Trump’s “Iran Deal” Is A Veiled Surrender and Retreat For The United States

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (6/13/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

410 Gone

The Activation Tour - Nashville, TN with Derrick Broze | Derrick Broze

Derrick Broze on X: “The Activation Tour is Coming to Nashville Next Month! As is typical with these events, I will be giving a presentation on Exit and Build strategy and the importance of local community action. I will also be joined by my brother Ryan Cristian @TLAVagabond Stay tuned for https://t.co/Qiz4rbYs1a” / X

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Israel’s Election Manipulation Ignored, Over $1B To Pfizer For New COVID Shots & Trump’s Iran Lies

(5) sashalatypova.substack.com “Due Diligence and Art” on X: “Absolute bullshit brought to you by Muppet Tulsi. The Ukrainian “biolabs” have been property of the US DOD since 2005, they were purchased from the USSR bankruptcy sale for $15 million. The agreement is literally on the Ukrainian gov (Rada) website. How much are we, the US” / X

(5) Justin Amash on X: “Everyone should be against FISA. With or without Bill Pulte or the SAVE America Act. FISA 702 is unconstitutional. It lets the government search Americans’ communications without a warrant. Add a warrant requirement as the Fourth Amendment demands—or leave it expired forever. https://t.co/eTIlcgbs1q” / X

Knoxie on X: “Trump is putting his own lawyers in charge of the Epstein files so they can bury whatever they want. His lead criminal defense attorney is already running the DOJ. Another one is being handed SDNY. At the same time, he’s moving the guy who helped clean up after Leon Black’s https://t.co/YvYLi50A2P” / X

Top Pentagon Official Admits Boat Strike May Have Killed Victims of Human Trafficking

(5) Ryan Grim on X: “Congressional candidate files a complaint with the local AG, accusing Israel of interfering in his election” / X

(5) Thomas Massie on X: “Section 219 (was 224) of the NDAA contains a dangerous provision to integrate our military tech with Israel’s. @RepRoKhanna & I submitted an amendment to strike 219. I included the Rules Committee roster here; 7 of 13 members must agree in order for our amendment to get a vote. https://t.co/9SeN7gdvtM” / X

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(5) The Cradle on X: “VIDEO | UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland has been charged with disorderly conduct after crashing the UFC Freedom 250 fan fest near the White House on US President Donald Trump’s birthday. The fighter says he was not invited due to comments he made about Trump, the https://t.co/GXhVAKj4S8” / X

(5) The Last American Vagabond on X: “https://t.co/KVq8yzXmev” / X

(5) Aaron Rupar on X: “it’s notable to me that the administration tried to frame tonight’s UFC event as a “gift to Americans” but you can’t watch it unless you have a paid subscription to Paramount+” / X

(5) The Last American Vagabond on X: “We are witnessing the end of the #TwoPartyIllusion in real time (and it’s profiteers like little Jack here).” / X

(5) Tim Pool on X: “WE ARE SO FUCKING BACK” / X

(2) Benny Johnson on X: “There has been an energy shift. Did you feel it? We are going to win. Libs have been set back 1000 years by this. They have no answer… And yes, Patriots are in control⚡️🇺🇸 https://t.co/VHZcTzCFAo” / X

(5) The Last American Vagabond on X: “”Empire” huh? You guys have utterly lost the plot. Do you even remember what you promised the actual MAGA movement (not the fake ones still pretending to be #WINNING)? It sure was not Empire.” / X

(5) Bobby Sauce on X: “Absolutely mental how people just choose not to notice this shit. For the guy who cares so much about “loyalty” this flies in the face of that illusion. Whatever though ahhaha it’s a comedy skit at this point.” / X

(5) Grok / X

The consequences of relying on AI for accurate news | MIT News | Massachusetts Institute of Technology

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(5) The White House on X: “”The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL.” - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 https://t.co/G34bMSBIUM” / X

(5) MenchOsint on X: “”We attacked Iran because we can’t let them have nukes!” “Attacking North Korea? Are you crazy? They have nukes!” https://t.co/3xkP5PfmIJ” / X

(5) DD Geopolitics on X: “🇺🇸🇮🇱 “Trump stabbed us in the back.” Israel is furious over the emerging US-Iran deal — and doesn’t think it will last. According to Israeli outlet Ynet, senior Israeli officials believe the deal damages Israel’s interests and fails to address the core threats posed by Iran’s” / X

(5) CONSTITUTIONAL PATRIOT🇺🇸 on X: “🚨 MIND-BLOWING HYPOCRISY JUST EXPOSED. Trump is out here popping champagne over a brand new Iran “deal”… …centered on Iran’s sacred promise that they will NEVER obtain a nuclear weapon. Sound familiar? Because ABC’s Jonathan Karl just dropped the bomb: That exact same promise https://t.co/j2RJMHp6m6” / X

(5) The Iran Spectator on X: “🇺🇸TRUMP: “I’ve settled eight wars, actually nine, and now it looks like we could have 10.” 🇮🇷IRAN: “This man actually started a war, lost it, and fools everyone by saying he settled it. Absolutely crazy.” 🤣 https://t.co/ZcIXn8tbz6” / X

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(5) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “🇮🇷 Iran CANCELS MoU Talks Iran’s Lead Negotiator, Dr. Ghalibaf: The Zionists’ incursion into Dahiyeh has once again shown that America either lacks the will to fulfill its commitments or the ability to do so. By giving the green light to the regime, you cannot gain concessions.” / X

(5) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “BREAKING: Following Israel’s attack on Lebanon this morning, Iran had canceled negotiations and prepared to attack Israel, per Fars News. However, after “last-minute concessions” offered by President Trump, Iran was “persuaded to forgo the attack.” These concessions reportedly” / X

(7) Benny Johnson on X: “🚨BREAKING: President Trump announces that the U.S. and Iran have reached a Peace Deal https://t.co/gpOOR29cPe” / X

(7) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 JUST IN: Vice President JD VANCE announces the agreed-to Trump-Iran peace deal 1. BLOCKS Iran from ever pursuing, procuring or obtaining a nuclear weapon 2. IMMEDIATELY opens the Strait of Hormuz 3. Lifts the US naval blockade 4. Opens up HUGE investments for the region https://t.co/ggIxdRlxXS” / X

Trump says interim deal reached to end Iran war and US blockade | AP News

(7) U.S. Central Command on X: “A U.S Sailor aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) stands watch as the guided-missile destroyer transits regional waters supporting the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of June 14, CENTCOM forces have redirected 142 commercial ships that complied and disabled 9 vessels that did not comply. https://t.co/YuyrfWZWrz” / X

(7) Charlie B on X: “Update form @US5thFleet #NCAGS: BLOCKADE OF IRAN PORTS REMAINS IN EFFECT PENDING EXECUTION OF A US-IRAN CEASE FIRE AGREEEMENT SCHEDULED FOR 19 JUNE 2026. Do not attempt to cross until explicit direction is given. -- See @UANI Iran War Shipping Update for more info https://t.co/tgCUxbjfzO” / X

Iran and U.S. reach deal, Trump and Pakistani prime minister say, as Israeli strikes in Lebanon threaten agreement

(7) Shehbaz Sharif on X: “Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in” / X

(7) Megatron on X: “JUST IN: 🇮🇷🇮🇱🇱🇧 Response by Iran’s Foreign Ministry to Israel’s claim they will not withdraw from Lebanon: – We know that Israel never takes any action without consultation and direct coordination with America. – Therefore, we hold America directly responsible if it fails to https://t.co/Pp69fSfWGH” / X

(7) Saul Staniforth on X: “”The IDF will remain in the security zones in Lebanon.. the area will be cleared of local residents” The genocidal apartheid regime confirms it won’t withdraw from Lebanon & it will ethnically cleanse the land it occupies. https://t.co/c2tfPCeQ7n” / X

(8) The Cradle on X: “BREAKING | Israeli artillery shelling targets the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa. https://t.co/Fo1bHsqWKz” / X

(8) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “ISRAELI OFFICIALS CONFIRM WILL BREAK DEAL 🇮🇱 Israel: The IDF Stays In Lebanon, Syria And Gaza With No End Date Defense Minister Israel Katz declared the security zones will be held “indefinitely,” the contact villages destroyed above and below ground, and the residents cleared https://t.co/ELzEMm4qz0” / X

(8) איתמר בן גביר on X: “ההסכם של טראמפ אינו מחייב אותנו. ישראל לא כפופה לארצות הברית ואנחנו מדינה עצמאית וריבונית! חובתנו לאזרחי ישראל לחיילי צה״ל ולעם היהודי וחובתנו ההיסטורית לנרדפים ולנרצחים היהודים באלפי שנות גלות, להעניק ביטחון ליהודים בארץ ישראל. בכל פעם שנכנענו ללחץ בינלאומי על חשבון ביטחון” / X

נתניהו לטראמפ: לא ניסוג מלבנון, אנחנו לא מחויבים להסכם

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(8) Furkan Gözükara on X: “🚨 BOMBSHELL: Correspondent Kimberly Halkett exposes Trump’s fake peace deal. She confirms massive daylight between what Washington and Tehran claim. The White House is actively hiding the actual text because their arrogant demands were completely rejected by Iran. https://t.co/NBKVxuOXVH” / X

(8) Arya Yadeghaar (Backup) on X: “Mehr News has released a short version of the 14-clauses of the MoU that will be signed on Friday, between Iran & US. 1. The permanent and immediate halt of war on all fronts, including Lebanon. 2. A U.S. commitment not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs and to respect the https://t.co/Qzw2R9lGnJ” / X

(8) Martin Kelly on X: “State-owned Mehr News Agency: “New details of a 14-point draft memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States have been released by a source close to the Iranian negotiating team. The details of this draft are as follows: 1. Immediate and permanent” / X

Trump says Iran’s leaked deal terms are untrue | Reuters

(8) Ruben Gallego on X: “Trump is creating a Temu JCPOA.” / X

(8) Chris Martenson on X: “Best guess: Trump is vaccine-injured.” / X

(9) Acyn on X: “Hegseth: The document says Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, won’t seek one, won’t buy one, won’t have one. Brennan: JCPOA said that too. Hegseth: The huge difference is we did this from a position of strength. https://t.co/s4FLhZDVQV” / X

(11) Drop Site on X: “💢 According to a report by Iranian outlet Khabar Fori, the first tranche of Iranian funds released under a Reuters reported financial understanding with the UAE has arrived in Tehran, despite repeated public denials by U.S. and Emirati officials. The Iranian outlet claims a https://t.co/O02SZP6VMc” / X

(11) Dimitri Lascaris on X: “Israeli media declare that a disaster has befallen the genocidal entity. #Iran #Lebanon https://t.co/O9zXBYuSp2” / X

(11) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on X: “President @realDonaldTrump continues to make the world safer, today reaching a historic peace deal with Iran. His leadership, along with his direct engagement with allies and adversaries alike, will be recorded in history books for centuries to come. https://t.co/E89WgLIO3k” / X

(11) DD Geopolitics on X: “Iran and US agreed on the timeline of finalization to ensure both sides had their preferred date. This shit is so petty and stupid. https://t.co/o2YTnSQBMN” / X

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What the US and Iran say is in the memorandum to end the war | Reuters

(11) Liam McCollum on X: ““Constitutionalist” Mark Levin is fine with the President unilaterally bringing about a state of war without Congress, but insists Congress must approve any state of peace, even though the Founders explicitly intended the opposite” / X

(11) Mario Nawfal on X: “🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iran just published all 14 clauses of the MoU. Read them carefully, because this is not the deal Trump described. The headline numbers: $300 billion in reconstruction commitments from the US and allies. $24 billion in released frozen funds, half before negotiations even https://t.co/XjGmnDw2Gj” / X

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(11) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 JUST IN: Iran did NOT GET what they wanted in President Trump’s strong Iran deal — the US is NOT leaving the region, and Iran is getting $0 in unfrozen assets unless they comply The Strait of Hormuz is set to OPEN fully on FRIDAY 👏🏻 “They wanted US forces to leave the Middle https://t.co/bmhXjXtXnJ” / X

US to release $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets under deal, Iranian media reports | The Times of Israel

(13) Rapid Response 47 on X: “.@VP: The agreement with Iran is “performance-based.” “We have to remember, their economy is fundamentally destroyed. Their nuclear program is fundamentally destroyed. If they don’t do the right things [in the deal], they’re never going to have the money to rebuild their nuclear https://t.co/s53FetVYyV” / X

UK, France, Germany and Italy Signal Sanctions Relief for Iran

(13) Matt Stoller on X: “No. We stole $25 billion from Iran and are returning it. That’s what ‘releasing frozen assets’ means.” / X

(13) Aaron Rupar on X: “Sen. Deb Fischer: “Iran played us and we ended up sending pallets of cash to them. I doubt that’s going to happen under President Trump.” https://t.co/r8ovg5dDJZ” / X

(13) jeremy scahill on X: “It’s remarkable that a top U.S. official dealing with the Middle East is promoting a clip from October 2025 related to the Gaza ceasefire deal (which Israel violates daily) and appears to believe it is about the current Iran negotiations.” / X

(13) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “🇮🇷 The GCC Countries To Pay $300 BILLION To Reconstruct Iran J.D. Vance, U.S. Vice President: The $300 billion reconstruction fund is something they can access, a fund financed by the Gulf Coast coalition, as long as they fulfill their commitments. https://t.co/GHJi9JL33d” / X

(13) Turnbull on X: “Trump strangely claims that Obama gave Iran hundreds of billions of dollars. Which is how you know that Trump has agreed to give Iran hundreds of billions of dollars.” / X

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(13) Aaron Rupar on X: “HEGSETH: We have controlled the straits this entire time BRENNAN: You’re negotiating with them to reopen it https://t.co/BEgqpmYBB5” / X

(13) The Hormuz Letter on X: “BREAKING: Iran says the US has agreed to permanently hand over the Strait of Hormuz to Iran under their full sovereign authority, with Iran collecting tolls called “service fees” from all commercial ships after a 60-day waiver period. The opening is planned for Friday, after the” / X

(22) MenchOsint on X: “Iran even took control (rightfully as it is territorial waters) of the airspace over the Strait of Hormuz. https://t.co/WUaYdFadda” / X

(13) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “If the Zionist regime does not abide by the ceasefire, ships and tankers will not pass through the Strait of Hormuz.” / X

(13) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “🇮🇷 CONFIRMED: Iran Will CHARGE for Hormuz Passage Esmail Baghei, spokesman for Iran’s negotiating team, confirms ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz will PAY A FEE for services rendered by Iran and Oman. Navigation, environmental protection, and ship insurance will be https://t.co/ebFonOOPph” / X

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(13) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “🇮🇷 Iran’s Speaker of the Parliament, Dr. Ghalibaf Declares Victory for Iran: Beloved and tall-statured people of Iran! With your historic resistance and the valor of the armed forces against those who sought the life of this nation and the destruction and surrender of this” / X

(13) Ro Khanna on X: “The ceasefire agreement with Iran with the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is welcome news. Democrats should support it. I am glad it includes a provision for mutual respect of the US & Iran’s sovereignty so we do not launch a dumb war of choice again. The war was a costly” / X

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(13) The Cradle on X: “Leading medical journal The Lancet publishes call to expel Israeli Medical Association over Gaza genocide —— Medical journal The Lancet has published a petition calling for the Israeli Medical Association to be boycotted and expelled from the World Medical Association over its https://t.co/YWm31hJxjc” / X

(13) B’Tselem בצלם بتسيلم on X: “Israel is running a network of torture camps for Palestinians. Our reports, Welcome to Hell and Living Hell, extensively documented a reality of extreme violence, starvation, and torture. Palestinian prisoners are subjected to severe violence, deliberate humiliation, https://t.co/FaW4J1bFJa” / X

(13) Ryan Grim on X: “Latest from Gaza (Sunday):” / X

(13) Philip Giraldi on X: “Taybeh, the last Christian village, was made uninhabitable last week after weeks of raids killing livestock, poisoning water and cutting down olive trees. https://t.co/EnUvQ6VwDg” / X

(13) Matthew Petti 👨‍🎓 on X: “I did not realize how deranged and dystopian the Israeli surveillance regime in southern Lebanon was before the current war. Sending drones *inside* people’s houses with loudspeakers... https://t.co/Xyc98VrlvA” / X

Lebanon Tells UN That Israel Is Using Herbicide as a Weapon - News From Antiwar.com

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(13) Sam Husseini on X: “Long list of presidents muttering about imperial Israel but doing what it wants.” / X

(21) GenXGirl on X: “Mel is 100% correct. This hysteria over false claims of Trump giving Iran $300B is playing right into Mark Levin’s and Ben Shapiro’s propaganda to sabotage an Iran deal. 🙄 Guaranteed that any attempt to return sanctioned Iranian assets will be falsely repackaged by the Hasbara” / X

(7) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Now even Eric Trump has deleted his tweet. They really thought people were this stupid. As I have been trying to show people, that is what the #TwoPartyIllusion wants us to do, divide. https://t.co/E4xmma9rnT” / X

(11) Gunther Eagleman™ on X: “EPIC! Some pictures capture a moment. Others capture an era. This image will go down in history as one of the most uniquely American scenes ever photographed. Sports, patriotism, tradition, and pride all in one frame! The soundtrack takes it to another level. https://t.co/g7XKLxfHXQ” / X

(24) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Here are clips from Trump’s recent campaign trail event. Trump openly states that Israel used to “control” the US Congress, and he says that it will again when he is president. He also makes it clear that your Constitutional Rights will not be honored, if you criticize Israel. https://t.co/5Y9ltbr7GF” / X

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