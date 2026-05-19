Twitter's Coordinated Agenda, Israel vs. Thomas Massie & Americans Do Not Want Data Centers

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (5/18/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(21) Five Times August on X: “MAGA went from expecting Nuremberg trials and sending “the swamp” to Gitmo to just being happy with social media memes and White House generated AI slop.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@bennyjohnson Additionally, MAGA only ever existed within those who truly wanted to change the country for the better, however they saw that. The only thing DEAD is the fake MAGA politicians and “new media” grifters who have revealed they do not care about Americans or putting America First.” / X

(7) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@Supernautiloid No, it is an accurate take about average Americans who were played by the #TwoPartyIllusion and Donald Trump. If you are saying MAGA is the Trump admin and the clowns yelling #WINNING, I bet you too are lost in the false binary. https://t.co/N9ESa5XiIz” / X

Debunking the False Binary with the Independent Media Alliance

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(7) GRANDPA’s FREE ADVICE on X: “🚨 Jesse Watters just dropped this: The DOJ is quietly dropping its January 6 report — and exposing exactly where the real insurrection originated. The FBI had 26 agents undercover as confidential human sources. #JesseWatters #January6 #FBI #RealInsurrection https://t.co/yhPyIwhlZN” / X

(7) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@elonmusk Wow, a clip from Dec 12, 2024 with no comment. Are you suggesting Trump double crossed everyone? Of course not. You’re hoping this fools people into thinking action is coming, even though it isn’t. At least not from Trump, or any in the #TwoPartyIllusion. https://t.co/Z6NvFwO3AK” / X

(7) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@EricLDaugh How perfectly embarrassing for you. https://t.co/PpnpDo86Vv” / X

(7) Gunther Eagleman™ on X: “🚨 ELON MUSK EXPOSED THE JAN 6 HOAX The FBI had 26 spies implanted inside the January 6th events, and the government lied to America about it. “4 entered the Capitol during the riot. An additional 13 entered the restricted area… so more than a dozen FBI spies participated in https://t.co/GQjAdFcMXy” / X

(7) Sergeant News Network on X: “NEW: Elon Musk drops the bombshell that the FBI implanted 26 people INTO JAN 6TH EVENT to “spy” for them “4 entered the Capitol during the riot. An additional 13 entered the restricted area around the Capitol. So more than a dozen FBI spies participated in the so-called https://t.co/otQSTebju3” / X

(7) 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 on X: “The Federal Bureau of Investigation under the direct order of Christopher Wray, attempted to overthrow the United States government on Jan. 6. The Democrats knew—the January 6 Committee knew—they all knew, and they covered it up.” / X

(7) IRISH PATRIOT on X: “OH SHIT, folks buckle the f#ck up! Elon just yanked the curtain and holy balls, the FBI stuffed TWENTY SIX rat faced snitches into January 6th like it was a goddamn clown car orgy of entrapment! Four glowie pricks stormed the Capitol, thirteen more pranced into the restricted https://t.co/fw7dcylB8F” / X

(7) DaxHunter on X: “🚨 BOMBSHELL JUST DROPPED — Elon Musk exposes the TRUTH: The FBI planted 26 spies inside Jan 6 to stir the pot and spy on Patriots! The Deep State swore under oath it “never happened”… but their own Inspector General confirms it. Over a dozen fed rats breached the Capitol and https://t.co/T9GTQIds6c” / X

(7) QThestorm on X: “🚨 BOOM! Elon Musk JUST DROPPED THE ULTIMATE JAN 6 BOMBSHELL — the FBI implanted 26 DEEP STATE SPIES right into the crowd to spy, provoke, and stage the entire “insurrection”! The corrupt government LIED straight to our faces under oath, swearing this NEVER happened… but their https://t.co/fDIN6LYMJg” / X

(7) Latino_MAGA_🇺🇸 on X: “🚨 Elon Musk suelta la bomba de que el FBI infiltró a 26 personas EN EL 6 DE ENERO para “espiar” para ellos Y el gobierno NOS MINTIÓ al decir que esto nunca sucedió. “4 entraron al Capitolio durante el motín. 13 adicionales entraron al área restringida alrededor del Capitolio.” / X

(7) Conservatism And Elegance 🇺🇲 on X: “🇺🇸‼️AGORA: Elon Musk revela a bomba de que o FBI infiltrou 26 pessoas NO DIA 6 DE JANEIRO para “espionar” para eles. E o governo MENTIU para nós, dizendo que isso nunca aconteceu. “Quatro entraram no Capitólio durante o tumulto. Outros 13 entraram na área restrita ao redor do https://t.co/dq12UxZNR0” / X

(21) Stephen Gardner on X: “https://t.co/IKVT0czL8n 🚨 Jesse Watters says the DOJ’s January 6 report reveals the FBI had 26 undercover confidential human sources inside the crowd that day. The report is raising new questions about how deeply federal agents were involved and where the real origins of the” / X

(21) W.H.Grampa on X: “🚨 BOOM! Elon Musk JUST DROPPED THE ULTIMATE JAN 6 BOMBSHELL — the FBI implanted 26 DEEP STATE SPIES right into the crowd to spy, provoke, and stage the entire “insurrection”! The corrupt government LIED straight to our faces under oath, swearing this NEVER happened… but their https://t.co/DvIOZ9XhPN” / X

(21) Grok on X: “@TheCon2024 @EricLDaugh @elonmusk Correct. The 26 FBI confidential human sources (informants, not agents) on Jan. 6 was detailed in the DOJ Inspector General’s report from December 2024. None were undercover employees tasked to incite anything, and the info isn’t a new “bombshell” from Elon.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “False. Easy to verify. At the time of posting, the false post has 1.4 million views & high engagement. Didn’t Elon just pretend he changed the algorithm to stop just this kind of clickbait BS? Yes he did, and he lied. This garbage is why this platform exists. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(21) Gunther Eagleman™ on X: “🚨 President Trump posted this last night! 2020 was stolen! We had an illegitimate President for 4 years. https://t.co/BOGImopUUq” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@EricLDaugh 🚨🚨🚨🚨WOWW Trump posted something again. WOW… and never does anything about it. All you demonstrate when you post this Eric is that you don’t care if Obama is ever held accountable. Some of us actually want accountability. But keep gasping at Trump’s newest post you child. https://t.co/WaksZh8XEe” / X

(7) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@EricLDaugh ...and yet never does anything about it. As even your followers know. #TwoPartyIllusion https://t.co/sBxDm6AhD2” / X

(7) obama (from:EricLDaugh) - Search / X

(7) 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 on X: “Here is: FBI Director Kash Patel sums up in just about 45 seconds what took two years to prove—without a shadow of a doubt—that Barack Obama conspired with a foreign power to overthrow the United States government. @FBIDirectorKash “It took me two years of my life to prove the https://t.co/wvx7ZZuMYR” / X

(7) Juanita Broaddrick on X: “Barack “HUSSEIN” Obama is a traitorous sonofabitch. He will continue to stir a hot boiling pot of hate as long as he is allowed to do it!! He should be arrested for TREASON. https://t.co/yqGS8qrOrP” / X

(7) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@RealJamesWoods Cool. Now feel free to point out that the admin you so love is currently choosing to do nothing about it. But you won’t, at least not at Trump, because you are either dishonest or too willfully blind to see that you are being used. Some of us actually want accountability.” / X

(7) Elon Musk on X: “The murderous lunatic left” / X

(7) Left (from:elonmusk) - Search / X

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(7) Judd Legum on X: “3. Trump purchased between purchased between $1 million and $5 million worth of Dell Technologies stock on February 10. During an economic speech in Georgia nine days later, Trump told the audience to “go out and buy a Dell computer,” saying the company made “phenomenal https://t.co/M2s7dUk7YR” / X

Trump Discloses Large Stock Purchases in Nvidia, Robinhood, Palantir and Other Tech Firms | Quiver Quantitative

‘Just ask our enemies’: Records show Trump was quietly buying Palantir shares weeks before he posted about it on Truth Social | Attack of the Fanboy

(21) Robert Barnes on X: “Trump is insider trading personally. “Several disclosed trades occurred before later administration actions, trade negotiations, or corporate developments tied to AI, defense, crypto, and brokerage markets.” https://t.co/DidWHYkS3Z” / X

(8) Robert Barnes on X: “The pay-for-play schemes keep chugging along.” / X

Trump Just Launched a Taxpayer-Funded $1.8 Billion MAGA Slush Fund - NewsBreak

(8) Nico on X: “@DallasLeftie @truthstreamnews @TLAVagabond And a lot of them only became super wealthy after elected. Every single one is bribed and/or blackmailed to the hilt. Very few are true ideologues… and even they are bribed.” / X

(8) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@RepJackKimble Too late. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(8) The Last American Vagabond on X: “https://t.co/xHphtdw6K9” / X

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Massie’s primary is the most expensive in history. Pro-Israel groups have played a huge part. - POLITICO

(8) Robert Barnes on X: “On a per voter basis, the total money spent against @RepThomasMassie would exceed the total amount of money spent in the last 7 presidential elections combined.” / X

(8) The American Conservative on X: “Thomas Massie on his reelection bid: “It’s a referendum on whether Israel gets to buy seats in Congress. And what they found out is that my seat is really expensive.” https://t.co/LnShgnFMH6” / X

(11) Ken Klippenstein on X: “Gallrein has skipped every debate, barely done interviews, and claims his background is “classified” (but says Trump has seen it and you can trust him) https://t.co/po63bDLMIA” / X

(11) Gina Milan on X: “@OwenShroyer1776 We never heard of you until Alex Jones fired you.” / X

(11) Scott Horton on X: “Israel: When they’re not killing people, they’re lying to make it easier to get away with killing people.” / X

(12) Patrick Henningsen on X: “This should be the end of @JDVance @VP’s presidential ambitions right here - he’s really exposed himself as a fake conservative by making a classic Stalinist argument that if to go against ‘the party’ then you will be ‘in trouble’. Vance was ordered by Trump & handlers to trash https://t.co/d1Ir8xEQ4i” / X

(21) Sabby Sabs on X: “How is the Secretary of War allowed to campaign for a congressional candidate? I thought this goes against The Hatch Act?” / X

Defense Secretary Hegseth joins Gallrein for rally as Massie campaigns in 3 counties

(12) Catturd ™ on X: “Time to vote out @laurenboebert. This is how she repays Trump for all his past support of her. Enough of these backstabbing snakes.” / X

(12) Murray 🇺🇸 on X: “They’re running the same playbook John McCain and Mitch McConnell did to co-opt and destroy the Tea Party. Pretty soon Constitutionally conservative and liberty-minded Americans will have 0% representation in Congress. By design.” / X

(12) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@IngrahamAngle You are either embarrassingly one-dimensional, or very dishonest. #TwoPartyIllusion https://t.co/1TrTjIXNPW” / X

(12) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@adamemedia1 For those who want the source link: https://t.co/XGlpVUOq4Q” / X

EFTA00090314.pdf

EFTA00090314.pdf

(12) Yousef Ibrahim يوسف إبراهيم on X: “@scotthortonshow This factoid you dropped on Rogan blew my mind dude 🤯. Yes, imo since 1963 all Americans have been Palestinians, we just started realizing it in 2023. https://t.co/LB1Q5pSFOh” / X

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Apple announced the iPhone 17e with an Israelli chip | The Jerusalem Post

Hundreds of Former Israeli Spies Are Working in Big Tech, Database Shows

Rotten Apple: Apple Hires Dozens of Israeli Spies From Unit 8200

Twitter Still Using AU10TIX & Israeli Soldiers Arrested For Gang Rape Protected By Leadership

X Users Find Their Real Names Are Being Googled in Israel After Using X Verification Software “Au10tix”

(12) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Check out Elon casually promoting the book of a verifiably dishonest, genocide supporting, “former” Mossad agent. #ThisIsFine” / X

Israel’s Infiltration Of US Tech In Light Of The Lebanon Pager Attack

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Peter Thiel: Palantir, Israel Agree Strategic Partnership for Battle Tech - Bloomberg

Joint Statement of the United States and Israel on the Launch of a Strategic Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, Research, and Critical Technologies - United States Department of State

(14) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Americans do not want data centers.” / X

Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure – The White House

(14) Jason Bassler on X: “”wE nEeD mOrE dAtA cEnTeRs tO bEaT ChInA iN tHe A.I. aRmS rAcE.” 🤪 Meanwhile, the U.S. has 12x more data centers than China. At this point, the “China threat” feels more like a marketing campaign for U.S. mass surveillance. https://t.co/NscWjLiXsT” / X

A Dark-Money Campaign Is Paying Influencers to Frame Chinese AI as a Threat | WIRED

(14) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@Ansleysgarden I’d love to talk to you about this. Are you available for an interview?” / X

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(14) Truthstream Media on X: “There isn’t enough cognitive dissonance in the world to allow the climate change narrative to exist in the same reality with this.” / X

Utah’s data center could create a massive heat island that could devastate the Great Salt Lake, scientists say

Stratos Project | Thermal Load Summary-1.pdf - Google Drive

(14) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Important topic shared by @dezzie_rezzie on data centers. Here is the report, worth a read: https://t.co/gFE7cnkdHU” / X

(14) Julie Slama on X: “Generally, I love Starlink. It’s fast, reliable, and my husband and I run our law firm from home with it. HOWEVER- it’s monopolized internet in rural areas. Today, we received notice our internet bill is going up another $500/year. Don’t like it? Too bad. You have no other https://t.co/10Y4ZvIvZL” / X

(14) Aaron Rupar on X: “EISEN: But if SpaceX controls the infrastructure and also become a gatekeeper, isn’t that anti-competitive? FCC CHAIR BRENDAN CARR: We don’t see it developing that way https://t.co/3EjJnJGLqi” / X

‘You Can’t Hide’: Elon Musk & SpaceX Are Helping US Intelligence Build the World’s Largest Spy Satellite Network

(14) Evan on X: “SpaceX’s Starlink now has more than 5,000 satellites orbiting Earth 🌎 up from 0 operational satellites at the start of 2019 Here’s what that journey looks like 👀 https://t.co/ZPTXcXOhjg” / X

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(14) Steven Crowder on X: “For reference, the US owns ZERO acres of Chinese land and there are less than 1,000 American students in China. This is a one-way penetration of US soil.” / X

(14) Scott Horton on X: “Me: this war is treason for Greater Israel The copers: Nuh-uh! You don’t understand! It’s Trump’s brilliant 4-D chess move to restrict China’s access to oil! Trump: We’re going to sell more US oil to China instead. Hope you like the price. https://t.co/UyHDMXOwtn” / X

(14) Arnaud Bertrand on X: “Pretty incredible that, 3 full days after the trip ended, US official channels are still relentlessly posting positive content on Trump in China. Genuinely can’t think of another foreign trip by a US president in recent years that the administration tried to hype so much. And,” / X

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(14) Orla Joelsen on X: “An investigation by The New York Times, based on interviews with officials in Washington, Copenhagen and Greenland, has discovered: The United States is trying to modify a longstanding military arrangement to ensure American troops can stay in Greenland indefinitely, even if” / X

Peter Thiel-Linked Praxis Wants to Build the “Next Great City” - InsideHook

Iain Davis Interview - The Technocratic Dark State & The Network State Agenda

(14) محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf on X: “The world stands at the cusp of a new order. As President Xi said “The transformation unseen in a century is accelerating across the globe,” and I emphasize that the Iranian nation’s 70-day resistance has accelerated this transformation. The future belongs to the Global South.” / X

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(14) The Last American Vagabond on X: “https://t.co/IRmWHr6Zwf” / X

(14) The Hormuz Letter on X: “BREAKING: Iran has spotted US-Israeli drones over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, per Tasnim. This comes minutes after Trump claimed he “held off” the US military attack on Iran.” / X

Iran has responded to latest US peace proposal, foreign ministry official says | Euronews

(14) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “BREAKING: Iran has responded to the US’ list of “conditions” to reach a peace deal to end the war. Iran’s conditions include: 1. Ending the war on all fronts across the Middle East 2. Lifting of US sanctions on Iran 3. Releasing of all Iranian frozen funds 4. Compensation for” / X

(14) Simon Dixon on X: “@KobeissiLetter Theatre” / X

(14) Simon Dixon on X: “@SecScottBessent @USTreasury TRANSLATION: “I said BUY US bonds, not SELL US bonds. OK. Iran and Russia, you get sanctions relief. We can’t refinance our debt at these rates. GCC, FX swap line, anybody? Anybody? Big Oil needs the strait to stay closed while we ink those LNG sales to Europe. Help!”” / X

(14) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “US oil reserves are falling at a record pace: The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) dropped -8.6 million barrels last week, the largest weekly drawdown on record, per Zerohedge. This marks the 7th consecutive weekly decline, the longest streak since 2023. Over this period, US https://t.co/8YMHPvBSvI” / X

(14) Drop Site on X: “🎥 “Wall Street Has No Concept of the Magnitude of This” — Markets Are Sleepwalking Into an Oil Shock Former Goldman Sachs commodities chief Jeff Currie says markets are treating a deepening global oil deficit like a routine price fluctuation, even as inventories rapidly drain https://t.co/8mgBXlzpIF” / X

(14) TankerTrackers.com, Inc. on X: “This LPG tanker, which is under US sanctions, managed to load LPG at Kharg Island, Iran, two days ago (2026-05-16) at 29.21431, 50.33619. She last pinged on AIS nearly two weeks ago off the coast of India and then slipped through the US Navy blockade line undetected. (Satellite https://t.co/EgjNTdviG2” / X

(14) محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf on X: “So you’re funding Hegseth the failed TV host at rates unheard of since 2007, so he can cosplay as Secretary of War in our backyard in Hormuz? You know what’s crazier than $39 trillion in debt? Paying a pre-GFC premium to fund a LARP and all you’ll get is a brand new GFC. https://t.co/YBGWEzYgru” / X

(14) MenchOsint on X: “Persian Gulf Strait Authority on X. @PGSA_IRAN” / X

(14) Daniel McAdams on X: “Killing innocent Iranians for “public relations” reasons. That is the sorry state of our country. So much for moral leadership.” / X

(15) Scott Horton on X: “Worse than a crime, it was completely stupid” / X

(16) The Last American Vagabond on X: “You hear that guys? Even if it means destroying American livelihoods, and sacrificing them for Israel’s war, Lindsey Graham, endorsed by Trump, says that’s worth it. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(21) Eric Hovagim on X: “🚨 The US is sending a 2300-person paramilitary force to kidnap/murder Bolivia’s couped president, Evo Morales This comes just a few years after Elon Musk threatened to coup whoever he wants, directed toward the indigenous president (via @Ollie_Vargas_) https://t.co/nh1u3TPqda” / X

(21) Max Blumenthal on X: ““According to classified intelligence shared with Axios,” Cuba plans to attack Key West Axios disseminates another deplorable Trump disinfo dump, this time to justify a US invasion of Cuba This recycled Cold War propaganda is an insult to everyone’s intelligence” / X

(21) Ollie Vargas on X: “Why is the US preparing a military intervention against Bolivia? 1) Their humiliating defeat in Iran has shattered myth of US invincibility. They need to reassert power elsewhere. 2) Bolivia’s general strike shows the rest of Latin America how to overthrow US puppet regimes.” / X

(21) David Pyne 🇺🇸 on X: “Cuba reports it has run out of gasoline due to the US naval blockade. Trump is preparing to indict 94 year old former Communist Cuban dictator Raul Castro while he gets ready to conduct another snatch and grab of Cuba’s president Miguel Diaz-Canel. His hope is to partner with” / X

Cuba accepts U.S. humanitarian aid as fuel supplies vanish | Miami Herald

(21) Trump War Room on X: “The Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was a deliberate Deep State plot to destroy President Trump and subvert the will of the American people. @DAGToddBlanche is leading a serious investigation to get to the truth and deliver accountability. https://t.co/kHMaqE8rfl” / X

Israeli Spyware Firm NSO Group Found Liable for Hacks of WhatsApp Users

Meet the Spyware Companies Preparing to Unleash Their Tech During Trump’s 2nd Term

Elon Musk sits out Thomas Massie’s primary

Hrvoje Moric Interview - Is A Multipolar World Order The Solution Or Just The Next Trap?

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