices: Brent crude hits $119/barrel after UAE says Iranian drone attack hit oil facility, raising global oil supply fears - The Economic Times

(17) Robert Barnes on X: “We’re emptying our strategic reserves to help foreign nations. America 1st!” / X

New Tab

Iran war’s true cost closer to $50 billion, not $25 billion, U.S. officials say - CBS News

(11) R A W S A L E R T S on X: “🚨#BREAKING: President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will be taking control of Cuba almost immediately https://t.co/HDjNjQBfu3” / X

New Tab

(11) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “🇮🇷🇺🇸 U.S. Planning a Ground Attack on Iran Israeli media CONFIRMS American ground forces for any possible Iran ground operation are now all in the Persian Gulf. This does not confirm they will execute the attack, BUT the ceasefire bought the U.S. time to install them. https://t.co/Qv17xtNLEr” / X

האם טראמפ בדרך ללחוץ על ההדק מול איראן? בישראל נערכים - וואלה חדשות

(20) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “Beware: The Zionist regime may be planning to carry out another 9/11.” / X

(20) NewsWire on X: “Journalists brought into briefing room at White House amid reports of shots fired near the complex. https://t.co/566wqq6B1p” / X

(21) Daniel McAdams on X: “Netanyahu’s mouthpiece repeats CENTCOM propaganda...” / X

(4) The Cradle on X: “Iranian military source: Fujairah fire result of US ‘adventurism’ —— An informed military source said Iran had no pre-planned operation targeting the Fujairah oil facilities, adding that the incident was the result of US military adventurism aimed at creating a passage for the https://t.co/gicl0WkcwM” / X

Strait of Hormuz completely closed again, Iran says in VHF message to ships | Iran International

(21) Nick Sortor on X: “🚨 JUST IN: President Trump issued a STRONG warning to Iran saying that if they target US ships near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran will be “BLOWN OFF THE FACE OF THE EARTH” There have been MULTIPLE attempts on US ships today in the Persian Gulf, per CENTCOM Commander Cooper. https://t.co/ic2zj4BuRn” / X

Trump Is Desperate for Miriam Adelson’s Cash. Her Condition: West Bank Annexation - U.S. News - Haaretz.com

Peace ‘within reach’ as Iran agrees no nuclear material stockpile: Oman FM | Military News | Al Jazeera

US Iran War Live 34 Iran Tankers Slip Past US Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, With Over $900 Million In Oil

Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:

www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation

(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)