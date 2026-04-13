Trump's Blockade: Another Bluster Or The Real Agenda?

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (4/13/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

LGBTQ+ groups win as Trump administration agrees to fly Pride flag again | AP News

(14) Sherri Unfiltered™ on X: “🚨 JUST IN: FBI Director Kash Patel is reportedly gearing up to drop the hammer … formal FEDERAL CRIMINAL CHARGES against disgraced former President, Barack Obama, and dozens of his co-conspirators. A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida is already being https://t.co/FefOnsWLec” / X

(11) Grok / X

(11) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Now watch as nothing happens, and as “Real” Robert never calls them out for NEVER following through. Also, watch as this fake platform rewards him for doing so. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(11) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@TeresaH5861 @MAGA__Patriot That is your response? To just completely ignore that Trump did not do that at all, yet she lies about it, and then Trump posts that lie too? That is vile & pathetic. Just as vile & pathetic as Biden and democrats you hate so much yet act exactly like. https://t.co/NYzKW4gg4R” / X

(11) Grok / X

(100) Truth Details | Truth Social

(11) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@DNIGabbard @realDonaldTrump So do something about it @TulsiGabbard! Another post stating that, at this point, only seems to imply further that nothing will be done to put these criminals in jail, since this admin has been claiming they have the evidence for over a year with zero action. https://t.co/RcrtYj2yjz” / X

(13) Monica Crowley on X: “Treason” / X

(13) Office of the DNI on X: “Another bad day for the Deep State. https://t.co/igh2h5sYzq” / X

(13) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 HOLY SMOKES. DNI Tulsi Gabbard just declassified bombshell files that prove the nexus of Donald Trump’s impeachment scam in 2019 came from an ADMITTED leftist and liar These files were HIDDEN from the public until now. The so-called “whistleblower” APOLOGIZED for accusing https://t.co/gGxdSYOtH8” / X

(13) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@RealDonKeith Let me know when the “rebels fighting the deep state” finally actually arrest someone. What exactly are they “rebelling” against if no one is ever held accountable? “If you think like that you are Democrat”!! #TwoPartyIllusion https://t.co/SVFTrScYjx” / X

(13) Liz Churchill on X: “CIA Director John Ratcliffe: “Adam Schiff covertly conspired with the fake whistleblower Eric Ciaramella in an attempt to overthrow the sitting President.” (2025) The Inspector General CONFIRMED it. Tulsi declassified the memos TODAY. THIS COVER UP IS OVER https://t.co/bo6OW0qRae” / X

(14) illuminatibot on X: “Former CDC Director Robert Redfield confirms - BY OATH - that they were hiding the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines. https://t.co/ZHx0D8sCp8” / X

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(15) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Enter Elon with another deflection campaign. https://t.co/uOjFF72tl2” / X

(11) This You? on X: “@damintoell 🚨 https://t.co/zvrqWF5ak4” / X

(11) This You? on X: “https://t.co/Vi7GfcQHNy” / X

(11) Travis Akers 🇺🇸 on X: “Gunther is apparently blocking every person who tags him in this video of him selling retweets. Is this true, @GuntherEagleman? https://t.co/KHUGyW5nw4” / X

(11) Jason Rantz on Seattle Red on X: “Read more here -- with links: https://t.co/21soHyosvJ” / X

(11) The Last American Vagabond on X: “But wait... I thought it was an “invasion” to have this many foreign flags flown? Isn’t that right @elonmusk? Or does that only apply to groups you want to lie about?” / X

(14) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@DrNeilStone https://t.co/zrVrSPdlwe https://t.co/Nl8tyqtAs1” / X

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(15) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Thank you for admitting @RealAlexJones that TLAV and the IMA have been correct from the start. The same people you called “black-pilled” for calling all this out in 2024. Will also now admit you were wrong (or dishonest) about Palantir? Since you “see it now”?” / X

(15) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@RealAlexJones @DanuGladobili Incorrect. He’s the same exact person as he was then with the same exact policy, as anyone not desperately trying to side-step responsibility for their actions can admit.” / X

(15) Sandra Loftis on X: “@Timcast People think the globalists have given up. They haven’t. https://t.co/w76saK2kr3” / X

(15) Alex Jones on X: “🚨Candace Owens was ahead of the curve and I officially apologized to her…🚨 Candace Owens plays a compilation of former Trump allies disavowing and criticizing him as the tarnishing of his legacy continues He is even getting slammed on Truth Social, his own platform Alex https://t.co/RU1xWeCKyI” / X

(15) Alex Jones on X: “HAPPENING NOW! Top American broadcaster Candace Owens to Trump: “You will absolutely die a slave to Israel. You are in chains right now, and the whole world sees it.” American commentator Candace Owens to Trump: “You will absolutely die a slave to Israel. You are in chains https://t.co/TB8DNWj1x0” / X

(15) Alex Jones on X: “Irans diplomatic corps say that Netanyahu and Kushner sabotage the peace deal in the 11th hour. Pay close attention to the expression on Jared Kushner’s face. He is extremely happy.. https://t.co/fsQM7LSDsy” / X

(15) Alex Jones on X: “🚨WE ARE IN A NEW WORLD WAR!!! Trump Warns Any Iranian Ships Coming Close To US Blockade Of Hormuz Will Be “ELIMINATED!” “Now With The Blockade Of The Strait Of Hormuz, Trump Only Gets Us Into Deeper Quicksand! This Is COVID 2.0 — This Is The Great Reset!” 🔴WATCH/SHARE THE https://t.co/vfymEnzJpA” / X

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(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Exactly as I was discussing last night, these guys are jumping at this narrative like a life raft in the middle of the ocean, just because it paints a picture in which this was “the plan”. Who cares if all promises were lies and that’s it’s essentially globalism, we’re #Winning!” / X

(17) Cuckturd on X: “Maga is bragging about Trump forcing the world to buy OUR OIL while gas is at $5.00 & our strategic reserve is nearly empty. Punching ourselves in the face is now 12D chess.” / X

(15) Mir Mohammad Alikhan on X: “Cat is out of the bag finally. Trump does not want the Straits of Hormuz opened. Rather he wants the world to buy oil from America. This is diabolical. https://t.co/RhUHuqk4oQ” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “See how it works? Many of us outlined where this was going weeks ago. We’re not psychic, it’s just easy to see how these partisan narrative trends flow. If this is the reality, Trump broke his promises to you for a globalist plan. Or maybe you just want to pretend he didn’t lose.” / X

(20) Clint Russell on X: “The U.S. is a net importer of crude oil. The only value in this is that you can sell in USD. But here’s the thing. Two months ago nearly all the oil going through Hormuz was sold in USD. So we have gained nothing and risked the global economy. Don’t celebrate pyrrhic victories.” / X

(20) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 THIS IS A TRUMP MASTERCLASS! President Trump surged two Naval DESTROYERS through the Strait of Hormuz to PROVE to international carriers that the path is clear of sea mines, ahead of today’s blockade This completely circumvents what the IRGC bluffs about publicly because the https://t.co/zAKZwMdrKi” / X

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(19) Glenn Greenwald on X: “Trump told the WashPost on the first day of the war that “his main concern is ‘freedom’ for the Iranian people as the U.S. launched military strikes in the country.” Yet hordes of Trump followers will insist that was never a war aim and he never said this. https://t.co/QV6EBVlWkr” / X

(19) Patrick Henningsen on X: “CONFIRMED: Netanyahu hijacked negotiations midstream, giving orders to @JDVance which led to a predictable failure - which is what Israel wanted…” / X

(21) Patrick Henningsen on X: “CONFIRMED: The tail wags the dog. @JDVance works directly under US shadow president Benjamin Netanyahu.” / X

(19) gulvinder on X: “⚠️ CHINA BACKS IRAN ⚠️ Wang Yi Chinese FM, leading the Chinese diplomatic affairs, said “We want peace & stability in the world. We are not happy how US delegation tried to highjack talks with unreasonable demands. China firmly stand with Iran. We will lend them help if asked.” https://t.co/A726zA2YVa” / X

(20) Furkan Gözükara on X: “A pivotal moment. Al Jazeera confirms the Gulf states admit there is NO military solution against Iran. They are desperately pushing for diplomacy, but are terrified that the Zionist regime will intentionally sabotage peace deal. Israel is true enemy of peace in the Middle East. https://t.co/WhkfEdStyJ” / X

(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “JD Vance is lying here. The NPT gave every signatory the right to enrich uranium, and it has been the position of every administration -- including Trump in 2025 -- that Iran has the right to enrich to 3.67%. So yes, Trump did just change to Israel’s view: zero enrichment.👇 https://t.co/dV9LZbY0D6” / X

(21) Seyed Abbas Araghchi on X: “In intensive talks at highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with U.S in good faith to end war. But when just inches away from “Islamabad MoU”, we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade. Zero lessons earned Good will begets good will. Enmity begets enmity.” / X

(21) Amir on X: “Yes, we all remember how Iran violated the JCPOA and then bombed the US twice during negotiations. We are all brain dead lunatics living in an alternate universe.” / X

(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “When you turn to Grok as the Arbiter of Truth, and it severely disappoints you by explaining to you the truths that you denied and called a “lie” and did not want to hear.😢 https://t.co/rLyfTBN605” / X

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(20) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 IRAN IS PANICKING! After President Trump ordered a NAVAL BLOCKADE on the Strait of Hormuz, IRGC just claimed: “The Strait of Hormuz is open” for “harmless passage of civilian vessels” Trump is flipping the script! The Strait was the last thing they had. 47 will win 🇺🇸 https://t.co/LIDLROp5JJ” / X

(100) Truth Details | Truth Social

(20) Robert Barnes on X: “FYI: the Strait is territorial waters, not international waters.” / X

(20) Robert Barnes on X: “Does Jack realize he is condemning Trump’s blockades in Venezuela, Cuba & now threatened to Iran as illegal?” / X

(20) Robert Barnes on X: “Imagine people saying a country “should be destroyed” if they “interfere with global shipping” & not realizing the country that does more than anyone is the United States?” / X

(20) HealthRanger on X: “@nicksortor “Reasonable” to whom? Certainly not to Iran. Why should the U.S. have the right to determine which countries develop nuclear weapons for self-defense?” / X

Peace ‘within reach’ as Iran agrees no nuclear material stockpile: Oman FM | Military News | Al Jazeera

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(20) Ghost on X: “@HormuzLetter I understood Iran had no Naval ships left?” / X

(100) Truth Details | Truth Social

(20) TONY™ on X: “TRUMP ON IRAN 😭🔥 “Their army is gone. Their navy is gone. Their communications are gone. Their leaders are gone.. Their Air Force is wiped out.. They have 32 ships. All 32 are at the bottom of the ocean!” “Other than that, they’re doing very well!”😂 https://t.co/0RcztN6Lyc” / X

(20) Breaking911 on X: “TRUMP: “We’re doing extremely well in Iran...They had a navy 2 weeks ago. They have no navy anymore. It’s all at the bottom of the sea. 58 ships knocked down in 2 days.” https://t.co/TtmhIg3HOP” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Looks like we were correct. They lied again. https://t.co/NoV8EZw2tH “a regional intelligence official said two US Navy Arleigh Burke–class destroyers that attempted to transit the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday were forced to turn back after encountering threats from Iran” https://t.co/8PXDmDTJ0m” / X

US clearing out Strait of Hormuz, Trump claims as Iran threatens to attack unauthorized ships

US Navy Ships Transit Hormuz Ahead of Mine-Clearing Mission - Bloomberg

Screen Shot 2026-04-13 at 3.07.15 PM.png (808×1522)

Unverified video appears to contradict White House Navy claim: ‘Forced to turn back’ - Raw Story

(21) X

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(20) The White House on X: “”Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea.” - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Gj9nFCfG8T” / X

(20) U.S. Central Command on X: “U.S. to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports “ / X

(20) Assal Rad on X: “Somehow, not the Onion. https://t.co/EdpAQTQxE0” / X

(20) Wyatt Reed on X: “Last Tuesday, JD Vance said blockading the Strait of Hormuz was an “act of economic terrorism” that proved Iran had lost. “Because they’ve been defeated militarily… they’re trying to extract as much economic pain on the world as possible.” https://t.co/2bvz6V9Cl2” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “In effect you are creating the very closure of the strait that you claimed you were fighting to stop (even though it was not “closed” to anyone but those fighting Iran) despite the fact that it was open before you initiated this bumbling illegal war.. or is it “not a war” still?” / X

WARSHIPS in HORMUZ STRAIT

(20) Glenn Diesen on X: “If the US blocks the Strait of Hormuz, then Yemen will likely block the Bab al-Mandab to shut down the Red Sea. The assumption of escalation dominance is Trump’s main miscalculation. https://t.co/TH2VB8SajH” / X

video.twimg.com/amplify_video/2043665576669904896/vid/avc1/1280x720/RIbGdikP_h7pESqk.mp4

Don’t interfere: China fires warning shot at US over Strait of Hormuz blockade - India Today

Screen Shot 2026-04-13 at 4.07.44 PM.png (570×1280)

(20) Rapid Response 47 on X: “.@POTUS on reports that China is preparing to ship weapons to Iran: “If China does that, China is gonna have big problems.” https://t.co/nzBJXgeIMc” / X

(20) RT on X: “Iran’s ambassador to India signals ‘GOOD TALKS’ on Indian ships transiting Hormuz — IRIB Footage: Mohammad Fathali praises Indians: ‘truly reliable and compassionate partners in times of hardship’ https://t.co/D4FWWsQdsw” / X

Iran denies charging toll for Indian tankers transiting Hormuz strait | Reuters

(20) Stephen McIntyre on X: “under the “rules-based international order”, the Iran Toll is bad because it is international waters, but the US Toll is good because... well, just because.” / X

(20) Drop Site on X: “Q: Is your expectation other countries will assist in effort to blockade Iran? TRUMP: Yeah. Other countries are gonna also. Q: Which countries, sir? TRUMP: We don’t need other countries. https://t.co/OtyTNNdy9M” / X

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(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Seriously though guys, this is the last, final, all or nothing, 2-week deadline & if they do not let Trump claim he somehow won this war more than any war was ever won in the history or war being won, then HE WILL NOT HESITATE TO... give you another 2-week deadline. BUT THEN... https://t.co/2HcAw860UK” / X

(21) Ron Filipkowski on X: “Right before the markets open for the week. Like clockwork. https://t.co/auDpeh7oeM” / X

Mediators rush to revive U.S.-Iran nuclear talks before ceasefire expires

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(21) Barak Ravid on X: “The chairman of the Israeli parliament national security committee and a member of Netanyahu’s coalition 👇” / X

צביקה פוגל on X: “Donald, if you have to shoot, shoot. Don’t quack 🦆” / X

(21) Robert Barnes on X: “Once again, Trump makes clear he is NOT talking about military use infrastructure. Will @TheFollowingPro or @scrowder acknowledge?” / X

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(21) Ethan Levins 🇺🇸 on X: “Israel has destroyed 37,836 homes, killed 2,000+ people, and murdered 250+ children in Lebanon. It’s only been 40 days. https://t.co/MBH728d7mF” / X

(21) Assal Rad on X: “I can’t find a single headline in Western media. How is this not newsworthy?” / X

(21) Mohamad Safa on X: “Israel announced that they will occupy almost 10% of Lebanon, an area larger than Bahrain, New York, or Singapore. What Israel is doing is clearly aimed at ethnic cleansing and colonization, and every world leader who’s silent about this is complicit, along with their people. https://t.co/7MKdJ58bMw” / X

Breaking News App

(21) Piers Morgan on X: “You’re literally bombing Lebanon.” / X

(21) Wyatt Reed on X: “Two months ago, @NateB_Panic revealed Apple acquired a $2 billion startup founded by Israeli spies that analyzes “facial skin micromovements” to anticipate what people will say before they speak. Seems it’s already paying dividends, for Israel at least. https://t.co/MgjwGRR7iw https://t.co/SLKiCAt2oa” / X

(21) Dave DeCamp on X: “Still bombing Somalia” / X

‘Everything is gone’: Israel destroys entire villages in Lebanon | Lebanon | The Guardian

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The COVID Coup: The BlackRock Takeover Of American Interests

BlackRock’s Larry Fink abruptly becomes a part of Trump’s inner circle. How’d he get there?

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