What The Hell Is Happening? w/ Charlie Robinson (4/6/26)

Joining today is Charlie Robinson, here once again to discuss the madness that is partisan politics, and the chaotic nature of the world today. Charlie will be periodically joining Ryan to discuss current events, political machinations, foreign policy blunders, and just good old fashioned two-party illusion naivety. Our conversations will be focused on whatever is most current in our minds as we do our best to decipher “what the hell is happening?”
Source Links:
(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “You won’t hear a better 55-second description of MAGA and Trump than this: in terms of the perspective of any minimally honest MAGA supporter: https://t.co/6ox6uhH65k” / X
(21) TheConcernedCitizen on X: “@TLAVagabond Check this out https://t.co/g8ulehFR3X” / X
(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “This excuse for cutting off all power and bridges to 96 million Iranians (the population we’re pretending to save) -- “they’re animals” -- is verbatim the excuse given by Israel as to why they were cutting off all food, water and fuel from entering Gaza (”they’re animals”).” / X
(21) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump just MIC DROPPED a reporter at the White House Q: How is it taking care of the Iranian people if you’re bombing? TRUMP: Yeah, who are you with? REPORTER: PBS. TRUMP: “Well, that’s a radical left group of lunatics if you will. Let me just tell https://t.co/e3hOfl4OjS” / X
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(21) Amin Khorami on X: “Satellite images from March 28 show destroyed pistachio warehouses near Rafsanjan Airport in Kerman—the heart of #Iran’s pistachio industry. Iran was once the world’s largest pistachio exporter, but years of trade embargoes have allowed the US to cut into its market share. The https://t.co/7AvyuF3A8M” / X
(21) Power to the People ☭🕊 on X: “Israel’s Ambassador to the UN: “We have the legitimacy to target civilian targets in Iran.” There it is folks… Israel openly and brazenly admitting that they target civilians, which is a war crime. https://t.co/hPjXKpgKvl” / X
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Trump’s Claims Of An Iranian Defector Belied By New US Proposals For Current Iranian Leadership
(100) Truth Details | Truth Social
(100) Truth Details | Truth Social
(100) Truth Details | Truth Social
(100) Truth Details | Truth Social
Donald Trump ‘has no interest’ in Kurds entering Iran war | The Jerusalem Post
Kurds could begin ground operation in Iran within days ‘after being secretly armed by US for MONTHS’ | Daily Mail Online
U.S. Troops Were Told Iran War Is for “Armageddon,” Return of Jesus
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(21) Al Jazeera Breaking News on X: “Iranian media has published video showing the charred wreckage of US aircraft, worth more than $200M, in Isfahan. Iran says it destroyed them during a ‘failed US rescue attempt’, while the US Air Force says it destroyed its own MC-130J transport planes after a mechanical failure. https://t.co/xRLPTyCBrd” / X
(21) Arnaud Bertrand on X: “So, if I got that right, here’s the narrative: - A US F-15E fighter jet got shot down over Iran, despite Trump saying 2 days beforehand in his nationwide address that Iran has “no anti-aircraft equipment. Their radar is 100% annihilated.” (https://t.co/4W6BNpJjoE) - The plane’s” / X
(21) Arash Reisinezhad on X: “Emerging evidence suggests that U.S. operations south of Isfahan (marked in red on the map) were unrelated to any pilot rescue mission. The downed American pilot was reportedly located in southwest Iran, near Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province (marked in blue on the map), not https://t.co/5pZezRrNYb” / X
(21) Financelot on X: “The “downed pilot” was a fake cover story for a failed US military operation to capture Iran’s primary stockpile of highly enriched 60% uranium, roughly 440–970 pounds. The primary stockpile is located at Isfahan, exactly where the pilot was “lost.” This explains why the US https://t.co/cg32pgLmzi” / X
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(21) The Solari Report | Catherine Austin Fitts on X: “Yup. Congress has the power to reverse. Why aren’t they?” / X
Gaza’s “Board Of Peace” Seeks To Reimagine The International Order
The Fake Globalist Resistance Ushering In The Globalist Plan
The Network State Coup And The Engineered Transition To “Tech Zionism”
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