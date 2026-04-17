Trump Lies About Iran Agreement, US Maintains "Blockade" & Israel Violates Lebanon Ceasefire

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (4/17/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

James Corbett Interview - Trump’s Great Reset Or Great Blunder?

Trump’s Blockade: Another Bluster Or The Real Agenda?

After Sabotaged Talks, Trump Calls For Effective Closure of Hormuz Strait via US Military Blockade

The Trump Who Cried Wolf

New Tab

(15) GenXGirl on X: “@KnoxieLuv Watch it in motion. 😂🤣” / X

(15) The Tennessee Holler on X: ““Take the country back…” from themselves? From Trump?” / X

(15) The Last American Vagabond on X: “🚨🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: @nicksortor finally admits Trump is not fighting the Deep State, but apparently was the one pushing its agenda with FISA, until Massie stopped it. #TwoPartyIllusion https://t.co/na1acdw77D” / X

(15) Five Times August on X: “So in conclusion: There was no 5D chess Accountability wasn’t coming DC wasn’t in panic They didn’t have everything All wouldn’t be exposed Nobody was going to Gitmo Patriots weren’t in control Where We Go One We DON’T Go All Criminals FA and never FO And there was no plan to” / X

New Tab

(15) HealthRanger on X: “Yes, it’s fake news about a new wave of “empty tankers” headed to the USA because of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Typical White House propaganda. Empty tankers are always empty on one leg -- that’s just how shipping works. Oil tankers travel loaded in one direction and” / X

(15) Dr. Urso on X: “This isn’t the Straits of Hormuz…This is the Gulf of America 🇺🇸 Hundreds of supertankers from Every corner of the planet are racing to Texas & Louisiana to fill up on the sweetest cheapest, most American oil on Earth. The globalist chokehold is Broken. American is the new gas https://t.co/QeCHzCv3TC” / X

(15) The Last American Vagabond on X: “A LOT of these posts are showing these images claiming these are tankers, they are not. This is the “ALL SHIPS” tab. Either dishonest or stupid. The image I included is the tanker view from right now. This link is showing ALL SHIPS (zoom out): https://t.co/HHqbkgUZgX https://t.co/vBcfTxe1yq” / X

(15) Nick Sortor on X: “🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is costing Iran $400 MILLION PER DAY, per Fox “$13 billion a MONTH! Plus, the Iranians can only store oil for about two weeks before they have to start SHUTTING OFF wells. The Iranians can’t outlast us. The https://t.co/pYgOfXQh90” / X

(15) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Thank you. All you have to do is look for yourself to see this admin is lying about everything. Stop listening to these partisan hacks who just repeat what the government says.” / X

(15) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Why can’t we just be honest about this stuff? Partisan #TeamSportPolitics, that’s why. And if you then ask yourself why the Left does not call this out? Now you are asking the right questions: they are not actually fighting each other. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(15) Robert Barnes on X: “Vance had a deal, then our real President Bibi told him no. Trump is just a messenger boy these days.” / X

(15) Prem Thakker on X: “Does he realize what he just admitted lol” / X

(15) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 HOLY CRAP! JD Vance just mic dropped Iran 🏻🎤 “They basically threaten any ship that’s moving through the Straits of Hormuz.” “As the President showed, TWO CAN PLAY AT THAT GAME! If the Iranians are going to try to engage in economic TERRORISM, we’re going to abide by a https://t.co/7ugyFoLz05” / X

(15) Ron Filipkowski on X: “Trump on Iran: 2/6-“They want to make a deal badly” 3/2-“They want to make a deal badly” 3/16-“They want to make a deal badly” 3/24-“They want to make a deal badly” 3/25-“They want to make a deal badly” 4/1-“They want to make a deal badly” 4-13-“They want to make a deal badly” https://t.co/Cjqjnj67Ih” / X

(15) Al Mayadeen English on X: “Mohsen Rezaei, a member of the Expediency Discernment Council of Iran, affirmed, “Iran will not, under any circumstances, back down from our 10-point proposal, despite US naval blockade.” Rezaei further warned that “any US ground intervention would mean thousands of soldiers https://t.co/P6HTF7AjU7” / X

(15) Fox News on X: “BREAKING: President Trump warns Iran that if they don’t accept a peace deal the U.S. military will be forced to take action again: “If there’s no deal, fighting will resume.” https://t.co/cUuDqW5Xl3” / X

Backgrounder: What’s in Iran’s 10-point proposal in negotiations with U.S.?-Xinhua

New Tab

Iran says Strait of Hormuz open after Israel-Lebanon ceasefire; US blockade remains

Peace ‘within reach’ as Iran agrees no nuclear material stockpile: Oman FM | Military News | Al Jazeera

(2) Updates Iran war live: Trump hails Hormuz Strait opening as Lebanon ceasefire holds

(1) Update Iran war live: Trump hails Hormuz Strait opening as Lebanon ceasefire holds

New Tab

(21) DD Geopolitics on X: “🇺🇸 Trump is just dumping on Truth Social. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/WrWgaQc4sp” / X

(15) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 BREAKING: The STRAIT OF HORMUZ is OPEN President Trump WINS! “IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE.” Gas about to PLUMMET! Checkmate. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/oJnnsgZZZT” / X

(15) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 JUST IN: Iran has agreed to a 100% FULL HALT to their nuclear program, for an UNLIMITED amount of time... ...and President Trump won’t be giving them a DIME, a single CENT — not even “releasing frozen Iranian funds” ART OF THE DEAL!! 🔥 https://t.co/EdxANW2L0E” / X

(15) Nick Sortor on X: “BREAKING: Iran has agreed to hand over ALL their “nuclear dust,” and “no money will change hands” WHATSOEVER, per President Trump Additionally, Trump has now BARRED the Israelis from bombing Lebanon any longer “They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the USA. Enough is enough!” https://t.co/iXXZXjO8hD” / X

(15) And We Know©🇺🇸 on X: “🇺🇸JUST IN: Iran Just Surrendered 100% Nuclear Halt! Iran has agreed to a complete and total halt to its nuclear program… for an unlimited amount of time. President Trump is giving them ZERO dollars — not a dime, not a single cent, and no “frozen funds” will be released. This https://t.co/Ro5K9uKKgV” / X

(15) The White House on X: “A GREAT DAY FOR THE WORLD! https://t.co/j3lq5xgzJU” / X

(15) Alex Jones on X: “Friday LIVE: Iran Caves, Declares Strait of Hormuz “Completely Open” For All Commercial Ships, Trump Says Region Will “Never” Be Closed Again By Iranians & US Will Get All Nuclear Dust Without NATOs Help! Plus Hunter Biden Flees US As Lawyers Seek MILLIONS https://t.co/WSOiuJu9yz” / X

(15) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Why can’t we just be honest about this stuff? Partisan #TeamSportPolitics, that’s why. And if you then ask yourself why the Left does not call this out? Now you are asking the right questions: they are not actually fighting each other. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(15) Scott Jennings on X: “Last night I was assured that we are in a global energy crisis from which the world will never recover.” / X

New Tab

Urgent: Iranian parliament’s presidium says Iran seeks “regulatory role” in Hormuz Strait, not “extortion” -- report-Xinhua

Blockade on Iran will continue, Trump says, after Iran says it will reopen Strait of Hormuz | CBC News

(15) العميد إبراهيم ذو الفقاري on X: “This is contingent upon the implementation of certain terms and conditions for a ceasefire in Lebanon, and if the naval blockade continues, it will be considered a violation of the ceasefire, and the passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be closed.” / X

HORMUZ STRAIT Ship Traffic Live Map

(15) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Why can’t we just be honest about this stuff? Partisan #TeamSportPolitics, that’s why. And if you then ask yourself why the Left does not call this out? Now you are asking the right questions: they are not actually fighting each other. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(15) Tara Servatius on X: “FUN FACT: Absolutely NO ONE has blockaded the Strait of Hormuz. Not Trump, not Iran. Iran started a rumor that it had mined the strait, which now looks untrue, & insurance companies refused to cover ships due to the risk. Iran is incapable of a blockade, as the US destroyed its https://t.co/TMPGtccFHn” / X

New Tab

(15) S.L. Kanthan on X: “@araghchi I thought the Iranian regime was going to control the Strait of Hormuz, charge tolls, and become a supah-powah. 😭 Khamenei died for this deal? https://t.co/9fGs9Fa3H1” / X

A view of the site of an Israeli strike carried out before a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect, in Tyre | Reuters Connect

(15) Glenn Greenwald on X: “Good morning. As you navigate your day today, please remember that if you are an American who finds this morally objectionable, and don’t want to pay for it and arm it and go to war to enable it, then it means you’re a BIGOT and an ANTI-SEMITE. Govern yourself accordingly. https://t.co/aavmL1pyMi” / X

Celebrations in Lebanon as 10-day ceasefire with Israel begins | Israel attacks Lebanon News | Al Jazeera

(15) Grok / X

(15) Carole Cadwalladr on X: “Is Apple deleting place names from its map of southern Lebanon? I emailed Apple to fact check this viral claim & I’m publishing its bullshit response in full as a teachable moment. This ‘on background’ crap is how tech companies avoid accountability. 1/ https://t.co/jUuO0dovN3” / X

Explainer: What’s in the Lebanon ceasefire deal and will it hold? | Reuters

Report: Israel Has Violated Lebanon Ceasefire 100 Times in Just First Week | Truthout

(19) sarah on X: “62. That’s how many times Israel has violated the so-called “ceasefire” in Lebanon—just in the past 5 days. “This is the worst ceasefire you could possibly imagine; where one side is allowed to fire and the other side is not allowed to fire back.” https://t.co/MBv0m9wfK1” / X

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@MarioNawfal @barnes_law While I’m glad to hear that Mario, Israel’s been publicly bombing homes & civilian infrastructure in Lebanon & every other illegal war (while even bragging about it) while all of us have been screaming about it. So what made you suddenly “see it” today? https://t.co/lzXdze4rRx” / X

New Tab

(19) Amir on X: “Why would the Lebanese people place their country in the middle of Greater Israel anyway? https://t.co/7k9frplbFi” / X

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “As they sang, US bombs were murdering innocent children & by the time they finished, another entire town in Lebanon had been removed from existence. I’m not questioning the faith of EVERYONE in this room, just their situational awareness. You’re being used. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(19) Daniel McAdams on X: “Vance is gone. Toast. “You are killing children!” This is not Antifa, not left wing college students. It is TPUSA. The most conservative of the conservative youth. They are not stupid and they don’t fall for your bullshit talking points. They are ACTUALLY pro-life, unlike the” / X

(19) Aaron Rupar on X: “MERKLEY: Would I be in the ballpark to say we’ve already spent at least $50 billion on the war? VOUGHT: I wouldn’t want to make a characterization of that at this point MERKLEY: As the most knowledgeable person in the executive branch on the budget, I would expect you to have https://t.co/TxjAhpSdjr” / X

(19) Clayton Morris on X: “Update: America has now spent over $51 Billion dollars on Israel’s war with Iran since February 28th. These are conservative numbers. Remember that when you send in your taxes tomorrow on Tax Day. https://t.co/vx4GN3wxAM” / X

(19) Senator Rand Paul on X: “Why is the U.S. borrowing money we don’t have just to send it overseas? We can sympathize with conflicts abroad, but digging ourselves deeper into debt to fund them makes no sense. America’s priorities should come first. https://t.co/uADLz8HGt0” / X

(19) Bryce M. Lipscomb on X: “Senator @RandPaul voted to continue to send arms to Israel. Paul has lost my support. https://t.co/DAiwyQfQtL” / X

US Senate Republicans block latest bid to rein in Trump Iran war powers | Reuters

Latest effort to rein in Trump on Iran falls short in House vote - CBS News

Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:

www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation

(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)