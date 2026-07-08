What The Hell Is Happening w/ Charlie Robinson (7/7/26)

Twice a month Charlie Robinson and Ryan Cristián join forces to discuss the madness that is partisan politics, and the chaotic nature of the world today. They discuss current events, political machinations, foreign policy blunders, and just good old fashioned two-party illusion naivety. The conversations will be focused on whatever is most current in their minds as they do their best to decipher “what the hell is happening?”
Source Links:
x.com/MorePerfectUS/status/2074191654030819378
New Tab
The Ongoing Engineered Division Of The United States: Fake Patriots vs Fake Patriots
New Tab
x.com/RepThomasMassie/status/2074275068717212090
The SAVE Act, REAL ID & ID2020 - Using The #TwoPartyIllusion & The Election To Usher In Digital IDs
Democrats Pick Up the Global Digital ID Agenda in Project 2029 - The Free Thought Project
Supreme Court allows Texas age verification law to stand
Inventions that are fighting the rise of facial recognition technology - Big Think
New Tab
New Tab
x.com/HormuzLetter/status/2074487131351704012
x.com/MenchOsint/status/2074473436647137510
New Tab
The Ongoing Engineered Division Of The United States: Fake Patriots vs Fake Patriots
ELSAG Integrated Signal Intelligence Platform
Leonardo signs two agreements with Israeli Innovation Authority and Ramot Tel Aviv University in the field of innovation
Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)
The Last American Vagabond Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.