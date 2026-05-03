Trump Says Iran War "Terminated" As Illegal Iran War Continues & The Zampolli-Melania Pact

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (5/1/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

The Zampolli-Melania Pact: Amanda Ungaro, Epstein Connections, and the Leaked Phone Call

Amanda Ungaro on X: “@PamBondi Are you already aware of the situation? Do you fully understand the extent of the information I possess regarding you and the individuals associated with you? I strongly advise you to consider the seriousness of these matters. Any actions taken against me or attempts https://t.co/jB2rM8dRUF” / X

(22) Report on X: “n un audio esclusivo che Report è in grado di farvi ascoltare per la prima volta, l’inviato speciale di Donald Trump Paolo Zampolli rivela in una telefonata dell’esistenza di un patto stipulato tra lui e Melania Trump prima delle elezione presidenziali del 2016. Domenica su Rai3 https://t.co/amwvKutUz0” / X

‘Outrageous’: Push in Congress for Ghislaine Maxwell to be pardoned

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Trump says Iran war ‘terminated,’ as war powers deadline arrives | Reuters

White House Claims Ceasefire Resets War Powers Act Deadline - News From Antiwar.com

(22) PredictFolio on X: “BREAKING: Trump sends letter to Congress notifying the “hostilities have ended” in Iran https://t.co/aiiEjq8v2q” / X

Trump administration says its war in Iran has been ‘terminated’ | AP News

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Iran Sends New Proposal for Peace Talks with U.S., State Media Says - The New York Times

(22) Lugifer on X: “@BarakRavid Witkoff is an Israel asset and a corrupt idi0t. https://t.co/DaA0cTs4Nc” / X

(22) Drop Site on X: “🎥 “It’s like you might as well be sitting with a fourth grader.” — Jeremy Scahill relaying how Iranian officials described U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff during ongoing negotiations with Iran. Speaking on Majority Report, Scahill said the talks reflected a broader pattern of U.S. https://t.co/e1jIX0Rzzv” / X

Iran gives the U.S. new response on draft peace deal

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Trump to be briefed on new Iran military options Thursday

(22) Disclose.tv on X: “NOW - Trump says CENTCOM Commander briefed him yesterday on options to “blast the hell” out of Iran and “finish them forever.” https://t.co/6JF8RHX8yj” / X

(22) Robert A. Pape on X: “Multiple signs new US strikes on Iran imminent in the coming days: —leaks of new military briefings to Trump —US hypersonic missiles deployed to Gulf —3 US carriers poised to strike —US-Iran talks going nowhere The Escalation Trap has Trump in its grip https://t.co/pNSYTN3fCC” / X

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(22) Assal Rad on X: ““Despite ceasefire” Israel killing people is NOT a ceasefire.” / X

(22) Dave DeCamp on X: “Yesterday, Trump told Axios that he told Netanyahu not to knock down buildings in Lebanon. On the same day, Netanyahu put out a video of the IDF doing just that. https://t.co/XZyGaodQ9A” / X

(22) Alan MacLeod on X: “This post will one day be used as evidence in a court of law.” / X

At least 12 killed in latest Israeli attacks on Lebanon | Israel attacks Lebanon News | Al Jazeera

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Trump Says It’s Not “Constitutional” for Congress to Block Iran War | The New Republic

At the 60-Day Mark, the Iran War is Triply Illegal

(22) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Don’t forget how the US and Israel targeted a girl’s school on their first strikes in Iran during this illegal war:” / X

US/Israel Illegally Bomb Iran Killing Over 100 Schoolchildren

(22) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Yes, the Iranians deserve a new era where the US/Israeli globalist machine is not publicly sabotaging their economy while blaming it on the Iranian government. The whole world sees the truth of this. Especially since he keeps openly saying it. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(22) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “🇺🇸🇮🇷 Trump Calls His Blockade on the Hormuz 100% Trump: The blockade has been unbelievable. Powerful. 100%. It’s been actually unbelievable.” Well, 3 More Iranian Ship Break Trump’s “Airtight” Blockade yesterday. So much for 100%. https://t.co/kyntQVvTLM” / X

(22) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “🇺🇸🇮🇷 Trump CONFIRMS He Sent Weapons to the Kurds to Give to Iranian Protestors to Attack This confirms there was foreign intervention in the protests in Iran. These weapons would have been used to create more chaos and deaths in Iran. The more information that comes out, the https://t.co/L3qhn6v8sZ” / X

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(22) Strategic Lens on X: “United States delivered 6,500 tons of ammunition and military equipment to Israel in the last 24 hours. Two cargo ships docked at Ashdod and Haifa ports, carrying thousands of air & ground munitions, military trucks, and JLTVs. Additional equipment arrived by air. #Israel #USIran https://t.co/jE2JZco1eM” / X

(22) Daniel McAdams on X: “Why is the United States a slave of Israel? Did anyone vote for that?” / X

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Breaking News App

Iran Has Damaged Bonkers Number of U.S. Military Sites - NewsBreak

Israel – Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System - United States Department of State

(22) A New Policy on X: “‼️BREAKING: Tonight the Trump Administration is notifying Congress of Billions of Dollars in new arms sales to Israel and several Gulf countries, a U.S. official tells A New Policy. Details in this thread as they become available.” / X

(22) A New Policy on X: “‼️BREAKING: Tonight the Trump Administration is notifying Congress of Billions of Dollars in new arms sales to Israel and several Gulf countries, a U.S. official tells A New Policy. Details in this thread as they become available.” / X

Kuwait – Integrated Battle Command System - United States Department of State

(10) The Last American Vagabond on X: “The leading terrorist organization in the world threatens to continue economic terrorism against Iran if it does not give in to its demands. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(14) Robert Barnes on X: “Trump 2024 voters decline by group: ALL: -22 HISPANIC: -27 ZOOMERS: -35 MILLENIALS: -30 GENX: -25 BOOMERS: -7 https://t.co/SOuU4e3MuV” / X

Former Israeli Intel Official Claims Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell Worked for Israel

ISIS Fighters Regret Attacking Israel And Have ‘Apologized’, Former Defense Minister Says - Newsweek

Kurds could begin ground operation in Iran within days ‘after being secretly armed by US for MONTHS’ | Daily Mail Online

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “How many times exactly do we need to see ISIS attack the enemies of Israel at the peak of hostile rhetoric before we truly understand what we’re seeing? https://t.co/u8v2eITdvV “Iran bombings: ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack in Iran since 1979 revolution” https://t.co/ZVeK1fZuWl” / X

ISIS/al-Qaeda Was Created By The US & Israel - It’s An Open Secret

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