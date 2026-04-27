Trump's N̶e̶w̶ B̶a̶l̶l̶r̶o̶o̶m̶ WHCD Shooting, Gaza Strategy For Lebanon & Trump Has Lost In Iran

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (4/26/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(26) Rex⚡Volt on X: “@ShaykhSulaiman Night Vision googles in a brightly lit room? Clown https://t.co/BN08uShHVN” / X

(26) Chili Dog on X: “Trump is going to go for staged assassination attempt again blame it on Iran I will put a 25% chance on this play Trump has lost all global respect (such that he had)....allies and enemies alike, laughing at him” / X

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(25) ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ on X: “And there you have it, folks. https://t.co/XyTaZqD15h” / X

Judge rules White House ballroom construction must halt until Congress OK’s it : NPR

Judge rules construction of Trump’s ballroom cannot proceed without OK from Congress - Anchorage Daily News

(25) MeidasTouch on X: “MAGA accounts tweet in unison about the need for a White House ballroom following WHCD incident https://t.co/3acgko7qv3” / X

(25) Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) on X: “Unless this is new cut backs Trump has imposed this is not typical security for an event where the President, VP and cabinet are all present. Normally the security is outside, and often multi-layered.” / X

Karoline Leavitt joked about shots being fired before Correspondents’ Dinner

(25) MAGA Voice on X: “🚨 JUST NOW: Karoline Leavitt calls on everyone to watch tonight because Donald Trump will bring the heat and there will be “shots fired” LET’S FREAKING GO 🔥 https://t.co/GMkccJ7qvw” / X

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(25) Shipwreck on X: “First of all - Who is taking these live action photos? Secondly - how does someone get a gun through alllllll the security that a correspondence dinner should have? 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/ohsW1hcfcN” / X

(25) David Icke on X: “That’s the difference between what you want to cover up and what you want people to see for a political agenda that is so transparent it’s pathetic.” / X

(25) Brandon6Numbers on X: “WHAT THE FUCK @FoxNews JUST CUT OFF A REPORTER AS SHE SAID SOMEONE TOLD HER BEFORE THE SHOOTING THAT IT WAS GOING TO HAPPEN?!?!? https://t.co/RXnPcu3aWo” / X

(25) KanekoaTheGreat on X: “@WallStreetApes Guys this is retarded. Please stop wasting everyone’s time. https://t.co/8oTs15Sfv7” / X

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(25) Matt Van Swol on X: “I AM SO FUCKING SICK OF PEOPLE TRYING TO KILL MY PRESIDENT!!! THE LEFT IS EVIL AND VIOLENT AND THE PARTY OF MURDER!!!!!!!! https://t.co/PjHDTMB1uo” / X

(25) 🇺🇦Radio Free NAFO Jack’s House on X: “@Mollyploofkins Some suspicious elements circled. Three words the Trump regime will henceforth construe as “threats” and will mandate that can’t be said. There’s an ex post facto statement—WHEN did he post this? Before or after the alleged attempt? And “Ma Deuce”? That’s military slang. https://t.co/6rgILUEK7m” / X

(25) Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) on X: “Wait when was this manifesto supposedly written? Because that second page is written from the perspective of him walking in to the hotel while guests are already arriving to the ballroom… Where and when did he supposedly sit down and write a manifesto…” / X

(26) Rapid Response 47 on X: “.@POTUS: “The guy is a sick guy, when you read his manifesto. He hates Christians, that’s one thing for sure... and I think his sister or his brother actually was complaining about it. They were even complaining to law enforcement. He was a very troubled guy.” https://t.co/V367UFYBl0” / X

(26) Libs of TikTok on X: “Cole Allen wrote this in his manifesto: “I am no longer willing to permit a ped*phile, rap*st, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.” This is what happens when the media knowingly falsely call Trump a r*pist pedo. Media incited this. They knew exactly what they were https://t.co/A5COwlbuvN” / X

(26) Doug Arrowsmith (insert blue check here) on X: “@bennyjohnson https://t.co/AxtAeXNlkY” / X

(26) Alex Jones on X: “🚨🚨I do not think the shooting last night at the Whitehouse Correspondents Dinner was staged.🚨🚨 https://t.co/jroOTC6H12” / X

(26) This You? on X: “https://t.co/2MqAg0QarC” / X

Live Updates: White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting suspect wrote that he planned to target Trump admin. officials

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(26) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@deluxe_pepe He is trying to convince you that he is on your side, by apparently highlighting how he has failed to do any of the things he promised. Keep sipping that hopium. #ArrestSomeone #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(26) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Let me know when they arrest someone Benny.” / X

(26) Anne Applebaum on X: “”I stand by every single word of this report...I have been inundated by additional sourcing going up to the highest levels of the government, thanking us for doing the work, providing additional corroborating information.” Sarah Fitzpatrick on Kash Patel: https://t.co/zYbVTk8Kjc” / X

(26) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This is so tiresome. “aLeX wAs RiGhT aGaIn!” On a story that has been verifiable for years. Ffs, @truthstreamnews has a documentary about it from 2017: https://t.co/3RNg05uoJn” / X

(26) Grok / X

Did Lawmakers Demand the Pentagon Disclose If It Developed Weaponized Ticks? | Snopes.com

(26) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Now watch as this admin does nothing of substance to hold these people accountable, especially since they are just as present on the Left as on the Right. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(26) Shadow of Ezra on X: “President Trump says now is the perfect time for Congress to immediately approve the FISA domestic spying program for national security reasons because the “military really needs it.” Trump says he is willing to give up his liberties for safety, even though FISA was weaponized https://t.co/HyFr6frPAG” / X

(26) Micah Erfan on X: “TRUMP: “On day one, I will end inflation and slash prices.” MAGA, it’s time to admit you got conned. https://t.co/w7MS02KgxH” / X

(26) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This is just sad.” / X

(26) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@X22Report Oh ffs. 🤦‍♂️” / X

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(26) The Last American Vagabond on X: “”News” “Journalist”“ / X

(26) Mel on X: “You can tell the SPLC indictment is mostly bullshit because no one is actually named in the filing. The government literally brought charges against the organization itself. Meaning no one is going to jail, no one is getting exposed. The leadership is going to cut a deal,” / X

(26) Adam Klasfeld on X: “There’s no other way to put this: With the help of right-wing media, Karoline Leavitt is lying about the indictment and running interference for white supremacist groups to try to retroactively exonerate Trump of his “very fine people” scandal. Here’s the entirety of the https://t.co/skIujhNJbK” / X

(26) Wall Street Apes on X: “Greg Gutfeld says all the mainstream media knew that the Southern Poverty Law Center was funding fake white supremacy hoaxes but they went along with it anyway to help Democrats This is one of the bigger scandals in decades. This is domestic terrorism and the media participated https://t.co/h3aFv4VK1q” / X

(26) Ted Lieu on X: “This is one of the stupidest DOJ cases in history. Southern Poverty Law Center wasn’t paying the Klan, they were paying informants to who were helping to take down the Klan. Unless you believe white supremacists all of a sudden took over SPLC, this entire case makes no sense.” / X

(26) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@JackPosobiec @elonmusk Are you serious? He was just typing into Twitter what many of us had been talking about publicly for some time. But I am sure you know that. One of many TLAV shows discussing this in 2022: https://t.co/IDFbbs1Ss6 https://t.co/wmZwsc5roa” / X

(26) Tim Pool on X: “conservatives announce rally liberal group pays nazis to show up liberal group says “see conservatives are nazis”“ / X

(26) The Last American Vagabond on X: “No due diligence, just a rush to share whatever works for the “current thing” they are being told to support. #NewMedia https://t.co/gsLJgK3XrL” / X

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(26) Robert Barnes on X: “The dumbest self-defense claim ever made.” / X

Operation Epic Fury and International Law - United States Department of State

Peace ‘within reach’ as Iran agrees no nuclear material stockpile: Oman FM | Military News | Al Jazeera

(26) Caitlin Johnstone on X: “Trump: Israel never talked me into going to war with Iran! State Department: We started this war at Israel’s request. https://t.co/URFexdJBTt” / X

The Emerging Push to Extend Some US Benefits to IDF Soldiers | Military.com

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(26) Arya Yadeghaar (Backup) on X: “The seized Iranian “TOSKA” ship by the US Navy carried dialysis supplies and vital medical equipment for Iranian civilians. Before, the US claimed its blockade would not seize/stop ships that transported food or medical equipment, well that turns out to be an outright lie.” / X

(26) The Hormuz Letter on X: “BREAKING: Iran’s Supreme Leader has “forbidden” negotiations with the US under current conditions, per IRGC-affiliated Raja News. Araghchi will not meet with Kushner and Witkoff in Pakistan. The White House said minutes ago that “Iran reached out and asked for an in-person” / X

(26) Robert Barnes on X: “Completely fake. Just to goose the markets before close.” / X

(26) The Last American Vagabond on X: ““They’re begging to make a deal” -Donald Trump” / X

(26) The Last American Vagabond on X: “But I thought they were “begging to make a deal” every day since February 28th? 🤔 https://t.co/hv596tAWYk “Trump announces indefinite extension of ceasefire as Iran stalls negotiations” https://t.co/kATGbYXI69” / X

(26) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This, after they were deliberately stood up. This couldn’t be more embarrassing. #Cringe” / X

Trump says he called off dispatching envoys to Iran talks | AP News

(26) Glenn Greenwald on X: “Anyone who gets their news about the Iran War from sources outisde of the Fox/neocon sewer of Sean Hannity and Ben Shapiro already knows that Iran absolutely pummeled US bases in multiple countries. This new reporting shows billions of dollars worth of damage, and even cites a” / X

(26) Duopoly Destroyer on X: “I’ve said since the beginning this “armada” staying deployed was infeasible. Pete Hegseth is either incompetent or such a sycophant he didn’t have the balls to tell Trump what any military mind would know to be true.” / X

(26) Robert Barnes on X: “”Iran is not violating international law by applying the regime of innocent passage in the Strait of Hormuz—particularly given its state of armed conflict with the United States, Israel, and their allies.” https://t.co/OAxFtWq084” / X

(26) jeremy scahill on X: “⭕️Some thoughts on the current state of play on Iran: The next 48 hours will tell us a lot about the diplomatic realities of the Iran standoff. There is no question it is the U.S. that is seeking direct talks right now, not Iran. Tehran remains firm in its demand that the U.S.” / X

(26) Wyatt Reed on X: “I came to Iran to show you what the mainstream media refuses to. I’ll be releasing many more reports in the coming days — follow along to see what you won’t on CNN and Fox News.” / X

Peter Santenello Interview - The Truth About Iran & Its Sharp Contrast With The MSM NarrativeNew Tab

Israel Plot To Turn Lebanon Into A Failed State May Backfire Enormously

(26) Rania Khalek on X: “This is what they call a “ceasefire”” / X

(26) James Melville 🚜 on X: “South Lebanon is being destroyed. A humanitarian disaster. 1.2 million people, including 400,000 children, displaced by bombardment. Villages flattened. Innocent civilians killed. Parents grieving over their dead children. This cannot be justified https://t.co/02pB2Cz0o6” / X

(26) Mel on X: “I literally had to go see this for myself. Sure enough. Apple Maps has removed almost every town in Lebanon from the map while keeping every podunk town in Israel and Syria clearly marked. https://t.co/UfUJKU5gcK” / X

(26) B.M. on X: “The Movement for Settlement in Southern Lebanon published this map, featuring “The new Hebrew names for the settlements of Southern Lebanon” based on the current names of the Lebanese towns and villages. https://t.co/359Yoynex1” / X

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Thousands Protest Netanyahu Government in Tel Aviv, With Hungary Election-inspired March - Israel Political News

(26) Amir on X: “One killed journalist might be a tragic accident. Two killed journalists are undeniable attempts to intimidate journalists and suppress freedom of press. Over 260 dead journalists in 2.5 years is the works of the most ruthless terrorist organization in the history of the world. https://t.co/apteITw9Xe” / X

(26) Philip Proudfoot on X: “Gaza levelled, snipers on elevated mounds built from the pulverised earth, shooting anyone who crosses an unmarked line, including children. What word would we use to describe the concentration of a people into a small camp under threat of death? https://t.co/N968mCrbKf” / X

Minab school tragedy victims’ families urge Pope Leo XIV to be “voice of their voiceless children”, call for peace - The Tribune

Families of Iranian Children Killed in School Airstrike Pen Letter to Pope - The New York Times

US/Israel Illegally Bomb Iran Killing Over 100 Schoolchildren

(26) Kenneth Roth on X: “Israel continues to impose its apartheid in occupied Palestinian territory by dividing the West Bank into more and more tiny Bantustans. https://t.co/kU8VcCUOj1” / X

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(15) Robert Barnes on X: “Trump has made the Swamp even swampier than ever before. Make The Swamp Great Again is his Presidency.” / X

(24) Ari K on X: “HONEST PALANTIR MANIFESTO My new AI experiment @dreamina_ai @ElevenLabs song: @Artlist_io Ardie Son - Come Spring Time. https://t.co/hLYTdUyd1O https://t.co/9CCitfUwHY” / X

(8) Acting AG Todd Blanche on X: “It’s time to build the ballroom. https://t.co/cUMkVpehGY” / X

(4) The Last American Vagabond on X: “We discussed this at the time, when it might have made a difference in the minds of those who supported him into the current blunder. Still can change minds and that’s good. But sure wish we could get off the reactive train and hop on the proactive train. #TheLastAmericanVagabond” / X

The Trump Admin’s Missing Ethics Pledges & The New Ceasefire Agreement Israel Already Plans To Break

Jessica Rose PhD Interview - #Blotgate & The Unknown Risks Of “Truncated Spike Protein”

Justifying landgrab, Israel says it is ‘allowed to ignore international law’ anywhere it wants – Mondoweiss

Israel Was Involved In The Rwandan Genocide

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