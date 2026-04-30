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What The Hell Is Happening? w/ Charlie Robinson (4/30/26)

Written by Ryan Cristián
The Last American Vagabond's avatar
The Last American Vagabond
Apr 30, 2026

Joining me today is Charlie Robinson, here once again to discuss the madness that is partisan politics, and the chaotic nature of the world today. Charlie will be periodically joining Ryan to discuss current events, political machinations, foreign policy blunders, and just good old fashioned two-party illusion naivety. Our conversations will be focused on whatever is most current in our minds as we do our best to decipher “what the hell is happening?”

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