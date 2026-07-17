Trump's Half Of The "Domestic Terrorism" Psyop Underway & ICE Lawlessness Is Just The Beginning

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (7/16/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(21) Al Jazeera Breaking News on X: “BREAKING: A wheat storage silo in western Iran was targeted in a US strike, Fars News Agency reported, citing a provincial official who said no casualties were reported 🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/j2q9Xv8Llc https://t.co/rea56F3tPG” / X

(21) DD Geopolitics on X: “NEW INFORMATION CONFIRMS THE USA TARGETED A CHILDREN’S CANCER HOSPITAL IN AHVAZ!! Were 168 children in Minab and hundreds of others not enough?! Why do Israel and the USA consistently harm children?!?! https://t.co/svE2s7wdaa” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “In the center of a strike map shown by Pete Hegseth at a Pentagon briefing on March 4 is the Minab school—the site where the US killed 165 children. Journalist Chris Osieck plotted the Minab school on the map with a green dot, showing it is directly within the strike zone. https://t.co/Y7TmzzmqgD” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Is it a tactic? Is it a lack of options mixed with desperation? There really needs to be a new political term created for whatever the hell this never-ending cycle of stupidity and embarrassment is.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “So apparently he actually thinks this tactic is working? So let’s try it is Ukraine! 🤷‍♂️ (by the way, Trump still tallies this as a war he “ended” even as he says things like this)” / X

(21) MenchOsint on X: “3 days ago: “Iran wants to make a deal so badly” Trump now: “I’m attacking Iran in hope that they ask for a deal” https://t.co/YI7KJJGrVG” / X

(21) InfoGram on X: “🇺🇸Trump has stated 106 times that he defeated Iran. 🇺🇸Trump has stated 95 times that Iran is destroyed. 🇺🇸Trump has stated 88 times that a deal is imminent. 🇺🇸Trump has stated 75 times that the Strait of Hormuz is open. Fact: This serial liar has achieved nothing yet. He is https://t.co/T31leVlx4F” / X

U.S. uses sea drones in combat for first time to attack Iranian port - NewsBreak

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(21) Shannon Joy on X: “They’re both idiotic & fraudulent.” / X

Trump Admin Leans Into Self-Amplifying mRNA (SamRNA) Under Guise Of Ending mRNA & RNA In Food

Reflecting Pool peeling probably caused by application flaws, experts say - Washington Post

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This is pathetic.” / X

(21) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “BREAKING: Total US federal debt is now up to a record $39.4 trillion, rising +$3.2 trillion over the last 12 months. Since 2020, US federal debt is now up a massive +$16.3 trillion. This marks a +$2.5 trillion average annual increase, or +$209 billion per month. At this pace, https://t.co/yPfFW3rB6d” / X

Truth Social to sell banks ‘fastest’ access to Trump’s posts | Reuters

(21) unusual_whales on X: “The US government paid out nearly double the amount of tariff refunds to businesses than it actually collected in June, per YF” / X

(21) Sean - Impavid Trading on X: “@dannah__montana Yep and prices will never drop back down. They were raised for tariffs and will stay high even with no tariffs” / X

(21) Aaron Rupar on X: “Trump: “Magnets! Do magnets, okay? I’ll tell you how to make money. Do magnets. It’s one thing we don’t have, but we’re getting close. I guarantee you it’s gonna be susssessullll” https://t.co/70cd3Zgr9O” / X

Company Tied to Donald Trump Jr. Got a Deal After White House Intervened — ProPublica

(21) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 WTF?! President Trump reveals the Biden administration policies BLOCKED chips companies from getting investments if they weren’t transgender-run or operated “This ridiculous CHIPS act, billions of dollars...if you weren’t transgender, as an example, you didn’t qualify! They’d https://t.co/upMKRwRm0t” / X

(21) Melanie D’Arrigo on X: “The CHIPS Act funds the production of chips using leading-edge **transistors** And now you can probably figure out why he thinks these companies needed transgender people to qualify. We are truly living in the dumbest of times.” / X

(21) Acyn on X: “Trump: Affordability—that’s a fake word they use… We came up with a good word too. Most people don’t know that Dumb has a B in it. https://t.co/N1M01KrWOB” / X

WATCH: Trump says the word ‘affordability’ is a ‘con job’ by the Democrats - YouTube

Donald Trump NC Rally: FULL SPEECH - YouTube

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(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “He is Desperate.” / X

(21) Read Raising Expectations (and Raising Hell) on X: “Fucking insane response to this https://t.co/nVd0E1AHj1” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “In other words, despite protocol, he will continue to waste tax payer dollars in order to manipulate you into supporting their wars of aggression using meaningless displays of military presence in civilian areas. #AmericaFuckYeah” / X

(21) Eric Trump on X: “Can’t stand the manufactured outrage by the low-T mainstream media. This was undoubtedly the highlight of these people’s day…” / X

(21) Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on X: “The High-T Department of War. https://t.co/hlAUq3j2cD” / X

Hegseth announces annual testosterone screenings for service members - NewsBreak

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Who Is a “Terrorist” in Biden’s America?

Statement by DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano on the Threat of Right-Wing Extremism

U.S. Army Presentation Lists Pro-Life Organizations as Terrorist Groups - LifeNews.com

(21) Rapid Response 47 on X: “.@SecRubio: “For far too long, however, our counterterrorism doctrine has had a blind spot — a blind spot when it comes to extremist violence from the political left... left-wing violence was not just excused, it was treated as sacrosanct.” https://t.co/9tjmpE7ZPq” / X

(21) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 JUST IN: Stephen Miller says every single Antifa rioter he sees photos of looks “deformed” and “not normal” “It’s not a coincidence that when you look at these violent ANTIFA demonstrations...not ONE of the people that is demonstrating looks like a NORMAL person!” “Not one https://t.co/9vCbnHAEcG” / X

(21) Grok / X

(21) Megatron on X: “JUST IN: 🇺🇸Trump announces record $1.5 trillion budget for the military next year https://t.co/lem3DKRd7L” / X

(21) Owen Shroyer on X: “What happened under the Trump Administration today: 1. Trump says we need data centers 2. New CDC director supports mRNA injections 3. House votes to merge military with Israel 4. Pentagon says Iran war cost $100 Billion America First! So much winning!” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@storm1news Why are you sharing videos from 2025 as if they are new or relevant? Are you trying to manipulate people or incapable of due diligence?” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@storm1news Why are you sharing videos from 2025 as if they are new or relevant? Are you trying to manipulate people or incapable of due diligence? (Trump has already allowed this one by the way) https://t.co/3I9K5FA2Eq” / X

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(21) Thomas Massie on X: “🚨We just introduced Epstein Files Transparency Act II. Among other things, it gives STATE AGs necessary access to Epstein files required to prosecute co-conspirators under STATE LAW. https://t.co/RvjKL7O8bV @SenJeffMerkley @SenatorLujan @NewMexicoDOJ @RepTeresaLF @RepRoKhanna https://t.co/ki0omuWW87” / X

(21) James Tate on X: “Kids were raped and brutally abused and she is smiling.” / X

DOJ has no evidence that Epstein trafficked victims to other men, acting AG Todd Blanche says - NewsBreak

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “There it is, the most obvious example yet of the ongoing Epstein coverup by this administration and the US government at large. #ZorroRanch https://t.co/E1CUQZtI67 “New Mexico says US Justice Dept hindering probe of former Epstein ranch”” / X

New Mexico says US Justice Dept hindering probe of former Epstein ranch | Reuters

(21) New Mexico Department of Justice on X: “Today we sent another letter to @TheJusticeDept and this afternoon, SDNY called to inform us they will NOT cooperate and will not support the only active criminal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. https://t.co/CARbTN9VvP” / X

(21) Catherine Herridge on X: “ZORRO RANCH: Emails about the alleged burials of victims on Epstein’s Zorro Ranch property have no statute of limitations and can be investigated, says a former FBI Special Agent. “That could absolutely be investigated. There is no statute of limitations on that. And then also, https://t.co/ZVuQXPxa1Y” / X

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(21) Daniel McAdams on X: “In case Americans are wondering whether their elected Representatives are working for them or working for Israel, here is all the proof you need. We are suffering inflation, high gas prices (due to Trump’s war on Iran for the benefit of Israel), and young people cannot afford” / X

(21) Power to the People ☭🕊 on X: “You left out the part where the bill merges the U.S. military with Israel’s military, you treasonous bastards.” / X

(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “There it is, in its most honest form: if you don’t want to force Americans to finance Israel and its wars with billions and billions of their dollars every year -- if you prefer instead to use that money on Americans’ own lives and communities -- then you’re an anti-Semite.” / X

(21) Secular Talk (KyleKulinskiShow@bsky.social) on X: “Bro posted this then voted for the mossad military takeover lmao” / X

(21) Shannon Joy on X: ““Buried inside the House Armed Services Committee’s defense bill, this provision would create a permanent Pentagon executive agent whose sole job is synchronizing U.S. and Israeli military cooperation across nearly every advanced technology domain.”” / X

New NDAA (Further) Integrates US and Israeli Militaries & The Ongoing Axios/Iran War Deception

S.554 - 119th Congress (2025-2026): United States-Israel Defense Partnership Act of 2025 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

(21) Brian Allen on X: “BREAKING: The House has passed the SAVE America Act by a 217–209 vote after attaching it to the National Defense Authorization Act. The package includes voter ID provisions and now heads to the Senate, where it faces another high-stakes fight over election law and defense” / X

(21) Sense Receptor on X: “Former congressman Dennis Kucinich on US-Israel Defense Tech Cooperation Initiative (NDAA Sec 219) “You could almost say this is a takeover... [Bibi Netanyahu]... will have the ability to direct the US Military” “This is totally unprecedented” “the way this is written, it puts https://t.co/LvlrPvVQ4A” / X

Dennis Kucinich Interview - Trump’s Iran War Blunder & Its Threat To The American Way Of Life

(21) qqgold14 ✝️ on X: “@SuppressedNws1 Another stale Bad Cop, Good Cop routine by the AIPAC controlled US regime Lying JD Vance pretends to be against Israel & for diplomacy to lure the failed Pro-West Reformists into betraying Iranian people into another LYING DEAL They want the Syria method to destroy Iran” / X

(21) Saifedean Ammous on X: “🇺🇸🐑25 years ago Netanyahu was uncharacteristically honest as he thought cameras were off “America is a thing that can be easily moved in the right direction” Today he’s taking over the US military & 99% of US political & military leaders are going along like blind cucked sheep https://t.co/nSi3x2IpQ4” / X

(21) Laura Loomer on X: ““Whoever blesses Israel will be blessed, and whoever curses Israel will be cursed.”” / X

(21) Grok / X

(21) Saifedean Ammous on X: “There is only one government in the world that organizes and funds daily race-based pogroms and house burnings, and it’s the same parasite government whose entire existence relies on robbing Americans.” / X

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(21) AMWakeUp on X: “For some context, the ICE office in Tel Aviv was opened in 2022 I’m not a presidential historian, but I’m pretty sure that was when Biden was in office But people keep voting red team/blue team lol lmao” / X

ICE and the Israeli Military Are 2 Sides of the Same Coin — We Must Resist Both | Truthout

Tel Aviv | ICE

Report: Israeli Soldiers Serving in ICE During U.S. Immigration Crackdown

(21) Axiomatic Enemy of the State on X: “Texas used $4,487,500 of tax-payer money to purchase four Chevy Tahoes that are outfitted with Israeli surveillance tech. The FalcoNet equipment acts as a cell tower simulator (similar to a Stingray), which forces nearby cell phones to connect to it automatically. This allows https://t.co/B4kgvMbzxY” / X

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(21) Aaron Reichlin-Melnick on X: “Prior to Trump’s mass deportation push, ICE shootings virtually never happened. The vast majority of ICE arrests involved people already in criminal custody. Then Stephen Miller ordered ICE into the streets, deploying thousands of agents who’d never street enforcement before.” / X

(21) Aaron Rupar on X: “KLOBUCHAR: Do you agree that it’s unacceptable for federal agents to forcibly enter someone’s home without a warrant and drag them onto the street without checking that they even have the right person? BLANCHE: Well, it depends on the circumstances. It’s not a black and white https://t.co/wBMEr2u9kb” / X

(21) Power to the People ☭🕊 on X: “Breaking: ICE agents have committed another murder. This time in Biddeford, Maine. Newly released footage shows the agents lying about the driver trying to run them over. Instead, it shows ICE agents trying to pry open the driver’s door moments before they fired the deadly https://t.co/HEQWq7Wa2h” / X

(21) Maine on X: “His name was Joan Sebastian Guerrero. - He was here legally. - He was authorized to work. - He had Social Security Number. - He was NOT target of ICE investigation. - DHS: He did NOT try to kill ICE agents. He was executed in front of his 3 year old daughter. https://t.co/pKI2xcD9on” / X

Colombian Immigrant Killed by ICE in Maine Had Legal Status, Father Says - The New York Times

DHS breaks hours of silence on deadly ICE shooting in Maine, saying officer was ‘fearing for public safety’ | CNN

(21) Jesus Freakin Congress on X: “He was a legal resident. They didn’t know who he was. Witnesses say ICE agents hit HIS vehicle. The agent didn’t fear for his life… but still opened fire. https://t.co/CqlGIY06Da” / X

(21) Cory Archibald on X: “When ICE murdered Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, they stripped him of all his IDs and personal possessions before shipping him to the hospital. When they murdered a man in front of his 3 year old daughter this morning, they dragged his lifeless body out of the car and handcuffed him.” / X

(21) Pushing The Limits With Brian Shapiro on X: “Turns out I was right. As I told @OANN and @FoxNews today, these two ICE murderers had body cameras on. We were lied to. I GUARANTEE you there is video. They don’t want us to see it. PERIOD. https://t.co/YyNEqzZ4RS” / X

Trump overturns temporary pause on ICE traffic stops, source says - ABC7 Los Angeles

What to Know If You Get Stopped by ICE in a Vehicle

(21) Jesus Freakin Congress on X: “🚨BREAKING: ICE agents were filmed assaulting, handcuffing, and kidnapping a U.S. citizen in Passaic, New Jersey… while refusing to even look at the ID he repeatedly begged them to check. A man is pleading with federal agents to verify who he is… And they refused. Instead, https://t.co/s45SeaI57W” / X

(21) Irlandarra on X: “in Aurora Chicago , ICE agents surrounded the car of a U.S. citizen in a parking lot… fire into a vehicle’s windshield with children in it, as she screamed that her children were inside. Agents then dragged her from the car without presenting a warrant or probable cause. https://t.co/oTwECtsnKQ” / X

Woman says car hit with pepper-spray projectiles in Aurora

(21) Aaron Reichlin-Melnick on X: “Yeah, that’s a crime. Nothing’s going to happen,* but walking up to a vehicle and spraying pepper spray in the air vents is, in fact, not legal. Even if you’re a federal officer. *There is a small possibility that ICE OPR finds out about this and gives him a slap on the wrist.” / X

(21) LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 on X: “Police body slam woman peacefully protesting ICE—give her concussion. “I was targeted,” she said. “Made example of so more ‘loud mouth’ protesters like me would stop showing up.” 2 officers throw her to ground and land on top of her—so hard she needs treatment for concussion. https://t.co/LaNI867TvO” / X

(21) Jesus Freakin Congress on X: “🚨BREAKING: ICE/Border Patrol claimed to stop a driver over an alleged traffic violation, then illegally turned the stop into an immigration investigation… interrogating both the driver and a 13-year-old child about their citizenship, even though both were U.S. born citizens. https://t.co/AMnCwQLSHL” / X

(21) LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 on X: “ICE detain mother with cancer on way to chemotherapy—a legal U.S. resident. She needs chemo every 21 days to stop growth—or she will die. “Please help me by sharing!” daughter asks. “I don’t want to lose her because of this BS!” Agents say had to detain her for “their safety.” https://t.co/r78xQDnWvr” / X

(20) Jesus Freakin Congress on X: “🚨This video is terrifying. And it’s another example of how ICE is making everyone less safe. At Las Vegas International Airport, two people, in plain clothes, are seen trying to handcuff a man. The man is screaming for help. When the person filming asks a TSA agent what is https://t.co/5AH7BKlQNj” / X

Fake ICE agents on the rise and the status of a U.S.-Iran peace deal: Morning Rundown

ICE impersonator incidents rise during Trump’s second term | CNN

(20) Prez on X: “@TheWyteRabbit1 @lisapowell101 That is embarrassing. Meanwhile not a single FBI agent is investigating the Epstein class. They’d rather threaten honest Americans and steal Lindsey Grahams computers for fear they expose the Epstein class.” / X

(19) Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده on X: “A plane in the United States was forced to land after the sound of the adhan was heard from a passenger’s phone. A Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Tennessee to Florida was forced to make an emergency landing in Atlanta. Upon landing, a SWAT team boarded the aircraft and https://t.co/1Mtsa4edjI” / X

(19) LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 on X: “MAGA man stabs worker at mall 15 times—told police “Because of his religion.” First he asked worker, “Are you Muslim?” Then told him, “Pray aloud in your language.” At that point he began to stab him more than 15 times. Attacker post photo of himself wearing “Trump 2024” hat https://t.co/ObiFeHE5df” / X

(19) Fifty Shades of Whey on X: “This guy is running for Wyoming’s only seat in the US House and he’s a real-life cartoon. One of his main priorities is to “ban sharia law.” For context, there are less than 300 Muslims in the entire state of Wyoming. https://t.co/kqZj0VClPB” / X

(19) The Tennessee Holler on X: ““Shut up or we’ll keep killing you”” / X

“A Manufactured Crisis”: Minnesota Communities Terrorized by the Federal Government | HRW

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(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Because of course it did.” / X

(19) Jason Bassler on X: “I keep thinking about that Waymo incident last week. The unsettling part wasn’t a robotaxi calling the cops. It was a human operator miles away watching passengers through interior cameras and turning the car into a compliance device. Constant surveillance is being normalized. https://t.co/WCgMRdXPFp” / X

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Isn’t this what most conservatives were fighting just moments ago? #TheGreatReset #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(19) Michael on X: “Image from 2020 vs 2025 in Memphis, TN Via: Matter Neuroscience https://t.co/Vn72HGxhYI” / X

(19) Sunny Giron 🇨🇦🇬🇱 on X: “We can live without data centres and billionaires but we can’t live without water” / X

(69) Truth Details | Truth Social

Data Centers CHOOSE To Use Fresh Water, Trump’s Bumbling Iran War & The Impending Israeli False Flag

(19) Grok / X

The AI Data-Center Boom Is a Job-Creation Bust - WSJ

The Economics of Data Centers Creating Jobs Are So Bad That They Sound Like a Joke

Big Tech Promised Jobs. Cities Gave Millions. Where Are the Workers? - Business Insider

Biden’s ‘semi-fascist’ label latest anti-GOP moniker bestowed by Democrats, media | Fox News

(8) Ken Klippenstein on X: “In political terrorism summit, Treasury Secretary alleges a “new operation alliance” between “international Marxism and radical Islamic movements” https://t.co/nouBjLsCuf” / X

Top Arizona Dem blasted for claiming Trump ‘aligned himself with ISIS’ | Fox News

The Patriot Front, January 6th & The “Vanilla ISIS” Psyop

A Dark-Money Campaign Is Paying Influencers to Frame Chinese AI as a Threat | WIRED

The AI Data-Center Boom Is a Job-Creation Bust - WSJ

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