What The Hell Is Happening W/ Charlie Robinson (5/14/26)

Twice a month Charlie Robinson and Ryan Cristián join forces to discuss the madness that is partisan politics, and the chaotic nature of the world today. They discuss current events, political machinations, foreign policy blunders, and just good old fashioned two-party illusion naivety. The conversations will be focused on whatever is most current in their minds as they do their best to decipher “what the hell is happening?”
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