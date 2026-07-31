What The Hell Is Happening with Charlie Robinson (7/31/26)

Twice a month Charlie Robinson and Ryan Cristián join forces to discuss the madness that is partisan politics, and the chaotic nature of the world today. They discuss current events, political machinations, foreign policy blunders, and just good old fashioned two-party illusion naivety. The conversations will be focused on whatever is most current in their minds as they do their best to decipher “what the hell is happening?”
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(21) AIPAC Tracker on X: “.@AIPAC ♥️s Netanyahu” / X
(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Just like the last time. And remember the MSM/MAM tried to play it off like it was an insult. It was special treatment.” / X
(21) Parody Jeff on X: “Why is Miriam Adelson taking part in official meetings with foreign leaders? https://t.co/uPiAZQp5BU” / X
(21) Shadow of Ezra on X: “Benjamin Netanyahu tells Christian Zionists in America that his bloodline comes directly from the original Hebrews in Jerusalem. He says his bloodline provided the world with freedom and faith and is now under attack by antisemites. Netanyahu wants Christian Zionists to “fight, https://t.co/zcLQvbSgBv” / X
(21) Zo Brown on X: “Israelis loot all the homes before razing the village. https://t.co/86Q3OknzIY” / X
(21) Parody Jeff on X: “A tour guide raises the German flag for his own group right in the middle of Germany. ISRAELI tourists who are also in the area completely lose it. They claim it evokes Nazi supremacy and drag the police into it. Germany has completely lost the plot. https://t.co/CyK6DfSrqu” / X
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President Trump Participates in a Roundtable on ANTIFA - YouTube
(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Here is Trump in 2015, and then again in 2024, saying ‘stupid people’ when speaking of those pointing out how both of his below suggestions are unquestionably unconstitutional. #FreeSpeech https://t.co/gEjfJx86AV” / X
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(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Every. Time. The real question is will people continue to fall for the games of the #TwoPartyIllusion or decide to strike a new path. Jump off the left/right political hamster wheel and you’ll find there are far more options than you’ve been trained to believe.” / X
(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “As I told you was coming (watch as it’s self amplifying mRNA). We can still stop this if we see beyond the false party lines and realize who we’re actually fighting. I personally think that is more possible right now than it’s ever been, in my lifetime at least.” / X
(21) Aaron Rupar on X: “Reminder that on his last day of his first term, Trump awarded a commendation to Dr Fauci “in recognition of his exceptional effort on Operation Warp Speed” https://t.co/qhrPAkoCDz” / X
(21) End Tribalism in Politics on X: “Tucker Carlson says people like Fauci and Bill Gates may never end up in prison. But their lives will be misery forever. “He’s still alive, but in some very obvious sense, he’s already in hell.” “None of them are getting away with anything.” “Justice is real.” “Wrongdoers https://t.co/mGK0NZ7Oag” / X
Obama Granted Bill Gates Top Secret Clearance At Energy Department - AOL
(21) Cuckturd on X: “”There would have never been a Covid vaccine with out me!” Donald J Trump. He also gave Big Pharma full immunity, has been vaxxed 16 times, and commended Dr. Fauci. If Maga has a problem they need to take it up with their Daddy. https://t.co/SgRfP0exio” / X
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(21) Alex Jones on X: “Roger Stone says he just filed for divorce against me. The problem is, we were never married. I am very excited that Trump and the people in his orbit have figured out that I want nothing to do with them. They have become nothing but globalist puppets and are on a sinking ship. https://t.co/2NdSjmorYZ” / X
Why Alex Jones says Trump should be removed from office
(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “What did I tell ya?” / X
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