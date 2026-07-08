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What The Hell Is Happening w/ Charlie Robinson (7/7/26)

Produced by Ryan Cristián
The Last American Vagabond's avatar
The Last American Vagabond
Jul 08, 2026

Twice a month Charlie Robinson and Ryan Cristián join forces to discuss the madness that is partisan politics, and the chaotic nature of the world today. They discuss current events, political machinations, foreign policy blunders, and just good old fashioned two-party illusion naivety. The conversations will be focused on whatever is most current in their minds as they do their best to decipher “what the hell is happening?”

Source Links:

x.com/MorePerfectUS/status/2074191654030819378

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The Ongoing Engineered Division Of The United States: Fake Patriots vs Fake Patriots

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x.com/RepThomasMassie/status/2074275068717212090

The SAVE Act, REAL ID & ID2020 - Using The #TwoPartyIllusion & The Election To Usher In Digital IDs

Democrats Pick Up the Global Digital ID Agenda in Project 2029 - The Free Thought Project

Supreme Court allows Texas age verification law to stand

Inventions that are fighting the rise of facial recognition technology - Big Think

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(27) X

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x.com/HormuzLetter/status/2074487131351704012

x.com/MenchOsint/status/2074473436647137510

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The Ongoing Engineered Division Of The United States: Fake Patriots vs Fake Patriots

ELSAG Integrated Signal Intelligence Platform

Leonardo signs two agreements with Israeli Innovation Authority and Ramot Tel Aviv University in the field of innovation

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