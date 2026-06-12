US Illegally Targets Water Infrastructure In Iran & Trump Lies About An Iran Deal (Again)

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (6/11/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

How Iran’s Counter-Strikes On Israeli Bases Are Reshaping The Middle East

TheLastAmericanVagabond

TheLastAmericanVagabondChannel

06/01 12pm ET | The Fein Print - The Truth Is In The Fein Print

How Iran’s Counter-Strikes On Israeli Bases Are Reshaping The Middle East

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Exclusive: Political pressure threatens to undercut EPA science evaluating chemical safety for consumers, sources say | CNN Politics

Exclusive: Political pressure threatens to undercut EPA science evaluating chemical safety for consumers, sources say | CNN Politics

MAHA Bait and Switch? Trump’s EPA Calls for Review of Fluoride Science While Ignoring Historic Ruling on Fluoride

Federal Court Overturns Historic Fluoride Ruling as Trump Admin Fights to Keep Fluoride in the Water

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(9) Thomas Massie on X: “Hopefully, @TPUSA is still opposed to warrantless spying. A vote to extend the unconstitutional FISA 702 program *without warrants* will likely happen today in the House. I’ll vote No.” / X

(9) Justin Amash on X: ““FISA is a critical tool that allows the U.S. government to spy on American citizens without a warrant in violation of the Fourth Amendment.” —Scott Bessent, translated” / X

(9) Justin Amash on X: “There are so many things to criticize Democrats over, but here you are slamming them for blocking unconstitutional spying on Americans. You absolutely suck at this.” / X

(9) Derrick Evans on X: “I no longer care that the left is stealing elections. I care about the fact that Republicans have done NOTHING about the left stealing elections. Zero consequences for their actions. We are at the point of having to ask, are the Republicans in on it? https://t.co/aZoUHpQhHC” / X

(9) Acyn on X: “Trump: They rigged the election. It’s been proven. We have things that you won’t believe. When we release the full files, you’re not going to believe how crooked election was. https://t.co/0eWtQgBYNs” / X

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(9) Drop Site on X: “The Defense Intelligence Agency has reportedly raised its counterintelligence threat assessment for Israel to “critical” — its highest level, now placing the U.S. ally above some adversarial nations. American personnel in Israel discovered spyware on their phones. Targets of the https://t.co/B6GGSJrg4d” / X

(9) Ron Paul on X: “Just days after news broke that the National Defense Authorization Act for next year would virtually merge the US and Israeli militaries, we now are hearing that the Intelligence Authorization Act is doing the same thing with the US Intelligence Community! Introduced by Sen.” / X

Text - S.4615 - 119th Congress (2025-2026): Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

New NDAA (Further) Integrates US and Israeli Militaries & The Ongoing Axios/Iran War Deception

(12) Ben Freeman on X: “Key provision buried at the very end of the just released House Defense funding bill 👇 https://t.co/pmX5gWamKL” / X

House Passes FY26 Defense Bill, Investing in America’s Military Superiority | House Committee on Appropriations - Republicans

(12) Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 on X: “Abe Foxman attacking Mearsheimer/Walt in 2007: “What a classic anti-Semitic canard—we’re at war [with Iraq] because the Jews got us there!” “Now they’re here to remind you that the next war—Iran—is going to be pushed by that same Israel Lobby!” Boy, were they wrong! 🥴 https://t.co/7dbSUhaln1” / X

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The Apache False Flag, The Secret Deployment & The Assassination Lie

(15) DD Geopolitics on X: “Larry Johnson says the Apache going down is FAKE NEWS and being used for pretext. https://t.co/Vc1FyPWC6T” / X

(15) Daniel McAdams on X: “Trump wants us to believe that a drone this size lodged itself between the two Apache pilots? The man cannot stop lying!” / X

Iran says it didn’t deliberately target US chopper over Hormuz - Al Jazeera | Iran International

(15) Daniel McAdams on X: “In other words, an American attack helicopter operating in Iranian waters during a US blockade (act of war). Why does the US government keep using our military members as bait to escalate?” / X

Iran strikes American bases after U.S. attacks over helicopter crash

(15) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Just going to deliberately misinform everyone? The IAEA publicly stated Iran had “more than 400kg (1000 pounds)” “enriched up to 60% U-235” and that their “stockpiles remain under safeguards in accordance with Iran’s comprehensive safeguards agreement.” https://t.co/Ha1krgKhSF https://t.co/JnzAKbuppI” / X

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How Iran’s Counter-Strikes On Israeli Bases Are Reshaping The Middle East

(17) GenXGirl on X: “Col. Daniel Davis said on @RedactedNews that based on one accounting (using satellite and video evidence), US and Israel air defense success rate has only been 5% against Iran and on average, 95% of Iranian missiles have gotten through. 😳 https://t.co/hQUwkJ3l6v” / X

(17) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “Look at how Lindsey Graham laughs about Iran’s infrastructure getting hit. Just yesterday U.S. hit and cut off the drinking water to 20,000 PEOPLE. This is pathetic. ZERO value for HUMAN life. https://t.co/rLcIY9iExd” / X

Customary IHL - Rule 7. The Principle of Distinction between Civilian Objects and Military Objectives

Customary IHL - Rule 8. Definition of Military Objectives

IHL Treaties - Additional Protocol (I) to the Geneva Conventions, 1977 - Article 54

Customary IHL - Rule 2. Violence Aimed at Spreading Terror among the Civilian Population

(17) sarah on X: “BREAKING: Trump didn’t just bomb Iran. He bombed water reservoirs in Sirik. These are not battlefield targets. They are critical civilian infrastructure. As a result, water supplies to communities in Iran’s Bemani District have been cut off. This is an act of genocide.” / X

(17) The Last American Vagabond on X: “20,000 reported without drinking water in Iran after Trump makes good on his promise to conduct illegal attacks on civilian infrastructure. https://t.co/16EWwiyKfE” / X

Analysis of Satellite Image and Videos Suggest Precision U.S. Strikes on Iranian Water Facility - The New York Times

GBU-39B Small Diameter Bomb Weapon System > Air Force > Fact Sheet Display

(19) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “🇺🇸🇮🇷 The U.S. Knew It Was a Water Tank in Iran and BOMBED It Anyway Remote hilltop, zero military targets nearby, a clean GBU-39 hole dead center in the roof. New York Times says that is the signature of a deliberate strike. 20,000 people in Iran lost water in 100°F heat. Where https://t.co/Fn42bLNUeB” / X

(19) IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) on X: “🎦 Video of the attack by the US army on drinking water tanks in the Bemani district of Sirik County, Hormozgan https://t.co/NYBuWZxWEJ” / X

(19) Sal the Agorist on X: “@SecScottBessent They’re not “attacks” They’re defending themselves from you psychopaths & your bosses in Tel Aviv.” / X

(19) MenchOsint on X: “Arab states condemn Iranian attacks on U.S. bases located inside their country, calling them “unjustified”, even though those same bases are being used by the US-Israel axis to wage war on Iran. Sadly ... It further confirms they’re just US/Israeli puppets states with no” / X

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(19) Rapid Response 47 on X: “.@POTUS on Iran: “We hit them hard yesterday and we’re going to hit them again hard today... And we’ll see what happens with the deal. We were really close to a deal — but they keep tapping us along. They keep playing us for suckers because you know what? They dealt with some https://t.co/ScvGn14QFQ” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Just like the 10 ships Iran allegedly “gifted” to you in the beginning, that was later proven to be a lie?🤦‍♂️ What do you think? Is Trump being lied to (and in that case why does he keep buying the same lie) or he is lying to us (and in that case why does he not mix up his lies)?” / X

(20) Acyn on X: “Reporter: Are you concerned, Mr. President, about the latest inflation number which came out this morning? Trump: No, I love it. I love the inflation. https://t.co/vktX6C9lbk” / X

(20) Rapid Response 47 on X: “https://t.co/4MZRTvIHBo” / X

(20) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “BREAKING: US Energy Secretary Wright says he is not aware of the oil that President Trump claimed the US is taking out of Iran. President Trump said the oil that the US has been taking out of Iran is a big reason as to why US oil prices have fallen toward $85/barrel.” / X

(20) Saagar Enjeti on X: “Lets say what Trump said is true and roughly 2 million barrels per day made it through in the last 40 days. That is roughly 10% of normal traffic at the cost of an Apache helicopter, several drones, and god only knows how many billions a month it costs to sustain the blockade” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@glennbeck So that really obvious lie Trump told (that my 10 year old neighbor laughed at) this is why you claim it’s okay that Trump does a 180 on yet another agenda point? You are either this dishonest or this gullible. I am guessing it’s a little of column A and a little of column B.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@chrismartenson @glennbeck I think what he believes is irrelevant Chris. This is #TeamSportPolitics. Glen, Alex, Benny, etc., they all seem to regularly embarrass themselves in front of ostensibly massive audiences in order to support the government narrative. We all see it.” / X

(21) MenchOsint on X: “CENTCOM claims they control the strait of Hormuz... one must not forget that few days ago, one of the Oil tankers they were escorting ended up on fire, without UKMTO reporting it. https://t.co/7enngrlin5” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “😂🤦‍♂️” / X

(21) DD Geopolitics on X: “TRUMP: WE WILL ATTACK IRAN VERY HARD. https://t.co/EVfVfs2xve” / X

(21) Daniel McAdams on X: “The man is insane. Totally unhinged.” / X

(21) Mel on X: ““My preference has always been to take Kharg Island… I don’t know that America has the stomach for it… You’d make a fortune.” He’s talking about sacrificing thousands, possibly tens of thousands, of American soldier’s lives. So he and his buddies can make a fortune. That’s https://t.co/FqscNcoilS” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “So Trump is now blaming Americans for “not having the stomach” for what he’d prefer to do against Iran to win. So it’s YOUR fault he has not yet the war he has told told us over 40 times he already won. You really cannot teach this special mix of narcissism and stupidity.” / X

(21) Justin Amash on X: “Trump is constantly reporting imaginary conversations happening in his head as though they are real.” / X

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(21) The White House on X: “🚨 President Donald J. Trump on cancelled scheduled strikes against Iran. https://t.co/iIijh6j5m2” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Imagine blindly reporting this for the 20th time, even though every report prior to this was later shown to be a lie by Trump or that he was lied to. #TeamSportPolitics “all parties have now AGREED to “final points” of a peace deal” 🤦‍♂️” / X

(21) Link on X: “@zerohedge . @TLAVagabond” / X

(21) DD Geopolitics on X: “🇮🇷🇺🇸Iran’s Tasnim News Agency: “Trump has announced 38 times in the past two months that an agreement is imminent! Within 3 days, he had imagined sending Vance to Pakistan 4 times. Until the possible understanding is announced by Iran, any news from Trump in this regard should” / X

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Donald Trump says agreement approved by US, Iran, Israel, others, cancels strike | The Jerusalem Post

Trump calls off Iran strikes, tells The Post US-Tehran deal is ‘all wrapped up’

Trump says Iran deal ‘largely negotiated’ including reopening Strait of Hormuz

(21) The Hormuz Letter on X: “BREAKING: Iran directly rejects Trump’s new claim that he reached an agreement to “cancel tonight’s strikes” on Iran as “baseless,” saying no agreement has been approved at all, and all of Trump’s words should be disregarded like all his previous “38 times” deal-imminent” / X

(21) Shadow of Ezra on X: “President Trump says the war with Iran is officially over and that a peace deal will be signed in Europe. President Trump spoke with the leaders of Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia as part of the negotiations. Benjamin Netanyahu was kept out of the discussions. https://t.co/3ZE07rJcfx” / X

(21) Aaron Rupar on X: “Trump says the Iran deal signing ceremony will happen this weekend in Europe but “I won’t be able to be there” (the UFC fight at the White House is Sunday) https://t.co/K5tvLgLuqP” / X

Breaking News App

Iran live updates: Trump says agreement with Iran could be signed as early as this weekend - ABC News

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(21) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “🇮🇷🇺🇸 Satellite Images from TODAY CONFIRM That Iran HIT the U.S. Base in Jordan With Stationed F-35s Imagery over the Muwaffaq Al-Salti base in Jordan shows multiple impact traces from Iranian missiles inside the perimeter. https://t.co/wm2lIBzlaJ” / X

(21) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “The Strait is closed. It will remain closed.” / X

(21) Jack Prandelli on X: “3 Indian sailors are dead after a US strike disabled the tanker MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM says it was carrying Iranian crude and ignored orders. (21 crew were rescued). India has summoned the US chargé d’affaires. This incident will outlast the news cycle. https://t.co/Wm5q1rI6SB” / X

After Killing Three Indian Mariners, US Bombs Another Tanker in the Gulf of Oman - News From Antiwar.com

(21) U.S. Central Command on X: “The Strait of Hormuz remains open for transit. https://t.co/OkHnbiTNpl” / X

Strait of Hormuz Live Tracker — Real-Time Shipping & Oil Crisis Monitor

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(21) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “Trump wants $350 BILLION to rebuild military after War on Iran He has to rebuild all those bases we saw get wrecked. Americans always get screwed paying the bill for a war Netanyahu pushed for. What a joke https://t.co/ZB3t1b04Sp” / X

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(21) Zachary Foster on X: “Israel: “We are at war with Hezbollah” Israel: Trying to take over Lebanon for a century https://t.co/jXgz0MVpmc https://t.co/Rf4B4zPvpS” / X

(21) Shield of Truth on X: “🚨 Israeli airstrike reported near Hazin in eastern Lebanon as artillery fire targets villages across the south https://t.co/xwm3Mt4mQL” / X

(21) Daniella Modos - Cutter -SEN on X: “Breaking | Israeli aircraft carry out an airstrike on the town of Shoukin in southern Lebanon. https://t.co/SbzB29lqzg” / X

(21) Wyatt Reed on X: “Israel kidnapped a local council member & municipal employee from South Lebanon today while they did maintenance on a water pump this morning Like all Israeli aggression, it’s been ignored by the Lebanese gov’t, which spent the week accusing Iran of “interfering” in the country. https://t.co/CdtXojVJ0J” / X

On The Hour – June 11, 2026 | Trump Strikes Back, Israel Warns Tehran & Hezbollah Under Fire - YouTube

(21) Quds News Network on X: “Footage shows the Israeli army blowing up an entire residential complex in a village in southern Lebanon, as part of their effort to eliminate any kind of civilian presence in the region. https://t.co/9AGP80KH0U” / X

(21) Daniel Lambert on X: “Israel has murdered 3 TIMES MORE Lebanese civilians in the past few weeks than Israelis killed on Oct 7th. And A HUNDRED times more kids. Just in Lebanon. A deranged state armed and funded by the west. Terrifying evil.” / X

‘42 Knees in One Day’: Israeli Snipers Open Up About Shooting Gaza Protesters - Israel News - Haaretz.com

y2mate.is - Israeli sniper appears to shoot unarmed Palestinian man in Gaza-Kq0YuTzjN9U-1080pp-1686666926.mp4

Israel sniper shooting Palestinian.mp4

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Other than the ongoing genocide, the undermining of American interests, and the subversion of American will, sure Vance, Netanyahu is a “good partner”. Please wake up America. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(21) Tom Cotton on X: “To be frank, failing to extend FISA Section 702 could be fatal. Democrats need to put politics aside and support this vital national security tool. https://t.co/Z5j51HD6ux” / X

Are Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals (EDCs) Causing Gender Dysphoria? Let’s Look At The Evidence

Causes of Infertility: New Study Points to PFAS, or ‘Forever Chemicals’

Peace ‘within reach’ as Iran agrees no nuclear material stockpile: Oman FM | Military News | Al Jazeera

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