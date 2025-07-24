The Last American Vagabond Substack

Sadly the idea that we voted for Trump, the Anti-Globalist, is a mirage. I voted for him three times. I want my money back. I am one that judges people "by their fruit," by what they actually do. By that measure Trump is really a globalist committing treachery upon the American People.

Please share as FB has drastically limited my ability to distribute my writings. Thanks. This is the most comprehensive essay on the dangers of Trump's Genius Act that will lead to a digital ID, a cashless society, digital surveilance and a social credit score for every American. Welcome to the new age of global slavery. In the next few years they will eliminate cash and replace it with a digital wallet that the government can suspend if you don't comply with their demands. Don't want the next mRNA "gene editing" jab? Then we cut you off from you digital wallet. In the coming years you will be nothing more than a slave on a Global Plantation. Thanks Trump.

Trump's Genius Act moves us toward a Dystopian Chinese Credit and Control System

The Stablecoin Digital Currency will bring about the Globalist Great Reset

https://brucecain.substack.com/p/trumps-genius-act-moves-us-toward

Gotta keep those vaccines coming for our kids.

Gotta keep them drinking and showering in fluoride too!

And the train keeps rolling along.

