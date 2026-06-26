UN Finds That Israel "Continues To Commit Genocide" By "Deliberately Targeted Palestinian Children"

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (6/24/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

The Israel Shaped Quantum Back Door & Trump’s Iran Deal Predictably Spins Out

(17) Aaron Rupar on X: “Q: You mentioned yesterday that the Interior Dept has video and photos. We reached out to them and they haven’t shared it with us TRUMP: They will share it. They’ve arrested I think 6 people on the reflecting pool. So, the reflecting pool looks fantastic. Somebody went in with a https://t.co/tsIGNDlo2L” / X

(21) Sal the Agorist on X: “Ya know, they wouldn’t be able to defraud government programs if there weren’t any government programs 🤷‍♂️” / X

(17) Thomas Massie on X: “The irony of Republicans controlling all branches of government while bankrupting the country, starting a war, sending money to fraudulent programs, violating the Constitution, giving corporations immunity... but arguing that the biggest problem we have is “stolen elections.”” / X

(13) Amity on X: “@Deadswan65 @RepThomasMassie Yep. Rug pull.” / X

(5) The Last American Vagabond on X: “🚨🚨🚨WOW. HOLY COW. BREAKING🚨🚨🚨: Trump yells something to a crowd that everyone knows he will never do.” / X

Gun Rights Groups Condemn Trump DOJ for Defending National Firearms Act - The Last American Vagabond

(13) Cuckturd on X: “It’s over. The dumbfucks have won. Trump could literally tell them that Santa Claus is real, & 100% of them would believe it. & Fox News would be reporting on how the Deepstate lied to everyone. https://t.co/EmN8y7krkn” / X

(21) grimcity on X: “@mcafeenew @RedLivesMatterQ The green stuff is phytoplankton for reef tanks, and you stole the image from here, you lying fucks: https://t.co/ksKyNpLj44 https://t.co/HO90aV6UAK” / X

(21) Cynical Publius on X: “In case you had not noticed, the old Republican/Democrat paradigm is gasping its dying breath. Going forward, it will be Make America Great Again versus the Democrat Socialists of America. MAGA vs. DSA. Liberty vs. tyranny. The legacy party that fully embraces the new” / X

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(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “🤦‍♂️ say it with me now... “tHe MoSt ImPoRtAnT eLeCtIoN oF oUr LiFeTiMeS” #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(21) MAGA Voice on X: “BREAKING: At 2:38 AM President Trump just made a PROMISE to the American people: “America the Beautiful will NEVER be a Communist Country” AMEN 🙏 https://t.co/BwlcpmniSY” / X

(6) CBS News on X: “BREAKING: President Trump says he won’t sign the bipartisan housing bill into law until the SAVE America Act is passed. https://t.co/xyrn4Ni5NY” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@WhiteHouse “REALID compliant ID”, which the act calls for, isn’t needed to protect voting. You’re using the desire to enforce the law to trick Republicans into supporting back door digital ID. Remove the REALID aspect of the SAVE Act, same outcome. Call it out. https://t.co/2qKymOH8r9” / X

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(4) Instagram

(21) Texas AnCap on X: “Shooting down drones over your property should be 100% legal. Jury nullification needs to step up here!” / X

(9) Jason Bassler on X: “You seeing the pattern yet? They’re building the surveillance state with or without your permission. Infrastructure goes up first. Your rights get debated later. They don’t ask for your consent. Because they expect your compliance. https://t.co/Ly7T8GtOk2” / X

(9) DD Geopolitics on X: “All the surveillance that Americans say other countries have, already exists in the USA.” / X

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Blue Wave: How Israel, Washington and a Guernsey Shell Company Stole Colombia’s Election - 21st Century Wire

HondurasGate & The Technocratic Takeover Of South America

Meet the Spyware Companies Preparing to Unleash Their Tech During Trump’s 2nd Term

Spyware Maker NSO Group Is Paving a Path Back Into Trump’s America | WIRED

Trump administration reinstates contract with Israeli-founded spyware maker Paragon | The Times of Israel

Trump gives green light for $2m ICE deal with notorious Israeli spyware company | The Independent

Israeli Spyware Firm NSO Group Found Liable for Hacks of WhatsApp Users

Trump Releases White House App With Dangerous Spyware & Israeli Spyware’s Quiet Comeback Under Trump

Smartphones Worldwide Silently Infected With Israeli Spyware & The “Peace President” War State

Snowden: Israeli Spyware Used By Governments To Pursue Journalists Targeted For Assassination

(9) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Netanyahu: “When I came to President Trump, I told him: “We are going into Iran.” I did not ask permission. I simply informed him of our plan.” This is an accurate translation. It is astounding what people can chose to ignore.” / X

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Israel targeted Gaza children resulting in genocide, UN inquiry says | Reuters

Israel continues to commit genocide and other atrocity crimes by deliberately targeting Palestinian children | OHCHR

(13) Suppressed News. on X: “Children were not named in the UN report out of fear that Israel would bomb their families. UN: “The hardest decision we had to make in completing this report was.. not to name the Palestinian children, whose deaths, injuries & suffering we describe.. we didn’t name them” / X

(13) The Last American Vagabond on X: “UN representative Pramila Patten, who prepared the report on alleged sexual violence on October 7, admits that the report is not an investigation and that it contains unfounded and outright false testimonies. I just discussed this last night. Link below. https://t.co/v6QRQDfkUY” / X

(9) Acyn on X: “Fetterman: If you have contempt for Israel, you are anti-American https://t.co/uMlhGOR5hT” / X

(13) Caitlin Johnstone on X: “Whenever you hear people talk about rising antisemitic incidents in our society, these are the “antisemitic incidents” that they are talking about:” / X

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(13) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “Zionists are genocidal monsters” / X

(5) IDF Kills Palestinian in West Bank After House Siege, Seizes Body - Israel Security

(13) Osama Abu Rabee أسامة أبوربيع on X: “The child Ahmed Mohsen Al-Raqab was martyred and others were injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting Al-Taybeh Medical Camp in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. https://t.co/GrK0pDL2DN” / X

(13) Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده on X: “YESTERDAY: An elderly Palestinian man with signs of torture to his body was released by Israeli forces near the Yellow Line, Gaza Strip. The man, who had been abducted by Israeli forces, was rescued by the Civil Defence and remains unconscious. The Israeli-designated ‘Yellow https://t.co/diaXFBVQZf” / X

(13) Abier on X: “These 2 photos are of the same person named “Mujahed.” He went into an Israeli prison as one man and came out almost completely unrecognizable. https://t.co/CHYMFihz0B” / X

(13) The Last American Vagabond on X: “How many doctors returning from Gaza telling you that Israel is deliberately targeting children do you need to see before something shifts? #GazaGenocide https://t.co/rn6odpvd3B” / X

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America is turning on Israel - Defense Priorities

Pentagon raised threat of Israeli spying on U.S. to highest level, sources say

(21) Mosab Hassan Yousef on X: “You cannot destroy Israel. Anyone who tries will be destroyed in the process.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@ShadowofEzra “In every country you can imagine” https://t.co/HTCZ4qFTPb” / X

“You Are a PARASITE!” Hamas Leader’s Son vs Cenk Uygur On Sinwar Death - YouTube

(13) Ryan on X: “🚨Israeli agent THREATENS western politicians “Anyone who gets in the way, even if they are politicians in the West, they are going to fall.” https://t.co/PexwNX7QKY” / X

(21) Parody Jeff on X: “FALSE FLAG INCOMING 🚨🚨 Ted Cruz warns Americans: “Brace yourselves for terror attacks across the country.” https://t.co/t6veJRcCtV” / X

(21) Max Blumenthal on X: “”Foreign actors” are paying apolitical youth in crypto to carry out low level vandalism attacks on Jewish sites in Australia, the UK, and Canada While the real origin of the attacks remains unknown, one nation is aggressively milking them for political benefit” / X

(21) RT on X: “JEWS ‘TARGETED’ in Montreal shooting — diplomat https://t.co/qMuCTdHifX https://t.co/Fh1LpB39Ad” / X

Jewish hospital cafe owner caught on video giving Nazi salute

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Israel Needs U.S. Aid More Than Ever. Will Trump Give It? - Israel News

Senate for first time approves resolution to halt Iran conflict | AP News

(13) Headquarters on X: “Q: The Department of War is asking for $80B more for the Iran war. Do you think Americans support this when so many are struggling? Trump: Who are you with? You’re not a very good group. https://t.co/BG3Us42Q76” / X

(21) DD Geopolitics on X: “🇺🇸 BREAKING!!! SENATE PASSES WAR POWERS RESOLUTION The U.S. Senate has passed a War Powers Resolution 50-48, directing President Trump to remove military forces from hostilities with Iran unless Congress declares war or authorizes military force. Four Republicans, Sens. Susan https://t.co/zeGAbPXO2L” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Netanyahu: “When I came to President Trump, I told him: “We are going into Iran.” I did not ask permission. I simply informed him of our plan.” This is an accurate translation. It is astounding what people can chose to ignore.” / X

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(21) Republicans against Trump on X: “Trump: “Iran is being very nice. They’re agreeing to everything that I want.” Fact check: false https://t.co/slaSsbRNWA” / X

(21) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “BREAKING: President Trump says he has Iran “on the ropes, ready to go down for the fall” and the “US Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act vote.” https://t.co/k4EBZGEOEc” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Yes, obviously most Americans support you surrendering and ending the illegal war you started. It’s the same majority that didn’t want this war in the first place. Keep framing your failures as victories, you guys are not as savvy you appear to think you are.” / X

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(21) MintPress News on X: “The Strait Of Hormuz Is Still Restricted As Iran Awaits A Full Ceasefire In Lebanon Contrary to Trump’s claims that the Strait of Hormuz is completely open, Iranian media sources claim that the flow of traffic is still limited following its closure over the weekend. Tehran https://t.co/iRbCnvgju5” / X

(21) The Hormuz Letter on X: “BREAKING: Iran has now stopped issuing new permits for Strait of Hormuz passage, with only previous permit holders allowed through and the IRGC Navy stating only a directly selected and limited number of vessels are currently permitted to pass through Hormuz daily, varying based” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This just gets more embarrassing by the moment. The MoU he signed contradicts him, on all points.” / X

(17) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@StateDept Well good thing it’s not in international waters then. https://t.co/PRF2M1Uc1x” / X

Trump says US will begin charging tolls in Strait of Hormuz if final Iran deal not reached in 60 days

(21) Robert Barnes on X: “US: It’s illegal & unconscionable to charge fees to exit the Strait of Hormuz. Also the US: we’re going to seize the Strait of Hormuz & charge 20 times what Iran was. And we wonder why we have a global confidence crisis in the US.” / X

(75) Truth Details | Truth Social

(75) Truth Details | Truth Social

UNITED NATIONS CONVENTION ON THE LAW OF THE SEA

The Legal Question of Tolling Hormuz - The Eno Center for Transportation

Breaking News App

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(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Always blaming someone else for their failures is not what true leaders do.” / X

(21) Furkan Gözükara on X: “🚨 LMAO! Absolute humiliation for Donald Trump. He desperately whines about oil companies “gouging” prices and threatens them with the DOJ. Yet prominent Fox News host Taylor Riggs immediately debunks his populist lies and defends the free market on live TV! https://t.co/qKHUhozMtU” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “The only thing “tumbling down” is Trump’s reputation. https://t.co/QUUP31Sjfh” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@MAGAVoice Catherine Austin Fitts Interview – Reverse Robin Hood: Why Has Trump Become Anti-Capitalist? https://t.co/NTkVmziV7U https://t.co/vtV9S1dban” / X

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(21) The Hormuz Letter on X: “BREAKING: Iran’s chief negotiator Ghalibaf has finalized the immediate release of $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets during the Switzerland talks, with Deputy FM Gharibabadi saying implementation is now urgently underway, per Tasnim. This directly contradicts VP Vance’s new” / X

Iran says agreement reached with US to release $12 billion in frozen funds | The National

Reports Say UAE Agreed to Release Up to $20 Billion to Iran | Ehtebar

Iran says $6B frozen assets in Qatar will be released as part of preliminary deal with US

(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “Jared Kushner’s corruption and profiteering from US policy he directly shapes has no parallel in its magnitude and brazenness. He and the Trump family are showered with billions in new personal wealth from the exact Persian Gulf dictatorships most affected by their decisions:” / X

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(21) Fox News on X: “BREAKING: President Trump confirms IAEA inspectors will be allowed into Iran under the U.S. agreement, pushing back on claims from the regime saying otherwise. “They’re wrong. They know they’re wrong... and if they were right, I’d cancel the meetings right now.” “They’ll be on https://t.co/EPxdaKAR4N” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “The last IAEA inspection of Iran’s facilities was in February 2026. Why did those inspections stop? Because the US and Israel starting attacking Iran. So this is the return to what Iran was freely doing before they were illegally attacked. Another fake win for Trump.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Just going to deliberately misinform everyone? The IAEA publicly stated Iran had “more than 400kg (1000 pounds)” “enriched up to 60% U-235” and that their “stockpiles remain under safeguards in accordance with Iran’s comprehensive safeguards agreement.” https://t.co/Ha1krgKhSF https://t.co/JnzAKbuppI” / X

Breaking News App

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(21) DD Geopolitics on X: “This is like the time the press briefed him the next morning, on the attempted drone attack on his birthday. None of them know wtf is going on.” / X

Israeli attacks kill 2 in southern Lebanon despite ongoing Washington talks | Israel attacks Lebanon News | Al Jazeera

Israel, Lebanon discuss pilot scheme to hand over territory | Reuters

(21) Drop Site on X: “💢 NEW: Lebanon’s Health Ministry said 19 more people have died over the past 24 hours from wounds sustained in previous Israeli attacks, bringing the death toll since hostilities resumed on March 2 to 4,211 killed and 12,173 wounded. Separately, a mother and her child” / X

Suspected Terrorist At Texas Border Works For Mossad & “UNRWA Is Hamas” Exposed As Israeli Operation

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