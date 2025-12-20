The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Vanessa Beeley Interview - The US/Israeli ISIS Psyop & The Global Zionist Agenda

Written by Ryan Cristián
The Last American Vagabond's avatar
The Last American Vagabond
Dec 20, 2025

Joining me today is Vanessa Beeley, here to discuss the recent shooting that took place in Syria, the major propaganda campaign that followed it, and the truth about the ISIS/al-Qaeda connections to the US/Israeli security apparatus. We also discuss the larger geopolitical implications of the ongoing occupation/destabilization of Syria, as well as the globalist/zionism agenda that seems to be driving most, if not all, of what we are seeing.

(20) Vanessa Beeley on X: “Reports of an ISIS resurgence (that has been inevitable since Jolani was given control of Syria) this from SOHR - Hama province: Northern Hama countryside witnessed a state of security tension on Thursday morning after four armed men, believed to be members of cells affiliated https://t.co/mpEWO8U3SO” / X

(20) Decensored News on X: “@RepThomasMassie How it started / how it’s going https://t.co/Az4FBvAqTk https://t.co/sLlyC963IS” / X

(20) RT on X: “’Attack was definitely not by ISIS lone man, but by person who was part of HTS’ — Kevork Almassian on ambush of US forces in Syria Middle East expert believes such incidences will continue to happen ‘Al-Qaeda is a mind virus, these people don’t know life without ‘jihadi war’‘ https://t.co/LLJv3Ae537” / X

Syria arrests five, Trump vows retaliation after Americans killed in attack | Syria’s War News | Al Jazeera

Israel carries out ground raid into Syria, seizing Syrian citizen | AP News

Israel’s presence in Syria of ‘immense importance,’ Netanyahu tells troops | The Times of Israel

www.thelastamericanvagabond.com

Screen Shot 2025-12-20 at 11.26.27 AM.png (2672×1792)

(16) The Last American Vagabond on X: “ISIS patches on full display on US/Israel/Turkey backed terrorist who are already killing religious minorities in Syria. https://t.co/M3doTTIe93” / X

www.thelastamericanvagabond.com

Screen Shot 2025-12-20 at 11.27.56 AM.png (2906×1518)

‘What’s Wrong With That?’: How Israel Trained and Armed an ISIS-linked Gazan Militia - Israel News

US carries out ‘massive’ strike against IS in Syria

Trump pulling all U.S. troops from Syria, declaring ISIS defeated | PBS News

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “🤔 https://t.co/0v7G3U0JuI” / X

(20) 100% (from:realdonaldtrump) - Search / X

New Tab

Bondi Beach in focus, the ‘rise’ of ISIS in Syria and the global Zionist expansion - YouTube

(20) Vanessa Beeley on X: “Netanyahu capitalises on Bondi Beach event to crack down on “hate” marches and protests against genocide. Who could have seen that coming? 🙄 https://t.co/Rr4Y1hpOxB” / X

(20) Vanessa Beeley on X: “Zionists never waste a crisis: Netanyahu: “They hate Jews. Let me tell you, they also hate Australia… they’ll burn your flag and they’ll burn you. They are against our common civilization.” https://t.co/BobqafY7w4” / X

(20) Eylon Levy on X: “He only moved back to Australia two weeks ago, to fight the explosion of antisemitism there. Now @Ostrov_A was injured in the Bondi Beach terror attack—and bounced straight back up to tell the media about the ordeal. https://t.co/qR7SMtixCX” / X

(20) Israel Exposed on X: “@Osint613 Why? https://t.co/3XvPsohxGo” / X

New Tab

(20) B.M. on X: “Countries with Chabad presence in 2020. Chabad operates as an agent for the genocidal Zionist entity, all around the world. So yes, there’s a real need to globalize the Intifada. https://t.co/tyQ3aS2Jtw” / X

(20) Jawad on X: “There is an Israeli-Emirati alliance that is expanding past Sudan, it has reached Southern Yemen, and Syria and soon may reach Egypts borders. This alliance has a direct impact on the Saudis, Iranians, Turks and Egyptians. It’s in their best interest to put an end to this” / X

New Tab

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Remember when Mossad admitted it creates front companies &amp; conducts psyops all around the world? - “We create a pretend world. We are a global production company. We write the screenplay. We’re the directors. We’re the producers. We’re the main actors. The world is our stage.” https://t.co/ZFaOmqA82t” / X

(16) Kevork Almassian on X: “🚨 I don’t know about you, but when the former head of Mossad, Yossi Cohen, sits down before a camera and boasts about booby-trapping and spying on electronic equipment ALL OVER THE WORLD, we should stop pretending this is normal. https://t.co/LuKNCL4gDO” / X

www.thelastamericanvagabond.com

(20) X

The Great Wall-in of Syria; a blueprint for the region? Isolating the Resistance.

Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)

The Last American Vagabond Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Last American Vagabond · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture