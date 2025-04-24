The Last American Vagabond Substack

Dr.Don Hall
3d

Palantir has cemented an IRS streamlining deal. What PART EXACTLY of Sellout Trump do you not now understand? PREP Act front row

3d

"Google-parent Alphabet's (GOOGL) cloud computing unit has expanded its partnership with Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to target federal agencies with security-approved services, the companies said. Palantir stock rose on Thursday amid the news."

Interesting how Palantir stock is up 33% in 2025. I wonder how many Repubs and Dems did some lucrative insider trading.😁

Everything is ripe for exploitation--even the White House Easter Egg Roll had corporate sponsorships. 🤑🤑🤑

The corrupt political duopoly has become a mobsters paradise.

The elaborate surveillance network provides a way for avarice billionaire hoodlums to protect the loot they've absconded from middle-class. taxpayers.

