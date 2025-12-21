Vanessa Beeley Interview - Weaponized Immigration & The Unfolding Of The Zionist's Globalist Plan

Joining me once again is Vanessa Beeley, here to follow up yesterday’s interview with a more in-depth discussion on those issues as well the topics of censorship, Epstein, and the transgender movement. Overall, we focus on the rapidly encroaching globalist agenda, but without ignoring one of the most relevant, influential, and often omitted aspects of that discussion: Zionism. We also discuss the truth about ISIS and its US/Israeli connections, the way it is being used to destabilize and divide, and the weaponization of immigration alongside the demonization of Muslims at large.
Source Links:
The Wall Will Fall | Where mainstream media fears to tread
(1) Vanessa Beeley (@VanessaBeeley) / X
New Tab
(1) Attorney General Pamela Bondi on X: “President Trump is leading the most transparent administration in American history. By moving to unseal these documents, we hope to give the American people more answers about that fateful day in Butler, Pennsylvania.” / X
(21) Jason Bassler on X: “Worst cover-up in U.S. history: -Selective omissions -Missed legal deadline -550 pages fully blacked out -Government officials redacted -3,500 out of the 200K documents -16 files pulled post release, incl. 2 Trump pics... -DOJ re-redacted Trump’s “pert nip” fetish report👇 https://t.co/bULE6k9rUp” / X
(21) MeidasTouch on X: “WOW: The DOJ has DELETED an image from its release of the Epstein files that shows photos of Donald Trump in what appears to be Epstein’s desk drawer. Yesterday, we noted that this image — file 468 — likely slipped through the cracks while officials were attempting to hide https://t.co/lyAgTMgAe7” / X
(21) Michael Tracey on X: “Virginia Roberts Giuffre was a public figure for well over a decade. She’s now deceased. This particular photo has been in the public domain for years. But DOJ still redacts it, for absolutely no rational reason. And people wonder why they’re not getting all the “Epstein Files”! https://t.co/RxQvBJjYBR” / X
(21) Brian Allen on X: “🚨 BREAKING: The DOJ redacted Donald Trump’s name, but failed to redact the name of an actual Epstein survivor. A Jane Doe who reported Epstein to the FBI in 2009 had her identity exposed in the DOJ’s document dump. She immediately sent a letter to the DOJ after discovering https://t.co/NjgXOwQGBL” / X
(21) Roger Sollenberger on X: “@TheJusticeDept They’re literally in your possession right now without those redactions https://t.co/SKkMZz1OEN” / X
New Tab
(21) Thomas Massie on X: “Compare Language of Epstein Files Transparency Act directing DOJ to provide internal communications regarding their decisions Versus DOJ letter to Congress asserting privilege to omit materials related to decisions, because they weren’t specified by law THEY ARE FLAUNTING LAW https://t.co/O8ydW5XOnq” / X
(21) Ro Khanna on X: “.@RepThomasMassie & I announce that we are bringing inherent contempt against Bondi. DOJ cowers & re-releases the 119 page document, now with “minimal redactions.” Massie & I are different. We do not just do memes or speeches. We take action to fight a corrupt system.” / X
(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “RT @micah_erfan: Kash Patel: “There’s no credible information that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked minors.” Kash Patel lied in his sworn testim…” / X
New Tab
US seizes vessel in international waters off Venezuela’s coast, officials say
(1) Assal Rad on X: “https://t.co/ekE9kxN2gn” / X
New Tab
(1) Vanessa Beeley on X: “Reports of an ISIS resurgence (that has been inevitable since Jolani was given control of Syria) this from SOHR - Hama province: Northern Hama countryside witnessed a state of security tension on Thursday morning after four armed men, believed to be members of cells affiliated https://t.co/mpEWO8U3SO” / X
(21) Decensored News on X: “@RepThomasMassie How it started / how it’s going https://t.co/Az4FBvAqTk https://t.co/sLlyC963IS” / X
(21) RT on X: “’Attack was definitely not by ISIS lone man, but by person who was part of HTS’ — Kevork Almassian on ambush of US forces in Syria Middle East expert believes such incidences will continue to happen ‘Al-Qaeda is a mind virus, these people don’t know life without ‘jihadi war’‘ https://t.co/LLJv3Ae537” / X
Syria arrests five, Trump vows retaliation after Americans killed in attack | Syria’s War News | Al Jazeera
Israel carries out ground raid into Syria, seizing Syrian citizen | AP News
Israel’s presence in Syria of ‘immense importance,’ Netanyahu tells troops | The Times of Israel
As Israel Further Occupies Syria, Western-Backed ISIS Patch-Wearing Terrorists Begin Executions
(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “ISIS patches on full display on US/Israel/Turkey backed terrorist who are already killing religious minorities in Syria. https://t.co/M3doTTIe93” / X
Israel Continues Bombing Gaza During Ceasefire & Netanyahu Aims To Swap ISIS-Linked Gangs For Hamas
‘What’s Wrong With That?’: How Israel Trained and Armed an ISIS-linked Gazan Militia - Israel News
US carries out ‘massive’ strike against IS in Syria
Trump pulling all U.S. troops from Syria, declaring ISIS defeated | PBS News
(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “🤔 https://t.co/0v7G3U0JuI” / X
x.com/search?q=100%25 (from%3Arealdonaldtrump)&src=typed_query&f=top
New Tab
Bondi Beach in focus, the ‘rise’ of ISIS in Syria and the global Zionist expansion - YouTube
(18) Vanessa Beeley on X: “Netanyahu capitalises on Bondi Beach event to crack down on “hate” marches and protests against genocide. Who could have seen that coming? 🙄 https://t.co/Rr4Y1hpOxB” / X
(18) Vanessa Beeley on X: “Zionists never waste a crisis: Netanyahu: “They hate Jews. Let me tell you, they also hate Australia… they’ll burn your flag and they’ll burn you. They are against our common civilization.” https://t.co/BobqafY7w4” / X
(18) Eylon Levy on X: “He only moved back to Australia two weeks ago, to fight the explosion of antisemitism there. Now @Ostrov_A was injured in the Bondi Beach terror attack—and bounced straight back up to tell the media about the ordeal. https://t.co/qR7SMtixCX” / X
(18) Israel Exposed on X: “@Osint613 Why? https://t.co/3XvPsohxGo” / X
New Tab
(18) B.M. on X: “Countries with Chabad presence in 2020. Chabad operates as an agent for the genocidal Zionist entity, all around the world. So yes, there’s a real need to globalize the Intifada. https://t.co/tyQ3aS2Jtw” / X
(18) Jawad on X: “There is an Israeli-Emirati alliance that is expanding past Sudan, it has reached Southern Yemen, and Syria and soon may reach Egypts borders. This alliance has a direct impact on the Saudis, Iranians, Turks and Egyptians. It’s in their best interest to put an end to this” / X
(18) Alex (Sasha) Krainer on X: “Now that they’re about to have massive social revolts on their hands, they’re about to activate their illegal jihadi immigrants so they can crack down...” / X
Weaponized Migration & Experimentation - Tools For Subversion, Division & Manufacturing Consent
(18) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Remember when Mossad admitted it creates front companies & conducts psyops all around the world? - “We create a pretend world. We are a global production company. We write the screenplay. We’re the directors. We’re the producers. We’re the main actors. The world is our stage.” https://t.co/ZFaOmqA82t” / X
(18) Kevork Almassian on X: “🚨 I don’t know about you, but when the former head of Mossad, Yossi Cohen, sits down before a camera and boasts about booby-trapping and spying on electronic equipment ALL OVER THE WORLD, we should stop pretending this is normal. https://t.co/LuKNCL4gDO” / X
New Tab
The eugenist history of the Zionist movement | The Wall Will Fall
Not Just Azov: Documents Prove The CIA Has Been Cultivating Fascism In Ukraine Since At Least 1948
Azov Battalion Tie To Charlottesville/CIA & Ukraine TV Host Calls For “Killing Children” If Russian
Islam Is Not the Enemy of Christianity: An Arab Christian Perspective | The Wall Will Fall
The Network State Coup And The Engineered Transition To “Tech Zionism”
Trump & The Zionist/Globalist Technocrats Are Building Your New Society Whether You Like It Or Not
Trump’s Warp Speed, CDC’s Jim O’Neill, Transhumanism & Gaza “Freedom Cities” (Technocratic Dystopia)
(21) Disclose.tv on X: “JUST IN - Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff pitch “Project Sunrise” plan to turn Gaza into a high-tech metropolis, which would see the U.S. commit to roughly 20% of the reconstruction costs over a decade — WSJ https://t.co/VQB29UAyBW” / X
The Great Wall-in of Syria; a blueprint for the region? Isolating the Resistance.
(18) The Last American Vagabond on X: “You mean aside from the countless ways both Elon and the US government are already doing so? And in collaboration with a foreign government? #TwoPartyIllusion” / X
ISIS Fighters Regret Attacking Israel And Have ‘Apologized’, Former Defense Minister Says - Newsweek
DARPA’s “Generative Optogenetics” Program Is All That We’ve Feared & Held Hostage By Geoengineering
The Weaponization Of The Transgender Movement & The Focus On Your Kids
Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)
The Last American Vagabond Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.