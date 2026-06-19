What The Hell Is Happening w/ Charlie Robinson (6/18/26)

Twice a month Charlie Robinson and Ryan Cristián join forces to discuss the madness that is partisan politics, and the chaotic nature of the world today. They discuss current events, political machinations, foreign policy blunders, and just good old fashioned two-party illusion naivety. The conversations will be focused on whatever is most current in their minds as they do their best to decipher “what the hell is happening?”
Source Links:
Israel’s Election Manipulation Ignored, Over $1B To Pfizer For New COVID Shots & Trump’s Iran Lies
(24) Jeffrey A Tucker on X: “$735,720,598.00 just awarded to Pfizer by the CDC for infant Covid shots. Another $505,272,000.00 awarded for adult vaccines. https://t.co/HdqhZmBYnm https://t.co/uZNjUYmgJU https://t.co/JT01Igw208” / X
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(24) Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 on X: “”I want his life to be ruined!” Fox News’ Emily Compagno, 46, demands 19-year-old college student Austin Franco have his life ruined for saying in a private email that he’s “not interested in working for a Jew.” Cancel culture is back—Fox News & Palantir are leading the charge. https://t.co/mJLZszPEua” / X
(24) Glenn Greenwald on X: “A Florida Senator from the Republican Party -- the Free Speech Party -- is demanding that a musician’s concert be cancelled and shut down because he dislikes views the musician has previously expressed.” / X
(24) Deyar on X: “@Aussie_Persian Kick these Leeds terrorists out of the prem too while you’re at it then https://t.co/zFXhefSuCv” / X
(24) The Patriot Voice on X: “Just so everyone is aware... At this present-time in America, if you want to set up a protest against the data center construction in your town, and call out your local representative while doing so that is now an ARRESTABLE OFFENSE. It doesn’t matter what you actually say on https://t.co/ITYqNLyuQt” / X
(24) truthache on X: “🚨⚠️Big Brother is buying your life—without a warrant. The government can’t legally spy on your location, finances, browsing history, or messages… so they just buy it all from data brokers. 🏛️🔍 This ‘data broker loophole’ in FISA Section 702 lets them BYPASS the 4th Amendment https://t.co/hCHP302naz” / X
(24) Biometric Update on X: “The U.S. Secret Service is testing a mobile biometric identification app called “Sentry” that allows officers to scan faces or fingerprints with a smartphone and compare them against government databases. Officials say it will not be used for crowd surveillance and requires” / X
Secret Service tests mobile FRT app as federal biometric policing expands | Biometric Update
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(24) The Last American Vagabond on X: “https://t.co/g9bFo4Wi4N” / X
(24) Financelot on X: “President Trump admits he’s manipulating the stock market with fake news... Incredible https://t.co/XsBfs6Ls23” / X
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Trump’s “Iran Deal” Is A Veiled Surrender and Retreat For The United States
Trump and Iran’s president sign initial deal to end war, open Strait of Hormuz and ease sanctions
(24) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “BREAKING: Iran officially posts the fully executed “Memorandum of Understanding” which has now taken effect. https://t.co/LteFvqqL9v” / X
US releases official agreement with Iran. Read the 14-point text | CNN
U.S.-Iran deal: Read the full text
Trump Desperately Tries to Claim Leaked Iran Deal Is Fake | The New Republic
(24) גיא עזריאל Guy Azriel on X: “I can now confirm that Israel formally requested access to the Iran MoU and was denied. A remarkable and highly unusual development between close allies on an issue of such critical national security importance.” / X
(24) James Surowiecki on X: “They lie right to your face, without shame.” / X
(24) Acyn on X: “Ben Shapiro: This MOU appears to be a disaster that does not achieve any of the actual goals set by the administration at the beginning. The Vice President, the chief negotiator on this project has not well served the president. https://t.co/pQWgnZOBLe” / X
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(24) DD Geopolitics on X: “🇺🇸🇮🇷 IRAN BALLISTIC MISSILE PROGRAM REMAINS “I’m saying that if other countries have them, it’s a little unfair for them not to have some.” — Trump https://t.co/3t9xpCHbsx” / X
(24) Aaron Rupar on X: “KAITLAN COLLINS: Are you okay with Iran having missiles? SEN. ROGER MARSHALL: I prefer that they not, but they have to defend themselves COLLINS: You think Iran needs to be able to defend itself? MARSHALL: I do, otherwise we turn this into a forever war https://t.co/kkDKpPfkl2” / X
(24) Chris Murphy 🟧 on X: “This is not part of the agreement. He is making this up. Iran agrees to give up NOTHING on their nuclear program in this deal.” / X
(24) Drop Site on X: “🇺🇸 President Trump open to nuclear enrichment for Iran: “It’s a little hard when other people have it, other adjoining states have it & you’re not letting them have it for purposes of electricity & things like that. You have to use a little common sense.” https://t.co/GjjlnW4jgF” / X
(24) Aaron Rupar on X: “Q: What’s stopping Iran from down the road rebuilding and restarting their nuclear program? JD VANCE: First of all, they would have to get a lot of money in order to rebuild their nuclear program (The MOU gives Iran a lot of money!) https://t.co/pH69Mvs80s” / X
(24) Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on X: “This headline is not accurate & is misleading.” / X
(24) The White House on X: “For decades, American leaders ignored the Iran problem. President Trump is the only President brave enough to do what should have been done for years. https://t.co/LuSRpioqLU” / X
(24) JP Sears on X: “Here’s how we “won the war” with Iran, according to a loser. https://t.co/DkT0uiOJwM” / X
(24) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Trump in 2013 talking to Trump in 2026:” / X
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(24) Nick’s Dank Memes on X: “@WhiteHouse @POTUS You fuckers are completely shameless. Our financial situations suddenly matter again? Midterm polls looming that bad huh? https://t.co/GxnoVS2rIS” / X
(24) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@GuntherEagleman https://t.co/mrdVgdnCGU” / X
(24) MeidasTouch on X: “March 9: “We’re now totally independent of the Middle East. We don’t need their oil.” April 1: “It doesn’t really affect us. We have so much oil. We have tremendous oil and gas, much more than we need.” June 17: If I didn’t agree to the MOU, we “would run out of reserves at https://t.co/CXILKuTRad” / X
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